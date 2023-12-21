Fed CIO Ghada Ijam on the balancing act of leadership

Ghada Ijam is the CIO for the Federal Reserve System, where she leads the Fed\u2019s technology and cybersecurity professionals to move at the speed of business, driving collaboration and innovation to shape the Fed\u2019s digital future.\n\nOverseeing IT within a federated organization, Ijam partners with leaders across the Reserve Banks and centralized service providers to work as one team for fast and flexible IT delivery, improved digital ways of working, and better insights and decision-making in support of the Fed\u2019s public mission.\n\nOn a recent episode of the Tech Whisperers podcast, Ijam opened up her leadership playbook and shared how she navigates the complexities of leading IT at a complicated, multilayered federated organization. Afterwards, we spent some time discussing different aspects of the balancing act leadership requires. What follows is that conversation, edited for length and clarity.\n\nDan Roberts: Your former boss Dee Waddell, who was one of our mystery questioners on the podcast, noted that you have an ability to lead with courage and boldness while also building trust and credibility at a very human level. How do you earn this credibility and trust from your team as well as from other stakeholders within the company?\n\nGhada Ijam: When I show up in a new organization, I feel that it\u2019s important to be open and upfront with team members about who I am as a human being and a leader and how I lead. This gives them insight into who I am and how they\u2019ll interact with me, and it also opens up a communication line and allows the employees to be who they are and show up as they are. That builds trust very early on in the process.\n\nOf course, trust is earned \u2014 you don\u2019t force people to trust you. So, another avenue I use is to make sure that my actions match my words. This goes back to being transparent in my communication and my intent and describing the what and the why \u2014 this is what we\u2019re doing, and this is why we\u2019re doing what we\u2019re doing.\n\nAnd then last, having opportunities to touch base with people, through \u2018ask me anythings,\u2019 townhall meetings, one-on-one conversations, skip-level conversations. This creates that connection and relationship with the team members and visibility into who I am as a leader, which, again, is a trust builder, for the organization and the individual team members.\n\nIn the podcast, you made reference to the heart and the mind, which is another aspect of the balancing act of leadership. How do you lead with attributes like humility and empathy while at the same time balancing the need to have the hard conversations, hold people accountable, and deliver results?\n\nPeople are excited about doing a great job. So part of how I approach it is talking about how we want to be part of a team that delivers wins and wins with grace, getting them excited about the result, about the work that they\u2019re doing, about the mission, and making them part of the solution. That way, they embrace and become part of the outcome, and they\u2019ll put their hearts and minds into delivering on the mission. It\u2019s focusing on the results first, but also showing up as a leader that has humility and empathy.\n\nAs the saying goes, leaders cast a long shadow, and it\u2019s so true \u2014 people watch what we do. That\u2019s what influences the culture, and that\u2019s what creates the environment that we work in. I\u2019ll give you an example from when we had an incident in production caused by human error. The natural tendency of a highly results-oriented leader is to show up with a harsh tone asking pointed questions. Instead, the way I chose to show up was with empathy, humbleness, and humility, to say, let\u2019s focus on solving the problem, and after the service is restored, we will understand what happened, and we will work on improving our processes and our practices to correct the problem so that we do not allow it to happen in our environment in the future.\n\nNow, of course, if it was a malicious or intentional act, then a more severe action would have resulted, and the person would have been put on corrective action plans. But in this scenario, it was a human error, but our technology did not prevent it. So the conversation was focused on making sure our technology prevents these kinds of mistakes from happening in the future, ensuring that employees receive the training they need, and learning from this to prevent a future mistake in other areas.\n\nThe story about my reaction during the incident spread like wildfire across the organization. It defined the kind of culture that we\u2019re advancing. People felt that we are leading with heart, humility, and empathy, and at the same time, that the outcomes and the results towards the mission that we\u2019re focused on matter.\n\nAnother of our mystery questioners on the podcast, Louise Willard, CIO of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, says one of your superpowers is your ability to remain calm and steadfast, even when dealing with some very challenging situations. How do you maintain calm in the storm while also being so energized \u2014 and energizing the team?\n\nI\u2019m energized by the team that I work with, the work that we\u2019re doing, the opportunities, what can we do with the resources we are entrusted with \u2014 talent, technology, investment, support from leadership. All of that energizes me to show up to work every day and make sure that the teams are as energized as I am about the future, about the mission, about what we\u2019re doing, how we\u2019re doing what we\u2019re doing, and the team that we are. That brings me energy and, hopefully, I bring that energy back to the team through my leadership.\n\nAs for calm in the storm, again, leaders cast long shadows. If a leader shows up with paranoia, lack of focus, lack of discipline rather than being calm, methodical, and thoughtful about what they\u2019re doing, then it will create churn and organizational chaos. So it\u2019s important to show up with stability and consistency. The best leaders I\u2019ve worked for are leaders that were consistent in their approach. The person that shows up on Monday morning is the same person that shows up on Wednesday morning, and it\u2019s the same person that shows up on Friday afternoon.\n\nTaking time to step back and breathe and then come back energized is another important part of leadership. One of my coaches used to say, \u2018Did you take care of yourself today?\u2019 Because leaders that don\u2019t take care of themselves can unintentionally create chaos internally and externally.\n\nI also remind myself that there\u2019s no challenge that\u2019s impossible to overcome. If you look at the challenge as an opportunity to learn, to grow, to evolve, then you will see it from a different perspective. That changes your mindset from chaos and paranoia to calm so you can say, okay, what can I do about the situation? What can I do differently? What can I do the same? What can I learn? Even if I fell on my face and had a misstep, how do I correct it and learn from it, and grow and develop from it?\n\nThis applies to both work life and personal life. On a personal level, we all face challenges. Some of those challenges are painful, but they can help us grow. On a work level, there are challenges, but we can lean on the team and we can lean on each other. We can lean on processes and systems and facts and data to help us overcome those challenges. And we can learn from them to make the organization better, to make ourselves as leaders better, and to make ourselves as human beings better.\n\nAnother big balancing act leaders are dealing with today is the ability to drive innovation while protecting and securing the organization. Can you talk a bit about how you\u2019re doing that at the Fed?\n\nThe big mantra that we have right now, and it\u2019s thanks to Tammy Hornsby Fink, who is our CISO, is that the risk of doing nothing can be higher than the risk of innovating. With that lens in mind, we started to look at innovation with a different perspective. We started looking at some of those tech trends, hype cycles, and new technologies or capabilities that are hitting the market with the lens of, let\u2019s step back and decide: Is the risk of not introducing the emerging technology into this space higher than the risk of taking a leap and understanding and evaluating that technology, and considering some use cases that are relevant for us and for our mission?\n\nOn the podcast, I gave an example involving gen AI. The natural tendency from a risk perspective is to say shut it down \u2014 because it\u2019s risky, we don\u2019t understand it, we don\u2019t know enough about the technology. But then we looked at it and decided that the risk of shutting it down is higher than the risk of putting it in the environment responsibly. Therefore, we took the path of putting it in the environment responsibly and evaluating the potential use cases, the pros, the cons, the security issues, the implications from a data loss, IP loss, legal, and overall risk posture for the Fed.\n\nIt\u2019s really helping us mature all of those practices from a legal perspective, from a policy perspective, from a risk management perspective, and from a technology perspective as we adopt this technology responsibly.\n\nAnother person who knows you very well, Bill DeLeo, was curious about the strategies the Federal Reserve uses to attract and retain the people necessary to fulfill your important mission. Could you talk about some of your workforce strategies that are helping you win with talent?\n\nWhen people look at the Fed, they don\u2019t realize that the Fed has a lot of really interesting technology work and that a third of the Federal Reserve organization is technology professionals. If you look at the landscape of technology leaders across the Fed and the type of roles they take, it is a really rich career path for technology professionals. And, with the transformation strategy that we are advancing, we are introducing a lot of new technologies and innovations to help support and achieve the Fed\u2019s mission.\n\nSo it\u2019s a combination of an amazing organization that has a national footprint, a great profile of careers and leaders, and a diverse cadre of talent and skills that we need to achieve our public service mission. There\u2019s also the opportunity to be part of a digital transformation strategy that is combining some of the important legacy technology that\u2019s necessary to run the Fed\u2019s critical systems while also transitioning into modern technologies and agile ways of working. On top of that, only the Fed does what we do. Only the Fed runs Treasury auctions. Only the Fed runs critical payment systems. Being part of an organization that provides those unique solutions for the Central Bank of the United States with a critical mission is another exciting aspect of it, and that's part of our employee value proposition — to highlight some of the important work we do as an organization.

All of that combined forms the package that we use to market ourselves as a great technology organization within the Federal Reserve System and to attract the talent that we need.