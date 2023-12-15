Africa

by Joanne Carew
Contributing writer

Microsoft’s role to help sow AI success in Africa

Dec 15, 20235 mins
Artificial intelligence holds great potential to solve many of Africa’s problems, but some fear there’s not enough spark to put initiatives into action. Here, Lillian Barnard, president for Microsoft Africa, details the challenges ahead and what can be done to help overcome them.

Lillian Barnard, president, Microsoft Africa
Credit: Microsoft

Global spend on AI, including software, hardware, and services for AI-centric systems, is predicted to more than double between 2023 and 2026, according to the latest forecasts from IDC. This increase will see AI spend reach $154 billion in 2023 and increase to well over $300 billion by 2026.

So with this monumental trend in mind, Lillian Barnard, president for Microsoft Africa, is excited to see how AI can help the continent fast track its journey toward adopting more advanced and sophisticated technologies.

Today, there are more than 2,400 AI organizations operating across Africa, spanning a wide range of industries, all of which teem with potential to revolutionize many aspects of people’s lives. “All of this being said, I think we need to inject a degree of realism in terms where we are as a continent and also in terms of the work we still have to do to make sure we take advantage of this incredible new technology,” she says, acknowledging that the 2022 AI Readiness Index highlights that sub-Saharan Africa is playing catch up when it comes to progress in this space.

What’s holding Africa back

This lack of AI readiness essentially stems from inadequate access to connectivity, high levels of inequality, and incomplete and unstructured datasets. “Addressing this demands that we put the necessary governing frameworks and infrastructure in place, and focus on building the core skills and resources Africa needs to adequately prepare for the adoption and acceleration of AI,” she says. “If we want to move forward with this technology without leaving people behind, all of these foundations are essential.”

The success of AI applications also depends on the availability of high-quality and diverse data, but, unfortunately, this is where an inherent problem resides. According to the African Centre for Technology Studies (ACTS) in Kenya, available datasets across Africa are largely inadequate. In addition, Africa has only one data scientist for every 14 in the Global North, which means a deficiency of data science skills is a major hurdle, too. To address this, Barnard says there needs to be democratized learning around AI so anyone can develop, use, and benefit from AI innovation.

“Given the level of optimism around AI, we must be sure to remain grounded so we’re responsible in how we use this technology,” she says. “Here, the focus has to be on responsible AI by design so any developments made are driven with accountability, safety, privacy, security, inclusiveness, and are done with transparency in mind.”

Starting with the right foundations

So can Africa sufficiently forge ahead considering the conditions that still stymie progress? According to Barnard, the continent is ready and has already made strong strides to lay the groundwork for future AI success. “But it’s important that we as a continent are very specific and intentional about what we’re doing,” she says. In action, this means taking learnings from one country or industry, and then applying them elsewhere so they don’t have to reinvent the wheel over and over again. This is critical given the lack of skills available, so it’s a mix of fixing problems and adapting to conditions on the ground.

“When we partner with our customers, we make sure they understand how much comes into play when talking about AI transformation and innovation, what it can do for their business, and how it can better their operations,” she says. “In having these conversations, we also make sure they build the skills and technical capability needed because the only way you can truly accelerate progress in this space is to cultivate our own skills.” As part of this, Barnard stresses the value of bringing the entire business along while embarking on the AI journey so everyone understands what’s trying to be achieved, and grasps how this technology will enable success.

For the private sector, she says, the challenge is to create internal capability and readiness, while also being intentional about how AI strategies drive overall business value. “What’s exciting is a lot of work is already underway to upskill and reskill people so they understand the potential of this new technology, and can take advantage of what it can do for their businesses,” she says.

With AI at the forefront of rapidly evolving global innovation, Africa, with its vast resources of young and vibrant talent, has to seize opportunities, says Barnard. “We must be super conscious of the responsibility we carry with any new technology because the last thing we want is for people to stop trusting it because we didn’t get the basics right,” she says. “Strong guardrails and good governance around AI are essential so we can all realize the benefits this technology can bring.”

Image
