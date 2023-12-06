Why CIOs should prioritize AIOps in 2024

Digital services are the lifeblood of any modern enterprise, acting both as the face of the business to customers and the backend muscles that keep the organization moving. But the complexity of these services is greater than ever and continues to grow. Even as organizations modernize some technology components, IT must continue to maintain their existing legacy systems.

On top of the increased criticality and complexity, DevOps is constantly accelerating the rate of change. Unless an organization has the budget to exponentially grow staff to meet these demands, IT operations (ITOps) processes and tools need to change.

For example, an airline’s development team has created an innovative new app that significantly improves the customer experience. The business is initially excited by the great feedback from customers. Then, the app becomes unreliable. Customer feedback goes negative, and the business starts pointing fingers at IT.

The various IT teams jump onto a massive war room call, but they all blame each other. Is it the application code? The cloud infrastructure? The database? The network? Each team digs through an overwhelming set of metrics, alerts, logs, and change requests. Hours, even days go by, but finding the root cause is like looking for a needle in a haystack.

AI for IT Operations (AIOps) offers a solution. By combining data and context from all the various monitoring tools, AIOps provides a single unified view of your service health. This gives teams a jumpstart on resolving issues quickly before users begin reporting issues. Using AI/ML algorithms, AIOps automatically correlates the many different signals to reduce the noise and identify the root cause. This minimizes or eliminates the need for large and costly meetings involving various IT teams or staffers.

And for those that want to take things to the next level, AIOps can be used to predict issues or proactively plan for large business events like Black Friday, annual enrollments, and market launches to prevent issues before they occur. By leveraging AIOps, IT can scale to ensure that critical digital services run well, in complex environments, at DevOps speeds.

BMC Helix is a platform that enables IT to run AIOps. BMC Helix consolidates data from any third-party tool. In fact, in The Forrester Wave™: Process-Centric AI For IT Operations (AIOps), Q2 2023, the authors specifically note how easy it is to integrate data sources with BMC Helix. Additionally, BMC Helix can build and maintain service models, so all third-party data can be automatically correlated to quickly show teams if any of their digital services are impacted.

BMC Helix comes with pre-trained AI to significantly reduce noise and even start to predict and prevent issues before they occur. This can quickly and easily solve for two issues facing IT: finding the time and resources to build such a solution in house and hiring the highly skilled data scientists needed for long-term success.

