Zendesk report: IT leaders to prioritize these 3 areas in 2024 and beyond

It hardly needs saying: The world has changed significantly since 2020. Remote work, the introduction of ChatGPT, ever-increasing security threats \u2014 it\u2019s all had a profound impact on IT.\n\nTo understand exactly how IT priorities have changed, Zendesk conducted a global survey of 1,200 IT leaders and found that half of those surveyed said their teams are under pressure to deliver more with fewer resources.\n\nSo, in light of these internal and external changes, what are IT\u2019s current priorities? According to the survey, the top three are:\n\nLet\u2019s take a look at each of these in a bit more detail.\n\nData security and privacy\n\nThis is top of mind for IT leaders \u2014 almost nine in 10 (87%) said that investing in cybersecurity and data privacy are high priorities, and nearly the same percentage (88%) said they expect to increase their cybersecurity budget over the next 12 months.\n\nThe push to personalize customer and employee interactions along with the increase in remote work has increased the already large volume of sensitive data that companies must securely and properly manage. In fact, two-thirds (66%) of respondents said that data privacy and protection regulations were placing limits on what they could accomplish with personalization. \n\nIn 2024, IT must ensure that policies and tools create trust for customers and employees, while continuing to ensure that sensitive data remains compliant, protected, and encrypted.\n\nCustomer and employee experience\n\nA large majority of respondents (86%) said that improving the customer experience has become a higher priority in the last few years. But, notably, so has improving the employee experience (EX), according to the same percentage of respondents \u2014 more engaged employees means improved business outcomes. IT leaders see a similar vision for each \u2013 seamless personalized experiences, enhanced by AI, all using secure and private data.\n\nBusinesses, however, are having a hard time ensuring personalization is secure. Nearly eight in 10 (79%) say that vendors aren\u2019t providing customer experience software that fully addresses the associated cybersecurity challenges.\n\nSensitive, personal data about customers is highly regulated, so organizations need to take control. They need customer experience tools that take advantage of AI while also providing security and data privacy controls that can help them protect data and remain compliant.\n\nArtificial intelligence\n\nIn November 2022, ChatGPT set the world on fire by demonstrating the potential of generative AI. Understandably, 84% of respondents said that deploying and optimizing AI has increased significantly in importance. But the rate of advancement has concerned many leaders, with 58% of those surveyed saying they\u2019re worried about their organizations\u2019 ability to keep up with the technology\u2019s rapid evolution.\n\nBut AI is critical all across the customer journey, including the customer experience, according to 89% of respondents, so despite concerns, eight in 10 say their organizations will increase budgets to accommodate generative AI.\n\nGiven how powerful and useful AI \u2014 and generative AI, especially \u2014 can be for improving the customer experience, organizations shouldn\u2019t be shy about seeking help from trusted third parties to cover skill and knowledge gaps.\n\nZendesk\u2019s full report explores the three top areas IT leaders are prioritizing, along with strategic recommendations on how to realize these changes in order to stay ahead. Read the report.