6 tough AI discussions every IT leader must have

Few technologies have provoked the same amount of discussion and debate as artificial intelligence, with workers, high-profile executives, and world leaders waffling between praise and fears over AI.\n\nGranted, CIOs have not been called before Congress to testify. But they are being grilled in executive suites and boardrooms, as enterprise leaders turn to their technology chiefs with all sorts of challenging questions that CIOs are expected to answer.\n\nSo be prepared.\n\n\u201cThe CIO is at the nexus of those conversations,\u201d says Tim Crawford, CIO strategic adviser at Los Angeles-based IT advisory firm AVOA. \u201cThe CIO doesn\u2019t have to know all the information, but as the one who sees across the organization, the CIO should be able to bring insights that will help the other executives put all the pieces together.\u201d\n\nIT leaders say they\u2019re discussing everything from the costs of AI implementations to whether AI is the existential threat to humanity some fear. And while they can\u2019t answer the latter, they must lead the conversations on the former and other such topics.\n\nHere are the central AI conversations you should be having with your teams, line-of-business leaders, C-suite colleagues, and the board.\n\n1. Which business cases actually need AI?\n\nChatGPT caused quite a stir after it launched in late 2022, with people clamoring to put the new tech to the test. The launch also pushed AI into the spotlight and to the top of many corporate agendas. The October 2023 CEO Outlook Pulse from professional services firm EY reported that 99% of chief executives were planning to invest in generative AI.\n\nBut are those CEOs making the right investments? That\u2019s the question many CIOs are asking, as some report they are now the ones raising points about business needs and business value whenever there\u2019s a demand for an AI solution.\n\nState of Alaska CIO Bill Smith has been in that situation. He had an employee declare a need for an AI solution, but when pressed for the reasons why, the worker responded only with, \u201cWe just need AI.\u201d\n\n\u201cWe\u2019re all talking about AI, and there are a lot of expectations and hype around it, but at the same time there\u2019s really this lack of rigor around the use cases that can develop in these hype cycles. So people often come with solutions in mind and not problems to solve. So I\u2019m asking, \u2018What specifically are you trying to address?\u2019 because maybe what they need is not AI,\u201d Smith says.\n\nToday\u2019s tendency to talk about using AI, rather than focusing first on the problem to be solved or opportunity to be seized, isn\u2019t surprising, given the hype around generative AI, Smith says. Still, he\u2019s aiming to make conversations more productive by educating others about artificial intelligence. He and his team have created information decks, documents, and presentations that describe the various types of AI and how they can be used and explain how and where AI and machine learning may be useful \u2014 and why it\u2019s not the solution to all the problems they have.\n\n2. Which ideas will truly provide business value?\n\nEnterprise investments in AI are paying off \u2014 big time.\n\nOne recent report, The Business Opportunity of AI, commissioned by Microsoft and conducted by IDC, polled 2,100 global business leaders and found that they\u2019re seeing 350% returns, getting $3.50 back for every $1 invested in AI. Moreover, the average timeline for organizations to realize returns on their AI investments is within 14 months of deployment.\n\nDespite such findings, CIOs say they find themselves reminding their colleagues and teams that not all AI projects are worth pursuing or are worth pursuing right away.\n\n\u201cIt is so easy to get excited by technology like AI, and people want to implement 100 different pilots and tests, but you have to focus on the ideas that will provide value to the organization,\u201d says Juan Perez, CIO of software maker Salesforce.\n\n\u201cIt\u2019s an interesting dilemma CIOs have. We want to make sure we enable the business to use new technologies; that\u2019s my personal goal. But I also want to make sure what I do is aligned with the business and its objectives so it can be successful,\u201d he says.\n\nTo do that, Perez assesses AI projects as he would other projects built with other, less-hyped technologies, working with teams to evaluate the use case, governance needs, anticipated business benefits, and expected returns.\n\n\u201cYou can\u2019t dilute your efforts on projects that won\u2019t provide value,\u201d Perez adds. \u201cSo pick those few key areas where you can see the value and the great purpose that AI can deliver to the organization and put your bets on those, focus on those, learn from those and expand into other areas as you learn.\u201d\n\n3. What can we reasonably achieve given resource constraints?\n\nAfter generative AI burst onto the scene, Nicholas Colisto, senior vice president and CIO of multinational manufacturer Avery Dennison, had worked to get his company to embrace its potential.\n\n\u201cAI has been around for a long time,\u201d he says, \u201cbut when gen AI came out and really exploded in early 2023, a lot of firms \u2014 including ours \u2014 said no to it. [Our firm\u2019s leaders] wanted to make sure there were guidelines in place to protect the company, its data, and its people.\u201d\n\nTo get past those points, Colisto worked to educate leaders about the capabilities and risks of AI, seeking to move the company from \u201cno to know.\u201d His efforts paid off, as Avery Dennison has since moved into gen AI ideation, pilots, and production.\n\nStill, he acknowledges he has had to temper some of the forward momentum with reality checks regarding resources.\n\n\u201cI\u2019ve had to remind people that there wasn\u2019t a new bag of money that came along with AI,\u201d Colisto says, adding that some mistakenly thought that the company\u2019s longstanding funding practices didn\u2019t apply to AI-related initiatives. \u201cPeople thought AI was different in terms of how companies are investing in it; they thought corporate would have all this money for AI. But I don\u2019t hear a lot of companies saying they\u2019re going to forgo their investment cycles and go all in with AI.\u201d\n\nOther CIOs say they, too, are initiating conversations about the limits in money as well as talent and time.\n\n\u201cTalent is an issue right now,\u201d says Sreekanth Menon, vice president and global AI\/ML services leader at business transformation services firm Genpact. \u201cCompanies need a different type of talent to work with AI. They need a massive upskilling, or they need to bring in new talent. And everybody is trying to work with their partners to build an [AI talent] ecosystem. But all that takes time.\u201d\n\nMany organizations are impacted by a shortage of the right talent. The Microsoft\/IDC study found that 52% of survey respondents listed a lack of skilled workers as their biggest barrier to implementing and scaling AI.\n\nCIOs are also reminding colleagues that their IT teams have other work to do, too. \u201cWe have normal project cycles. We have regular projects in the pipeline. We weren\u2019t going to drop everything for AI,\u201d Colisto says.\n\nRather than argue over those points, CIOs say they shepherd conversations back to business priorities.\n\n\u201cWe\u2019re asking our business units to identify ideas that align with strategic objectives and then talk about the costs of those ideas, the cost-efficiency or revenue-generating impact of those ideas, and the feasibility of achieving those gains,\u201d Colisto says. \u201cWith AI, we still need business units to identify the most value-based programs. We have hundreds of use cases across all the major functions, and we\u2019re funding those that are highly prioritized.\u201d\n\n4. Can the current state of our data operations deliver the results we seek?\n\nAnother tough topic that CIOs are having to surface to their colleagues: how problems with enterprise data quality stymie their AI ambitions.\n\nA 2023 poll of 1,500-plus AI practitioners and decision-makers, conducted by S&P Global Market Intelligence for data platform maker WEKA, found that data management was the most frequently cited technological inhibitor to AI and machine learning deployments. Similarly, the 2023 US AI Risk Survey Report from professional services firm KPMG found that data integrity was No. 1 among the top three risks \u2014 followed by statistical validity and model accuracy.\n\n\u201cThe data conversation is very real, and often it\u2019s the CIOs saying, \u2018If you don\u2019t fix it, the results you want won\u2019t happen,\u2019\u201d says Krishna Prasad, chief strategy officer and CIO at UST, a digital transformation solutions company.\n\nPrasad says he has heard the conversation in his own organization as well as the firm\u2019s client companies.\n\nCIOs say it\u2019s a particularly difficult discussion because they generally don\u2019t have responsibility for the state of business data; all they can do is share their observation and help devise remedies.\n\nOn the other hand, CIOs say their calls for more action on data quality are getting more traction today because of AI. \u201cAI is elevating the conversation around data, because data is now more critical for the enterprise than ever before,\u201d Salesforce\u2019s Perez says.\n\n5. What is our appetite for risk and how do we address it?\n\nThe risks and security concerns around AI initiatives also dominate many of the conversations that CIOs are having with their executive colleagues and teams.\n\nThere\u2019s good reason for that: Companies have seen both their proprietary and regulatory-protected data fed into open AI tools, such as ChatGPT. They\u2019ve seen AI turn out biased answers and outright fabricated results (known as AI hallucinations). And they\u2019ve gotten AI outputs they cannot authenticate or validate, due to a lack of explainability.\n\n\u201cThere are examples left and right of people who are using this technology in ways that put themselves and their organization at risk, and they don\u2019t realize that they\u2019re doing it,\u201d Crawford says.\n\nCIOs stress that blocking the use of AI isn\u2019t the answer. Prohibiting its use won\u2019t stop it, as some employees will likely continue to experiment with it. Plus, enterprise software makers are incorporating AI into the products and services they sell, so AI is entering the enterprise anyway. Furthermore, prohibiting or limiting its use due to fear of risks disadvantages the organization against competitors that are moving forward with AI initiatives.\n\nCIOs need to bring those points to the table, Crawford and others say. CIOs also now must follow the legislative discussions about possible regulations and distill how any regulations would impact their organization\u2019s AI agenda.\n\n\u201cIt\u2019s a hard conversation to have for CIOs as they encourage innovation but at the same time try to protect customer data and intellectual property, because if CIOs are not careful with what they say, they can come across as someone who is a naysayer or not supportive of this new technology and people will work around you,\u201d Crawford adds.\n\n6. How does our AI strategy address ethical concerns?\n\nAmanda Crawford, executive director of the Texas Department of Information Resources and CIO for the State of Texas, says she\u2019s talking about the ethical and acceptable parameters of AI use as part of her conversations about the technology\u2019s use within state government.\n\n\u201cWe don\u2019t want to be bleeding edge; that is not something we aspire to do, because of the obligations and responsibilities that come with being the government. That comes up with other emerging technologies, and that\u2019s certainly true for a technology that\u2019s a massive disruptor like AI,\u201d she says. \u201cSo the pace at which we move in government is a little bit slower, it\u2019s a little bit more thoughtful, intentional, and deliberate because it has to be, because of the nature of what we do. We have to maintain trust.\u201d\n\nThat\u2019s not to suggest that the State of Texas does not use AI, Crawford says. In fact, like many private entities, the Texas state government has deployed chatbots, intelligent automation and intelligent systems throughout its operations and is studying where generative AI and other newer AI technologies could be used.\n\n\u201cBut the conversations we\u2019re having are around the ethical and privacy challenges and the obligations we have in the government for constitutional rights and the privacy rights of our constituents. Those things have to factor into our decisions,\u201d Crawford explains.\n\nFor example, those conversations might focus on whether some tasks must be performed by humans rather than intelligent systems due to law, public policy, best practices or citizen expectations, she says.\n\n\u201cFrequently I\u2019m seeing that as the CIO it\u2019s my role to ask these questions,\u201d Crawford says, adding she and many other IT leaders within the State of Texas are looking for \u201cleadership at the executive and legislative level to come back to help us with the guardrails as we roll this out.\u201d\n\nCrawford and government entities aren\u2019t the only ones asking about the ethical parameters of AI.\n\nCIOs are talking to executive colleagues about their responsibilities should their AI systems produce biased results or hallucinations, UST\u2019s Prasad says. They\u2019re talking about how to ensure they can trace and explain AI outputs and what should happen if they can\u2019t.\n\n\u201cAI enables you to do all kinds of things, but the question is do you really want to. That\u2019s a topic that requires a conversation with the executive team and even the board,\u201d he says.