IT leaders’ top 9 takeaways from 2023

CIOs confronted a host of issues over the past year, with economic, political, and technology events creating both uncertainties and opportunities for organizations across all sectors.\n\nCurious about what it all meant, we asked IT leaders to look back on the somewhat tumultuous year and reflect on what they learned. Here are the key takeaways they shared and how those insights will shape their actions as IT leaders moving forward.\n\n1. Tending your existing IT landscape is critical\n\nThe need to focus on fundamentals was cited as a big takeaway from the past year, with CIOs saying they can\u2019t be as nimble, fast, or strong as their organizations require if the foundational IT isn\u2019t up to snuff.\n\nSome admit they learned that the hard way.\n\n\u201cThis year we had a huge influx of requests, and with that influx we saw the need to better tend to our landscape,\u201d says Ricki Koinig, CIO of Wisconsin\u2019s Department of Natural Resources. \u201cIt was hard for us to keep up with all the good ideas and priorities that the divisions had, because every time we moved forward, we hit a wall because of our environment \u2014 maybe it was something that wasn\u2019t documented or it was too old.\u201d\n\nKoinig says CIOs \u2014 including herself \u2014 must think of their IT environment like a garden that needs to be continually tended to yield the best returns. She says she and other CIOs must know and understand what\u2019s in the environment, and they must be able to identify what\u2019s where so that their IT teams can strategically plant alongside and on top of it.\n\nSimilarly, Koinig says CIOs and their teams must make tending their existing environment a priority along with implementing new elements; that balanced approach ensures everything grows well together.\n\nKoinig says she\u2019s putting those beliefs into practice in 2024, aiming to create a better equilibrium between working on new initiatives and nurturing what\u2019s already in place.\n\n2. Never underestimate the importance of being brilliant at the basics\n\nSimilarly, CIOs say the past year has reinforced the need to be brilliant at the basics.\n\nJay Ferro, executive vice president and chief information, technology, and product officer at Clario, a maker of clinical trial management software, acknowledges that this mantra is not new to most CIOs. Still, he says it\u2019s worth remembering and repeating because it\u2019s as important now as it has ever been.\n\n\u201cYou can get distracted by buzzwords, shiny objects, transformation, but so many times you\u2019re reminded \u2014 in not so good ways \u2014 that you\u2019ve got to keep the trains running on time. That\u2019s your ticket to doing those cooler things,\u201d he says.\n\nFerro says he was reminded of that message throughout the year, particularly when reports of IT shortfalls made the news \u2014 like those headlines Southwest garnered as 2023 started, after its overloaded IT systems wreaked havoc on the holiday travel season.\n\n3. The same goes for agility, adaptability, and flexibility\n\nThe ever-increasing pace of technology advancement, most notably seen with the emergence and rapid adoption of generative AI, also highlighted the criticality of agility.\n\n\u201cAs I reflect back to December 2022, we had the most important technology I\u2019ve seen during my career land, which was generative AI. Large language models had been around for a few years, but generative AI brought about a particularly rapid pace of change. And it wasn\u2019t put only in the hands of the in-house technology experts; it was used by everybody, and those people did some beautiful things with it,\u201d says Ankur Anand, CIO of professional services company Nash Squared.\n\nAnand says the speed of the technology\u2019s evolution and its adoption, as well as its democratized use, put a bright spotlight on the need for agility and adaptability within the enterprise \u2014 traits that are critical for any organization that wants to quickly create new operational models and seize on \u201cthe innovation happening in the world\u201d when lightning strikes.\n\n\u201cWe can\u2019t wait for traditional demand-and-delivery models to catch up,\u201d he says. \u201cWe need to be flexible to the world as it\u2019s happening. The organization has to be more agile and more collaborative because things are changing day by day and demand is changing more and more each day.\u201d\n\n4. Don\u2019t delay \u2014 especially on transformative tech\n\nOn a related note, Sean Wetcher says 2023 showed that there\u2019s no longer any place for a wait-and-see approach \u2014 particularly when it comes to transformative technologies.\n\n\u201cStanding still is not an option \u2014 unless your business is willing to forfeit competitive advantage to rivals,\u201d says Wetcher, CIO of software maker Boomi.\n\nHe cites AI as case in point, saying \u201cleaders should identify the best ways for their organization to leverage AI by keeping a laser focus on what drives business value. For example, consider how to apply AI to processes in your organization to deliver more engaging experiences for customers, streamline and optimize core operations, or advance transformation initiatives through the integration and automation of products, services, or business models.\u201d\n\nIt\u2019s a message Wetcher takes to heart.\n\n\u201cThis year\u2019s AI transformation reinforces the approach we have always taken, that each and every decision must be tied to business outcomes,\u201d he says, explaining that his company established a robust framework \u2014 including an AI policy with clear guidelines for responsible AI adoption \u2014 to foster and support the integration of AI into its operations.\n\n5. Business and IT are not as aligned as you might think\n\nGen AI played into other lessons-learned over the past year.\n\nThat\u2019s the case for IT leader Daniel Uzupis, who cites reports of many business leaders wanting to go all-in with generative AI even as IT advises on the limits of its use for various reasons \u2014 or as IT finds great use cases only to be shot down by business fears.\n\nUzupis, who became CIO at Union Community Care in October, says such scenarios showed him that \u201ca massive disconnect\u201d remains between business units and the IT team in many places.\n\n\u201cI can\u2019t say what the problem is, and I don\u2019t think it\u2019s a fault that rests on either side, but I do think it\u2019s a combination of the two,\u201d he says, adding that part of the disconnect stems from the ongoing misunderstanding that many have about the role of information systems and the IT team. He also sees their underestimation of the value IT can provide as another issue.\n\n\u201cWe in [information systems technology] have a better understanding of how the organization works than people think,\u201d he says.\n\nLike other CIOs, Uzupis sees how IT\u2019s work across all functions gives the tech team visibility into the organization\u2019s strengthens, weaknesses, and needs. But Uzupis has found that some businesses don\u2019t appreciate or take advantage of the insight that IT can bring to strategic planning.\n\nEnterprise accounting practices exacerbate the situation, he says, as financials look at yearly figures while IT investments for strategic goals are often multiyear endeavors, a mismatch that continues to create tensions within many organizations.\n\n\u201cSometimes organizations make tactical decisions that don\u2019t work well for the long-term success of the organization,\u201d he says.\n\n6. Addressing AI requires a comprehensive approach\n\nCIOs say they\u2019ve also learned over the past year how to take on generative AI \u2014 and AI as a whole \u2014 as some have embraced it wholeheartedly, others fear it, and still others don\u2019t know what to think.\n\n\u201cYou have this huge appetite for change with some leaders, but others are on the other side saying, \u2018No, we can\u2019t do this,\u2019\u201d says Amy Evins, CIO of Avient, a manufacturing firm. \u201cSo you have to educate people on what is it, what does it look like, and how you\u2019re going to treat it.\u201d\n\nTo deal with that, Evins decided the best strategy was to take a very intentional approach for utilizing the technology. She started by identifying the principles that form the boundaries for AI use and then developed policies to ensure that implementations will work within those boundaries.\n\n\u201cPeople are going to use AI, and I thought, \u2018How can I partner with them? I don\u2019t want to prohibit people from exploring this, so how do I safely enable it?\u2019 So I\u2019m giving people a sandbox and can say \u2018go\u2019 but stay within this contained [sandbox],\u201d she explains.\n\nOther CIOs say they, too, have used the lessons of the past year to crystalize their approach to AI (and generative AI in particular), noting the importance of applying good governance and other existing best practices to the use of this technology.\n\nFerro, for example, says he has developed an approach that focuses on prioritizing projects projected to bring the most value and on starting small, proving value, and then scaling.\n\n\u201cCIOs get swept up in the hype, too. But you can only place so many bets. So focus on the best use cases for your company. You can innovate on the fringes, but make sure what you\u2019re investing in is useful to your company and your customers,\u201d he adds.\n\n7. Flexible work models (done well) can pay dividends\n\nFor Ferro, the continuing work-from-anywhere option has convinced him that this workplace policy is not only here to stay but also calls for CIOs like him to prioritize the enablement of flexible work. \u201cIt\u2019s being really deliberate about user experience,\u201d he explains.\n\nThat means holding panel interviews and creating user groups to provide a steady stream of feedback; reviewing trouble tickets to find patterns that indicate problems and places for improvement; and providing adequate training to ensure all workers are comfortable and confident leveraging collaboration tools and other workplace technologies.\n\nIt also means finding ways to help teams \u2014 include those within the IT department \u2014 come together to collaborate, connect, and celebrate.\n\n\u201cThat means you\u2019re available, you\u2019re doing proactive outreach, you\u2019re showing gratitude, you\u2019re not just waiting for things to come to you but doing spot-checking. And you\u2019re not just focusing on employees\u2019 productivity but you\u2019re focusing on them as individuals,\u201d says Ferro, noting that his IT staff is spread over 30 countries. \u201cWe have to take care of the whole person. In this day and age of hybrid work, we\u2019re all used to kids and pets on the screen. You have to lean into that and accept that.\u201d\n\n8. Still, RTO isn\u2019t so bad\n\nOn the other hand, some CIOs say reports over the past year that show the downsides of remote work have them rebalancing their employees\u2019 schedules.\n\nThat\u2019s the case for Saby Waraich, CIO and CISO at Clackamas Community College. He points to general reports about lower worker productivity in 2023, people working two jobs simultaneously, and increasing isolation and mental health concerns as reasons to reevaluate the state of remote and hybrid work.\n\nWaraich\u2019s team had been fully remote for a while and is now working back on site three days a week. He plans to reassess that schedule early next year to determine whether to bump up the in-office schedule to four days a week.\n\n9. Be ready for the unexpected\n\nAnother lesson that this past year has surfaced is the need to be ready for events that may not be on the agenda.\n\nAs IT leader Sam Segran explains, CIOs had been working on longstanding priorities and as a result many weren\u2019t prepared for changes that came out of left field.\n\n\u201cThe major priorities for CIOs for the last few years have been business alignment, cybersecurity and infrastructure resilience, user experience, digital transformation, data management, emerging technologies including AI\/ML and quantum computing, and supply chain issues. However, the two biggest takeaways from 2023 have been the overwhelming increase in the rate and scope of impact from generative AI and impact from the political and social fronts,\u201d he says.\n\nSegran, CIO and vice president of IT at Texas Tech University, says those two events left some CIOs in reactive mode, noting that CIOs were \u201cscrambling to incorporate, manage, facilitate, fund, and support this tremendous increase in the use of generative AI.\u201d\n\nMeanwhile, he says concerns and restrictions that arose around TikTok, WeChat, and other technologies \u201cplaced an additional level of operational challenge on CIOs in terms of increased cybersecurity and operational cost, fulfilling compliance, and helping customers find alternate technologies where feasible.\u201d\n\nCIOs should keep such incidents in mind as they move forward, Segran says, and take actions to be better positioned to respond. He lists the need for CIOs to be well-informed on news topics; to provide continuous training for all employees; to increase collaborations with non-IT partners; and to use behavior-based policies that can remain relevant and constant even in an evolving technology landscape.