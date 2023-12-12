The art of selling: IT budget approval made easier

I first heard the phrase, \u201cFind a need and fill it,\u201d some years ago at an \u201cart of selling\u201d presentation by a super salesman. Why was I at this presentation, you ask? Because as a young CIO, I was struggling with obtaining budget approvals for a range of IT initiatives.\n\nSitting in this selling seminar, my persuasive difficulties with the CEO and CFO became immediately apparent to me. And it centered on this phrase, which was originally attributed to philanthropist Ruth Stafford Peale.\n\nWhat I had been trying to do was to pitch and fund the needs that we inIT felt were urgent, such as new investments in networks, processing, and storage. Unfortunately, understanding the struggles of the IT \u201cengine room\u201d didn\u2019t impress other managers who were more focused on the end business and could care less if we had to creatively manage the nightly batch processing window to be open for business the next morning, as long as we managed it.\n\nToday, technology capabilities deliver significantly greater capability than they did even five years ago, but the basic calculus of \u201cselling\u201d hasn\u2019t changed much for CIOs. A majority of CIOs I speak with dread the budget approval process and breathe a welcome sigh of relief when annual budgeting comes to an end. Presenting requests for IT funding, especially if it involves IT infrastructure, is one of their least favorite things.\n\nBut gaining some confidence \u2014 and skills \u2014 in the art of selling can help make earning approval for investments in new IT initiatives and requests for additional IT funding easier.\n\nPrepping the sell\n\nMerriam-Webster defines sell in part as \u201cto persuade or influence to a course of action or to the acceptance of something.\u201d As fundamental as looking in a dictionary is, fully understanding this facet of the definition of sell is vital for unpacking the goal of your budget presentation \u2014 as is recognizing that what you are doing in these meetings is selling.\n\nOne of the most persuasive techniques of selling is to actively listen to those you are selling to in an effort to better align on common goals before you make a pitch.\n\nLet\u2019s say you need more storage to keep up with incoming data. Just asking for storage because you relay that you are running out won\u2019t likely win funding. But if you link the need for extra storage, and perhaps additional processing, with specific business needs, you can align organizational business issues with the information technology you seek in ways that everyone can see, exponentially increasing your chances of earning the investment.\n\nThese days artificial intelligence has the full attention of the C-suite and board. But to implement AI to better assess markets and competition for a company\u2019s goods, for example, the AI will need access to a wide variety of data from within and outside the company to analyze customers, the market, and products. And at some point, all this data must be brought together in a centralized data repository so it can be probed and processed by AI algorithms.\n\nIn other words, the IT resources needed for this project are substantial. They might require new contracts with outside cloud vendors for data; new investments in external and internal security and data tracing products; data cleaning and preparation tools; expanded database software; significant enhancements to processors and networks; and both user and IT training.\n\nYou have to explain to other C-suite leaders and the board in plain English why all these resources are necessary to make a successful budget pitch \u2014 but you should avoid making this pitch until you know the key decision-makers in the company are already on board with it.\n\nAnd in the case of our hypothetical AI project, the fact that it will examine company products, company sales, consumer habits, competitor products, and overall market conditions means that the allies you want for your budget pitch are likely to be the VP of marketing, VP of sales, the CEO and CFO, potentially the board, and perhaps even the VPs of engineering and manufacturing.\n\nTo secure these allies in advance of your budget proposal, you must be talking to them about the project months in advance so you can assess their enthusiasm and support. If you are unconvinced of where they stand, it\u2019s best to defer the project until you know you have the support.\n\nAvoid the \u2018IT-only\u2019 trap\n\nWhen I think back to the phrase, \u201cFind a need and fill it,\u201d I am reminded that IT isn\u2019t the only department that has technology needs.\n\nThere might be a need in Finance for more low-code and no-code tools to assist users with risk assessments, or a need in Field Operations to upgrade servers that fail daily and jeopardize their work.\n\nDon\u2019t ignore these technology needs just because they don\u2019t originate with IT. Remarkably, I know a lot of CIOs who do because they believe users don\u2019t know what they are taking about. Often, however, they do. And because of this, IT budgeters must have open ears.\n\nMoreover, doing so can help develop valued allies for IT-originating initiatives down the road.\n\nSharpen your storytelling skills\n\nWhen it comes to the pitch, business storytelling is a good way to sell major projects.\n\nLet\u2019s say you want funding for a zero-trust network.\n\nWhy? Not because it\u2019s an IT best practice.\n\nInstead, you want to implement a zero-trust network because the company\u2019s business direction is to move more operations to remote \u201cedge\u201d facilities. The company is also implementing more robots and internet of things (IoT) technologies as it automates its manufacturing plants.\n\nUnfortunately, moving people and operations to enterprise edges increases the attack surface for malicious actors. IoT devices themselves come with major security vulnerabilities and fail points.\n\nA zero-trust network becomes invaluable because it can detect and track every IT asset, activity, and user. It can assist in isolating and mitigating attacks.\n\nBy pitching your project this way, you\u2019ve built a case for corporate risk avoidance. That is the sell. The fact that it requires a zero-trust network that can track and mitigate threats from every IT asset and activity as well as every external and internal user is material only in that it solves the business case your storytelling has outlined. Without that story, there is no need for a solution.\n\nWho can argue with that?