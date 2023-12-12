The skills and traits of elite CTOs

Chief technology officers are key players in the enterprise C-suite, oftentimes working in collaboration with CIOs at the forefront of new and innovative technologies.\n\nThese executives can help lead their organizations toward increased efficiencies and improved performance through strategic implementation of the right products and services. They are among the most important hires organizations are making today due to the business value that successful technology deployments can bring.\n\nTo perform the job optimally in today\u2019s fast-changing and unpredictable environment, CTOs must possess the right mix of skills and inclinations. Here are some of the most significant attributes CTOs need to succeed, according to advisors and those in the role.\n\nBroad technical expertise\n\nThis may be obvious, given the title, but chief technology officers need to be versed in a wide range of technologies, and keep on top of the finer points and deeper implications of ongoing shifts in the technology landscape, emerging tech in particular.\n\n\u201cA CTO must have a strong background and understanding of current and emerging technology trends for their specific industry,\u201d says Ash Athawale, managing director for Robert Half\u2019s executive search practice. He also stresses that, because technology is not one-size-fits-all, CTOs must be experienced with technical architecture.\n\n\u201cWhy is this important? A CTO will help make decisions on the choice of technology adoption, infrastructure, and development architecture,\u201d Athawale says. Having prior knowledge and experience in these areas will help a CTO course-correct if goals are not being met, he adds.\n\n\u201cIn 2023, it would be highly improbable for a CTO not to be asked by their CEO, \u2018What are we going to do about generative AI? How can the CTO respond to that question without being an expert in generative AI?\u201d says Ozgur Aksakai, president of the Global CTO Forum, an independent organization for technology executives.\n\n\u201cTechnical acumen and sound technical judgment skills are crucial for CTOs to make the right decisions,\u201d Aksakai says. \u201cA CTO should be able to research, analyze, and make the right call on such strategic questions.\u201d\n\nWhile CTOs don\u2019t need to be the most technically proficient people in their organizations, they should have a strong technical background and stay updated on emerging technologies, says Vahid Kowsari, CTO and co-founder of IX Layer, a healthcare software provider.\n\n\u201cThis expertise is important for evaluating technical solutions, making informed decisions, and effectively communicating with the technical team,\u201d Kowsari says. \u201cIt also helps in fostering innovation and guiding the development of a sound technical architecture.\u201d\n\nCTOs should be able to demonstrate strong expertise across a broad range of domains, including data management, cybersecurity, software architecture, operational risk or controls, infrastructure, and cloud, says Craig Stephenson, managing director of the North America Technology Officers Practice at management consulting firm Korn Ferry.\n\nAdaptable to rapid change \u2014 with an eye on business context\n\nIf someone lacks the ability to adapt to rapid change, then a CTO position is likely not a good career ambition. And the rapid rise of generative AI provides case in point.\n\n\u201cAs a CTO operating in the fast-evolving tech environment, being adaptable means deftly incorporating new technologies like large language models [LLMs] into your business strategy,\u201d says Brad Porter, CTO of KnowledgeLake, a provider of enterprise content management services.\n\nTo do that successfully, Porter says a CTO must also be able to situate the technology into the broader business context. \u201cIt involves quickly understanding the potential of AI tools and thoughtfully integrating them,\u201d he says. \u201cFor LLMs, this means identifying their practical uses, enhancing the skillset of your team, and ensuring their utilization of AI is both ethical and free of bias.\u201d\n\nExpanding on this last point, CTOs must also be savvy evaluators of risks, with a keen focus on safeguarding data privacy and staying current with evolving regulations, Porter says. \u201cIt\u2019s a dual responsibility: keeping pace with AI advancements while also predicting future trends and preparing the company for the ripple effects,\u201d he says.\n\nBeing adaptable as a CTO means innovating with intent and caution, Porter says, ensuring emerging technology adoption is conducted with a clear vision for sustainable growth, customer value, and ethical considerations. \u201cStriking this balance is essential for thriving in an increasingly AI-integrated world,\u201d he says.\n\nCustomer-centric with technology decisions\n\nPoor customer experience is all too common in a variety of industries. And because providing inferior customer service can lead to lost business, it\u2019s imperative that technology investments be aimed at improving interactions with clients.\n\n\u201cBy incorporating a customer-centric lens, a CTO ensures that every technological advancement directly translates into customer value,\u201d Porter says. \u201cWhen it comes to technologies like AI, it\u2019s not about the novelty they offer but how they solve customer problems.\u201d\n\nBy integrating customer feedback loops into decision-making systems, CTOs can ensure that products are not only technologically advanced, but also resonate with customer needs, Porter says.\n\n\u201cFor instance, the deployment of chatbots using LLMs should be more than an exercise in reducing human labor,\u201d he says. \u201cIt should aim to enrich the customer experience with prompt and personalized interactions. This focus on the customer experience helps in crafting technology solutions that are not just advanced, but also meaningful and engaging for the customers.\u201d\n\nCurious and continually learning\n\nA willingness to explore and learn new things is a vital trait for CTOs.\n\n\u201cA successful CTO should be open to learning and adapting to new technologies, methodologies, and market trends,\u201d Kowsari says. \u201cEmbracing change and encouraging the team to do the same ensures that the company remains competitive and can respond to shifts in the technology landscape effectively.\u201d\n\nA CTO\u2019s job is as much about keeping up with technology trends as it is about practical application, Porter says. \u201cIt\u2019s about having a finger on the pulse of technologies like edge computing and IoT \u2014 knowing what\u2019s out there, what\u2019s coming, and how it could impact or improve your operations,\u201d he says.\n\nThis ongoing education isn\u2019t just for the CTO, Porter notes. \u201cIt\u2019s knowledge to be shared across the team, fostering a culture where everyone is learning and growing together,\u201d he says.\n\nAI advancement provides a good example. \u201cA CTO doesn\u2019t need to know every detail but should understand enough to make strategic decisions and lead their team effectively,\u201d Porter says. \u201cIt\u2019s about asking the right questions, digging into how these technologies work, and figuring out how to integrate them to solve real-world business problems.\u201d\n\nStrategic thinking and strong leadership skills\n\nStrategic thinking is essential for a CTO to align technology initiatives with the overall business strategy, Kowsari says. \u201cA successful CTO should be able to set a clear technology vision, identify opportunities for innovation, and make informed decisions that drive the company\u2019s growth,\u201d he says.\n\nWithout a strategic mindset, technology investments and initiatives might lack direction and fail to contribute to the organization\u2019s success, Kowsari says.\n\nThe ability to set and execute a vision is indeed a fundamental aspect of the CTO\u2019s role, Clemenson says. \u201cThis encompasses aspects such as design, funding, efficient resource allocation, buy vs. build strategy, while simultaneously emphasizing short- and long-term considerations,\u201d he says.\n\nAt the same time, CTOs must be strong leaders. \u201cCTOs are responsible for leading and managing technology teams,\u201d Kowsari says. \u201cStrong leadership and team-building skills are vital. Effective team management can lead to increased productivity, innovative solutions, and the successful execution of technology projects. It also helps retain top technical talent, which is essential in a competitive job market.\u201d\n\nAs part of the strategic role, a CTO must be able to work with the executive leadership team, including the CEO and board of directors, to assess and refine the technology strategy, Stephenson says.\n\nAble to foster a great working environment\n\nOne of the best ways to attract technology talent is to create a work environment that encourages innovation and autonomy, while at the same time emphasizing collaboration and positive feedback. This is something a CTO needs to know how to do.\n\n\u201cAs a CTO, it\u2019s essential to establish a culture that champions intellectual exploration, where the pursuit of knowledge and innovation is an everyday endeavor,\u201d Porter says. \u201cEncouraging this mindset means fostering a climate where calculated risk-taking is not just accepted but expected as a conduit to breakthroughs and growth.\u201d\n\nAt the core of retaining top talent is building a foundation of trust and integrity, Porter says. \u201cEmployees should feel confident in the company\u2019s leadership and its direction,\u201d he says. \u201cBy demonstrating a commitment to ethical practices and decision-making, a CTO can promote a strong sense of loyalty and a shared sense of purpose among the team.\u201d\n\nCreating this kind of environment \u201csets a company apart, making it a place where talented individuals want to be because they can see the impact of their work, grow their careers, and be part of a collective effort to push the envelope in technology,\u201d Porter says.\n\nA great communicator with people skills\n\n A big part of building a healthy, satisfying, and productive work environment is being a good communicator, and this is a skill CTOs must possess along with other \u201csoft skills.\u201d\n\n\u201cIn many workplace settings, a significant portion of the staff typically lacks technical expertise,\u201d says Cyrus Clemenson, CTO at Acceleration Partners, a provider of marketing services. \u201cTherefore, a CTO should possess qualities such as empathy and effective communication skills to establish trust, mentor staff, be able to hire, etc.\u201d\n\nEffective CTOs also recognize \u201cthat they cannot possess all knowledge and should remain receptive to external viewpoints,\u201d Clemenson says. \u201cA substantial aspect of the CTO\u2019s role involves guiding and fostering consensus within their team. They hire experts specialized in particular fields and must excel at navigating and inspiring individuals with diverse personalities to align with their vision.\u201d\n\nTo drive and inspire technical teams, \u201ca CTO needs to be an effective communicator, mentor\/guide, an innovative listener, and a strong collaborator with the teams and to encourage them to also create a similar environment,\u201d Athawale says.\n\n\u201cYou can have access to the best technology [and] people, but if the right culture is not instilled from the top these teams will not be able to deliver on business objectives,\u201d Athawale says. \u201cThere are some extremely successful CTOs that inspire their teams and challenge them to combine their technical expertise, collaboration, strategic thinking, and adaptability, and effectively lead a technology-focused organization.\u201d