Africa

Americas

Asia

Europe

Oceania

Popular Topics

Topics

About

Policies

Our Network

More

HomeCareersThe skills and traits of elite CTOs
Bob Violino
by Bob Violino
Contributing writer

The skills and traits of elite CTOs

Feature
Dec 12, 202310 mins
CareersCTOIT Leadership

Chief technology officers must be expert in translating technologies into strategic business assets and in establishing the workplace culture necessary to do so.

Enthusiastic chic handsome charismatic classy african american CEO in his office smiling confidently
Credit: El Nariz / Shutterstock

Chief technology officers are key players in the enterprise C-suite, oftentimes working in collaboration with CIOs at the forefront of new and innovative technologies.

These executives can help lead their organizations toward increased efficiencies and improved performance through strategic implementation of the right products and services. They are among the most important hires organizations are making today due to the business value that successful technology deployments can bring.

To perform the job optimally in today’s fast-changing and unpredictable environment, CTOs must possess the right mix of skills and inclinations. Here are some of the most significant attributes CTOs need to succeed, according to advisors and those in the role.

Broad technical expertise

This may be obvious, given the title, but chief technology officers need to be versed in a wide range of technologies, and keep on top of the finer points and deeper implications of ongoing shifts in the technology landscape, emerging tech in particular.

“A CTO must have a strong background and understanding of current and emerging technology trends for their specific industry,” says Ash Athawale, managing director for Robert Half’s executive search practice. He also stresses that, because technology is not one-size-fits-all, CTOs must be experienced with technical architecture.

“Why is this important? A CTO will help make decisions on the choice of technology adoption, infrastructure, and development architecture,” Athawale says. Having prior knowledge and experience in these areas will help a CTO course-correct if goals are not being met, he adds.

“In 2023, it would be highly improbable for a CTO not to be asked by their CEO, ‘What are we going to do about generative AI? How can the CTO respond to that question without being an expert in generative AI?” says Ozgur Aksakai, president of the Global CTO Forum, an independent organization for technology executives.

“Technical acumen and sound technical judgment skills are crucial for CTOs to make the right decisions,” Aksakai says. “A CTO should be able to research, analyze, and make the right call on such strategic questions.”

While CTOs don’t need to be the most technically proficient people in their organizations, they should have a strong technical background and stay updated on emerging technologies, says Vahid Kowsari, CTO and co-founder of IX Layer, a healthcare software provider.

“This expertise is important for evaluating technical solutions, making informed decisions, and effectively communicating with the technical team,” Kowsari says. “It also helps in fostering innovation and guiding the development of a sound technical architecture.”

CTOs should be able to demonstrate strong expertise across a broad range of domains, including data management, cybersecurity, software architecture, operational risk or controls, infrastructure, and cloud, says Craig Stephenson, managing director of the North America Technology Officers Practice at management consulting firm Korn Ferry.

Adaptable to rapid change — with an eye on business context

If someone lacks the ability to adapt to rapid change, then a CTO position is likely not a good career ambition. And the rapid rise of generative AI provides case in point.

“As a CTO operating in the fast-evolving tech environment, being adaptable means deftly incorporating new technologies like large language models [LLMs] into your business strategy,” says Brad Porter, CTO of KnowledgeLake, a provider of enterprise content management services.

To do that successfully, Porter says a CTO must also be able to situate the technology into the broader business context. “It involves quickly understanding the potential of AI tools and thoughtfully integrating them,” he says. “For LLMs, this means identifying their practical uses, enhancing the skillset of your team, and ensuring their utilization of AI is both ethical and free of bias.”

Expanding on this last point, CTOs must also be savvy evaluators of risks, with a keen focus on safeguarding data privacy and staying current with evolving regulations, Porter says. “It’s a dual responsibility: keeping pace with AI advancements while also predicting future trends and preparing the company for the ripple effects,” he says.

Being adaptable as a CTO means innovating with intent and caution, Porter says, ensuring emerging technology adoption is conducted with a clear vision for sustainable growth, customer value, and ethical considerations. “Striking this balance is essential for thriving in an increasingly AI-integrated world,” he says.

Customer-centric with technology decisions

Poor customer experience is all too common in a variety of industries. And because providing inferior customer service can lead to lost business, it’s imperative that technology investments be aimed at improving interactions with clients.

“By incorporating a customer-centric lens, a CTO ensures that every technological advancement directly translates into customer value,” Porter says. “When it comes to technologies like AI, it’s not about the novelty they offer but how they solve customer problems.”

By integrating customer feedback loops into decision-making systems, CTOs can ensure that products are not only technologically advanced, but also resonate with customer needs, Porter says.

“For instance, the deployment of chatbots using LLMs should be more than an exercise in reducing human labor,” he says. “It should aim to enrich the customer experience with prompt and personalized interactions. This focus on the customer experience helps in crafting technology solutions that are not just advanced, but also meaningful and engaging for the customers.”

Curious and continually learning

A willingness to explore and learn new things is a vital trait for CTOs.

“A successful CTO should be open to learning and adapting to new technologies, methodologies, and market trends,” Kowsari says. “Embracing change and encouraging the team to do the same ensures that the company remains competitive and can respond to shifts in the technology landscape effectively.”

A CTO’s job is as much about keeping up with technology trends as it is about practical application, Porter says. “It’s about having a finger on the pulse of technologies like edge computing and IoT — knowing what’s out there, what’s coming, and how it could impact or improve your operations,” he says.

This ongoing education isn’t just for the CTO, Porter notes. “It’s knowledge to be shared across the team, fostering a culture where everyone is learning and growing together,” he says.

AI advancement provides a good example. “A CTO doesn’t need to know every detail but should understand enough to make strategic decisions and lead their team effectively,” Porter says. “It’s about asking the right questions, digging into how these technologies work, and figuring out how to integrate them to solve real-world business problems.”

Strategic thinking and strong leadership skills

Strategic thinking is essential for a CTO to align technology initiatives with the overall business strategy, Kowsari says. “A successful CTO should be able to set a clear technology vision, identify opportunities for innovation, and make informed decisions that drive the company’s growth,” he says.

Without a strategic mindset, technology investments and initiatives might lack direction and fail to contribute to the organization’s success, Kowsari says.

The ability to set and execute a vision is indeed a fundamental aspect of the CTO’s role, Clemenson says. “This encompasses aspects such as design, funding, efficient resource allocation, buy vs. build strategy, while simultaneously emphasizing short- and long-term considerations,” he says.

At the same time, CTOs must be strong leaders. “CTOs are responsible for leading and managing technology teams,” Kowsari says. “Strong leadership and team-building skills are vital. Effective team management can lead to increased productivity, innovative solutions, and the successful execution of technology projects. It also helps retain top technical talent, which is essential in a competitive job market.”

As part of the strategic role, a CTO must be able to work with the executive leadership team, including the CEO and board of directors, to assess and refine the technology strategy, Stephenson says.

Able to foster a great working environment

One of the best ways to attract technology talent is to create a work environment that encourages innovation and autonomy, while at the same time emphasizing collaboration and positive feedback. This is something a CTO needs to know how to do.

“As a CTO, it’s essential to establish a culture that champions intellectual exploration, where the pursuit of knowledge and innovation is an everyday endeavor,” Porter says. “Encouraging this mindset means fostering a climate where calculated risk-taking is not just accepted but expected as a conduit to breakthroughs and growth.”

At the core of retaining top talent is building a foundation of trust and integrity, Porter says. “Employees should feel confident in the company’s leadership and its direction,” he says. “By demonstrating a commitment to ethical practices and decision-making, a CTO can promote a strong sense of loyalty and a shared sense of purpose among the team.”

Creating this kind of environment “sets a company apart, making it a place where talented individuals want to be because they can see the impact of their work, grow their careers, and be part of a collective effort to push the envelope in technology,” Porter says.

A great communicator with people skills

 A big part of building a healthy, satisfying, and productive work environment is being a good communicator, and this is a skill CTOs must possess along with other “soft skills.”

“In many workplace settings, a significant portion of the staff typically lacks technical expertise,” says Cyrus Clemenson, CTO at Acceleration Partners, a provider of marketing services. “Therefore, a CTO should possess qualities such as empathy and effective communication skills to establish trust, mentor staff, be able to hire, etc.”

Effective CTOs also recognize “that they cannot possess all knowledge and should remain receptive to external viewpoints,” Clemenson says. “A substantial aspect of the CTO’s role involves guiding and fostering consensus within their team. They hire experts specialized in particular fields and must excel at navigating and inspiring individuals with diverse personalities to align with their vision.”

To drive and inspire technical teams, “a CTO needs to be an effective communicator, mentor/guide, an innovative listener, and a strong collaborator with the teams and to encourage them to also create a similar environment,” Athawale says.

“You can have access to the best technology [and] people, but if the right culture is not instilled from the top these teams will not be able to deliver on business objectives,” Athawale says. “There are some extremely successful CTOs that inspire their teams and challenge them to combine their technical expertise, collaboration, strategic thinking, and adaptability, and effectively lead a technology-focused organization.”

Bob Violino
by Bob Violino
Contributing writer

Bob Violino is a freelance writer who covers a variety of technology and business topics.

More from this author

Most popular authors

Show me more

feature

The skills and traits of elite CTOs

By Bob Violino
Dec 12, 202310 mins
CTOCareersIT Leadership
Image
news

Concerns remain even as the EU reaches a landmark deal to govern AI

By Gagandeep Kaur
Dec 11, 20237 mins
RegulationArtificial Intelligence
Image
feature

CIOs grapple with the ethics of implementing AI

By Esther Shein
Dec 11, 202313 mins
Generative AIData GovernanceIT Governance
Image
podcast

CIO Leadership Live Middle East with Amna Al-Balushi, Chief Information Security Officer, Bank Nizwa

Dec 06, 202329 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
podcast

Salesforce CIO Juan Perez on transforming logistics with genAI

Dec 06, 202362 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
podcast

CIO Leadership Live Canada with Adam Ennamli, Chief Risk Officer, General Bank of Canada

Dec 06, 202317 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
video

CIO Leadership Live Middle East with Amna Al-Balushi, Chief Information Security Officer, Bank Nizwa

Dec 06, 202329 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
video

Salesforce CIO Juan Perez on transforming logistics with genAI

Dec 06, 202362 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
video

CIO Leadership Live Canada with Adam Ennamli, Chief Risk Officer, General Bank of Canada

Dec 06, 202317 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image