Africa

Americas

Asia

Europe

Oceania

Popular Topics

Topics

About

Policies

Our Network

More

HomeBlogsCIO Conversations | Middle EastUAE businesses have AI regulation as a top priority
Andrea Benito
by Andrea Benito
Middle East Editor

UAE businesses have AI regulation as a top priority

News
Dec 06, 20233 mins
diversity saudi arabian man and woman laptop collaboration uae middle east saudi arabia by xavierar
Credit: Xavieranrau / Getty Images

Innovation is naturally playing a key role in shaping the future enterprises, 59% of UAE business leaders say their investment in advanced technology will increase and 82% say that AI is already impacting what their organisation can achieve, while 45% state they will invest in advanced technologies such as AI to respond to the changing market environment, according to the study “Defining the Enterprise of the Future” made by Alteryx, Inc with a survey from 2800 IT and business decision-makers globally to draw the three-year roadmap for how enterprises will operate in an era of AI-delivered intelligence.

AI is clearly making its way across the enterprise, with 49% of respondents expecting that the use of AI will be pervasive across all sectors and business functions. Yet, this has raised some important ethical considerations around data privacy, transparency and data governance. Around 87% of UAE business leaders believe that regulations and standards around AI usage – including generative AI – should be developed within their sector as it transforms the business landscape. Despite concerns around regulation, AI is significantly impacting the key skill sets of the future enterprise. 

“There is no single solution to success, but the research highlights some key plays UAE business leaders need to home in on to build a truly AI-driven enterprise. Regulation will play a key role in the successful implementation of AI and will be just as much of a priority as innovation is for leaders,” said Karl Crowther, VP of MEA at Alteryx. “Laying the foundations for generative AI requires a business-wide approach to data-driven decision-making that empowers the entire workforce to take full advantage of the technology while offering confidence and assurance to the business that it is safe and secure to embark on this journey. Accessible, self-service analytics and automation technologies are the force multiplier that will empower the workforce to jump on the AI train confidently and companies to move forward on their generative AI journey safely.”

According to the study, more organisations are moving away from hiring people who are highly skilled in a single area of expertise towards hiring people who can contribute across a range of functional areas. Technical skills such as AI and ML or data analysis continue to be important, but there is now a higher demand for soft skills like digital literacy, team leadership and critical thinking. Having the right AI tools will help these employees manage the increasing volume and variety of data and find the competitive edge their organisations need. 

Related content

Andrea Benito
by Andrea Benito
Middle East Editor

Andrea Benito is editor at CIO Middle East.

More from this author

Most popular authors

Show me more

feature

6 generative AI hazards IT leaders should avoid

By Mary Branscombe
Dec 06, 202311 mins
CIOCIOCIO
Image
interview

Delivering value through IT at Village Roadshow

By CIO staff
Dec 06, 20238 mins
CIOCIO Leadership LiveChange Management
Image
feature

DS Smith sets a single-cloud agenda for sustainability

By Paula Rooney
Dec 06, 20237 mins
Amazon Web ServicesDigital TransformationCloud Computing
Image
podcast

CIO Leadership Live Australia with Suzanne Hall, Chief Information Officer, Baptcare

Dec 05, 202322 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
podcast

CIO Leadership Live India with Kirti Patil, CTO, Kotak Life Insurance

Dec 05, 202326 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
podcast

CIO Leadership Live India with Jai Prakash Sharma, Executive VP, Technology, Info Edge India Ltd.

Nov 30, 202327 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
video

CIO Leadership Live Australia with Suzanne Hall, Chief Information Officer, Baptcare

Dec 05, 202322 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
video

CIO Leadership Live India with Kirti Patil, CTO, Kotak Life Insurance

Dec 05, 202326 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
video

CIO Leadership Live India with Jai Prakash Sharma, Executive VP, Technology, Info Edge India Ltd.

Nov 30, 202327 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image