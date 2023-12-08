When your AI chatbots mess up

Barely a year after the release of ChatGPT and other generative AI tools, 75% of surveyed companies have already put them to work, according to a VentureBeat report. But as the numbers of new gen AI-powered chatbots grow, so do the risks of their occasional glitches\u2014nonsensical or inaccurate outputs or answers that are not easily screened out of the large language models (LLMs) that the tools are trained on. \n\nIn AI parlance, they\u2019re called hallucinations. They don\u2019t present big problems if you\u2019re noodling around with gen AI prompts at home, but in enterprise organizations that are deploying new chatbots to huge numbers of customers and employees, just one AI fabrication can land companies in court.\n\nLast spring, a judge sanctioned a law firm for citing judicial opinions with fake quotes and citations in a legal brief that a chatbot had drafted. The firm admitted that it \u201cfailed to believe that a piece of technology could be making up cases out of whole cloth.\u201d\n\nHallucinations occur when the data being used to train LLMs is of poor quality or incomplete. The rate of occurrence runs between 3% and 8% for most generative AI platforms. \u201cChatbots are almost like a living organism in that they are continually iterating, and as they ingest new data,\u201d says Steven Smith, chief security architect at Freshworks. \u201cYou get out what you put in.\u201d\n\nChatbot missteps\n\nWith customer service chatbots, dispensing incorrect advice or information can undermine key objectives, such as customer satisfaction; they can also cause confusion and potential harm in highly complex (and regulated) sectors like healthcare or finance.\n\nIn IT organizations, gen AI glitches wreak havoc in other ways. Chatbots may assign service tickets incorrectly, describe a problem inaccurately, or disrupt workflows and lead to significant systemic issues\u2014causing data breaches or misallocation of vital resources\u2014that then require human intervention.\n\nFor engineers, AI-generated code used in software development may contain security vulnerabilities or intellectual property ingested during training. AI systems can also overlook complex bugs or security issues that only a developer would catch and resolve.\n\n\u201cSoftware copilots are fantastic, but you want to read and understand what they give you,\u201d Smith says. \u201cBlindly putting code into production because you believe it\u2019s from an expert is no safer than copying it from StackExchange\u2014the question and answer site once favored by coders in search of a specific snippet\u2014 if you have no idea what that code is doing.\u201d\n\nMinimizing risk\n\nMany companies are starting to invest in mitigating risk. Here are some of the most effective strategies, according to experts.\n\nHallucinations may be a problem today, yet research is underway to solve it. In an effort to improve both accuracy and reliability, everything from building bigger models to having LLMs do the fact-checking themselves is being explored.\n\nUltimately, the best way to mitigate the risks of chatbot errors, Smith says, is to use common sense. \u201cAI can be fantastic, but it needs to operate under your rules of engagement,\u201d says Smith. \u201cYou want to define the things it can do, but also the things it cannot do, and ensure that it operates within those specific parameters.\u201d\n\nFor more insights about innovating with AI, while minimizing the risks, visit The Works.