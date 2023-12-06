UAE businesses have AI regulation as a top priority

Innovation is naturally playing a key role in shaping the future enterprises, 59% of UAE business leaders say their investment in advanced technology will increase and 82% say that AI is already impacting what their organisation can achieve, while 45% state they will invest in advanced technologies such as AI to respond to the changing market environment, according to the study “Defining the Enterprise of the Future” made by Alteryx, Inc with a survey from 2800 IT and business decision-makers globally to draw the three-year roadmap for how enterprises will operate in an era of AI-delivered intelligence.

AI is clearly making its way across the enterprise, with 49% of respondents expecting that the use of AI will be pervasive across all sectors and business functions. Yet, this has raised some important ethical considerations around data privacy, transparency and data governance. Around 87% of UAE business leaders believe that regulations and standards around AI usage – including generative AI – should be developed within their sector as it transforms the business landscape. Despite concerns around regulation, AI is significantly impacting the key skill sets of the future enterprise.

“There is no single solution to success, but the research highlights some key plays UAE business leaders need to home in on to build a truly AI-driven enterprise. Regulation will play a key role in the successful implementation of AI and will be just as much of a priority as innovation is for leaders,” said Karl Crowther, VP of MEA at Alteryx. “Laying the foundations for generative AI requires a business-wide approach to data-driven decision-making that empowers the entire workforce to take full advantage of the technology while offering confidence and assurance to the business that it is safe and secure to embark on this journey. Accessible, self-service analytics and automation technologies are the force multiplier that will empower the workforce to jump on the AI train confidently and companies to move forward on their generative AI journey safely.”

According to the study, more organisations are moving away from hiring people who are highly skilled in a single area of expertise towards hiring people who can contribute across a range of functional areas. Technical skills such as AI and ML or data analysis continue to be important, but there is now a higher demand for soft skills like digital literacy, team leadership and critical thinking. Having the right AI tools will help these employees manage the increasing volume and variety of data and find the competitive edge their organisations need.