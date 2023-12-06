Generative AI in enterprises: LLM orchestration holds the key to success

This article was co-authored by Shail Khiyara, President & COO, Turbotic, and Rodrigo Madanes, EY Global Innovation AI Leader. The views reflected in this article are the views of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the global EY organization or its member firms.

Many enterprises are accelerating their artificial intelligence (AI) plans, and in particular moving quickly to stand up a full generative AI (GenAI) organization, tech stacks, projects, and governance. Most are focusing on choosing the right foundation model to use, leaving the choice of large language models (LLM) orchestration as an afterthought.

We think this is a mistake, as the success of GenAI projects will depend in large part on smart choices around this layer. Following a close look at the challenges with automation orchestration in my earlier article, here we will highlight challenges and strategies for GenAI, focusing on what many are calling the orchestration layer.

In this article, let’s dive into why the LLM orchestration layer is important, present challenges around setting one up in enterprises, and next steps that CIOs and IT directors should be taking. For readers short on time, you can skip to the section titled Strategies for effective LLM orchestration.

Mastering the complexity of LLM orchestration

Those of us who have been involved in automation have learned that orchestration is key as bots grow in number. While automation orchestrators have improved and some have moved to become cloud-based, there are still challenges facing them, and this has limited orchestrators to basic operational bot metrics.

With LLMs, this orchestration complexity is intensified and there is a need to manage this complexity in a coherent way. Think of LLM orchestration as a behind-the-scenes planner like an aircraft dispatcher. In the latter’s case, your safety is directly tied to the dispatcher’s ability to handle myriad tasks: plan routes, check weather, communicate accurately and clearly, and coordinate with various external entities. Likewise, LLM orchestration plans how your app talks to big language models and keeps the conversation on track. In the end, if done skillfully, all needed information is shared correctly and operations run smoothly.