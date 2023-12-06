Africa

Americas

Asia

Europe

Oceania

Popular Topics

Topics

About

Policies

Our Network

More

HomeBlogsCIO Conversations | Middle EastKSA on top of IT service growth in the Middle East
Andrea Benito
by Andrea Benito
Middle East Editor

KSA on top of IT service growth in the Middle East

News
Dec 06, 20232 mins
Digital Transformation
middle east fallback generic shutterstock 182282120
Credit: Shutterstock / Gorodenkoff

This region is in full expansion of its digital capabilities, with recent investments in new data centers, cloud infrastructure and new-generation data networks. Different Governments and companies are determined to undertake digital transformation and, as a consequence, ICT spending will continue to grow in the next years.

Saudi Arabia has been going through a massive economic transformation. The Kingdom is taking concrete steps to position itself as a global leader in digital technologies. The Kingdom’s Vision 2030 for a diversified economy relies heavily on digital transformation initiatives, an area the government has always focused on and heavily invested in long before the pandemic.

“IT services providers are playing a key role in this ongoing transformation and have an excellent opportunity to demonstrate their skills and capabilities around emerging technologies,” says Suraj Godse, a senior research analyst at IDC. “The kingdom’s managed services market is forecast to grow at a rapid CAGR of 13.3% through 2027 and services providers need to leverage new technologies to provide cost-effective and efficient services to customers in order to position themselves value-based services partners.”

IDC’s research shows that government, finance, and media and communications remain the top three industries in terms of IT services spend and will continue to drive growth in this area over the coming years.

“As organizations continue to embrace AI, advanced analytics, enhanced security, and cloud solutions, opportunities will open up for global and local systems integrators to help businesses drive effective implementations,” says Manish Ranjan, a senior research manager at IDC. “Businesses are making strategic decisions to utilize cloud services from different cloud providers and run their workloads in a mix of on-premises and various cloud environments, leading to greater complexity. Managing multicloud and hybrid cloud is a challenge, and this will drive increased demand for cloud professional services.”

Related content

Andrea Benito
by Andrea Benito
Middle East Editor

Andrea Benito is editor at CIO Middle East.

More from this author

Most popular authors

Show me more

feature

6 generative AI hazards IT leaders should avoid

By Mary Branscombe
Dec 06, 202311 mins
CIOCIOCIO
Image
interview

Delivering value through IT at Village Roadshow

By CIO staff
Dec 06, 20238 mins
CIOCIO Leadership LiveChange Management
Image
feature

DS Smith sets a single-cloud agenda for sustainability

By Paula Rooney
Dec 06, 20237 mins
Amazon Web ServicesDigital TransformationCloud Computing
Image
podcast

CIO Leadership Live Australia with Suzanne Hall, Chief Information Officer, Baptcare

Dec 05, 202322 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
podcast

CIO Leadership Live India with Kirti Patil, CTO, Kotak Life Insurance

Dec 05, 202326 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
podcast

CIO Leadership Live India with Jai Prakash Sharma, Executive VP, Technology, Info Edge India Ltd.

Nov 30, 202327 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
video

CIO Leadership Live Australia with Suzanne Hall, Chief Information Officer, Baptcare

Dec 05, 202322 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
video

CIO Leadership Live India with Kirti Patil, CTO, Kotak Life Insurance

Dec 05, 202326 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
video

CIO Leadership Live India with Jai Prakash Sharma, Executive VP, Technology, Info Edge India Ltd.

Nov 30, 202327 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image