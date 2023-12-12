The art of selling: IT budget approval made easier

I first heard the phrase, “Find a need and fill it,” some years ago at an “art of selling” presentation by a super salesman. Why was I at this presentation, you ask? Because as a young CIO, I was struggling with obtaining budget approvals for a range of IT initiatives.

Sitting in this selling seminar, my persuasive difficulties with the CEO and CFO became immediately apparent to me. And it centered on this phrase, which was originally attributed to philanthropist Ruth Stafford Peale.

What I had been trying to do was to pitch and fund the needs that we inIT felt were urgent, such as new investments in networks, processing, and storage. Unfortunately, understanding the struggles of the IT “engine room” didn’t impress other managers who were more focused on the end business and could care less if we had to creatively manage the nightly batch processing window to be open for business the next morning, as long as we managed it.

Today, technology capabilities deliver significantly greater capability than they did even five years ago, but the basic calculus of “selling” hasn’t changed much for CIOs. A majority of CIOs I speak with dread the budget approval process and breathe a welcome sigh of relief when annual budgeting comes to an end. Presenting requests for IT funding, especially if it involves IT infrastructure, is one of their least favorite things.

But gaining some confidence — and skills — in the art of selling can help make earning approval for investments in new IT initiatives and requests for additional IT funding easier.

Prepping the sell

Merriam-Webster defines sell in part as “to persuade or influence to a course of action or to the acceptance of something.” As fundamental as looking in a dictionary is, fully understanding this facet of the definition of sell is vital for unpacking the goal of your budget presentation — as is recognizing that what you are doing in these meetings is selling.