CIOs grapple with the ethics of implementing AI

AI has whet the appetites of organizations across nearly every sector. As AI pilots move toward production, discussions about the need for ethical AI are growing, along with terms like \u201cfairness,\u201d \u201cprivacy,\u201d \u201ctransparency,\u201d \u201caccountability,\u201d and the big one \u2014\u201dbias.\u201d\n\nBut ensuring those and other measures are taken into consideration is a weighty task that CIOs will be grappling with as AI becomes integral to how people work and conduct business.\n\nFor many CIOs, implementations may be nascent, but mitigating biases in AI models and balancing innovation with ethical considerations are already among their biggest challenges. What they are finding is that the line between advancing technologically and ensuring AI doesn\u2019t result in detrimental outcomes is thin.\n\nChristoph Wollersheim, a member of the services and artificial intelligence practices group at global consulting firm Egon Zehnder, pinpoints five critical areas most organizations need to address when implementing AI: accuracy, bias, security, transparency, and societal responsibility.\n\nUnfortunately, achieving 100% accuracy with AI is \u201cimpossible,\u201d says Wollersheim, who recently co-authored The Board Member\u2019s Guide to Overseeing AI. \u201cThe real ethical concern lies in how companies safeguard against misinformation. What\u2019s the plan if customers are presented with false data, or if critical decisions are based on inaccurate AI responses? Companies need both a practical plan and a transparent communications strategy in their response.\u201d\n\nBias can be inadvertently perpetuated when AI is trained on historical data, he notes.\u201cBoth executive management and boards must ensure fairness in the use of AI and guard against discrimination.\u201d Research is under way to correct biases, using synthetic data to address attributes such as gender, race, and ethnicity, he says, \u201cbut there will always be a need for a human-centric lens to be applied.\u201d\n\nThe need to secure sensitive information is paramount for ethical AI deployment because AI\u2019s heavy dependency on data increases the risk of breaches and unauthorized access, Wollersheim says. \u201cCompanies must fortify against attacks that could mislead AI models and result in ill-informed decisions. Ensuring the security of sensitive information is paramount for ethical AI deployment,\u201d he says.\n\nAs for transparency, it\u2019s not just about algorithms, but building trust, he says. \u201cStakeholders need to comprehend how AI makes decisions and handles data. A transparent AI framework is the linchpin for ethical use, accountability, and maintaining trust.\u201d\n\nOrganizations must also consider what values guide them, and what obligations they have in terms of retraining, upskilling, and job protection. \u201cEthical AI is about shaping a responsible future for our workforce,\u201d Wollersheim says.\n\nTo address these issues, establishing an AI review board and implementing an ethical AI framework are critical, Wollersheim says. \u201cAn ethical AI framework provides clear guidance on monitoring and approval for every project, internal or external. An AI review board, comprised of technical and business experts, ensures ethical considerations are at the forefront of decision-making.\u201dHere is a look at how CIOs are addressing ethical AI in their organizations.\n\nMaking ethical AI a team sport\n\nPlexus Worldwide is one organization using AI to identify fraudulent account creation and transactions, says Alan McIntosh, CIO and CTO of the $500 million global health and wellness company. As McIntosh sees it, bias is fundamentally a data problem. \u201cWe attempt to eliminate bias and incorrect results by leveraging and validating against multiple, complete data sources,\u201d he says.\n\nPlexus IT is also in the analysis phase of using AI within the company\u2019s e-commerce platform \u201cto gain better insights for predicting and optimizing the customer experience and enhancing personalization,\u201d McIntosh says. \u201cWe also see automation opportunities to eliminate many legacy manual and repetitive tasks.\u201d\n\nTo ensure ethical AI practices are adhered to, Plexus Worldwide has formed a team of IT, legal, and HR representatives responsible for the development and evolution of AI governance and policy, he says. This team establishes the company\u2019s risk tolerance, acceptable use cases and restrictions, and applicable disclosures.\n\nEven with a team focused on AI, identifying risks and understanding how the organization intends to use AI both internally and publicly is challenging, McIntosh says. Team members must also understand and address the inherent possibility of AI bias, erroneous claims, and incorrect results, he says. \u201cDepending on the use cases, the reputation of your company and brand may be at stake, so it\u2019s imperative that you plan for effective governance.\u201d\n\nWith that in mind, McIntosh says it\u2019s critical that CIOs \u201cdon\u2019t rush to the finish line.\u201d Organizations must create a thorough plan and focus on developing a governance framework and AI policy before implementing and exposing the technology. Identifying appropriate stakeholders, such as legal, HR, compliance and privacy, and IT, is where Plexus started its ethical AI process, McIntosh says.\n\n\u201cWe then created a draft policy to outline the roles and responsibilities, scope, context, acceptable use guidelines, risk tolerance and management, and governance,\u201d he says. \u201cWe continue to iterate and evolve our policy, but it is still in development. We intend to implement it in Q1 2024.\u201d \n\nMcIntosh recommends seeking out third-party resources and subject matter expertise. \u201cIt will greatly assist with expediting the development and execution of your plan and framework,\u201d McIntosh explains. \u201cAnd, based on your current program management practices, provide the same level of rigor \u2014 or more \u2014 for your AI adoption initiatives.\u201d\n\nTreading slowly so AI doesn\u2019t \u2018run amok\u2019\n\nThe Laborer\u2019s International Union of North America (LIUNA), which represents more than 500,000 construction workers, public employees, and mail handlers, has dipped its toes into using AI, mainly for document accuracy and clarification, and for writing contracts, says CIO Matt Richard. \n\nAs LIUNA expands AI use cases in 2024, \u201cthis gets to the question about how we use AI ethically,\u201d he says. The organization has started piloting Google Duet to automate the process of writing and negotiating contractor agreements.\n\nRight now, union officials are not using AI to identify members\u2019 wants and needs, nor to comb through hiring data that might be sensitive and return biases on people based on how the models are trained, Richard says.\n\n\u201cThose are the areas where I get nervous: when a model tells me about a person. And I don\u2019t feel we\u2019re ready to dive into that space yet, because frankly, I don\u2019t trust publicly trained models to give me insights into the person I want to hire,\u201d he says.\n\nStill, Richard expects a \u201cnatural evolution\u201d in which, down the road, LIUNA may want to use AI to derive insights into its members to help the union deliver better benefits to them. For now, \u201cit\u2019s still a gray area on how we want to do that,\u201d he says.\n\nThe union is also trying to grow its membership and part of that means using AI to identify prospective members efficiently, \u201cwithout identifying the same homogenous people,\u201d Richard says. \u201cOur organization is pushing very hard and does a good job of empowering minorities and women, and we want to grow those groups.\u201d\n\nThat\u2019s where Richard worries about how AI models are used, because avoiding \u201cthe rabbit hole of finding the same stereotypical demographic\u201d and introducing biases means humans must be part of the process. \u201cYou don\u2019t just let the models do all the work,\u201d he says. \u201cYou understand where you are today, and then we stop and say, \u2018OK, humans need to intervene here and look at what the models are telling us.\u2019\u201d\n\n \u201cYou can\u2019t let AI run amok \u2026 with no intervention. Then you\u2019re perpetuating the problem,\u201d he says, adding that organizations shouldn\u2019t take the \u201ceasy way out\u201d with AI and only delve into what the tools can do. \u201cMy fear is people are going to buy and implement an AI tool and let it go and trust it. \u2026 You have to be careful these tools aren\u2019t telling us what we want to hear,\u201d he says.\n\nTo that end, Richard believes AI can be used as a kick-starter, but IT leaders must use your team\u2019s intuition \u201cto make sure we\u2019re not falling into the trap of just trusting flashy software tools that aren\u2019t giving us the data we need,\u201d he says.\n\nTaking AI ethics personally\n\nLike LIUNA, Czech-based global consumer finance provider Home Credit is early in its AI journey, using GitHub Copilot for coding and documentation processes, says Group CIO Jan Cenkr. \n\n\u201cIt\u2019s offered a huge advantage in terms of time-saving, which in turn has a beneficial cost element too,\u201d says Cenkr, who is also CEO of Home Credit\u2019s subsidiary EmbedIT. Ethical AI has been top of mind for Cenkr from the start.\n\n\u201cWhen we started rolling out our AI tool pilots, we also had deep discussions internally about creating ethical governance structures to go with the use of this technology. That means we have genuine checks in place to ensure that we do not violate our codes of conduct,\u201d he says.\n\nThose codes are regularly refreshed and tested to ensure they are as robust as possible, Cenkr adds.Data privacy is the most challenging consideration, he adds. \u201cAny information and data that we feed into our AI platforms absolutely has to comply with GDPR regulations.\u201d Because Home Credit operates in multiple jurisdictions, IT must also ensure compliance in all those markets, some of which have different laws, adding to the complexity.\n\nOrganizations should develop their governance structures \u201cin a way that reflects your own personal approach to ethics,\u201d Cenkr says. \u201cI believe that if you put the same care into developing these ethical structures that you do into the ethics you apply in your personal, everyday life, these structures will be all the safer.\u201d\n\nFurther, Cenkr says IT should be prepared to update its governance policies regularly. \u201cAI technology is advancing daily and it\u2019s a real challenge to keep pace with its evolution, however exciting that might be.\u201d\n\nPut in guardrails\n\nAI tools such as chatbots have been in use at UST for several years, but generative AI is a whole new ballgame. This fundamentally changes business models, and has made ethical AI part of the discussion, says Krishna Prasad, chief strategy officer and CIO of the digital transformation company, while admitting that \u201cit\u2019s a little more theoretical today.\u201d\n\nEthical AI \u201cdoesn\u2019t always come up\u201d in implementation considerations, Prasad says, \u201cbut we do talk about \u2026 the fact that we need to have responsible AI and some ability to get transparency and trace back how a recommendation was made.\u201d\n\nDiscussions among UST leaders focus on what the company doesn\u2019t want to do with AI \u201cand where do we want to draw boundaries as we understand them today; how do we remain true to our mission without producing harm,\u201d Prasad says.\n\nEchoing the others, Prasad says this means humans must be part of the equation as AI is more deeply embedded inside the organization.\n\nOne question that has come up at UST is whether it is a compromise of confidentiality if leaders are having a conversation about employee performance as a bot listens in. \u201cThings [like that] have started bubbling up,\u201d Prasad says, \u201cbut at this point, we\u2019re comfortable moving forward using [Microsoft] Copilot as a way to summarize conversations.\u201d\n\nAnother consideration is how to protect intellectual property around a tool the company builds. \u201cBased on protections that have been provided by software vendors today we still feel data is contained within our own environment, and there\u2019s been no evidence of data being lost externally,\u201d he says. For that reason, Prasad says he and other leaders don\u2019t have any qualms about continuing to use certain AI tools, especially because of the productivity gains they see.\n\nEven as he believes humans need to be involved, Prasad also worries about their input. \u201cAt the end of the day, human beings inherently have biases because of the nature of the environments we\u2019re exposed to and our experiences and how it formulates our thinking,\u201d he explains.\n\nHe also worries about whether bad actors will gain access to certain AI tools as they use clients\u2019 data to develop new models for them.\n\nThese are areas leaders will have to worry about as the software becomes more prevalent, Prasad says. In the meantime, CIOs must lead the way and demonstrate how AI can be used for good and how it will impact their business models, and bring leadership together to discuss the best path forward, he says.\n\n\u201cCIOs have to play a role in driving that conversation because they can bust myths and also execute,\u201d he says, adding that they also have to be prepared for those conversations to at times become very difficult. \n\nFor example, if a tool offers a certain capability, \u201cdo we want it to be used whenever possible, or should we hold back because it\u2019s the right thing to do,\u201d Prasad says. \u201cIt\u2019s the most difficult conversation,\u201d but CIOs must present that a tool \u201ccould be more than you bargained for. To me, that part is still a little fuzzy, so how do I put constraints around the model \u2026 before making the choice to offer new products and services that use AI.\u201d