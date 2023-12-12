JLR revs up AI and intelligent automation initiatives

Anthony Battle is leaning heavily on AI and IA \u2014 artificial intelligence and intelligent automation \u2014 to deliver digital transformation at luxury auto maker Jaguar Land Rover.\n\nBattle joined JLR as group chief digital and information officer in February 2022, after a long career managing IT for a succession of oil companies. The auto maker, too, was moving away from oil, having announced plans not long before to make the Jaguar range all-electric by 2025, and to offer electric versions of all its other models by the end of the decade.\n\nJLR\u2019s move to electric drive trains is part of a wider business transformation the company calls Reimagine, under which it also plans to halve greenhouse gas emissions from its supply chain and operations, compared to 2019 levels, by 2030, and to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2039.\n\n\u201cOur business transformation is 100% underpinned by a digital transformation,\u201d says Battle. That\u2019s as true for the engineering teams electrifying the cars as it is for those that Battle oversees who are transforming the company\u2019s IT systems.\n\nDelivering the best user experience for future vehicles will require new digital services and new integrations with existing services. \u201cThat means we need to draw off the car, and feed into the car, lots of data from our enterprise,\u201d he says, so at the intersection of product engineering and enterprise IT, \u201cyou've got an acute level of synergy in terms of cloud, software engineering standards, integration, and APIs.\u201d\n\nAI and IA\n\nOver the last five years, Battle says, JLR has learned it needs to pivot toward digital centricity, or, in other words, adopt a data-first approach and position the data, structured or unstructured, in a way that the company can adopt AI and intelligent automation tools to help it make informed decisions.\n\nThere are plenty of software vendors willing to help with that \u2014 perhaps too many.\n\n\u201cWe're not short of generous opportunities afforded by our strategic suppliers and vendors,\u201d says Battle, wryly. When it comes to anything generative AI or automation orientated, \u201cEverybody wants to help us on that journey.\u201d\n\nThere\u2019s demand for it, too. \u201cOur business is absolutely craving it,\u201d he adds. \u201cBut we\u2019ll do it in a measured way.\u201d\n\nBattle has some external support when it comes to evaluating the potential for generative AI, because JLR is part of Tata Group, which also owns Tata Consultancy Services. \u201cTCS and lots of other Tata organizations are already pushing the boundaries in many of these areas,\u201d he says, so he\u2019s looking at collaborations there.\n\nGenerative AI has already made its entry into the company, with some software development teams using it in various parts of their coding schema and methodology, he says. Now, though, \u201cwe\u2019re pausing to consider what to do to set guardrails, directives, and controls,\u201d he says. \u201cIt\u2019s a big project for us in terms of defining our strategy for data and AI, but also for automation.\u201d\n\nIn some of those areas, Battle is already concentrating spend on a small number of vendors, leaning toward Google Cloud Platform for data, and Appian for process automation, for example.\n\n\u201cWe\u2019ve put in a lot of RPA capability, but I think Appian is probably our biggest engine for now,\u201d he says.\n\nThe need for change\n\nOne of JLR\u2019s first projects with Appian began in the months after the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement came into effect in 2020.\n\n\u201cAs a consequence of Brexit, we had to double down on finding intelligent solutions, ideally automated solutions, to recover from the introduction of all the bureaucracy and legislation that Brexit delivered to us,\u201d says Battle.\n\nThe company suddenly found its UK manufacturing plants separated from key suppliers in the EU by a mess of new customs regulations and paperwork, and seriously considered hiring staff just to deal with the paperwork. But the IT team proposed a digital solution. \n\nTo scope out requirements, it pulled together a cross-functional team of subject-matter experts in tax, legislation, materials planning, logistics, aftermarket sales, and finance, along with some external support from Tata Consultancy Services.\n\nThe document processing system JLR built on Appian has around 150 daily users handling about 250 customs declarations a day. It freed up the employees to do other things and, he says, enabled the company to save \u00a315 million (about US$19 million), largely through reduced duty payments made possible with the data extracted from the automated process.\n\nAlthough the project was a success, there are some things Battle would have liked to do differently.\n\n\u201cThe speed with which we had to find a solution here didn\u2019t really lend itself to process improvement,\u201d he says. Moving quickly meant the business had to pivot to accommodate the change.\n\n\u201cWe\u2019ve learned that time spent on process mapping and process engineering up front is a valuable investment,\u201d he says.\n\nNew tools that promise to free up time will be welcomed by employees who feel their to-do lists are too long, and growing longer every day. Those with more manageable workloads, though, may be suspicious of something that seems redundant.\n\nBut, says Battle, \u201cThere\u2019s nothing more powerful than the power of advocacy.\u201d Having colleagues who have been introduced to a new piece of technology as part of their workflow become advocates or evangelists for it, which reframes the issue. \u201cThen it\u2019s no longer about me asking or directing; it\u2019s the business, the people we\u2019re here to serve, advocating the necessity for change.\u201d\n\nSkills development\n\nWhile automation helped JLR avoid the need to hire a bunch of data entry clerks, like any other enterprise undergoing a big technology transformation, it\u2019s had to hire or train up staff to meet the demand for new skills.\n\nIn November 2022, JLR targeted workers recently laid off by global tech firms as it sought to fill 800 vacancies for experts in AI and machine learning, cloud software, data science, and other domains.\n\nWith engineers in some big tech companies facing a new wave of layoffs as 2023 comes to an end, JLR\u2019s hiring strategy is something other employers might want to emulate.\n\n\u201cIt's been a great success,\u201d says Battle. \u201cWe've attracted some incredible digital talent at many levels.\u201d \n\nOne thing manufacturing companies can offer their software developers and other IT workers \u2014 something the likes of Google or Meta can\u2019t \u2014 is a chance to see what they worked on, or what they supported, roll off the production line and out the door. \u201cYou can tangibly see what it is you do relative to the products we create, so you can almost put your hands on the bottom line,\u201d he says. \u201cThat seals the deal. It's an incredible proposition for any tech professional.\u201d