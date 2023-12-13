セブン銀行、アジャイル開発で新たな役割果たすATMを展開

\u30bb\u30d6\u30f3\u9280\u884c\u3001ATM\u3092\u6d3b\u7528\u3057\u305f\u65b0\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u9032\u3081\u308b\n\n\u3000\u5168\u56fd\u30672\u4e077000\u53f0\u306eATM\u3092\u30bb\u30d6\u30f3\u30a4\u30ec\u30d6\u30f3\u306e\u5e97\u8217\u3084\u7a7a\u6e2f\u3001\u5546\u696d\u65bd\u8a2d\u3001\u89b3\u5149\u5730\u306a\u3069\u3067\u5c55\u958b\u3059\u308b\u30bb\u30d6\u30f3\u9280\u884c\u304cATM\u306e\u6982\u5ff5\u3092\u8d85\u3048\u305f\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u300c\uff0bConnect(\u30d7\u30e9\u30b9\u30b3\u30cd\u30af\u30c8\uff09\u300d\u3092\u59cb\u3081\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3000\u6d88\u8cbb\u8005\u306e\u30e9\u30a4\u30d5\u30b9\u30bf\u30a4\u30eb\u3084\u4f01\u696d\u306e\u5728\u308a\u65b9\u304c\u5927\u304d\u304f\u5909\u308f\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u4e2d\u3067\u30bb\u30d6\u30f3\u9280\u884c\u306f\u3001\u63d0\u643a\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\uff16\uff14\uff10\u306e\u91d1\u878d\u6a5f\u95a2\u306e\u696d\u52d9\u52b9\u7387\u5316\u3068\u5229\u7528\u8005\u3068\u306e\u63a5\u70b9\u5f37\u5316\u3092\u56f3\u3063\u3066\u3044\u304f\u4e00\u65b9\u3067\u3001\u81ea\u6cbb\u4f53\u306e\u696d\u52d9\u3092\u4ee3\u66ff\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306a\u4ed5\u7d44\u307f\u3092ATM\u3067\u5b9f\u73fe\u3057\u3066\u3044\u304f\u3002\u30009\u670826\u65e5\u304b\u3089\u306f\u91d1\u878d\u6a5f\u95a2\u5411\u3051\u306b\u30ad\u30e3\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u30ab\u30fc\u30c9\u3092\u4f7f\u3063\u3066\u51fa\u91d1\u3059\u308b\u5229\u7528\u8005\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u3066ATM\u753b\u9762\u4e0a\u3067\u3001\u5c4a\u3051\u51fa\u60c5\u5831\u306e\u5909\u66f4\u6709\u7121\u3092\u78ba\u8a8d\u3057\u305f\u308a\u3001\u5546\u54c1\u30fb\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3092\u7d39\u4ecb\u3057\u305f\u308a\u3059\u308b\u300cATM\u304a\u77e5\u3089\u305b\u300d\u3068\u300c\u53e3\u5ea7\u958b\u8a2d\u306e\u7533\u3057\u8fbc\u307f\u300d\u3084\u300c\u4f4f\u6240\u30fb\u96fb\u8a71\u756a\u53f7\u7b49\u306e\u5909\u66f4\u53d7\u4ed8\u300d\u3092\u884c\u3046\u300cATM\u7a93\u53e3\u300d\u3092\u6b63\u5f0f\u306b\u958b\u59cb\u300224\u5e74\u6625\u304b\u3089\u306f\u9ad8\u7cbe\u5ea6\u30ab\u30e1\u30e9\u306b\u3088\u308b\u9854\u8a8d\u8a3c\u6a5f\u80fd\u3092\u6d3b\u7528\u3057\u305f\u30ad\u30e3\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u30ab\u30fc\u30c9\u30fb\u30b9\u30de\u30db\u4e0d\u8981\u306e\u5165\u51fa\u91d1\u53d6\u5f15\u3092\u958b\u59cb\u3059\u308b\u3002\u3000\u30bb\u30d6\u30f3\u9280\u884c\u306f\u30b9\u30de\u30db\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u3067\u5165\u51fa\u91d1\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u300c\u30b9\u30de\u30dbATM\u300d\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304c\u3001\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u64cd\u4f5c\u306b\u4e0d\u6163\u308c\u306a\u5229\u7528\u8005\u3082\u304a\u308a\u3001\u300c\u9854\u8a8d\u8a3c\u3067\u5165\u51fa\u91d1\u3067\u304d\u308b\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u300d\u306f\u91d1\u878d\u6a5f\u95a2\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u3082\u5229\u7528\u8005\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u3082\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u9078\u629e\u679d\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3002\u707d\u5bb3\u6642\u306b\u30ad\u30e3\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u30ab\u30fc\u30c9\u3001\u901a\u5e33\u3001\u5370\u9451\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u907f\u96e3\u3067\u304d\u306a\u304f\u3066\u3082\u53e3\u5ea7\u304b\u3089\u306e\u5f15\u304d\u51fa\u3057\u304c\u53ef\u80fd\u3068\u306a\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304b\u3089\u3001\u5229\u7528\u8005\u306f\u3082\u3068\u3088\u308a\u91d1\u878d\u6a5f\u95a2\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u306fBCP\uff08\u696d\u52d9\u7d99\u7d9a\u8a08\u753b\uff09\u5bfe\u5fdc\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3082\u6d3b\u7528\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u30e1\u30ea\u30c3\u30c8\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002\u300024\u5e74\u5ea6\u4ee5\u964d\u306f\u300c\u53e3\u5ea7\u632f\u66ff\u767b\u9332\u300d\u300c\u30de\u30a4\u30ca\u30f3\u30d0\u30fc\u5c4a\u51fa\u300d\u300c\u53e3\u5ea7\u89e3\u7d04\u300d\u306a\u3069\u306e\u6a5f\u80fd\u3092\u8ffd\u52a0\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u691c\u8a0e\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3000\u3053\u3046\u3057\u305f\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3092\u53ef\u80fd\u306b\u3057\u305f\u306e\u304c\u7b2c4\u4e16\u4ee3\u306e\u65b0\u578bATM\u300cATM\u207a\u300d\u3060\u3002\u30bb\u30d6\u30f3\u9280\u884c\u306f2019\u5e749\u6708\u304b\u3089\u65b0\u578bATM\u3078\u306e\u7f6e\u304d\u63db\u3048\u3092\u9032\u3081\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304c\u30012023\u5e749\u6708\u304b\u3089\u306f\u3053\u308c\u3092\u6d3b\u7528\u3057\u305f\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3092\u5c55\u958b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3000\u65b0\u578bATM\u306f2\u753b\u9762\u4e00\u4f53\u578b\u3067\u3001\u5927\u578b\u30c7\u30a3\u30b9\u30d7\u30ec\u30a4\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u3001\u898b\u3084\u3059\u304f\u4f7f\u3044\u3084\u3059\u3044\u30a4\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u30d5\u30a7\u30fc\u30b9\u3068\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u307b\u304b\u3001\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30fc\u6a5f\u80fd\u3084\u91d1\u878d\u72af\u7f6a\u5bfe\u7b56\u3082\u5f37\u5316\u3002\u9ad8\u6a5f\u80fd\u30ab\u30e1\u30e9\u306b\u3088\u308b\u9854\u8a8d\u8a3c\u6a5f\u80fd\u3084IC\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u3084\u30b9\u30ad\u30e3\u30ca\u30fc\u6a5f\u80fd\u3092\u4f7f\u3044\u3001\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u672c\u4eba\u78ba\u8a8d\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3002\u3000\u30bb\u30d6\u30f3\u9280\u884c\u5e38\u52d9\u57f7\u884c\u5f79\u54e1\u306e\u6df1\u6fa4\u5b5d\u6cbb\u6c0f\u306f\u6b21\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u8a9e\u308b\u3002\u300c\u6700\u65b0\u6280\u8853\u3092\u5c0e\u5165\u3057\u3066\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30fc\u5bfe\u7b56\u3084\u91d1\u878d\u72af\u7f6a\u5bfe\u7b56\u3092\u5f37\u5316\u3057\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u3088\u308a\u5b89\u5fc3\u3057\u3066\u304a\u4f7f\u3044\u3044\u305f\u3060\u3051\u307e\u3059\u3002\u307e\u305f\u6d88\u8cbb\u96fb\u529b\u3084CO2\u6392\u51fa\u91cf\u306e\u524a\u6e1b\u306b\u3088\u308a\u74b0\u5883\u8ca0\u8377\u8efd\u6e1b\u306b\u3082\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u307f\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3055\u3089\u306bAI\u3084IOT\u3092\u6d3b\u7528\u3057\u305f\u6545\u969c\u4e88\u5146\u4fdd\u5b88\u306b\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u307f\u3001\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u4ee5\u4e0a\u306b\u300e\u6b62\u307e\u3089\u306a\u3044ATM\u300f\u3092\u5b9f\u73fe\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u300d\n\n\u7b2c4\u4e16\u4ee3\u306f\u91d1\u878d\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u4ee5\u5916\u306e\u4ed8\u52a0\u4fa1\u5024\u3067\u52dd\u8ca0\n\n\u3000\u65b0\u578bATM\u306e\u6700\u5927\u306e\u7279\u5fb4\u306f\u5f93\u6765\u306e\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306b\u52a0\u3048\u3001\u65b0\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3001\u65b0\u30c7\u30d0\u30a4\u30b9\u3092\u8ffd\u52a0\u3057\u3084\u3059\u3044\u62e1\u5f35\u6027\u3042\u308b\u69cb\u9020\u3068\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306f\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u6642\u4ee3\u3092\u898b\u636e\u3048\u305f\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u307f\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002\u3000\u7b2c\uff11\u4e16\u4ee3\u304b\u3089\u7b2c3\u4e16\u4ee3\u307e\u3067\u306e\u9032\u5316\u306f\u73fe\u91d1\u306e\u5165\u51fa\u91d1\u3092\u30e1\u30a4\u30f3\u306b\u3057\u305f\u91d1\u878d\u7cfb\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3092\u9032\u5316\u3055\u305b\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u76f4\u7dda\u4e0a\u306e\u9032\u5316\u3002\u300c\u30b9\u30d4\u30fc\u30c9\u3092\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u3059\u308b\u300d\u300c\u6545\u969c\u3092\u524a\u6e1b\u3059\u308b\u300d\u300c\u6d88\u8cbb\u96fb\u529b\u3092\u6e1b\u3089\u3059\u300d\u3068\u3044\u3063\u305f\u65e2\u5b58\u6a5f\u80fd\u3092\u78e8\u304d\u4e0a\u3052\u3066\u3044\u304f\u3088\u3046\u306a\u9032\u5316\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002\u30b3\u30f3\u30bb\u30d7\u30c8\u3082\u4e00\u8cab\u3057\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u65b9\u5411\u6027\u3082\u4f1d\u308f\u308a\u3084\u3059\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\u3000\u3057\u304b\u3057\u7b2c4\u4e16\u4ee3\u306f\u9055\u3046\u3002\u7b2c3\u4e16\u4ee3\u307e\u3067\u306e\u958b\u767a\u3067\u4e00\u5b9a\u306e\u9650\u754c\u304c\u898b\u3048\u3066\u304d\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\u4f8b\u3048\u3070\u65b0\u3057\u3044ATM\u3092\u958b\u767a\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3073\u306b\u529b\u3092\u5165\u308c\u3066\u304d\u305f\u7d19\u5e63\u306e\u51e6\u7406\u30b9\u30d4\u30fc\u30c9\u3082\u3059\u3067\u306b\u9650\u754c\u306b\u9054\u3057\u3001\u7b2c\uff13\u4e16\u4ee3\u3092\u4e0a\u56de\u308b\u6280\u8853\u306f\u4e16\u754c\u4e2d\u3092\u898b\u6e21\u3057\u3066\u3082\u306a\u3044\u3002\u3000ATM\u306f\u4e00\u4e16\u4ee3\u3042\u305f\u308a\u306e\u4f7f\u7528\u671f\u9593\u304c\u9577\u3044\u305f\u3081\u3001\u6570\u5e74\u5148\u306e\u672a\u6765\u3092\u898b\u636e\u3048\u305f\u8a2d\u8a08\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3068\u306a\u308b\u3002\u300cATM\u3092\u5730\u57df\u306e\u30d7\u30e9\u30c3\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u9032\u5316\u3055\u305b\u3001\u305d\u306e\u5f79\u5272\u3092\u5909\u3048\u3066\u3044\u3053\u3046\u300d\uff08\u6df1\u6fa4\u6c0f\uff09\u3068\u3044\u3046\u767a\u60f3\u3067\u9032\u3081\u3089\u308c\u305f\u306e\u304c\u65b0\u578bATM\u3060\u3002\u3000\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3044\u304d\u306a\u308a\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u767a\u60f3\u304c\u751f\u307e\u308c\u305f\u308f\u3051\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3002\u3000\u5f53\u6642\u306e\u30bb\u30d6\u30f3\u9280\u884c\u3082\u30ad\u30e3\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u30ec\u30b9\u5316\u304c\u666e\u53ca\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u307e\u3067\u306f\u4e88\u6e2c\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3044\u3063\u305f\u3044\u3069\u3053\u307e\u3067\u30ad\u30e3\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u30ec\u30b9\u5316\u304c\u9032\u3093\u3067\u3044\u304f\u306e\u304b\u3001\u30ac\u30e9\u30b1\u30fc\u304b\u3089\u30b9\u30de\u30db\u3078\u306e\u79fb\u884c\u304c\u9032\u3080\u4e2d\u3067\u3001\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u53d6\u5f15\u5f62\u614b\u304c\u4e3b\u6d41\u3092\u5360\u3081\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3001\u4e0d\u78ba\u5b9a\u8981\u7d20\u304c\u3042\u307e\u308a\u306b\u3082\u591a\u304f\u3001\u793e\u5185\u3067\u306f\u300c\u3053\u306e\u30bf\u30a4\u30df\u30f3\u30b0\u3067\u5927\u898f\u6a21\u6295\u8cc7\u3092\u3057\u3066\u65b0\u3057\u3044ATM\u958b\u767a\u3092\u3057\u3066\u3082\u3044\u3044\u306e\u3060\u308d\u3046\u304b\u300d\u3068\u3044\u3046\u58f0\u307e\u3067\u4e0a\u304c\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\u3000\u65b0\u578bATM\u306e\u30b3\u30f3\u30bb\u30d7\u30c8\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u304c\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u3057\u305f\u306e\u306f201\uff15\u5e74\u304b\u3089\u3060\u3002\u7b2c4\u4e16\u4ee3\u306e\u30b3\u30f3\u30bb\u30d7\u30c8\u306e\u691c\u8a0e\u306f\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u4ee5\u4e0a\u306b\u6642\u9593\u3092\u8981\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3000\u30bb\u30d6\u30f3\u9280\u884c\u306eATM\u306e\u958b\u767a\u306b\u304b\u304b\u308f\u308bATM\u30bd\u30ea\u30e5\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u90e8\u306f\u7dcf\u52e250\u4eba\uff08\u30bb\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u958b\u767a40\u4eba\u3001ATM\u7aef\u672b\u306e\u958b\u767a10\u4eba\uff09\u3002\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u4eba\u305f\u3061\u304c\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u6642\u9593\u5e2f\u3067\u4f7f\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3092\u30e1\u30a4\u30f3\u306e\u30d9\u30f3\u30c0\u30fc\u3067\u3042\u308bNEC\u3068\u3068\u3082\u306b\u52d5\u5411\u8abf\u67fb\u3057\u3001AI\u306a\u3069\u306e\u5148\u7aef\u6280\u8853\u306e\u7814\u7a76\u4f1a\u307e\u3067\u884c\u3063\u305f\u3002\u3053\u306e\u3068\u304d\u306e\u7814\u7a76\u4f1a\u306b\u306f\u95a2\u9023\u90e8\u7f72\u3084\u6709\u5fd7\u30e1\u30f3\u30d0\u30fc\u3092\u52df\u308a\u3001\u7d4c\u55b6\u5e79\u90e8\u304b\u3089\u4e00\u62c5\u5f53\u8005\u304c\u96c6\u307e\u3063\u3066\u6a5f\u80fd\u3084\u30c7\u30b6\u30a4\u30f3\u306e\u691c\u8a0e\u304c\u9032\u3081\u3089\u308c\u305f\u3002\u300cATM\u3068\u3044\u3046\u306e\u306f\u3001\uff12\uff14\u6642\u9593\u7a3c\u50cd\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308c\u3070\u3044\u3044\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3082\u306e\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3002\u73fe\u91d1\u306e\u88dc\u5145\u3084\u6a5f\u5668\u306e\u30e1\u30f3\u30c6\u30ca\u30f3\u30b9\u3068\u3044\u3063\u305f\u30aa\u30da\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3082\u767a\u751f\u3059\u308b\u3002\u8a2d\u5099\u74b0\u5883\u3084\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30fc\u9762\u306a\u3069\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u8981\u7d20\u304c\u6574\u3063\u3066\u521d\u3081\u3066\u904b\u55b6\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3002\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u90e8\u9580\u3060\u3051\u3067\u958b\u767a\u3057\u3066\u3082\u3046\u307e\u304f\u306f\u3044\u304b\u306a\u3044\u3002\u95a2\u4fc2\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u4eba\u9593\u304c\u4e0a\u304b\u3089\u4e0b\u307e\u3067\u4e00\u5802\u306b\u4f1a\u3057\u3066\u60c5\u5831\u5171\u6709\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u30b9\u30d4\u30fc\u30c9\u611f\u3042\u308b\u958b\u767a\u3092\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u300d\uff08\u6df1\u6fa4\u6c0f\uff09\u3000\u305d\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u4e2d\u3067\u51fa\u3066\u304d\u305f\u30b3\u30f3\u30bb\u30d7\u30c8\u304c\u30b3\u30f3\u30d3\u30cb\u7aef\u672b\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u306e\u666e\u904d\u7684\u306a\u4fa1\u5024\u3067\u3042\u308b\u300c\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u30fb\u30b3\u30f3\u30d3\u30cb\u30a8\u30f3\u30b9\uff08\uff1d\u5229\u7528\u8005\u306e\u6642\u9593\u3068\u624b\u9593\u3092\u7701\u304f\uff09\u300d\u306e\u63d0\u4f9b\u3092\u8ffd\u6c42\u3057\u306a\u304c\u3089\u3082\u3001\u30ad\u30e3\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u30ec\u30b9\u3092\u542b\u3081\u305f\u4e16\u306e\u4e2d\u306e\u6fc0\u3057\u3044\u5909\u5316\u306b\u5bfe\u5fdc\u3057\u305f\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u3051\u308b\u5b58\u5728\u3092\u76ee\u6307\u3059\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3082\u306e\u3002\u305d\u3053\u3067\u65b0\u578bATM\u306e\u540d\u79f0\u306f\u300cATM\u207a\u300d\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\u3000\u65b0\u578bATM\u306e\u958b\u767a\u304c\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u3057\u305f\u306e\u304c\uff12\uff10\uff11\uff17\u5e74\u306e\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3002\u8a2d\u7f6e\u304c\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u3059\u308b\uff12\uff10\uff11\uff19\u5e74\u307e\u3067\u306e2\u5e74\u9593\u306f\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u306eATM\u306e\u958b\u767a\u3067\u306f\u884c\u308f\u308c\u306a\u3044\u3088\u3046\u306a\u8a66\u307f\u3082\u6570\u591a\u304f\u884c\u308f\u308c\u305f\u3002\u30bb\u30d6\u30f3\u9280\u884c\u3068NEC\u304c\u5408\u540c\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3092\u4f5c\u308a\u3001\u65b0\u578bATM\u3092\u30c7\u30b6\u30a4\u30f3\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u3092\u7d50\u6210\u3057\u305f\u306e\u3082\u305d\u306e\u3072\u3068\u3064\u3060\u3002\u901a\u5e38\u306f\u30af\u30e9\u30a4\u30a2\u30f3\u30c8\u3068\u958b\u767a\u9663\u55b6\u306b\u3088\u308b\u6df7\u6210\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3092\u3064\u304f\u3063\u3066\u6d3b\u52d5\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3001\u3042\u307e\u308a\u4f8b\u304c\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\u3000\u305d\u308c\u3067\u3082\u30bb\u30d6\u30f3\u9280\u884c\u306f\u81ea\u793e\u3060\u3051\u3067\u691c\u8a0e\u3059\u308b\u306e\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3001\u30bb\u30d6\u30f3\u9280\u884c\u306e\u4e8b\u696d\u3092\u3088\u304f\u77e5\u308bNEC\u3092\u4e8b\u696d\u30d1\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u3068\u3057\u3066\u4e00\u7dd2\u306b\u3084\u3063\u3066\u3044\u304f\u3053\u3068\u3067\u30b4\u30fc\u30eb\u304c\u898b\u3048\u3066\u304f\u308b\u3068\u8003\u3048\u305f\u3002\u7d50\u679c\u3068\u3057\u3066\u958b\u767a\u30b9\u30d4\u30fc\u30c9\u3092\u4e0a\u3052\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u305f\u3002\u3053\u3046\u3057\u305f\u5354\u529b\u304c\u3067\u304d\u305f\u306e\u306f20\u5e74\u4ee5\u4e0a\u306e\u4ed8\u304d\u5408\u3044\u304c\u3042\u3063\u305f\u304b\u3089\u3060\u3002\n\n\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u7684\u624b\u6cd5\u3067\u300c\u975e\u9023\u7d9a\u7684\u958b\u767a\u300d\u3092\u5b9f\u73fe\n\n\u3000\u958b\u767a\u624b\u6cd5\u306b\u3082\u691c\u8a0e\u304c\u52a0\u3048\u3089\u308c\u305f\u3002ATM\u3092\u65b0\u898f\u5c0e\u5165\u3059\u308b\u5834\u5408\u306b\u9280\u884c\u306f\u4e00\u822c\u7684\u306b\u30ab\u30bf\u30ed\u30b0\u54c1\u3092\u8cfc\u5165\u3059\u308b\u304c\u3001\u30bb\u30d6\u30f3\u9280\u884c\u306fNEC\u306b\u30aa\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30c9\u3067\u767a\u6ce8\u3057\u3001NEC\u3068\u3068\u3082\u306b\u3001\u8981\u4ef6\u5b9a\u7fa9\u304b\u3089\u8a2d\u8a08\u3001\u958b\u767a\u3001\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u3078\u3068\u4e0a\u6d41\u304b\u3089\u4e0b\u6d41\u3078\u6c34\u304c\u6edd\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u6d41\u308c\u308b\u30a6\u30a9\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30eb\u3068\u3046\u3044\u958b\u767a\u624b\u6cd5\u3067\u30d7\u30ed\u30b8\u30a7\u30af\u30c8\u3092\u9032\u3081\u305f\u3002\u300c\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u958b\u767a\u306eNEC\u3068\u30d1\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u30b7\u30c3\u30d7\u3092\u3068\u308a\u958b\u767a\u3092\u9032\u3081\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u5f53\u793e\u306f\u3088\u308a\u4e0a\u6d41\u5de5\u7a0b\u306b\u6ce8\u529b\u3057\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u4ed8\u52a0\u4fa1\u5024\u5275\u9020\u306b\u52aa\u3081\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\uff08\u6df1\u6fa4\u6c0f\uff09\u3000\u3057\u304b\u3057\u30a6\u30a9\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30eb\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306f\u4e16\u306e\u4e2d\u306e\u6fc0\u3057\u3044\u5909\u5316\u306b\u5bfe\u5fdc\u3057\u305f\u300c\u975e\u9023\u7d9a\u7684\u306a\u300d\u958b\u767a\u3092\u9032\u3081\u3066\u3044\u304f\u3053\u3068\u306f\u96e3\u3057\u3044\u3002\u3000\u30a6\u30a9\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30eb\u306f\u5927\u578b\u306e\u5b89\u5b9a\u3057\u305f\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u3092\u958b\u767a\u3059\u308b\u306b\u306f\u9069\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304c\u3001\u9867\u5ba2\u5074\u306e\u4ed5\u69d8\u5909\u66f4\u304c\u7c21\u5358\u306b\u3067\u304d\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3044\u3046\u30c7\u30a3\u30e1\u30ea\u30c3\u30c8\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002\u3000\u305d\u3053\u3067\u30bb\u30d6\u30f3\u9280\u884c\u306f\u3001\u30bb\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u306e\u958b\u767a\u306a\u3069\u57fa\u5e79\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u306e\u958b\u767a\u3067\u306f\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u306e\u30a6\u30a9\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30eb\u3092\u4f7f\u3044\u306a\u304c\u3089\u3082\u3001\u5fc5\u8981\u306b\u5fdc\u3058\u3066\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u3068\u3044\u3046\u958b\u767a\u624b\u6cd5\u3092\u5c0e\u5165\u3057\u3001\u30cf\u30a4\u30d6\u30ea\u30c3\u30c9\u3067\u958b\u767a\u3092\u9032\u3081\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u3057\u305f\u3002\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u3068\u306f\u300c\u30a4\u30c6\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\uff08\u53cd\u5fa9\uff09\u300d\u3068\u547c\u3070\u308c\u308b\u77ed\u3044\u958b\u767a\u30b5\u30a4\u30af\u30eb\u3092\u7e70\u308a\u8fd4\u3057\u306a\u304c\u3089\u9032\u3081\u3066\u3044\u304f\u958b\u767a\u624b\u6cd5\u3067\u3001\u9867\u5ba2\u306e\u30cb\u30fc\u30ba\u3084\u6280\u8853\u9032\u5316\u306a\u3069\u306b\u81e8\u6a5f\u5fdc\u5909\u306b\u5bfe\u5fdc\u3067\u304d\u308b\u958b\u767a\u624b\u6cd5\u3060\u3002\u300c\u30bb\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u3092\u306f\u3058\u3081\u9280\u884c\u306e\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u3059\u3079\u3066\u3092\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u306b\u5909\u66f4\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306f\u307e\u3060\u96e3\u3057\u3044\u306e\u3067\u3001\u5909\u66f4\u304c\u67d4\u8edf\u306b\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3001\u3059\u3079\u304d\u7b87\u6240\u3092\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u306b\u5909\u3048\u3066\u3044\u304d\u3001\u6700\u521d\u306f\u30b9\u30de\u30db\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u3001\u3053\u308c\u3092\u5f90\u3005\u306b\u30aa\u30fc\u30d7\u30f3API\u3084ATM\u306eUI\uff08User Interface\uff09\u3084UX\uff08User Experience\uff09\u306a\u3069\u306b\u62e1\u5927\u3057\u3066\u3044\u304d\u305f\u3044\u3068\u601d\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\uff08\u6df1\u6fa4\u6c0f\uff09\u3000\u3053\u3046\u3057\u305f\u958b\u767a\u624b\u6cd5\u306f\u5229\u7528\u8005\u3068\u306e\u76f4\u63a5\u7684\u306a\u63a5\u70b9\u3068\u306a\u308b\u65b0\u578bATM\u306e\u7aef\u672b\u306e\u5916\u89b3\u3001\u30c7\u30b6\u30a4\u30f3\u306b\u3082\u5927\u304d\u306a\u5f71\u97ff\u3092\u4e0e\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3000\u65b0\u578bATM\u6a5f\u306e\u958b\u767a\u3067\u306f\u305d\u308c\u307e\u3067\u30e2\u30c3\u30af\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\uff08\u5b9f\u7269\u5927\u6a21\u578b\uff09\u3092\u88fd\u4f5c\u3057\u3066\u5e97\u8217\u306b\u6301\u3061\u8fbc\u307f\u3001\u30b5\u30a4\u30ba\u611f\u3084\u898b\u3048\u65b9\u306a\u3069\u3092\u30c1\u30a7\u30c3\u30af\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3053\u306e\u3084\u308a\u65b9\u3060\u3068\u554f\u984c\u304c\u3042\u3063\u305f\u5834\u5408\u306b\u306f\u518d\u3073\u6301\u3061\u5e30\u3063\u3066\u4f5c\u308a\u76f4\u3059\u3068\u3044\u3046\u4f5c\u696d\u3092\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u305a\u3001\u624b\u9593\u304c\u304b\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u3000\u305d\u3053\u3067\u4eca\u56de\u306fVR\uff08\u30d0\u30fc\u30c1\u30e3\u30eb\u30ea\u30a2\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30fc\uff09\u3092\u6d3b\u7528\u3057\u3066\u4eee\u60f3\u306eATM\u3092\u8a2d\u7f6e\u3001\u30c1\u30a7\u30c3\u30af\u3057\u305f\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002VR\u306a\u3089\u305d\u306e\u5834\u3067\u4fee\u6b63\u304c\u5229\u304f\u3002\u307e\u3055\u306b\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u7684\u306a\u30e2\u30ce\u4f5c\u308a\u3060\u3002\u958b\u767a\u30b9\u30d4\u30fc\u30c9\u3092\u52a0\u901f\u3055\u305b\u305f\u3002\u3000\u65b0\u578bATM\u306e\u30c7\u30b6\u30a4\u30f3\u3067\u306f\u5973\u6027\u306e\u529b\u3082\u6d3b\u7528\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u306eATM\u306f\u3054\u3064\u3054\u3064\u3068\u3057\u305f\u3044\u304b\u306b\u3082\u6a5f\u68b0\u3068\u3044\u3046\u30a4\u30e1\u30fc\u30b8\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002NEC\u3082\u5f53\u521d\u6848\u3067\u306f\u305d\u3046\u3057\u305f\u30b3\u30f3\u30bb\u30d7\u30c8\u3092\u63d0\u6848\u3057\u3066\u304d\u305f\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u6a5f\u68b0\u7684\u306a\u3054\u3064\u3054\u3064\u3068\u3057\u305f\u30d5\u30a9\u30eb\u30e0\u306f\u5973\u6027\u306b\u306f\u4e0d\u8a55\u3002\u305d\u3053\u3067\u5973\u6027\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3092\u7d50\u6210\u3002ATM\u306e\u30c7\u30b6\u30a4\u30f3\u3092\u629c\u672c\u7684\u306b\u898b\u76f4\u3057\u3001\u66f2\u7dda\u3092\u3046\u307e\u304f\u4f7f\u3044\u306a\u304c\u3089\u30b9\u30ea\u30e0\u5316\u3092\u5fb9\u5e95\u3057\u305f\u3002\u30b3\u30af\u30fc\u30f3\uff08\u7e6d\uff09\u3092\u30b3\u30f3\u30bb\u30d7\u30c8\u3068\u3057\u305f\u5305\u307f\u8fbc\u3080\u3088\u3046\u306a\u5f62\u72b6\u3092\u63a1\u7528\u3057\u3001\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30fc\u3092\u5f37\u5316\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u5916\u304b\u3089\u306e\u305e\u304d\u8fbc\u3081\u306a\u3044\u3088\u3046\u306a\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30b7\u30fc\u6027\u3092\u5f37\u5316\u3002\u300c\u500b\u5ba4\u611f\u300d\u306e\u3042\u308b\u7a7a\u9593\u3065\u304f\u308a\u306b\u914d\u616e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u300c\u500b\u5ba4\u611f\u3092\u78ba\u4fdd\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u306f\u304b\u306a\u308a\u82e6\u52b4\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u4e2d\u306b\u306f\u65ac\u65b0\u3059\u304e\u3066\u30dc\u30c4\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306a\u30a2\u30a4\u30c7\u30a2\u3082\u304b\u306a\u308a\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3057\u305f\u300d\uff08\u6df1\u6fa4\u6c0f\uff09\u3000\u30e6\u30cb\u30d0\u30fc\u30b5\u30eb\u30c7\u30b6\u30a4\u30f3\u306b\u3082\u3053\u3060\u308f\u308a\u3001\u8eca\u3044\u3059\u306e\u4eba\u3067\u3082\u9055\u548c\u611f\u306a\u304f\u4f7f\u3048\u308b\u3088\u3046\u6a5f\u5668\u306e\u4f4d\u7f6e\u3092\u8abf\u6574\u3001\u30c9\u30ea\u30f3\u30af\u30db\u30eb\u30c0\u30fc\u3084\u6756\u7f6e\u304d\u3001\u8377\u7269\u639b\u3051\u306a\u3069\u3082\u6574\u5099\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3000\u3055\u3089\u306b\u5927\u304d\u306a\u554f\u984c\u306b\u76f4\u9762\u3057\u305f\u3002\u304d\u3063\u304b\u3051\u306f\u4e00\u901a\u306e\u624b\u7d19\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002\u624b\u7d19\u3092\u51fa\u3057\u305f\u306e\u306f\u8996\u899a\u969c\u304c\u3044\u8005\u3002\u969c\u5bb3\u3092\u62b1\u3048\u306a\u304c\u3089\u3082\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u304a\u91d1\u3092\u81ea\u5206\u3067\u76f4\u63a5\u5f15\u304d\u51fa\u3057\u305f\u3044\u3068\u8a34\u3048\u3066\u304d\u305f\u3002\u300c\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u304c\u8996\u899a\u969c\u304c\u3044\u8005\u7528\u306b\u97f3\u58f0\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u4e0a\u3067\u3001\u5229\u7528\u8005\u306e\u65b9\u304c\u5b89\u5fc3\u3057\u3066\u4f7f\u3048\u308b\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u4f5c\u308a\u306b\u52aa\u529b\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u4f8b\u3048\u3070\u3001\u5065\u5e38\u8005\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304b\u306a\u304b\u7406\u89e3\u3067\u304d\u306a\u3044\u97f3\u58f0\u306e\u9593\u306a\u3069\u3001\u97f3\u58f0\u306e\u8a00\u8449\u3068\u8a00\u8449\u306e\u9593\u304c\u3042\u307e\u308a\u9577\u304f\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3046\u3068\u8996\u899a\u969c\u304c\u3044\u8005\u306f\u5c11\u3057\u4e0d\u5b89\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3046\u3068\u3044\u3046\u610f\u898b\u3092\u9802\u304d\u3001\u3044\u308d\u3044\u308d\u3068\u30d6\u30e9\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u3057\u306a\u304c\u3089\u6a5f\u80fd\u3092\u5b8c\u6210\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u30ea\u30ea\u30fc\u30b9\u5f8c\u306b\u306f\u8996\u899a\u969c\u304c\u3044\u8005\u306e\u65b9\u304b\u3089\u3082\u559c\u3093\u3067\u3044\u305f\u3060\u304d\u307e\u3057\u305f\u300d\uff08\u6df1\u6fa4\u6c0f\uff09\u3000UI\u3084UX\u3092\u91cd\u8996\u3059\u308b\u30bb\u30d6\u30f3\u9280\u884c\u306f\u3001\u4e00\u822c\u4eba\u306b\u3088\u308b\u30e2\u30cb\u30bf\u30fc\u8a55\u4fa1\u306b\u304b\u306a\u308a\u306e\u6642\u9593\u3092\u5272\u3044\u3066\u3044\u308b\u30022017\u5e74\u304b\u30892\u5e74\u9593\u306e\u958b\u767a\u671f\u9593\u306e\u9593\u306b\u3082\u958b\u767a\u4e2d\u306e\u65b0\u578bATM\u30923\u56de\u306b\u308f\u3051\u3066\u5ef6\u3079100\u4eba\u8fd1\u3044\u4eba\u305f\u3061\u306b\u8a55\u4fa1\u3057\u3066\u3082\u3089\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\nAI\u5c0e\u5165\u3067\u5e83\u304c\u308b\u65b0\u578bATM\u306e\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\n\n\u3000\u65b0\u578bATM\u306e\u5927\u304d\u306a\u76ee\u7389\u306e\u3072\u3068\u3064\u3068\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u304c2024\u5e74\u304b\u3089\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u3059\u308b\u672c\u4eba\u78ba\u8a8d\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u3060\u3002\u3000\u7c21\u5358\u306b\u4ed5\u7d44\u307f\u3092\u8aac\u660e\u3059\u308b\u3068\u3001\u9854\u8a8d\u8a3c\u6a5f\u80fd\u4ed8\u304d\u30ab\u30e1\u30e9\u3067\u64ae\u5f71\u3057\u305f\u5229\u7528\u8005\u306e\u753b\u50cf\u3068\u3001IC\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u3084\u30b9\u30ad\u30e3\u30ca\u30fc\u3067\u8aad\u307f\u53d6\u3063\u305f\u672c\u4eba\u78ba\u8a8d\u8cc7\u6599\uff08\u904b\u8ee2\u514d\u8a31\u8a3c\u3001\u30de\u30a4\u30ca\u30f3\u30d0\u30fc\u30ab\u30fc\u30c9\u3001\u5728\u7559\u671f\u9650\u30ab\u30fc\u30c9\u7b49\uff09\u3092\u3001\u7cbe\u5ea6\u306e\u9ad8\u3044\u8a8d\u8a3c\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30f3\u3067\u7167\u4f1a\u3001\u72af\u7f6a\u53ce\u76ca\u79fb\u8ee2\u9632\u6b62\u6cd5\u3067\u5b9a\u3081\u3089\u308c\u305f\u53b3\u683c\u306a\u672c\u4eba\u78ba\u8a8d\u696d\u52d9\u309224\u6642\u9593365\u65e5\u884c\u3048\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u4ed5\u7d44\u307f\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u624b\u7d9a\u304d\u304c\u5b8c\u4e86\u3059\u308c\u3070\u5165\u51fa\u91d1\u306f\u9854\u8a8d\u8a3c\u306e\u307f\uff08\u53b3\u5bc6\u306b\u306f\u5225\u9014\u3082\u3046\u4e00\u6bb5\u968e\u8a8d\u8a3c\u7528\u306e\u30b3\u30fc\u30c9\u306e\u5165\u529b\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\uff09\u3067\u884c\u3048\u308b\u3002\u3000\u3053\u3046\u3057\u305f\u4ed5\u7d44\u307f\u3092\u652f\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u304c\u65b0\u578bATM\u3067\u521d\u3081\u3066\u5c0e\u5165\u3055\u308c\u305fAI\u6280\u8853\u3060\u3002\u5229\u7528\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u306f\u300cNEC the WISE\u300d\u3002NEC\u304c\u8a87\u308b\u6700\u5148\u7aef\u306eAI\u6280\u8853\u3060\u3002\u4e2d\u3067\u3082\u300cNeo Face\u300d\u3068\u3057\u3066\u88fd\u54c1\u5316\u3055\u308c\u305f\u9854\u8a8d\u8a3c\u6280\u8853\u306f\u4e16\u754c\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u30af\u30e9\u30b9\u306e\u5b9f\u529b\u30022009\u5e74\u304b\u30892022\u5e74\u306e\u9593\u306b\u958b\u50ac\u3055\u308c\u305f\u7c73NIST\uff08National Institute of Standards and Technology\u3001\u7c73\u56fd\u56fd\u7acb\u6a19\u6e96\u6280\u8853\u7814\u7a76\u6240\uff09\u306e\u30b3\u30f3\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u306a\u3069\u30677\u56de\u3001No. 1\u3092\u7372\u5f97\u3002\u9854\u8a8d\u8a3c\u306e\u7cbe\u5ea6\u3068\u9ad8\u901f\u5ea6\u30a2\u30eb\u30b4\u30ea\u30ba\u30e0\u306b\u306f\u9ad8\u3044\u8a55\u4fa1\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002\u73fe\u5728\u3067\u306f\u6210\u7530\u7a7a\u6e2f\u306e\u9854\u8a8d\u8a3c\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u3067\u3082\u6d3b\u7528\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3000\u65b0\u578bATM\u306f\u9854\u8a8d\u8a3c\u4ee5\u5916\u306b\u3082NEC\u306e\u6700\u65b0\u6280\u8853\u304c\u6570\u591a\u304f\u642d\u8f09\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u300c\u207a(plus)\u30a8\u30ea\u30a2\u300d\u3068\u547c\u3070\u308c\u308b\u64cd\u4f5c\u30a8\u30ea\u30a2\uff08\u624b\u5143\u306b\u3042\u308b\u5c0f\u3055\u306a\u30e2\u30cb\u30bf\u30fc\uff09\u3082\u305d\u306e\u4e00\u3064\u3060\u3002\u3000\u4f8b\u3048\u3070\u672c\u4eba\u78ba\u8a8d\u3059\u308b\u969b\u306b\u306f\u3001\u300c\u207a(plus)\u30a8\u30ea\u30a2\u300d\u3067\u514d\u8a31\u8a3c\u3084\u30de\u30a4\u30ca\u30f3\u30d0\u30fc\u30ab\u30fc\u30c9\u3092\u8aad\u307f\u53d6\u3063\u3066\u53e3\u5ea7\u958b\u8a2d\u3084\u4f4f\u6240\u5909\u66f4\u6642\u306b\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u672c\u4eba\u78ba\u8a8d\u3092\u884c\u3046\u3002\u3000AI\u306e\u5c0e\u5165\u306f\u9854\u8a8d\u8a3c\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306a\u304f\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u751f\u307e\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002ATM\u306e\u7a3c\u50cd\u7387\u300199.8\uff05\u3092\u5b9f\u73fe\u3057\u305f\u73fe\u91d1\u9700\u8981\u3084ATM\u306e\u6545\u969c\u306e\u4e88\u6e2c\u306bAI\u3092\u6d3b\u7528\u3002\u91d1\u878d\u72af\u7f6a\u884c\u70ba\u3092\u81ea\u52d5\u691c\u77e5\u3059\u308b\u3068\u3068\u3082\u306b\u3001\u30b3\u30fc\u30eb\u30bb\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u3067\u30e2\u30cb\u30bf\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u3092\u884c\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3067\u5fb9\u5e95\u7684\u306a\u9632\u72af\u5bfe\u7b56\u3092\u3068\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3000\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u958b\u767a\u306b\u8a73\u3057\u3044AI\u30b3\u30f3\u30b5\u30eb\u30bf\u30f3\u30c8\u3067Convergence Lab.\u306e\u4ee3\u8868\u53d6\u7de0\u5f79CEO\u306e\u6728\u6751\u512a\u5fd7\u6c0f\u306f\u6b21\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u5206\u6790\u3059\u308b\u3002\u300c\u4eca\u56de\u306e\u65b0\u578bATM\u306f\u9854\u8a8d\u8a3c\u306b\u3088\u308b\u30ad\u30e3\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u30ab\u30fc\u30c9\u30ec\u30b9\u3068\u3044\u3046\u306e\u304c\u6700\u5927\u306e\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u3060\u3068\u601d\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u5c11\u5b50\u9ad8\u9f62\u5316\u306e\u4e2d\u3067\u30ab\u30fc\u30c9\u3082\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u304f\u304a\u91d1\u306e\u51fa\u3057\u5165\u308c\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308c\u3070\u3001\u30e6\u30fc\u30b6\u30fc\u4f53\u9a13\u306f\u5927\u304d\u304f\u5909\u308f\u308a\u3001\u7279\u306b\u9ad8\u9f62\u8005\u306b\u306f\u5927\u304d\u306a\u30e1\u30ea\u30c3\u30c8\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u601d\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3000\u679c\u305f\u3057\u3066\u30bb\u30d6\u30f3\u9280\u884c\u306e\u65b0\u578bATM\u306f\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u767a\u5c55\u3092\u9042\u3052\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3001\u305d\u306e\u6210\u308a\u884c\u304d\u3092\u6ce8\u76ee\u3057\u305f\u3044\u3002