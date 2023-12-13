Africa

ホーム産業セブン銀行、アジャイル開発で新たな役割果たすATMを展開
著者: Takashi Matsuzaki
u5bc4u7a3fu8005

セブン銀行、アジャイル開発で新たな役割果たすATMを展開

ケーススタディー
Dec 13, 20231分
金融サービス業

セブン銀行の新型ATMの最大の特徴は従来のアプリケーションに加え、新サービス、新デバイスを追加しやすい拡張性ある構造となっていることだ。新たなATMはどのように開発されてきたのだろうか。

セブン銀行
クレジットセブン銀行

セブン銀行、ATMを活用した新サービス進める

　全国で2万7000台のATMをセブンイレブンの店舗や空港、商業施設、観光地などで展開するセブン銀行がATMの概念を超えた新しいサービス「＋Connect(プラスコネクト）」を始めている。
　消費者のライフスタイルや企業の在り方が大きく変わっている中でセブン銀行は、提携している６４０の金融機関の業務効率化と利用者との接点強化を図っていく一方で、自治体の業務を代替できるような仕組みをATMで実現していく。
　9月26日からは金融機関向けにキャッシュカードを使って出金する利用者に対してATM画面上で、届け出情報の変更有無を確認したり、商品・サービスを紹介したりする「ATMお知らせ」と「口座開設の申し込み」や「住所・電話番号等の変更受付」を行う「ATM窓口」を正式に開始。24年春からは高精度カメラによる顔認証機能を活用したキャッシュカード・スマホ不要の入出金取引を開始する。
　セブン銀行はスマホアプリで入出金ができる「スマホATM」サービスを提供しているが、アプリ操作に不慣れな利用者もおり、「顔認証で入出金できるサービス」は金融機関にとっても利用者にとっても新しい選択枝になる。災害時にキャッシュカード、通帳、印鑑を持って避難できなくても口座からの引き出しが可能となることから、利用者はもとより金融機関にとってはBCP（業務継続計画）対応としても活用できるというメリットがある。
　24年度以降は「口座振替登録」「マイナンバー届出」「口座解約」などの機能を追加することが検討されている。
　こうしたサービスを可能にしたのが第4世代の新型ATM「ATM⁺」だ。セブン銀行は2019年9月から新型ATMへの置き換えを進めているが、2023年9月からはこれを活用した新しいサービスを展開している。
　新型ATMは2画面一体型で、大型ディスプレイによって、見やすく使いやすいインターフェースとなっているほか、セキュリティー機能や金融犯罪対策も強化。高機能カメラによる顔認証機能やICリーダーやスキャナー機能を使い、さまざまな本人確認ができる。
　セブン銀行常務執行役員の深澤孝治氏は次のように語る。
「最新技術を導入してセキュリティー対策や金融犯罪対策を強化しており、より安心してお使いいただけます。また消費電力やCO2排出量の削減により環境負荷軽減にも取り組みました。さらにAIやIOTを活用した故障予兆保守に取り組み、これまで以上に『止まらないATM』を実現しました」

第4世代は金融サービス以外の付加価値で勝負

　新型ATMの最大の特徴は従来のアプリケーションに加え、新サービス、新デバイスを追加しやすい拡張性ある構造となっていることだ。これは新しい時代を見据えた取り組みだった。
　第１世代から第3世代までの進化は現金の入出金をメインにした金融系サービスを進化させるという直線上の進化。「スピードをアップする」「故障を削減する」「消費電力を減らす」といった既存機能を磨き上げていくような進化だった。コンセプトも一貫しており、方向性も伝わりやすかったという。
　しかし第4世代は違う。第3世代までの開発で一定の限界が見えてきていた。例えば新しいATMを開発するたびに力を入れてきた紙幣の処理スピードもすでに限界に達し、第３世代を上回る技術は世界中を見渡してもない。
　ATMは一世代あたりの使用期間が長いため、数年先の未来を見据えた設計が必要となる。
「ATMを地域のプラットフォームに進化させ、その役割を変えていこう」（深澤氏）という発想で進められたのが新型ATMだ。
　しかしいきなり新しい発想が生まれたわけではない。
　当時のセブン銀行もキャッシュレス化が普及することまでは予測していた。しかしいったいどこまでキャッシュレス化が進んでいくのか、ガラケーからスマホへの移行が進む中で、どのような取引形態が主流を占めるのか、不確定要素があまりにも多く、社内では「このタイミングで大規模投資をして新しいATM開発をしてもいいのだろうか」という声まで上がっていた。
　新型ATMのコンセプトワークがスタートしたのは201５年からだ。第4世代のコンセプトの検討はこれまで以上に時間を要した。
　セブン銀行のATMの開発にかかわるATMソリューション部は総勢50人（センターシステム開発40人、ATM端末の開発10人）。どのような人たちがどのような時間帯で使っているのかをメインのベンダーであるNECとともに動向調査し、AIなどの先端技術の研究会まで行った。このときの研究会には関連部署や有志メンバーを募り、経営幹部から一担当者が集まって機能やデザインの検討が進められた。
「ATMというのは、２４時間稼働していればいいというものではない。現金の補充や機器のメンテナンスといったオペレーションも発生する。設備環境やセキュリティー面などさまざまな要素が整って初めて運営できる。システム部門だけで開発してもうまくはいかない。関係している人間が上から下まで一堂に会して情報共有することで、スピード感ある開発をすることができる」（深澤氏）
　そのような中で出てきたコンセプトがコンビニ端末にとっての普遍的な価値である「タイム・コンビニエンス（＝利用者の時間と手間を省く）」の提供を追求しながらも、キャッシュレスを含めた世の中の激しい変化に対応したサービスを提供していける存在を目指すというもの。そこで新型ATMの名称は「ATM⁺」となった。
　新型ATMの開発がスタートしたのが２０１７年のことだ。設置がスタートする２０１９年までの2年間はこれまでのATMの開発では行われないような試みも数多く行われた。セブン銀行とNECが合同チームを作り、新型ATMをデザインするためのワークグループを結成したのもそのひとつだ。通常はクライアントと開発陣営による混成チームをつくって活動することは、あまり例がないことだという。
　それでもセブン銀行は自社だけで検討するのではなく、セブン銀行の事業をよく知るNECを事業パートナーとして一緒にやっていくことでゴールが見えてくると考えた。結果として開発スピードを上げることができた。こうした協力ができたのは20年以上の付き合いがあったからだ。

セブン銀行ATM

セブン銀行

アジャイル的手法で「非連続的開発」を実現

　開発手法にも検討が加えられた。ATMを新規導入する場合に銀行は一般的にカタログ品を購入するが、セブン銀行はNECにオーダーメードで発注し、NECとともに、要件定義から設計、開発、テストへと上流から下流へ水が滝のように流れるウォーターフォールとうい開発手法でプロジェクトを進めた。
「ソフト開発のNECとパートナーシップをとり開発を進めている。当社はより上流工程に注力し新しい付加価値創造に努めている」（深澤氏）
　しかしウォーターフォールだけでは世の中の激しい変化に対応した「非連続的な」開発を進めていくことは難しい。
　ウォーターフォールは大型の安定したシステムを開発するには適しているが、顧客側の仕様変更が簡単にできないというディメリットがある。
　そこでセブン銀行は、センターシステムの開発など基幹システムの開発ではこれまでのウォーターフォールを使いながらも、必要に応じてアジャイルという開発手法を導入し、ハイブリッドで開発を進めることにした。アジャイルとは「イテレーション（反復）」と呼ばれる短い開発サイクルを繰り返しながら進めていく開発手法で、顧客のニーズや技術進化などに臨機応変に対応できる開発手法だ。
「センターシステムをはじめ銀行のシステムすべてをアジャイルに変更するのはまだ難しいので、変更が柔軟にできる、すべき箇所をアジャイルに変えていき、最初はスマホアプリ、これを徐々にオープンAPIやATMのUI（User Interface）やUX（User Experience）などに拡大していきたいと思っています」（深澤氏）
　こうした開発手法は利用者との直接的な接点となる新型ATMの端末の外観、デザインにも大きな影響を与えている。
　新型ATM機の開発ではそれまでモックアップ（実物大模型）を製作して店舗に持ち込み、サイズ感や見え方などをチェックしていた。しかしこのやり方だと問題があった場合には再び持ち帰って作り直すという作業をしなければならず、手間がかかった。
　そこで今回はVR（バーチャルリアリティー）を活用して仮想のATMを設置、チェックしたという。VRならその場で修正が利く。まさにアジャイル的なモノ作りだ。開発スピードを加速させた。
　新型ATMのデザインでは女性の力も活用した。これまでのATMはごつごつとしたいかにも機械というイメージだった。NECも当初案ではそうしたコンセプトを提案してきた。しかし機械的なごつごつとしたフォルムは女性には不評。そこで女性チームを結成。ATMのデザインを抜本的に見直し、曲線をうまく使いながらスリム化を徹底した。コクーン（繭）をコンセプトとした包み込むような形状を採用し、セキュリティーを強化するため外からのぞき込めないようなプライバシー性を強化。「個室感」のある空間づくりに配慮した。
「個室感を確保するためにはかなり苦労しました。中には斬新すぎてボツになるようなアイデアもかなりありました」（深澤氏）
　ユニバーサルデザインにもこだわり、車いすの人でも違和感なく使えるよう機器の位置を調整、ドリンクホルダーや杖置き、荷物掛けなども整備した。
　さらに大きな問題に直面した。きっかけは一通の手紙だった。手紙を出したのは視覚障がい者。障害を抱えながらも自分のお金を自分で直接引き出したいと訴えてきた。
「私たちが視覚障がい者用に音声サービスを提供する上で、利用者の方が安心して使えるサービス作りに努力しました。例えば、健常者ではなかなか理解できない音声の間など、音声の言葉と言葉の間があまり長くなってしまうと視覚障がい者は少し不安になってしまうという意見を頂き、いろいろとブラッシュアップしながら機能を完成しました。リリース後には視覚障がい者の方からも喜んでいただきました」（深澤氏）
　UIやUXを重視するセブン銀行は、一般人によるモニター評価にかなりの時間を割いている。2017年から2年間の開発期間の間にも開発中の新型ATMを3回にわけて延べ100人近い人たちに評価してもらった。

AI導入で広がる新型ATMの可能性

　新型ATMの大きな目玉のひとつとなっているのが2024年からスタートする本人確認システムだ。
　簡単に仕組みを説明すると、顔認証機能付きカメラで撮影した利用者の画像と、ICリーダーやスキャナーで読み取った本人確認資料（運転免許証、マイナンバーカード、在留期限カード等）を、精度の高い認証エンジンで照会、犯罪収益移転防止法で定められた厳格な本人確認業務を24時間365日行えるという仕組みになっている。手続きが完了すれば入出金は顔認証のみ（厳密には別途もう一段階認証用のコードの入力が必要）で行える。
　こうした仕組みを支えているのが新型ATMで初めて導入されたAI技術だ。利用されているのは「NEC the WISE」。NECが誇る最先端のAI技術だ。中でも「Neo Face」として製品化された顔認証技術は世界トップクラスの実力。2009年から2022年の間に開催された米NIST（National Institute of Standards and Technology、米国国立標準技術研究所）のコンテストなどで7回、No. 1を獲得。顔認証の精度と高速度アルゴリズムには高い評価がある。現在では成田空港の顔認証システムでも活用されている。
　新型ATMは顔認証以外にもNECの最新技術が数多く搭載されている。「⁺(plus)エリア」と呼ばれる操作エリア（手元にある小さなモニター）もその一つだ。
　例えば本人確認する際には、「⁺(plus)エリア」で免許証やマイナンバーカードを読み取って口座開設や住所変更時に必要な本人確認を行う。
　AIの導入は顔認証だけでなくさまざまな可能性が生まれている。
ATMの稼働率、99.8％を実現した現金需要やATMの故障の予測にAIを活用。金融犯罪行為を自動検知するとともに、コールセンターでモニタリングを行うことで徹底的な防犯対策をとっている。
　システム開発に詳しいAIコンサルタントでConvergence Lab.の代表取締役CEOの木村優志氏は次のように分析する。
「今回の新型ATMは顔認証によるキャッシュカードレスというのが最大のポイントだと思います。少子高齢化の中でカードも必要なくお金の出し入れができれば、ユーザー体験は大きく変わり、特に高齢者には大きなメリットがあると思います」
　果たしてセブン銀行の新型ATMはどのような発展を遂げるのか、その成り行きを注目したい。

著者： Takashi Matsuzaki
寄稿者

中央大学法学部を卒業後、経済専門出版社、パブリックリレーションのコンサルティング会社を経て2000年に経済ジャーナリストとして独立。「エコノミスト」「プレジデント」「サンケイビジネスアイ」などに寄稿。日本ペンクラブ会員。主な著書に「経営者交代　ロッテはなぜ失敗したのか」（ダイヤモンド社）「ロッテをつくった男　重光武雄論」（同）「東芝崩壊」（宝島社）「堤清二と昭和の大物」（光文社）「会社破綻の現場」（講談社）など多数。

