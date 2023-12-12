Africa

Americas

Asia

Europe

Oceania

Popular Topics

Topics

About

Policies

Our Network

More

HomeBlogsCIO Conversations | Middle East7 tech trends that have changed the tech landscape in 2023
Andrea Benito
by Andrea Benito
Middle East Editor

7 tech trends that have changed the tech landscape in 2023

News
Dec 12, 20232 mins
CIOGenerative AI
Tablet, teamwork and meeting of business people in office discussion. Collaboration, technology and men or employees with touchscreen planning sales, marketing or advertising strategy in company.
Credit: PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock

Technology never stops evolving or constantly experiencing changes and improvements. Technology is becoming more and more relevant in our daily tasks and every year new technologies promise to change the paradigm of our reality. Shumon Zaman, Chief Digital and Information Officer at Ali&Sons explains to CIO Middle East what are the top 7 technologies that have changed the tech landscape in 2023.

1. Generative AI and Foundational Models

   – Building on applied AI and industrializing machine learning, generative AI has emerged as a powerful force across industries.

   – It takes assistive technology to new heights, reducing application development time and empowering non-technical users.

   – Generative AI is expected to contribute up to $4.4 trillion in economic value (according to Mckinsey) through specific use cases and productivity enhancements, emphasizing its significant potential.

2. Trust Architectures and Digital Identity

   – Trust architectures and digital identity have grown by nearly 50 percent, reflecting the increasing importance of security, privacy, and resilience.

3. Technological Frontiers

   – Cloud and edge computing, along with bioengineering, have shown steady innovation and expanded use cases.

4. Emerging Technologies

   – Quantum technologies offer exponential increases in computational performance and enhanced security for communication networks.

   – The future of bioengineering converges biological and information technologies, transforming health, human performance, and various industries.

5. Electrification and Renewables

   – Initiatives toward net-zero commitments include solar, wind, hydro-powered renewables, nuclear energy, hydrogen, sustainable fuels, and electric vehicle charging.

6. Industrializing Machine Learning

   – A rapidly evolving ecosystem of software and hardware solutions accelerates and de-risks the development, deployment, and maintenance of machine learning solutions.

7. Next-Generation Software Development

   – New software tools enable modern code-deployment pipelines and automate code generation, testing, refactoring, and translation, improving application quality and development processes

Related content

Andrea Benito
by Andrea Benito
Middle East Editor

Andrea Benito is editor at CIO Middle East.

More from this author

Most popular authors

Show me more

brandpost Sponsored by SAP

GenAI-enabled developers are the architects of the future

By Walter Sun, Global Head of AI
Dec 12, 20235 mins
Artificial Intelligence
Image
news

7 tech trends that have changed the tech landscape in 2023

By Andrea Benito
Dec 12, 20232 mins
CIOGenerative AI
Image
feature

The skills and traits of elite CTOs

By Bob Violino
Dec 12, 202310 mins
CTOCareersIT Leadership
Image
podcast

CIO Leadership Live India with Vamsi Ithamraju, CTO, Axis Mutual Fund

Dec 12, 202318 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
podcast

CIO Leadership Live Middle East with Amna Al-Balushi, Chief Information Security Officer, Bank Nizwa

Dec 06, 202329 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
podcast

Salesforce CIO Juan Perez on transforming logistics with genAI

Dec 06, 202362 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
video

CIO Leadership Live India with Vamsi Ithamraju, CTO, Axis Mutual Fund

Dec 12, 202318 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
video

CIO Leadership Live Middle East with Amna Al-Balushi, Chief Information Security Officer, Bank Nizwa

Dec 06, 202329 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
video

Salesforce CIO Juan Perez on transforming logistics with genAI

Dec 06, 202362 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image