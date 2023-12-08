Toyota transforms IT service desk with gen AI

“One of my bold bets is I want to eliminate our traditional service desk by 2025,” says Jason Ballard, IT executive and general manager for infrastructure and operations services at Toyota Motor North America.

Ballard is also the technology executive responsible for both the company’s battery electric vehicle (BEV) platform as it shifts to electrification, and its digital platform engineering and architecture organization, and he counts on conversational AI and generative AI as major components to transform HR and IT service requests.

He’s also a big believer in the agile DevOps concept of “shifting left” when it comes to technology — performing testing and evaluation early in the development process, generally before code is written — and “shifting right” when it concerns talent, where his vision for eliminating Toyota’s service desk is an example. It’s not about getting rid of positions, however, but “insourcing” technical talent by developing team members to fill more valuable roles.

“At the outset, it sounds like we’re cutting jobs, but really, the focus is shifting right with the talent,” he says. “A level-one technician’s job is kind of repetitive and I think most people who are in those roles want to get to level two or three. What we’re focused on is how we can up-level, upskill, those team members and move them into higher-value jobs, while at the same time push more automation across the enterprise.”

Toyota is an early mover when it comes to generative AI, with roots in its robotic process automation (RPA) efforts. In 2014, Toyota Motor North America operated separate headquarters for sales and manufacturing, but in 2015, under the mantra, “One Toyota,” the company brought them together in Plano, Texas.

“As you can imagine, there were a lot of varying systems that were used to run the enterprise for those separate team members,” Ballard says. “We were very focused on getting to a common technology stack so our team members could be more efficient.”