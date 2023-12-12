The skills and traits of elite CTOs

Customer-centric with technology decisions

Poor customer experience is all too common in a variety of industries. And because providing inferior customer service can lead to lost business, it’s imperative that technology investments be aimed at improving interactions with clients.

“By incorporating a customer-centric lens, a CTO ensures that every technological advancement directly translates into customer value,” Porter says. “When it comes to technologies like AI, it’s not about the novelty they offer but how they solve customer problems.”

By integrating customer feedback loops into decision-making systems, CTOs can ensure that products are not only technologically advanced, but also resonate with customer needs, Porter says.

“For instance, the deployment of chatbots using LLMs should be more than an exercise in reducing human labor,” he says. “It should aim to enrich the customer experience with prompt and personalized interactions. This focus on the customer experience helps in crafting technology solutions that are not just advanced, but also meaningful and engaging for the customers.”

Curious and continually learning

A willingness to explore and learn new things is a vital trait for CTOs.

“A successful CTO should be open to learning and adapting to new technologies, methodologies, and market trends,” Kowsari says. “Embracing change and encouraging the team to do the same ensures that the company remains competitive and can respond to shifts in the technology landscape effectively.”

A CTO’s job is as much about keeping up with technology trends as it is about practical application, Porter says. “It’s about having a finger on the pulse of technologies like edge computing and IoT — knowing what’s out there, what’s coming, and how it could impact or improve your operations,” he says.

This ongoing education isn’t just for the CTO, Porter notes. “It’s knowledge to be shared across the team, fostering a culture where everyone is learning and growing together,” he says.

AI advancement provides a good example. “A CTO doesn’t need to know every detail but should understand enough to make strategic decisions and lead their team effectively,” Porter says. “It’s about asking the right questions, digging into how these technologies work, and figuring out how to integrate them to solve real-world business problems.”

Strategic thinking and strong leadership skills

Strategic thinking is essential for a CTO to align technology initiatives with the overall business strategy, Kowsari says. “A successful CTO should be able to set a clear technology vision, identify opportunities for innovation, and make informed decisions that drive the company’s growth,” he says.

Without a strategic mindset, technology investments and initiatives might lack direction and fail to contribute to the organization’s success, Kowsari says.

The ability to set and execute a vision is indeed a fundamental aspect of the CTO’s role, Clemenson says. “This encompasses aspects such as design, funding, efficient resource allocation, buy vs. build strategy, while simultaneously emphasizing short- and long-term considerations,” he says.

At the same time, CTOs must be strong leaders. “CTOs are responsible for leading and managing technology teams,” Kowsari says. “Strong leadership and team-building skills are vital. Effective team management can lead to increased productivity, innovative solutions, and the successful execution of technology projects. It also helps retain top technical talent, which is essential in a competitive job market.”

As part of the strategic role, a CTO must be able to work with the executive leadership team, including the CEO and board of directors, to assess and refine the technology strategy, Stephenson says.

Able to foster a great working environment

One of the best ways to attract technology talent is to create a work environment that encourages innovation and autonomy, while at the same time emphasizing collaboration and positive feedback. This is something a CTO needs to know how to do.

“As a CTO, it’s essential to establish a culture that champions intellectual exploration, where the pursuit of knowledge and innovation is an everyday endeavor,” Porter says. “Encouraging this mindset means fostering a climate where calculated risk-taking is not just accepted but expected as a conduit to breakthroughs and growth.”

At the core of retaining top talent is building a foundation of trust and integrity, Porter says. “Employees should feel confident in the company’s leadership and its direction,” he says. “By demonstrating a commitment to ethical practices and decision-making, a CTO can promote a strong sense of loyalty and a shared sense of purpose among the team.”

Creating this kind of environment “sets a company apart, making it a place where talented individuals want to be because they can see the impact of their work, grow their careers, and be part of a collective effort to push the envelope in technology,” Porter says.

A great communicator with people skills

A big part of building a healthy, satisfying, and productive work environment is being a good communicator, and this is a skill CTOs must possess along with other “soft skills.”

“In many workplace settings, a significant portion of the staff typically lacks technical expertise,” says Cyrus Clemenson, CTO at Acceleration Partners, a provider of marketing services. “Therefore, a CTO should possess qualities such as empathy and effective communication skills to establish trust, mentor staff, be able to hire, etc.”

Effective CTOs also recognize “that they cannot possess all knowledge and should remain receptive to external viewpoints,” Clemenson says. “A substantial aspect of the CTO’s role involves guiding and fostering consensus within their team. They hire experts specialized in particular fields and must excel at navigating and inspiring individuals with diverse personalities to align with their vision.”

To drive and inspire technical teams, “a CTO needs to be an effective communicator, mentor/guide, an innovative listener, and a strong collaborator with the teams and to encourage them to also create a similar environment,” Athawale says.

“You can have access to the best technology [and] people, but if the right culture is not instilled from the top these teams will not be able to deliver on business objectives,” Athawale says. “There are some extremely successful CTOs that inspire their teams and challenge them to combine their technical expertise, collaboration, strategic thinking, and adaptability, and effectively lead a technology-focused organization.”