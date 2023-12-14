ConocoPhillips enlists 3D printing for supply efficiencies on Alaska’s North Slope

The harsh, remote landscape of Alaska\u2019s North Slope does not evoke thoughts of digital transformation. At yet when it is home to many of your company\u2019s assets, as is the case for ConocoPhillips, sometimes the best IT strategy is to bring technologies closer to the edge.\n\n\u201cAside from being extremely cold, working on the Slope presents major supply chain challenges,\u201d says Pragati Mathur, chief digital and information officer for the energy exploration and production stalwart. \u201cCarlo had an inkling that 3D printing could really change the game.\u201d\n\nMathur, who held tech chief roles at Staples and Biogen before coming to ConocoPhillips in 2021, is referring to Carlo De Bernardi, a principal engineer at ConocoPhillips responsible for scaling the company\u2019s adoption of 3D printing. To understand 3D printing\u2019s value proposition in this region, says De Bernardi, you must first appreciate the extreme operating conditions. \n\nOn Alaska\u2019s North Slope, about 250 miles from Fairbanks, lies Kuparuk (pictured above). A stone\u2019s throw from the Arctic Ocean, the region is subject to winters as long as they are harsh. Temperatures frequently drop to negative 40 degrees Fahrenheit, and polar nights plunge the area into darkness for weeks at a time.\n\nYet this site is home to one of ConocoPhillips\u2019s three major development programs in the state, and central to its operations are the company\u2019s gas turbines. Through a process of combustion, these turbines compress most associated natural gas, which is then re-injected into the reservoir for Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), which in turn generates the electricity that powers production facilities, support infrastructure, and some drilling equipment, such as draw works and mud pumps.\n\nThe process of combustion that enables the turbines to compress associated natural gas and produce electricity is itself enabled by a key component known as a burner plug, which allows fuel to be mixed with compressed air. With use, these plugs wear out, and since many of the original plugs are no longer manufactured, they can be replaced only by local machine shops that still employ traditional manufacturing processes.\n\nSuch processes are laborious. They involve a manual up-front design phase followed by handoffs across the supply chain and miles of transportation, a sequence of events that can take 30 weeks if not longer. For other critical parts, such as choke valves, this process doestake longer, sometimes a year. Such lead times call for a large physical inventory of replacement parts, which comes with warehousing costs and the ad valorem tax of storage.\n\n\u201cThere had to be a better way,\u201d says De Bernardi. So Mathur and De Bernardi put together a cross-functional team to develop a strategy that would rely heavily on partnerships across the company.\n\nReining in the rugged and remote\n\nThrough rapid cycles of discovery and experimentation, Mathur and De Bernardi\u2019s cross-functional team devised a solution that leaned heavily on additive manufacturing, more commonly known as \u201c3D printing.\u201d Using this technology, ConocoPhillips can now simulate many designs for various parts and, by extension, find the best configuration before manufacturing the part. These configurations are then converted by one of the company\u2019s additive manufacturing partners into a print file, which is then in turn \u201cprinted\u201d into three-dimensional objects consisting of metals or plastics. \n\nWith additive manufacturing, the company can now replace burner plugs in 2-3 weeks instead of 30. \u201cAnd the new plugs [produced via 3D printing] perform just as well, if not better,\u201d says De Bernardi. \u201cWith traditional methods of manufacturing, everything with casting and forgings takes a very long time. This solution can eliminate many steps and miles from the equation.\u201d\n\nIn another early victory in Alaska, the cross-functional team cut the time to produce choke valves from 45 weeks to 5, sometimes fewer. The new valves (used in water injection wells) are created 10 times faster and have a longer use-life than those manufactured by traditional means. Using the same technology, ConocoPhillips\u2019 Canada business unit reduced the lead time to create swing-check valves from 32 weeks to mere days.\n\nThese early wins are reason for optimism. Mathur says the data-driven nature of the solution will in time strengthen the capability. \u201cEach time we design a part, we create an opportunity to see how that digital design performed,\u201d she explains. \u201cAnd if we use that data to create a feedback loop in our design algorithm, the possibilities are very compelling.\u201d\n\nOptimism for the future\n\nLooking to the future, the company sees a combination of AI and 3D printing as a recipe that will repeatedly drive efficiency. For example, as more parts are designed digitally, less physical space will be needed to store them. \u201cMore and more, we want to make parts available on demand by printing them closer to where they\u2019re needed,\u201d De Bernardi says. Over time, we\u2019ll replace some of our physical inventory with a digital one, and that will improve efficiency, advance ESG metrics, and make sites like Kuparuk feel closer to home.\u201d\n\nHe explains that by using additive manufacturing to print these parts the company can achieve operational efficiencies not feasible in traditional \u201csubtractive\u201d manufacturing processes. \u201cWe can now print choke valves with complex geometries that reduce the amount of fuel we burn to operate an asset.\u201d According to De Bernardi, enhancements like these can reduce operational emissions and put the company closer to its ambition of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.\n\n\u201cWe can also avoid logistical challenges,\u201d explains Mayra Martinez Nikken, director of supply chain excellence for assets in Alaska. She explains that since 3D printing happens closer to the point of use, the company can reduce the transportation associated with those parts. \u00a0\n\nAlso, because the company recognizes that an industry-wide effort will accelerate 3D printing adoption more effectively than working in isolation, De Bernardi, on behalf of ConocoPhillips, is leading the effort to define and advocate for the American Petroleum Institute\u2019s (API) Standard 20S, a first-of-its-kind technical standard to qualify and certify additive manufacturing processes across the oil and gas industry. The company has also partnered with several other operators to create a platform to host a digital inventory for the entire industry.\n\nMeanwhile, with every part newly designed and printed, this rugged and remote area becomes a little more manageable for the teams who live there.\n\n\u201cIf you can start bypassing the physical limitations,\u201d says Mathur, \u201cyou\u2019ll reap benefits that go way beyond your bottom line. You\u2019ll start driving change in the environment and in the economy at large. And you\u2019ll start to realize that what you once thought of as remote is actually central to what you do.\u201d