ホームIT指導者CIOの新しい役割とは？会社の最高指揮官（チーフ・オーケストレーター）として
Minda Zetlin
著者: Minda Zetlin
Contributing writer

CIOの新しい役割とは？会社の最高指揮官（チーフ・オーケストレーター）として

特集
Dec 06, 20231分
IT指導者

CIOは、企業で起こることすべてに対するユニークな洞察力を持っている。その洞察力を活かして、より戦略的な役割を担っている人もいる。

Electronics Development Engineer Working on Computer
クレジットgorodenkoff

今日のCIOは、組織全体で起こっているすべてのことを調査し、機会を見つけ、対立を解決し、優先順位を設定し、戦略を形成する手助けをするユニークな立場にいる。言い換えれば、彼らは企業の事実上の最高指揮官（チーフ・オーケストレーター）として機能するユニークな立場にある。

ガートナーのCIOリサーチ・チームで著名なリサーチ・バイス・プレジデントを務めるアーヴィング・タイラー氏は、「このような視点を持つのは、実際にはCIOとCEOだけだ。CIOは、大局的な戦略的視点だけでなく、実行の側面も持っているため、より深い視点を持っている」と言う。

しかし、従来のCIOからチーフ・オーケストレーターへの移行には、視点以上のものが必要だ。そのためには、手際の良さ、人間関係の構築、組織の戦略に対する深い理解、そして最初からその戦略の策定に関与する能力が必要だ。また、新たな責任や、場合によっては新たな肩書きを求める意欲も必要だ。このような役割を担うことを望むCIOは、率先してCIO独自の視点から見える機会や脅威について、たとえ経営幹部会議であっても積極的に発言しなければならない。

つまり、このキャリアアップは気の弱い人には向いていない。しかし、オーケストレーターとして行動するCIOは、従来のCIOが提供できる以上の価値を組織に生み出すことができる。

最近のガートナー社の調査では、あらゆる事業部門のCIOが、「テクノロジーは依然として、新たなビジネス成果を達成するための最大の要因である」と回答している。その結果、これらの経営幹部は各組織のCIOと1対1のミーティングを行う機会が増え、LOBリーダー、企業、そしてCIO自身にとって新たな機会が生まれている。

「CIOは今、1人の経営幹部からもう1人の経営幹部へと移りつつある」とタイラー氏は言う。「その結果、企業全体を俯瞰できるようになった。このような関係性の強さのおかげで、CIOは、あなたのやろうとしていることは、サプライチェーンと統合する必要がある。」

デジタル決済プラットフォームOne Inc.のCIO、エリザベス・ホーメケは「システムの統合、データの提供、顧客の問題解決など、他のあらゆる部門がIT部門に依存している。私たちは、何かを提供するように頼まれるか、何かをするように頼まれるかのどちらかだ。だから私たちは、ライフガードのような椅子に座って、さまざまなグループがさまざまなことをしているのを見ている。各部門との関係から生まれるギブ・アンド・テイクがある」と語る。

CIOは、そのユニークな視点を使って、どのように組織の戦略を策定することができるのだろうか？以下のステップから始めよう。

CIO内で1対1の関係を築く

IT部門以外の多くの部署が、独自のテクノロジー専門家を雇用し、独自のクラウドベースのソフトウェアを調達しているため、ガートナーのリサーチャーは、IT部門がなくても完全にうまくやっていけると感じている機能リーダーがいるのではないかと考えた。しかし、ガートナー社の調査によると、それは正反対であった。

「実際、これらのリーダーと話をしたところ、彼らが成功した要因の第1位は、CIOとの非常に強力なパートナーシップだと答えた」とタイラー氏は言う。「それを測る非常に単純な尺度のひとつが、面談の頻度だった。CIOとの交流の頻度が高ければ高いほど、彼らは大きな成功を収めていた。」

セキュリティ企業Ping IdentityのCIOであるジョン・カンナヴァ氏は、初日からこのような関係を築こうとしている。「新しいリーダーが組織に加わったとき、私たちは自分たちの責任で彼らを受け入れる手助けをする」と彼は言う。「私たちは、現状がどのようなものかをエンド・ツー・エンドで見通すことができて他の部署よりも優れた立場にいると感じている。だから、私か私のチームの誰かが彼らを案内する。現状はこうだ。『これからやろうとしていることがいくつかあり、あなたの意見を求めています』と言うんだ」。

このような会話は、新しく着任した幹部が土地の成り立ちやピンで成功する方法を学ぼうとしている時に、信頼関係を築くものだと彼は説明する。「私たちは、彼らが他のどのような取り組みが進行しているのか、また、どのような背景を意識する必要があるのかを理解する手助けをしている。何か問題が起きてからではなく、早い段階で関係を築きたい。」

それ以外にも、カンナバと彼のチームは年に2回、ロードマップの見直しを実施している。「私たちは、経営陣の各メンバーと協力して、今後6～12カ月の主な優先事項は何かと尋ねます」。その情報をもとに、IT部門は機能分野ごとに将来の技術ロードマップを作成する。そして、カンナヴァと彼のチームはその情報をすべてまとめ、幹部チーム全体に共有する。「彼らは全員、何が起こっているかを知ることができる。そうすることで、私たちは情報を提示し、その場を提供することで、自分たちを指揮官の席に座らせることになる。ちょっとした柔道のようなものだね。」

優先順位を決める

金融サービス会社TIAAのCEOは、年初に各事業部門と各部門のリーダーに、5つの「大きな賭け」、つまり来年の最も重要なイニシアチブを挙げるよう求める。言うまでもないが、各トップが挙げたイニシアチブはどれもテクノロジーの要素が大きい。「私の番が回ってきたら、トップ5ではなく、トップ35を挙げることにしている」と、情報・顧客サービス最高責任者のサストリー・ドゥルヴァスーラは言う。IT部門のリーダーとして、彼はデジタルトランスフォーメーションや人工知能など、独自の大きな賭けに出るかもしれない、と彼は言う。「しかし、誰もが優先するのはテクノロジーだ」。

だから、IT部門はこれまでと同じことをしなければならない。競合するテクノロジーへの要求と有限のリソースに直面したCIOは、最も重要なビジネス目標を達成するために、本当に最初に何をすべきかを見極めなければならない。「それがオーケストレーターの役割だ」とダーバスラは言う。「私たちは、物事に優先順位をつける準備ができている。」

クリアリングハウスになる

CIOがテクノロジー・リソースの集中的な供給源として機能すればするほどよい、とPing Identityのカンナヴァ氏は言う。フェーズ1では、CIOは現在のテクノロジー・プロジェクトのクリアリングハウスとなり、従来の社内コンサルタントの役割を担う。

フェーズ2では、CIOは組織内のデータのクリアリングハウスとなる。「多くの場合、CIOはデータセットの鍵の管理者となる。多くの場合、われわれはデータセットの鍵を握っている」と彼は言う。「われわれにはデータセットをまとめる能力があり、その洞察がビジネスのアジェンダを決定する原動力となる。データセットをまとめる能力があり、その洞察がビジネスのアジェンダを後押ししてくれる。ビジネス・インテリジェンス・イニシアチブの原動力となる洞察にアクセスできるようになったことで、私たちの席を広げることができました」。

フェーズ3では、CIOは新興テクノロジーの情報機関にもなる。すべてのデータの可能性を真に引き出すには、人工知能が必要だからだ。そのため、オーケストレーターになりたいと考えるCIOには、すぐに疑問が生じる。「IT部門はこれらの技術の選択、導入、提供の推進役なのだろうか？それとも、IT部門が標準を設定することで、ビジネスが独自のペースでAIを導入できるようにしているのだろうか？既存のプラットフォームへのアドオンを選択するのか、専用ツールを購入するのか、汎用プラットフォームを購入するのか。これらはすべて、私たちが今求められている本当に難しい決断です」とカンナヴァは言う。

透明性を保ち、助けを求める

ホーメケ氏は、合併後、One Inc.の全システムをMicrosoft Azureに統合する18ヶ月のプロジェクトに着手した際、このアプローチを有効に活用した。「この大きなシフトに組織全体を乗せなければならなかった」と彼女は言う。

彼女は、ワンインクを支払い処理に利用している保険会社という同社の顧客が影響を受けることは分かっていた。「基幹システムと統合されている製品をいじり始めると、顧客は神経質になり始めます」と彼女は言う。同社は顧客に移行と今後の停止を知らせる通知を何度も送ったが、すべての顧客がどれほど直接的な影響を受けるかを理解していたわけではない。

ホーメケは、理解しにくい技術的な詳細に埋没することなく、できる限り透明性を確保したいと考えた。そこで、彼女は同僚に助けを求めた。「カスタマー・サクセス・チームと協力しました」と彼女は言う。特に不安を感じていた10～12社の顧客を特定し、2時間おきに21時間ぶっ続けのコミュニケーションを開始した。マーケティングはIT部門と協力してこのコミュニケーション・プランを設計し、デリバリー・チームが顧客にメッセージを送った。

その結果、プロジェクトは成功裏に終了し、不都合はほとんどなく、憤慨する顧客もいなかった。「計画を立て、利害関係者を巻き込むことが重要なのです」と彼女は言う。「利害関係者でないと思う人がいたとしても、とにかく巻き込むこと」。その上で、「人間関係に投資すること」と彼女は言う。技術畑の人間は少し傲慢になる傾向がある。『これは技術的な仕事だから、誰もいらないし、助けもいらない』。でも結局のところ、私たちは多くの助けを必要としていた」。

肩書きの変更を検討する

これは極端に聞こえるかもしれないが、特に伝統的なITの役割から拡大しようとしているCIOにとっては役に立つかもしれない。ウェスト・モンロー・パートナーズのアドバイザリー＆トランスフォーメーション担当マネージング・パートナーであるマーク・タノウィッツ氏は、CIOが企業のテクノロジー戦略のオーケストレーターになるにはどうすればいいかという質問に対して、大企業では、その役割は、外部から採用したチーフ・トランスフォーメーション・オフィサーやチーフ・デジタル・オフィサーが率いるトランスフォーメーション・オフィスが担うのが一般的だと述べている。

CIOはどうだろうか？「タノウィッツ氏は、CIOはバックオフィスとミドルオフィスの機能を指揮するのに適しているかもしれないが、フロントオフィスの機能に関しては、マーケティングからの多くの支援とインプットが必要だと付け加えた。CIOの視点は通常、市場のダイナミクスに通じているとは思わない。」

「デジタルの世界は、何が可能か、テクノロジーがどこにインパクトを与えるかについて、より広い門戸を開いていると思います」と、窓・ドアメーカーのマーヴィンでチーフ・デジタル・オフィサーを務めるリック・ジョンソンは言う。約1年前にマーヴィンに入社する前、ジョンソンはパッケージング会社ソノコのCIOだった。CDOという肩書きは違いを生むと彼は言う。”デジタル”という言葉は “トランスフォーメーション “と対になっていると彼は説明する。

「チーフ・デジタル・オフィサーの役割は、変革の取り組みに影響を与え、リードするためのより大きな権限を与える。」

挑戦から逃げない

イニシアチブのどの段階で、CIOやIT部門を議論に参加させるのか？もしIT部門を最終段階で招き、すでに製品を選定しているのであれば、IT部門は彼らの頭の中では非常に戦術的なリソースである。もし彼らが、プロセス改善や収益向上の機会を考えているときに私を連れてくるのであれば、それは私の勝ちだ。つまり、彼らは私のビジネス・センスを信頼し、私たちがビジネス全体のイネーブラーであることを理解しているのだ。

そうなるためには、CIOは影から一歩抜け出す準備が整っていなければならない。「CIOがこのような人間関係で成功するための本当の鍵は、ただ現れて『みんながやっていることのリストはこれだ』と言うのではない」とガートナーのタイラー氏は語る。

例えば、マーケティング部門が顧客維持を改善しようとしていて、オペレーションチームがサイクルタイムを短縮しようとしている場合、この2つの取り組みは関連しているとタイラー氏は言う。CIOはその機会を指摘することで、付加価値を与えることができる。「しかし、CIOは積極的でなければならない。」

「チャンスをつかまなければならない。これは大きな賭けのようなものだ。あなたは今、CEOの直属の上級幹部だ。臆病になって要請を待っているわけにはいかない。前に出て、共有すべき考えやテーブルに置くべきアイデアがあることを示さなければならない。」

