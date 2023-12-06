KSA on top of IT service growth in the Middle East

This region is in full expansion of its digital capabilities, with recent investments in new data centers, cloud infrastructure and new-generation data networks. Different Governments and companies are determined to undertake digital transformation and, as a consequence, ICT spending will continue to grow in the next years.

Saudi Arabia has been going through a massive economic transformation. The Kingdom is taking concrete steps to position itself as a global leader in digital technologies. The Kingdom’s Vision 2030 for a diversified economy relies heavily on digital transformation initiatives, an area the government has always focused on and heavily invested in long before the pandemic.

“IT services providers are playing a key role in this ongoing transformation and have an excellent opportunity to demonstrate their skills and capabilities around emerging technologies,” says Suraj Godse, a senior research analyst at IDC. “The kingdom’s managed services market is forecast to grow at a rapid CAGR of 13.3% through 2027 and services providers need to leverage new technologies to provide cost-effective and efficient services to customers in order to position themselves value-based services partners.”

IDC’s research shows that government, finance, and media and communications remain the top three industries in terms of IT services spend and will continue to drive growth in this area over the coming years.

“As organizations continue to embrace AI, advanced analytics, enhanced security, and cloud solutions, opportunities will open up for global and local systems integrators to help businesses drive effective implementations,” says Manish Ranjan, a senior research manager at IDC. “Businesses are making strategic decisions to utilize cloud services from different cloud providers and run their workloads in a mix of on-premises and various cloud environments, leading to greater complexity. Managing multicloud and hybrid cloud is a challenge, and this will drive increased demand for cloud professional services.”