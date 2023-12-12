7 tech trends that have changed the tech landscape in 2023

Technology never stops evolving or constantly experiencing changes and improvements. Technology is becoming more and more relevant in our daily tasks and every year new technologies promise to change the paradigm of our reality. Shumon Zaman, Chief Digital and Information Officer at Ali&Sons explains to CIO Middle East what are the top 7 technologies that have changed the tech landscape in 2023.

1. Generative AI and Foundational Models

– Building on applied AI and industrializing machine learning, generative AI has emerged as a powerful force across industries.

– It takes assistive technology to new heights, reducing application development time and empowering non-technical users.

– Generative AI is expected to contribute up to $4.4 trillion in economic value (according to Mckinsey) through specific use cases and productivity enhancements, emphasizing its significant potential.

2. Trust Architectures and Digital Identity