How Axel Johnson International’s IT division handles constant acquisition

Axel Johnson International is an industrial group within Axel Johnson, which also owns Swedish food retailer Axfood and Dustin, the online IT partner in the Nordics and Benelux, among others. The group develops and acquires industrial companies in selected niche markets, including just over 200 companies in six different business areas with a focus on, among other things, technical components and industrial process solutions. \n\nIn general, the group is decentralized and places an emphasis on the entrepreneurial culture of the individual companies. But there are some areas where central staffs have been created.\n\n\u201cWe reorganized in 2017 and then also decided to create certain central staffs \u2014 finance, sustainability, M&A and IT,\u201d says M\u00e5rten Steen, CIO at Axel Johnson International.\n\nAlthough the companies within the group have a high degree of self-determination, there are areas where the central IT department controls the decisions, and is responsible for cyber security, and ownership of networks and clients, so M365 applies throughout the group. \n\n\u201cThose are the areas where we decide centrally, but, having said that, there are no rules without exceptions,\u201d he says. \u201cIf we buy a small company group that\u2019s just implemented a new network, for example, we\u2019ll have a dialogue that may end with us connecting to their network instead.\u201d\n\nClear process\n\nToday, all companies in the group have entered M365 and there\u2019s a well-proven and clearly designed process for how new companies are moved into that environment. Steen estimates that on average, between 15 and 20 companies are added each year. So the reason to have everyone in M365 is partly connected to security and partly because there\u2019s a lot of information there that everyone should be able to take part in.\n\n\u201cIn the beginning, when it was new to us, it could take a little time, but today it goes very smoothly,\u201d he says. \u201cWe\u2019re often ready to move with a new company within 100 days, and we have a special team for that, which has done around 150 such onboardings, so they\u2019ve experienced everything that can happen. They\u2019ve built up a great deal of knowledge and competence in the area.\u201d\n\nBut there\u2019s also another role for the central IT staff in addition to managing cyber security and migrations of acquired companies.\n\nBy building an integration platform, a variety of IT tools and services can be offered and made available to companies regardless of which business systems or other systems they use.\n\n\u201cWe see ourselves as an internal consulting organization and service provider, and we also act as a sounding board for our companies,\u201d says Steen. \u201cWe\u2019ve inherited some of it after reorganizations that we develop and manage. An example of that is a data warehouse in Azure we brought in and offer as a service. We\u2019ve also built a complete BI platform and now, up to 80 of the group's companies are on the BI platform. All they have to do is map their data and upload it, and then new data is refueled overnight so they can get new analytics out.\u201d\n\nGiving benefits\n\nBeing able to centrally create these types of resources and roll them out gives a big competitive advantage.\n\n\u201cOur competitors are often the same companies as our acquisition candidates,\u201d says Steen. \u201cThese are smaller companies without a BI solution, and we\u2019re a multi-billion-dollar group.\u201d\n\nBut ideas also come in from acquired companies. An example is an automation flow for purchase orders that was developed for one company, which can then be offered as a service and rolled out to the other companies in the group who wish to do so.\n\n\u201cThere we can take the cost and pay for the project if we judge that it\u2019s possible to create a service from it,\u201d he says.\n\nCreate your own ChatGPT\n\nThe range of automated feeds Steen\u2019s staff can offer is something he expects will be built upon, but there are also ideas about creating an internal ChatGPT function.\n\n\u201cGenerative AI is a new technology and everyone wonders where it will go,\u201d he says. \u201cBut we\u2019re thinking in terms of our platform and how we can have our own Axinter ChatGPT that we can integrate into our Microsoft environment and our BI platform. Then our integration engine in the middle can stitch it together.\u201d\n\nHe also points out how much faster and more flexible it is to get solutions today.\u00a0When the group recently had a conference for all its CEOs, the IT staff had produced a demo where they entered ChatGPT as a user in Teams and also a limited amount of unstructured data from a SharePoint.\u00a0Then they let one of the company's business areas test it by asking any question.\n\n\u201cWe want to challenge the existing thinking that if you haven't worked at a company for 20 or 30 years, you don't know much about product solutions,\u201d he says. \u201cBut the answers in our demo were spot on, and it creates a lot of thought activity for a CEO \u2014 how it can be used specifically in their industry \u2014 and that solution only took a couple of weeks for our developers to come up with using low code.\u201d\n\nCloud first\n\nAlthough it\u2019s not a strict requirement, the group also works centrally for cloud first and pushes it toward acquired companies, and the choice there is Microsoft's Azure.\n\nLeaning on a supplier as heavily as it\u2019s done now works well from many perspectives. Everything is connected and provides good security, says Steen. But at the same time there\u2019s also risk.\n\n\u201cSometimes you can feel almost forced to have different suppliers, but we\u2019re quite large now and have a good dialogue, and I think we have good price control,\u201d he says.\n\nCollectively, the integration platform, the BI platform, and the components of Azure work together as a digital acceleration platform. \n\n\u201cThis means we have great potential to create new automations,\u201d he says.\u00a0\u201cThat\u2019s our strength, and with low code, it\u2019s also easy to build.\u00a0I think we have a big advantage because we can quickly come up with new solutions and we like to be at the forefront to inspire.\u201d