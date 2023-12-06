CIOの新しい役割とは？会社の最高指揮官（チーフ・オーケストレーター）として

\u4eca\u65e5\u306eCIO\u306f\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u5168\u4f53\u3067\u8d77\u3053\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306e\u3053\u3068\u3092\u8abf\u67fb\u3057\u3001\u6a5f\u4f1a\u3092\u898b\u3064\u3051\u3001\u5bfe\u7acb\u3092\u89e3\u6c7a\u3057\u3001\u512a\u5148\u9806\u4f4d\u3092\u8a2d\u5b9a\u3057\u3001\u6226\u7565\u3092\u5f62\u6210\u3059\u308b\u624b\u52a9\u3051\u3092\u3059\u308b\u30e6\u30cb\u30fc\u30af\u306a\u7acb\u5834\u306b\u3044\u308b\u3002\u8a00\u3044\u63db\u3048\u308c\u3070\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u4f01\u696d\u306e\u4e8b\u5b9f\u4e0a\u306e\u6700\u9ad8\u6307\u63ee\u5b98\uff08\u30c1\u30fc\u30d5\u30fb\u30aa\u30fc\u30b1\u30b9\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\uff09\u3068\u3057\u3066\u6a5f\u80fd\u3059\u308b\u30e6\u30cb\u30fc\u30af\u306a\u7acb\u5834\u306b\u3042\u308b\u3002\n\n\u30ac\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u306eCIO\u30ea\u30b5\u30fc\u30c1\u30fb\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3067\u8457\u540d\u306a\u30ea\u30b5\u30fc\u30c1\u30fb\u30d0\u30a4\u30b9\u30fb\u30d7\u30ec\u30b8\u30c7\u30f3\u30c8\u3092\u52d9\u3081\u308b\u30a2\u30fc\u30f4\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u30fb\u30bf\u30a4\u30e9\u30fc\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u300c\u3053\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u8996\u70b9\u3092\u6301\u3064\u306e\u306f\u3001\u5b9f\u969b\u306b\u306fCIO\u3068CEO\u3060\u3051\u3060\u3002CIO\u306f\u3001\u5927\u5c40\u7684\u306a\u6226\u7565\u7684\u8996\u70b9\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306a\u304f\u3001\u5b9f\u884c\u306e\u5074\u9762\u3082\u6301\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u3088\u308a\u6df1\u3044\u8996\u70b9\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\u3068\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u5f93\u6765\u306eCIO\u304b\u3089\u30c1\u30fc\u30d5\u30fb\u30aa\u30fc\u30b1\u30b9\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u3078\u306e\u79fb\u884c\u306b\u306f\u3001\u8996\u70b9\u4ee5\u4e0a\u306e\u3082\u306e\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3060\u3002\u305d\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306b\u306f\u3001\u624b\u969b\u306e\u826f\u3055\u3001\u4eba\u9593\u95a2\u4fc2\u306e\u69cb\u7bc9\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u306e\u6226\u7565\u306b\u5bfe\u3059\u308b\u6df1\u3044\u7406\u89e3\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u6700\u521d\u304b\u3089\u305d\u306e\u6226\u7565\u306e\u7b56\u5b9a\u306b\u95a2\u4e0e\u3059\u308b\u80fd\u529b\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3060\u3002\u307e\u305f\u3001\u65b0\u305f\u306a\u8cac\u4efb\u3084\u3001\u5834\u5408\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u306f\u65b0\u305f\u306a\u80a9\u66f8\u304d\u3092\u6c42\u3081\u308b\u610f\u6b32\u3082\u5fc5\u8981\u3060\u3002\u3053\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u5f79\u5272\u3092\u62c5\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3092\u671b\u3080CIO\u306f\u3001\u7387\u5148\u3057\u3066CIO\u72ec\u81ea\u306e\u8996\u70b9\u304b\u3089\u898b\u3048\u308b\u6a5f\u4f1a\u3084\u8105\u5a01\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3001\u305f\u3068\u3048\u7d4c\u55b6\u5e79\u90e8\u4f1a\u8b70\u3067\u3042\u3063\u3066\u3082\u7a4d\u6975\u7684\u306b\u767a\u8a00\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3002\n\n\u3064\u307e\u308a\u3001\u3053\u306e\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u306f\u6c17\u306e\u5f31\u3044\u4eba\u306b\u306f\u5411\u3044\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u30aa\u30fc\u30b1\u30b9\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u3068\u3057\u3066\u884c\u52d5\u3059\u308bCIO\u306f\u3001\u5f93\u6765\u306eCIO\u304c\u63d0\u4f9b\u3067\u304d\u308b\u4ee5\u4e0a\u306e\u4fa1\u5024\u3092\u7d44\u7e54\u306b\u751f\u307f\u51fa\u3059\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3002\n\n\u6700\u8fd1\u306e\u30ac\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u793e\u306e\u8abf\u67fb\u3067\u306f\u3001\u3042\u3089\u3086\u308b\u4e8b\u696d\u90e8\u9580\u306eCIO\u304c\u3001\u300c\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u306f\u4f9d\u7136\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u65b0\u305f\u306a\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u6210\u679c\u3092\u9054\u6210\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u6700\u5927\u306e\u8981\u56e0\u3067\u3042\u308b\u300d\u3068\u56de\u7b54\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u305d\u306e\u7d50\u679c\u3001\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306e\u7d4c\u55b6\u5e79\u90e8\u306f\u5404\u7d44\u7e54\u306eCIO\u30681\u5bfe1\u306e\u30df\u30fc\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u3092\u884c\u3046\u6a5f\u4f1a\u304c\u5897\u3048\u3001LOB\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u3001\u4f01\u696d\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066CIO\u81ea\u8eab\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u65b0\u305f\u306a\u6a5f\u4f1a\u304c\u751f\u307e\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u300cCIO\u306f\u4eca\u30011\u4eba\u306e\u7d4c\u55b6\u5e79\u90e8\u304b\u3089\u3082\u30461\u4eba\u306e\u7d4c\u55b6\u5e79\u90e8\u3078\u3068\u79fb\u308a\u3064\u3064\u3042\u308b\u300d\u3068\u30bf\u30a4\u30e9\u30fc\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u305d\u306e\u7d50\u679c\u3001\u4f01\u696d\u5168\u4f53\u3092\u4fef\u77b0\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\u3053\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u95a2\u4fc2\u6027\u306e\u5f37\u3055\u306e\u304a\u304b\u3052\u3067\u3001CIO\u306f\u3001\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306e\u3084\u308d\u3046\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3001\u30b5\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30c1\u30a7\u30fc\u30f3\u3068\u7d71\u5408\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002\u300d\n\n\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u6c7a\u6e08\u30d7\u30e9\u30c3\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e0One Inc.\u306eCIO\u3001\u30a8\u30ea\u30b6\u30d9\u30b9\u30fb\u30db\u30fc\u30e1\u30b1\u306f\u300c\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u306e\u7d71\u5408\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u63d0\u4f9b\u3001\u9867\u5ba2\u306e\u554f\u984c\u89e3\u6c7a\u306a\u3069\u3001\u4ed6\u306e\u3042\u3089\u3086\u308b\u90e8\u9580\u304cIT\u90e8\u9580\u306b\u4f9d\u5b58\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u3001\u4f55\u304b\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u983c\u307e\u308c\u308b\u304b\u3001\u4f55\u304b\u3092\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u983c\u307e\u308c\u308b\u304b\u306e\u3069\u3061\u3089\u304b\u3060\u3002\u3060\u304b\u3089\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u3001\u30e9\u30a4\u30d5\u30ac\u30fc\u30c9\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u6905\u5b50\u306b\u5ea7\u3063\u3066\u3001\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u304c\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u3053\u3068\u3092\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u3092\u898b\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u5404\u90e8\u9580\u3068\u306e\u95a2\u4fc2\u304b\u3089\u751f\u307e\u308c\u308b\u30ae\u30d6\u30fb\u30a2\u30f3\u30c9\u30fb\u30c6\u30a4\u30af\u304c\u3042\u308b\u300d\u3068\u8a9e\u308b\u3002\n\nCIO\u306f\u3001\u305d\u306e\u30e6\u30cb\u30fc\u30af\u306a\u8996\u70b9\u3092\u4f7f\u3063\u3066\u3001\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u7d44\u7e54\u306e\u6226\u7565\u3092\u7b56\u5b9a\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u306e\u3060\u308d\u3046\u304b\uff1f\u4ee5\u4e0b\u306e\u30b9\u30c6\u30c3\u30d7\u304b\u3089\u59cb\u3081\u3088\u3046\u3002\n\nCIO\u5185\u30671\u5bfe1\u306e\u95a2\u4fc2\u3092\u7bc9\u304f\n\nIT\u90e8\u9580\u4ee5\u5916\u306e\u591a\u304f\u306e\u90e8\u7f72\u304c\u3001\u72ec\u81ea\u306e\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u5c02\u9580\u5bb6\u3092\u96c7\u7528\u3057\u3001\u72ec\u81ea\u306e\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u30d9\u30fc\u30b9\u306e\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30a6\u30a7\u30a2\u3092\u8abf\u9054\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u30ac\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u306e\u30ea\u30b5\u30fc\u30c1\u30e3\u30fc\u306f\u3001IT\u90e8\u9580\u304c\u306a\u304f\u3066\u3082\u5b8c\u5168\u306b\u3046\u307e\u304f\u3084\u3063\u3066\u3044\u3051\u308b\u3068\u611f\u3058\u3066\u3044\u308b\u6a5f\u80fd\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u304c\u3044\u308b\u306e\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u304b\u3068\u8003\u3048\u305f\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u30ac\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u793e\u306e\u8abf\u67fb\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306f\u6b63\u53cd\u5bfe\u3067\u3042\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\n\u300c\u5b9f\u969b\u3001\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306e\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u3068\u8a71\u3092\u3057\u305f\u3068\u3053\u308d\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u304c\u6210\u529f\u3057\u305f\u8981\u56e0\u306e\u7b2c1\u4f4d\u306f\u3001CIO\u3068\u306e\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u5f37\u529b\u306a\u30d1\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u30b7\u30c3\u30d7\u3060\u3068\u7b54\u3048\u305f\u300d\u3068\u30bf\u30a4\u30e9\u30fc\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u305d\u308c\u3092\u6e2c\u308b\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u5358\u7d14\u306a\u5c3a\u5ea6\u306e\u3072\u3068\u3064\u304c\u3001\u9762\u8ac7\u306e\u983b\u5ea6\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002CIO\u3068\u306e\u4ea4\u6d41\u306e\u983b\u5ea6\u304c\u9ad8\u3051\u308c\u3070\u9ad8\u3044\u307b\u3069\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u5927\u304d\u306a\u6210\u529f\u3092\u53ce\u3081\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\u300d\n\n\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u4f01\u696dPing Identity\u306eCIO\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30b8\u30e7\u30f3\u30fb\u30ab\u30f3\u30ca\u30f4\u30a1\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u521d\u65e5\u304b\u3089\u3053\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u95a2\u4fc2\u3092\u7bc9\u3053\u3046\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u300c\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u304c\u7d44\u7e54\u306b\u52a0\u308f\u3063\u305f\u3068\u304d\u3001\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u81ea\u5206\u305f\u3061\u306e\u8cac\u4efb\u3067\u5f7c\u3089\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u5165\u308c\u308b\u624b\u52a9\u3051\u3092\u3059\u308b\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u3001\u73fe\u72b6\u304c\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u3082\u306e\u304b\u3092\u30a8\u30f3\u30c9\u30fb\u30c4\u30fc\u30fb\u30a8\u30f3\u30c9\u3067\u898b\u901a\u3059\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u3066\u4ed6\u306e\u90e8\u7f72\u3088\u308a\u3082\u512a\u308c\u305f\u7acb\u5834\u306b\u3044\u308b\u3068\u611f\u3058\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3060\u304b\u3089\u3001\u79c1\u304b\u79c1\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u8ab0\u304b\u304c\u5f7c\u3089\u3092\u6848\u5185\u3059\u308b\u3002\u73fe\u72b6\u306f\u3053\u3046\u3060\u3002\u300e\u3053\u308c\u304b\u3089\u3084\u308d\u3046\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3044\u304f\u3064\u304b\u3042\u308a\u3001\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306e\u610f\u898b\u3092\u6c42\u3081\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300f\u3068\u8a00\u3046\u3093\u3060\u300d\u3002\n\n\u3053\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u4f1a\u8a71\u306f\u3001\u65b0\u3057\u304f\u7740\u4efb\u3057\u305f\u5e79\u90e8\u304c\u571f\u5730\u306e\u6210\u308a\u7acb\u3061\u3084\u30d4\u30f3\u3067\u6210\u529f\u3059\u308b\u65b9\u6cd5\u3092\u5b66\u307c\u3046\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u6642\u306b\u3001\u4fe1\u983c\u95a2\u4fc2\u3092\u7bc9\u304f\u3082\u306e\u3060\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u8aac\u660e\u3059\u308b\u3002\u300c\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u304c\u4ed6\u306e\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u307f\u304c\u9032\u884c\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3001\u307e\u305f\u3001\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u80cc\u666f\u3092\u610f\u8b58\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3059\u308b\u624b\u52a9\u3051\u3092\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u4f55\u304b\u554f\u984c\u304c\u8d77\u304d\u3066\u304b\u3089\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3001\u65e9\u3044\u6bb5\u968e\u3067\u95a2\u4fc2\u3092\u7bc9\u304d\u305f\u3044\u3002\u300d\n\n\u305d\u308c\u4ee5\u5916\u306b\u3082\u3001\u30ab\u30f3\u30ca\u30d0\u3068\u5f7c\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u5e74\u306b2\u56de\u3001\u30ed\u30fc\u30c9\u30de\u30c3\u30d7\u306e\u898b\u76f4\u3057\u3092\u5b9f\u65bd\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u300c\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u3001\u7d4c\u55b6\u9663\u306e\u5404\u30e1\u30f3\u30d0\u30fc\u3068\u5354\u529b\u3057\u3066\u3001\u4eca\u5f8c6\uff5e12\u30ab\u6708\u306e\u4e3b\u306a\u512a\u5148\u4e8b\u9805\u306f\u4f55\u304b\u3068\u5c0b\u306d\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3002\u305d\u306e\u60c5\u5831\u3092\u3082\u3068\u306b\u3001IT\u90e8\u9580\u306f\u6a5f\u80fd\u5206\u91ce\u3054\u3068\u306b\u5c06\u6765\u306e\u6280\u8853\u30ed\u30fc\u30c9\u30de\u30c3\u30d7\u3092\u4f5c\u6210\u3059\u308b\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3001\u30ab\u30f3\u30ca\u30f4\u30a1\u3068\u5f7c\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u305d\u306e\u60c5\u5831\u3092\u3059\u3079\u3066\u307e\u3068\u3081\u3001\u5e79\u90e8\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u5168\u4f53\u306b\u5171\u6709\u3059\u308b\u3002\u300c\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u5168\u54e1\u3001\u4f55\u304c\u8d77\u3053\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304b\u3092\u77e5\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3002\u305d\u3046\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u60c5\u5831\u3092\u63d0\u793a\u3057\u3001\u305d\u306e\u5834\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u305f\u3061\u3092\u6307\u63ee\u5b98\u306e\u5e2d\u306b\u5ea7\u3089\u305b\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3002\u3061\u3087\u3063\u3068\u3057\u305f\u67d4\u9053\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u3082\u306e\u3060\u306d\u3002\u300d\n\n\u512a\u5148\u9806\u4f4d\u3092\u6c7a\u3081\u308b\n\n\u91d1\u878d\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u4f1a\u793eTIAA\u306eCEO\u306f\u3001\u5e74\u521d\u306b\u5404\u4e8b\u696d\u90e8\u9580\u3068\u5404\u90e8\u9580\u306e\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306b\u30015\u3064\u306e\u300c\u5927\u304d\u306a\u8ced\u3051\u300d\u3001\u3064\u307e\u308a\u6765\u5e74\u306e\u6700\u3082\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u30a4\u30cb\u30b7\u30a2\u30c1\u30d6\u3092\u6319\u3052\u308b\u3088\u3046\u6c42\u3081\u308b\u3002\u8a00\u3046\u307e\u3067\u3082\u306a\u3044\u304c\u3001\u5404\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u304c\u6319\u3052\u305f\u30a4\u30cb\u30b7\u30a2\u30c1\u30d6\u306f\u3069\u308c\u3082\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u306e\u8981\u7d20\u304c\u5927\u304d\u3044\u3002\u300c\u79c1\u306e\u756a\u304c\u56de\u3063\u3066\u304d\u305f\u3089\u3001\u30c8\u30c3\u30d75\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3001\u30c8\u30c3\u30d735\u3092\u6319\u3052\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\u3068\u3001\u60c5\u5831\u30fb\u9867\u5ba2\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u6700\u9ad8\u8cac\u4efb\u8005\u306e\u30b5\u30b9\u30c8\u30ea\u30fc\u30fb\u30c9\u30a5\u30eb\u30f4\u30a1\u30b9\u30fc\u30e9\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002IT\u90e8\u9580\u306e\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u5f7c\u306f\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3084\u4eba\u5de5\u77e5\u80fd\u306a\u3069\u3001\u72ec\u81ea\u306e\u5927\u304d\u306a\u8ced\u3051\u306b\u51fa\u308b\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u306a\u3044\u3001\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u8ab0\u3082\u304c\u512a\u5148\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306f\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u3060\u300d\u3002\n\n\u3060\u304b\u3089\u3001IT\u90e8\u9580\u306f\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u3068\u540c\u3058\u3053\u3068\u3092\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3002\u7af6\u5408\u3059\u308b\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u3078\u306e\u8981\u6c42\u3068\u6709\u9650\u306e\u30ea\u30bd\u30fc\u30b9\u306b\u76f4\u9762\u3057\u305fCIO\u306f\u3001\u6700\u3082\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u76ee\u6a19\u3092\u9054\u6210\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u672c\u5f53\u306b\u6700\u521d\u306b\u4f55\u3092\u3059\u3079\u304d\u304b\u3092\u898b\u6975\u3081\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3002\u300c\u305d\u308c\u304c\u30aa\u30fc\u30b1\u30b9\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u306e\u5f79\u5272\u3060\u300d\u3068\u30c0\u30fc\u30d0\u30b9\u30e9\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u3001\u7269\u4e8b\u306b\u512a\u5148\u9806\u4f4d\u3092\u3064\u3051\u308b\u6e96\u5099\u304c\u3067\u304d\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u300d\n\n\u30af\u30ea\u30a2\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u30cf\u30a6\u30b9\u306b\u306a\u308b\n\nCIO\u304c\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u30fb\u30ea\u30bd\u30fc\u30b9\u306e\u96c6\u4e2d\u7684\u306a\u4f9b\u7d66\u6e90\u3068\u3057\u3066\u6a5f\u80fd\u3059\u308c\u3070\u3059\u308b\u307b\u3069\u3088\u3044\u3001\u3068Ping Identity\u306e\u30ab\u30f3\u30ca\u30f4\u30a1\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u30d5\u30a7\u30fc\u30ba1\u3067\u306f\u3001CIO\u306f\u73fe\u5728\u306e\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u30fb\u30d7\u30ed\u30b8\u30a7\u30af\u30c8\u306e\u30af\u30ea\u30a2\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u30cf\u30a6\u30b9\u3068\u306a\u308a\u3001\u5f93\u6765\u306e\u793e\u5185\u30b3\u30f3\u30b5\u30eb\u30bf\u30f3\u30c8\u306e\u5f79\u5272\u3092\u62c5\u3046\u3002\n\n\u30d5\u30a7\u30fc\u30ba2\u3067\u306f\u3001CIO\u306f\u7d44\u7e54\u5185\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u30af\u30ea\u30a2\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u30cf\u30a6\u30b9\u3068\u306a\u308b\u3002\u300c\u591a\u304f\u306e\u5834\u5408\u3001CIO\u306f\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30bb\u30c3\u30c8\u306e\u9375\u306e\u7ba1\u7406\u8005\u3068\u306a\u308b\u3002\u591a\u304f\u306e\u5834\u5408\u3001\u308f\u308c\u308f\u308c\u306f\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30bb\u30c3\u30c8\u306e\u9375\u3092\u63e1\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u308f\u308c\u308f\u308c\u306b\u306f\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30bb\u30c3\u30c8\u3092\u307e\u3068\u3081\u308b\u80fd\u529b\u304c\u3042\u308a\u3001\u305d\u306e\u6d1e\u5bdf\u304c\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306e\u30a2\u30b8\u30a7\u30f3\u30c0\u3092\u6c7a\u5b9a\u3059\u308b\u539f\u52d5\u529b\u3068\u306a\u308b\u3002\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30bb\u30c3\u30c8\u3092\u307e\u3068\u3081\u308b\u80fd\u529b\u304c\u3042\u308a\u3001\u305d\u306e\u6d1e\u5bdf\u304c\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306e\u30a2\u30b8\u30a7\u30f3\u30c0\u3092\u5f8c\u62bc\u3057\u3057\u3066\u304f\u308c\u308b\u3002\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30fb\u30a4\u30f3\u30c6\u30ea\u30b8\u30a7\u30f3\u30b9\u30fb\u30a4\u30cb\u30b7\u30a2\u30c1\u30d6\u306e\u539f\u52d5\u529b\u3068\u306a\u308b\u6d1e\u5bdf\u306b\u30a2\u30af\u30bb\u30b9\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306e\u5e2d\u3092\u5e83\u3052\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3057\u305f\u300d\u3002\n\n\u30d5\u30a7\u30fc\u30ba3\u3067\u306f\u3001CIO\u306f\u65b0\u8208\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u306e\u60c5\u5831\u6a5f\u95a2\u306b\u3082\u306a\u308b\u3002\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u3092\u771f\u306b\u5f15\u304d\u51fa\u3059\u306b\u306f\u3001\u4eba\u5de5\u77e5\u80fd\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3060\u304b\u3089\u3060\u3002\u305d\u306e\u305f\u3081\u3001\u30aa\u30fc\u30b1\u30b9\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u306b\u306a\u308a\u305f\u3044\u3068\u8003\u3048\u308bCIO\u306b\u306f\u3001\u3059\u3050\u306b\u7591\u554f\u304c\u751f\u3058\u308b\u3002\u300cIT\u90e8\u9580\u306f\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306e\u6280\u8853\u306e\u9078\u629e\u3001\u5c0e\u5165\u3001\u63d0\u4f9b\u306e\u63a8\u9032\u5f79\u306a\u306e\u3060\u308d\u3046\u304b\uff1f\u305d\u308c\u3068\u3082\u3001IT\u90e8\u9580\u304c\u6a19\u6e96\u3092\u8a2d\u5b9a\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u304c\u72ec\u81ea\u306e\u30da\u30fc\u30b9\u3067AI\u3092\u5c0e\u5165\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u3060\u308d\u3046\u304b\uff1f\u65e2\u5b58\u306e\u30d7\u30e9\u30c3\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e0\u3078\u306e\u30a2\u30c9\u30aa\u30f3\u3092\u9078\u629e\u3059\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3001\u5c02\u7528\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u3092\u8cfc\u5165\u3059\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3001\u6c4e\u7528\u30d7\u30e9\u30c3\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e0\u3092\u8cfc\u5165\u3059\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3002\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306f\u3059\u3079\u3066\u3001\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u304c\u4eca\u6c42\u3081\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u672c\u5f53\u306b\u96e3\u3057\u3044\u6c7a\u65ad\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068\u30ab\u30f3\u30ca\u30f4\u30a1\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u900f\u660e\u6027\u3092\u4fdd\u3061\u3001\u52a9\u3051\u3092\u6c42\u3081\u308b\n\n\u30db\u30fc\u30e1\u30b1\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u5408\u4f75\u5f8c\u3001One Inc.\u306e\u5168\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u3092Microsoft Azure\u306b\u7d71\u5408\u3059\u308b18\u30f6\u6708\u306e\u30d7\u30ed\u30b8\u30a7\u30af\u30c8\u306b\u7740\u624b\u3057\u305f\u969b\u3001\u3053\u306e\u30a2\u30d7\u30ed\u30fc\u30c1\u3092\u6709\u52b9\u306b\u6d3b\u7528\u3057\u305f\u3002\u300c\u3053\u306e\u5927\u304d\u306a\u30b7\u30d5\u30c8\u306b\u7d44\u7e54\u5168\u4f53\u3092\u4e57\u305b\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u3001\u30ef\u30f3\u30a4\u30f3\u30af\u3092\u652f\u6255\u3044\u51e6\u7406\u306b\u5229\u7528\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u4fdd\u967a\u4f1a\u793e\u3068\u3044\u3046\u540c\u793e\u306e\u9867\u5ba2\u304c\u5f71\u97ff\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u5206\u304b\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\u300c\u57fa\u5e79\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u3068\u7d71\u5408\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u88fd\u54c1\u3092\u3044\u3058\u308a\u59cb\u3081\u308b\u3068\u3001\u9867\u5ba2\u306f\u795e\u7d4c\u8cea\u306b\u306a\u308a\u59cb\u3081\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u540c\u793e\u306f\u9867\u5ba2\u306b\u79fb\u884c\u3068\u4eca\u5f8c\u306e\u505c\u6b62\u3092\u77e5\u3089\u305b\u308b\u901a\u77e5\u3092\u4f55\u5ea6\u3082\u9001\u3063\u305f\u304c\u3001\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306e\u9867\u5ba2\u304c\u3069\u308c\u307b\u3069\u76f4\u63a5\u7684\u306a\u5f71\u97ff\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u308b\u304b\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u308f\u3051\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3002\n\n\u30db\u30fc\u30e1\u30b1\u306f\u3001\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u306b\u304f\u3044\u6280\u8853\u7684\u306a\u8a73\u7d30\u306b\u57cb\u6ca1\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306a\u304f\u3001\u3067\u304d\u308b\u9650\u308a\u900f\u660e\u6027\u3092\u78ba\u4fdd\u3057\u305f\u3044\u3068\u8003\u3048\u305f\u3002\u305d\u3053\u3067\u3001\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u540c\u50da\u306b\u52a9\u3051\u3092\u6c42\u3081\u305f\u3002\u300c\u30ab\u30b9\u30bf\u30de\u30fc\u30fb\u30b5\u30af\u30bb\u30b9\u30fb\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3068\u5354\u529b\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u7279\u306b\u4e0d\u5b89\u3092\u611f\u3058\u3066\u3044\u305f10\uff5e12\u793e\u306e\u9867\u5ba2\u3092\u7279\u5b9a\u3057\u30012\u6642\u9593\u304a\u304d\u306b21\u6642\u9593\u3076\u3063\u7d9a\u3051\u306e\u30b3\u30df\u30e5\u30cb\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u958b\u59cb\u3057\u305f\u3002\u30de\u30fc\u30b1\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u306fIT\u90e8\u9580\u3068\u5354\u529b\u3057\u3066\u3053\u306e\u30b3\u30df\u30e5\u30cb\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30fb\u30d7\u30e9\u30f3\u3092\u8a2d\u8a08\u3057\u3001\u30c7\u30ea\u30d0\u30ea\u30fc\u30fb\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u304c\u9867\u5ba2\u306b\u30e1\u30c3\u30bb\u30fc\u30b8\u3092\u9001\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\n\u305d\u306e\u7d50\u679c\u3001\u30d7\u30ed\u30b8\u30a7\u30af\u30c8\u306f\u6210\u529f\u88cf\u306b\u7d42\u4e86\u3057\u3001\u4e0d\u90fd\u5408\u306f\u307b\u3068\u3093\u3069\u306a\u304f\u3001\u61a4\u6168\u3059\u308b\u9867\u5ba2\u3082\u3044\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u300c\u8a08\u753b\u3092\u7acb\u3066\u3001\u5229\u5bb3\u95a2\u4fc2\u8005\u3092\u5dfb\u304d\u8fbc\u3080\u3053\u3068\u304c\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u306e\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u5229\u5bb3\u95a2\u4fc2\u8005\u3067\u306a\u3044\u3068\u601d\u3046\u4eba\u304c\u3044\u305f\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3082\u3001\u3068\u306b\u304b\u304f\u5dfb\u304d\u8fbc\u3080\u3053\u3068\u300d\u3002\u305d\u306e\u4e0a\u3067\u3001\u300c\u4eba\u9593\u95a2\u4fc2\u306b\u6295\u8cc7\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u6280\u8853\u7551\u306e\u4eba\u9593\u306f\u5c11\u3057\u50b2\u6162\u306b\u306a\u308b\u50be\u5411\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002\u300e\u3053\u308c\u306f\u6280\u8853\u7684\u306a\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3060\u304b\u3089\u3001\u8ab0\u3082\u3044\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3057\u3001\u52a9\u3051\u3082\u3044\u3089\u306a\u3044\u300f\u3002\u3067\u3082\u7d50\u5c40\u306e\u3068\u3053\u308d\u3001\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u591a\u304f\u306e\u52a9\u3051\u3092\u5fc5\u8981\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u300d\u3002\n\n\u80a9\u66f8\u304d\u306e\u5909\u66f4\u3092\u691c\u8a0e\u3059\u308b\n\n\u3053\u308c\u306f\u6975\u7aef\u306b\u805e\u3053\u3048\u308b\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u306a\u3044\u304c\u3001\u7279\u306b\u4f1d\u7d71\u7684\u306aIT\u306e\u5f79\u5272\u304b\u3089\u62e1\u5927\u3057\u3088\u3046\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308bCIO\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u306f\u5f79\u306b\u7acb\u3064\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u306a\u3044\u3002\u30a6\u30a7\u30b9\u30c8\u30fb\u30e2\u30f3\u30ed\u30fc\u30fb\u30d1\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u30ba\u306e\u30a2\u30c9\u30d0\u30a4\u30b6\u30ea\u30fc\uff06\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u62c5\u5f53\u30de\u30cd\u30fc\u30b8\u30f3\u30b0\u30fb\u30d1\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30de\u30fc\u30af\u30fb\u30bf\u30ce\u30a6\u30a3\u30c3\u30c4\u6c0f\u306f\u3001CIO\u304c\u4f01\u696d\u306e\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u6226\u7565\u306e\u30aa\u30fc\u30b1\u30b9\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u306b\u306a\u308b\u306b\u306f\u3069\u3046\u3059\u308c\u3070\u3044\u3044\u304b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u8cea\u554f\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u3066\u3001\u5927\u4f01\u696d\u3067\u306f\u3001\u305d\u306e\u5f79\u5272\u306f\u3001\u5916\u90e8\u304b\u3089\u63a1\u7528\u3057\u305f\u30c1\u30fc\u30d5\u30fb\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30fb\u30aa\u30d5\u30a3\u30b5\u30fc\u3084\u30c1\u30fc\u30d5\u30fb\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30fb\u30aa\u30d5\u30a3\u30b5\u30fc\u304c\u7387\u3044\u308b\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30fb\u30aa\u30d5\u30a3\u30b9\u304c\u62c5\u3046\u306e\u304c\u4e00\u822c\u7684\u3060\u3068\u8ff0\u3079\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\nCIO\u306f\u3069\u3046\u3060\u308d\u3046\u304b\uff1f\u300c\u30bf\u30ce\u30a6\u30a3\u30c3\u30c4\u6c0f\u306f\u3001CIO\u306f\u30d0\u30c3\u30af\u30aa\u30d5\u30a3\u30b9\u3068\u30df\u30c9\u30eb\u30aa\u30d5\u30a3\u30b9\u306e\u6a5f\u80fd\u3092\u6307\u63ee\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306b\u9069\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u306a\u3044\u304c\u3001\u30d5\u30ed\u30f3\u30c8\u30aa\u30d5\u30a3\u30b9\u306e\u6a5f\u80fd\u306b\u95a2\u3057\u3066\u306f\u3001\u30de\u30fc\u30b1\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u304b\u3089\u306e\u591a\u304f\u306e\u652f\u63f4\u3068\u30a4\u30f3\u30d7\u30c3\u30c8\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3060\u3068\u4ed8\u3051\u52a0\u3048\u305f\u3002CIO\u306e\u8996\u70b9\u306f\u901a\u5e38\u3001\u5e02\u5834\u306e\u30c0\u30a4\u30ca\u30df\u30af\u30b9\u306b\u901a\u3058\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u306f\u601d\u308f\u306a\u3044\u3002\u300d\n\n\u300c\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u306e\u4e16\u754c\u306f\u3001\u4f55\u304c\u53ef\u80fd\u304b\u3001\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u304c\u3069\u3053\u306b\u30a4\u30f3\u30d1\u30af\u30c8\u3092\u4e0e\u3048\u308b\u304b\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3001\u3088\u308a\u5e83\u3044\u9580\u6238\u3092\u958b\u3044\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u601d\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u3001\u7a93\u30fb\u30c9\u30a2\u30e1\u30fc\u30ab\u30fc\u306e\u30de\u30fc\u30f4\u30a3\u30f3\u3067\u30c1\u30fc\u30d5\u30fb\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30fb\u30aa\u30d5\u30a3\u30b5\u30fc\u3092\u52d9\u3081\u308b\u30ea\u30c3\u30af\u30fb\u30b8\u30e7\u30f3\u30bd\u30f3\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u7d041\u5e74\u524d\u306b\u30de\u30fc\u30f4\u30a3\u30f3\u306b\u5165\u793e\u3059\u308b\u524d\u3001\u30b8\u30e7\u30f3\u30bd\u30f3\u306f\u30d1\u30c3\u30b1\u30fc\u30b8\u30f3\u30b0\u4f1a\u793e\u30bd\u30ce\u30b3\u306eCIO\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002CDO\u3068\u3044\u3046\u80a9\u66f8\u304d\u306f\u9055\u3044\u3092\u751f\u3080\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002"\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb"\u3068\u3044\u3046\u8a00\u8449\u306f "\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3 "\u3068\u5bfe\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u8aac\u660e\u3059\u308b\u3002\n\n\u300c\u30c1\u30fc\u30d5\u30fb\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30fb\u30aa\u30d5\u30a3\u30b5\u30fc\u306e\u5f79\u5272\u306f\u3001\u5909\u9769\u306e\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u307f\u306b\u5f71\u97ff\u3092\u4e0e\u3048\u3001\u30ea\u30fc\u30c9\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u3088\u308a\u5927\u304d\u306a\u6a29\u9650\u3092\u4e0e\u3048\u308b\u3002\u300d\n\n\u6311\u6226\u304b\u3089\u9003\u3052\u306a\u3044\n\n\u30a4\u30cb\u30b7\u30a2\u30c1\u30d6\u306e\u3069\u306e\u6bb5\u968e\u3067\u3001CIO\u3084IT\u90e8\u9580\u3092\u8b70\u8ad6\u306b\u53c2\u52a0\u3055\u305b\u308b\u306e\u304b\uff1f\u3082\u3057IT\u90e8\u9580\u3092\u6700\u7d42\u6bb5\u968e\u3067\u62db\u304d\u3001\u3059\u3067\u306b\u88fd\u54c1\u3092\u9078\u5b9a\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u3067\u3042\u308c\u3070\u3001IT\u90e8\u9580\u306f\u5f7c\u3089\u306e\u982d\u306e\u4e2d\u3067\u306f\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u6226\u8853\u7684\u306a\u30ea\u30bd\u30fc\u30b9\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3002\u3082\u3057\u5f7c\u3089\u304c\u3001\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u6539\u5584\u3084\u53ce\u76ca\u5411\u4e0a\u306e\u6a5f\u4f1a\u3092\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u304d\u306b\u79c1\u3092\u9023\u308c\u3066\u304f\u308b\u306e\u3067\u3042\u308c\u3070\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306f\u79c1\u306e\u52dd\u3061\u3060\u3002\u3064\u307e\u308a\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u79c1\u306e\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30fb\u30bb\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u4fe1\u983c\u3057\u3001\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u304c\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u5168\u4f53\u306e\u30a4\u30cd\u30fc\u30d6\u30e9\u30fc\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u3060\u3002\n\n\u305d\u3046\u306a\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u306f\u3001CIO\u306f\u5f71\u304b\u3089\u4e00\u6b69\u629c\u3051\u51fa\u3059\u6e96\u5099\u304c\u6574\u3063\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3002\u300cCIO\u304c\u3053\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u4eba\u9593\u95a2\u4fc2\u3067\u6210\u529f\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u672c\u5f53\u306e\u9375\u306f\u3001\u305f\u3060\u73fe\u308c\u3066\u300e\u307f\u3093\u306a\u304c\u3084\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306e\u30ea\u30b9\u30c8\u306f\u3053\u308c\u3060\u300f\u3068\u8a00\u3046\u306e\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u300d\u3068\u30ac\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u306e\u30bf\u30a4\u30e9\u30fc\u6c0f\u306f\u8a9e\u308b\u3002\n\n\u4f8b\u3048\u3070\u3001\u30de\u30fc\u30b1\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u90e8\u9580\u304c\u9867\u5ba2\u7dad\u6301\u3092\u6539\u5584\u3057\u3088\u3046\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3044\u3066\u3001\u30aa\u30da\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u304c\u30b5\u30a4\u30af\u30eb\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u3092\u77ed\u7e2e\u3057\u3088\u3046\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u5834\u5408\u3001\u3053\u306e2\u3064\u306e\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u307f\u306f\u95a2\u9023\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u30bf\u30a4\u30e9\u30fc\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002CIO\u306f\u305d\u306e\u6a5f\u4f1a\u3092\u6307\u6458\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u4ed8\u52a0\u4fa1\u5024\u3092\u4e0e\u3048\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3002\u300c\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001CIO\u306f\u7a4d\u6975\u7684\u3067\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3002\u300d\n\n\u300c\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u3064\u304b\u307e\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306f\u5927\u304d\u306a\u8ced\u3051\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u3082\u306e\u3060\u3002\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306f\u4eca\u3001CEO\u306e\u76f4\u5c5e\u306e\u4e0a\u7d1a\u5e79\u90e8\u3060\u3002\u81c6\u75c5\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u8981\u8acb\u3092\u5f85\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u308f\u3051\u306b\u306f\u3044\u304b\u306a\u3044\u3002\u524d\u306b\u51fa\u3066\u3001\u5171\u6709\u3059\u3079\u304d\u8003\u3048\u3084\u30c6\u30fc\u30d6\u30eb\u306b\u7f6e\u304f\u3079\u304d\u30a2\u30a4\u30c7\u30a2\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u793a\u3055\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3002\u300d