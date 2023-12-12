7 tech trends that have changed the tech landscape in 2023

Technology never stops evolving or constantly experiencing changes and improvements. Technology is becoming more and more relevant in our daily tasks and every year new technologies promise to change the paradigm of our reality. Shumon Zaman, Chief Digital and Information Officer at Ali&Sons explains to CIO Middle East what are the top 7 technologies that have changed the tech landscape in 2023.\n\n1. Generative AI and Foundational Models\n\n - Building on applied AI and industrializing machine learning, generative AI has emerged as a powerful force across industries.\n\n - It takes assistive technology to new heights, reducing application development time and empowering non-technical users.\n\n - Generative AI is expected to contribute up to $4.4 trillion in economic value (according to Mckinsey) through specific use cases and productivity enhancements, emphasizing its significant potential.\n\n2. Trust Architectures and Digital Identity\n\n - Trust architectures and digital identity have grown by nearly 50 percent, reflecting the increasing importance of security, privacy, and resilience.\n\n3. Technological Frontiers\n\n - Cloud and edge computing, along with bioengineering, have shown steady innovation and expanded use cases.\n\n4. Emerging Technologies\n\n - Quantum technologies offer exponential increases in computational performance and enhanced security for communication networks.\n\n - The future of bioengineering converges biological and information technologies, transforming health, human performance, and various industries.\n\n5. Electrification and Renewables\n\n - Initiatives toward net-zero commitments include solar, wind, hydro-powered renewables, nuclear energy, hydrogen, sustainable fuels, and electric vehicle charging.\n\n6. Industrializing Machine Learning\n\n - A rapidly evolving ecosystem of software and hardware solutions accelerates and de-risks the development, deployment, and maintenance of machine learning solutions.\n\n7. Next-Generation Software Development\n\n - New software tools enable modern code-deployment pipelines and automate code generation, testing, refactoring, and translation, improving application quality and development processes