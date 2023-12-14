CIOs weigh the new economics and risks of cloud lock-in

As CIOs seek to achieve economies of scale in the cloud, a risk inherent in many of their strategies is taking on greater importance of late: consolidating on too few if not just a single major cloud vendor.\n\nAnd while vendor lock-in has long been a key issue in the cloud, especially for organizations that have not established a credible threat of defection, the emerging AI tools market \u2014 and its accompanying arms race among the major cloud vendors \u2014 could leave CIOs at risk of the opportunity costs of AI lock-in as well.\n\nThe concentration of a handful of cloud vendors supporting enterprise infrastructure \u201cis a significant emerging risk,\u201d according to Gartner\u2019s last two quarterly risk reports, which surveyed roughly 300 C-suite executives who say they worry about three key issues when depending on a particular vendor for multiple aspects of the business: a \u201cwide incident blast radius,\u201d vendor lock-in, and possible regulatory compliance failures.\n\nThe more applications and businesses that depend on a single cloud provider, the greater the potential for wide-scale impact of business continuity failures, Gartner\u2019s surveys revealed. C-suite executives betting on a primary cloud provider are also worried about reducing their options in the long term.\n\nFor example, what if Google\u2019s Gemini AI technology proves to be significantly better than Azure\u2019s OpenAI Service, but a CIO has gone all in on Microsoft\u2019s cloud? This is the kind of risk that may increasingly keep CIOs up at night in the year ahead.\n\nHere is a look at how CIOs view the nature and nuances of cloud concentration risks \u2014 and what many are doing to mitigate them.\n\nCaveat emptor in the cloud\n\nBob McGowan, CIO of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, acknowledges the risk of cloud concentration is valid but he is more concerned about the readiness of SaaS partners.\n\n\u201cIf we have core business functions running in the cloud, how well are they prepared for a failure?\u201d McGowan asks about SaaS partners such as Salesforce, Veeva, Box, and Oracle Cloud.\n\n\u201cThe focus on this is increasing and many of those providing cloud-based solutions as a service are coming under pressure to demonstrate how well they are managing our data and how well they are prepared for business continuity,\u201d McGowan says.\n\nCiena CIO Craig Williams sees the three primary cloud vendors\u2019 control over the leading AI platforms as a significant issue IT leaders face today. \n\n\u201cIf you\u2019re talking about pure AI tools and using LLMs, yes, it\u2019s tough to avoid vendor lock-in, at least now, because this is such a nascent space,\u201d Williams says. \u201cCIOs should proceed with caution, especially now.\u201d\n\nWhile McGowan and other CIOs emphasize that the risks of cloud concentration are not new, they acknowledge that IT leaders must have airtight strategies to avert fallout from a failure. \u201cYou have to look at it in the context of your business to select where it really matters and then frame out how to mitigate against potential risks,\u201d McGowan says.\n\nJohn Marcante, US CIO in residence at Deloitte and former global CIO at Vanguard, stresses the importance of selecting an architecture that does not rely on vendors\u2019 most proprietary services.\n\n\u201cMany companies have multiple cloud providers and understand the nuances of developing in multiple cloud environments. This helps keep the providers competitive and helps enterprises understand what it will take to switch an application workload among cloud providers,\u201d Marcante says.\n\nStill, at times, tailoring one\u2019s strategy to fit a single provider has its benefits, he says.\n\n\u201cPicking a cloud provider for a specific workload does make sense if we desire efficiency, speed, and simplicity, so the risk of concentration does exist and needs to be managed,\u201d Marcante says. \u201cThose benefits outweigh the complexity of trying to create an application that runs on multiple clouds versus a single cloud provider.\u201d\n\nIn its most recent report released this fall, Gartner ranked cloud concentration fourth among the top five risks identified by hundreds of C-suite executives. Third-party viability, evolving sociopolitical expectations, and mass generative AI availability are cited as the top three emerging risks in Gartner\u2019s survey.\n\nStrategies for CIOs\n\nDave McCarthy, a cloud analyst at IDC, sees industry consolidation on the major hyperscalers introducing risks but emphasizes a simultaneous rise in market choice.\n\n\u201cIt is true that hyperscale cloud providers have hit such a critical mass that they create their own gravitational pull,\u201d he says. \u201cOnce you adopt their cloud platforms, it can be difficult and expensive to migrate out. [But] CIOs today have more choice in cloud providers than ever. It is no longer a decision between AWS and Azure. Google has been successfully executing a strategy to attract more enterprise customers. Even Oracle has made the transition from focusing on in-house technology to become a full-service cloud provider.\u201d\n\nCIOs may consider other approaches, McCarthy adds, such as selecting a single-tenant cloud solution offered by HPE or Dell, which bundle hardware and software in an as-a-service business model that gives CIOs more cloud options. \n\n\u201cAnother alternative includes colocation companies like Equinix, which has been offering bare-metal IaaS for several years and has now created a partnership with VMware to extend those services higher up the stack,\u201d he says, adding that CIOs should not view a cloud provider \u201cas a location but rather as an operating model that can be deployed in service provider data centers, on-premise, or at the edge.\u201d\n\nOne top IT chief believes the risks are well-established and that CIOs should know how to counter with a variety of strategies to guard against failure.\n\n\u201cDon\u2019t companies have the same issue for data centers on-premise? Lock-in has always been there for a long time,\u201d says Eric Norman, head of infrastructure architecture and innovation at IHG Hotels and Resorts, in Alpharetta, Ga.\n\n\u201cCompanies have a shared responsibility, and though the cloud\/SaaS providers provide building blocks, companies must architect their solutions for high availability\/business continuity in mind,\u201d Norman says. \u201cHaving a hybrid strategy helps mitigate the risk to a company\u2019s product portfolio.\u201d\n\nAnother CIO of a large enterprise, who declined to be named, says IT chiefs should \u201cfind the balance between cloud diversification and getting maximum discounts and rebates when it comes to concentrating your spend.\u201d\n\n\u201cBuilding or buying cloud-agnostic solutions is key,\u201d this CIO says.\n\nAs for the AI question, this CIO\u2019s approach mirrors that of many CIOs today.\n\n\u201cWe are focusing first on leveraging AI and generative AI capabilities within existing SaaS tools and only then explore proprietary or open-source AI accelerators or models,\u201d the CIO says. \u201cWe have found that who you do business with is largely use-case driven.\u201d\n\nAnd for CIOs looking to align use cases with the best AI tool for the job, that may mean engineering greater flexibility in their cloud strategies to ensure they can capitalize on the optimal offering as it arrives.