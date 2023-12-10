COP28: How Du and Ericsson’s partnership is supporting UAE Net Zero Strategy

Ericsson and Du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunication Company (EITC) have partnered to support the communications service provider to enhance the sustainability of its networks and accelerate their transition to Net Zero by reducing network energy consumption and carbon emissions.

The partnership supports the objectives of the UAE Net Zero by 2030 Strategic Initiative and Du’s commitment to achieving Net Zero by 2050. The UAE Net Zero Strategy initiative is a national drive to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, making the Emirates the first MENA country to do so. The initiative aligns with the Paris Agreement, which calls on countries to prepare long-term strategies to reduce greenhouse GHG emissions.

The UAE has invested in clean energy projects for the past 15 years. In 2017 ‘Energy Strategy 2050’ was launched to increase the contribution of clean energy in total energy production from 25% to 50% by 2050 and reduce the carbon footprint of power generation by 70%.

“At du, we are committed to enhancing sustainability across the board and protecting the environment we operate in. As we upgrade our 5G network and see more wireless traffic, we continue to improve our energy efficiency and reduce our carbon footprint. Reaffirming this commitment, our latest partnership with Ericsson enables us to fast track our journey towards our climate and environmental goals,” said Saleem Alblooshi, Chief Technology Officer at Du.

The two companies have also finished testing advanced functionalities and automation, as natively active 5G energy-efficiency features like Micro Sleep Tx, can further reduce the radio energy consumption by up to 15%. Du and Ericsson are also collaborating to build a roadmap and deploy the latest technology capabilities of 5G to provide the UAE with the best customer experience and the lowest carbon footprint for a greener future.

“It has become more critical than ever for companies across all sectors to sharpen their focus on sustainability as world leaders and stakeholders gather for COP28 in the UAE. At Ericsson, we firmly believe it is possible to scale up 5G while reducing total network energy consumption. We will support Du in every step of the way to enable them to capture the full value of connectivity while building sustainable networks of the future,” Nicolas Blixell, VP and Head of Ericsson Gulf Council Countries at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, added.