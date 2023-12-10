Africa

Emirates NBD drives sustainability goals with Microsoft partnership

Dec 10, 20232 mins
Emirates NBD has collaborated with Microsoft to successfully implement Microsoft Sustainability Manager, a Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability solution, to drive digital transformation in its sustainability operations.

Emirates NBD is one of the first banks in the region to successfully integrate Sustainability Manager in its sustainability journey which will drive efficiencies by engaging on all horizons. The implementation continues the bank’s ongoing collaboration with Microsoft to enable focused advancement of sustainability goals through knowledge sharing, collaborative frameworks, and development of future commitments.

Sustainability Manager is an extensible solution that unifies data intelligence and provides comprehensive, integrated, and automated sustainability management for organizations at any stage of their sustainability journey. It automates manual processes, enabling organizations to efficiently record, report, and reduce their emissions and water or waste impact.

Emirates NBD’s sustainable and responsible business practices have had a direct, meaningful impact on the communities it serves, and the bank continues to lead the way in building more inclusive and empowered communities. Emirates NBD took the lead in the region in offering carbon future contracts trading, fulfilling growing demand from corporations to manage their carbon emissions offsetting and align with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 action plan.

The UAE Net Zero Strategy initiative is a national drive to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, making the Emirates the first MENA country to do so. The initiative aligns with the Paris Agreement, which calls on countries to prepare long-term strategies to reduce greenhouse GHG emissions.

“Our collaboration with Microsoft marks a significant milestone in our sustainability journey and the deployment of Microsoft Sustainability Manager demonstrates our commitment to integrating ESG in our overall strategy and investment decisions. Our sustainable Finance Framework is aligned with Sustainability Manager and gives us visibility to access intelligence required to issue Sustainable Finance Instruments to finance and refinance projects which enable the transition to a low carbon and climate resilient economy and provide positive societal impact,” says Vijay Bains Group Chief Sustainability Officer and Group Head of ESG at Emirates NBD.

Andrea Benito
by Andrea Benito
Middle East Editor

Andrea Benito is editor at CIO Middle East.

