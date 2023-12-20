Rackspace’s Brian Lillie on the importance of leadership principles

Brian Lillie is president of Private Cloud at Rackspace and had previous technology leadership roles at Equinix, Verisign, SGI, and the United States Air Force, so he’s worked hard to define his leadership style. The first step was to define his purpose. After leaving Equinix in 2019, he hiked the Camino de Santiago in Spain, became a life coach through UC Davis Extension, and in 2020, took a Stanford philosophy course on the meaning of life. “These thoughtful and reflective experiences allowed me to develop a statement of purpose about the life that I’d like to live, namely, to live a full and authentic life by personally and continually striving, learning, and growing, and by helping others flourish,” he says.

Looking back, Lillie realized that as a father of four and 20 years spent coaching youth sports, this purpose statement has been central from early on. So he decided to take it further and define a set of core values to support a purpose statement: live with purpose, positivity, and passion; to help others; to continually learn and grow; and to be authentic.

With these values clearly defined, Lillie had a new question: “How do I apply these values to leadership?” And to help develop an answer, he enrolled in Pepperdine University’s Doctorate Program for Global Leadership and Change in 2022. “I’ve been leading people from the Air Force through my business career, but I wanted to understand the theory behind leadership,” he says.

Through this program, Lillie defined a full set of leadership principles, with a quote to anchor each.

Guide using a North Star: “Without vision, the people perish.” – Proverbs 29:18

When Lillie was a commander in the Air Force, he had 130 people under him performing mission-critical communications support to space assets during Desert Storm. The troops represented four different organizations, brought together for the first time, and they had four different visions of success. “We had an inconsistency in the vision of what good looks like, and the only way we could come together was to have a North Star,” he says. “I had the authority to mandate certain behaviors, but I knew using that authority wouldn’t have been as effective as bringing the teams’ leaders together and establishing a North Star that would motivate their troops.”