Certinia uses AI to accelerate finance functions for service companies

Certinia, a developer of software for service businesses, is using AI and automation to extend the capabilities of its tools for report-building or planning and analysis beyond the financial sphere and into operations, too.\n\nThe company offers a suite of enterprise SaaS applications for services companies, including ERP, professional services automation, customer success, and configure-price-quote (CPQ), all built on Salesforce\u2019s software development platform, Force.com.\n\nThe new features appear in the Winter 2024 release of its applications, generally available from today.\n\nThe company is focusing on automating financial processes so workers can concentrate on the strategic aspects of their businesses, said Dan Brown, Certinia\u2019s chief product and strategy officer, in a conference call to present the new release to press and analysts. For example, new automation features in the report builder enable enterprises to connect financial data with operational data held on the Salesforce platform.\n\nCertinia is using predictive AI to deliver more precise forecasts of cash flow and days to pay, based on analyses of trends in customer payments, and to forecast how many days it will take to staff resource requests, help enterprises keep projects on schedule, or to manage their customers\u2019 expectations when things fall behind.\n\nExpertise mining with generative AI\n\nWhile some enterprise software vendors have hurried to release generative AI updates to their core products over the last year, Certinia is still working on its plans.\n\n\u201cWe think it\u2019s going to be a real game-changer for us, competitively,\u201d said Brown, one of Certinia\u2019s longer-serving senior executives, who previously worked at Microsoft on its Dynamics ERP and CRM systems.\n\nCertinia got an early look at Salesforce\u2019s generative AI effort, Einstein GPT, and has been testing it to automate customer success plan drafting based on data held within Salesforce Data Cloud. But it has also built similar functionality using AWS SageMaker instead of Einstein GPT, said Brown.\n\n\u201cSalesforce has not released its generative AI capabilities to ISVs, but we're working very closely with both the Einstein GPT and the Data Cloud teams,\u201d he said. \u201cWe're pretty excited about it.\u201d\n\nMuch has been made of generative AI\u2019s capacity for content creation, but for more general business tasks, its power is in \u201cexpertise mining,\u201d or learning from humans how to perform a task. \u201cGenerative AI tends to help people who aren\u2019t the experts,\u201d Brown said.\n\nThe only certainty is change\n\nCertinia was previously known as FinancialForce, and adopted its new name in May 2023 to promote the \u201ccertainty\u201d it claims to offer customers regarding their financial records. Over the following six months, though, there was much uncertainty as Certinia changed ownership, replaced its CEO, and swapped out top executives in sales, finance, operations, and HR.\n\nThe company is now majority owned by a Haveli Investments, a two-year-old private equity firm whose only other publicized investments have been in gaming developers. It bought into Certinia in July in a deal that reportedly valued the company at almost $1 billion. Smaller stakes are owned by investment fund General Atlantic and by Salesforce, which has been an investor since the company\u2019s creation.\n\nCEO DJ Paoni joined Certinia on October 12, 2023, to replace Scott Brown, who led the company for three years. Paoni has plenty of experience in the enterprise software industry: over 26 years at SAP. He worked his way up from sales executive to president of SAP North America before leaving the company in August 2022.\n\nNew COO Robert Cesafsky arrived the same day as Paoni, and was most recently COO and CFO of AutoAlert, developer of a CRM system for auto dealerships. At Certinia he also oversees IT and finance, helped by another new appointment, CFO Erin Sawyer.\n\nPaoni wasted no time hiring a former SAP colleague, John Tully, as chief revenue officer, and brought in a new chief people officer, Kris Kildahl, who previously held the same role at another SaaS company, Syntellis Performance Solutions. They started in November.\n\nThat\u2019s the end of major changes for now, though, Paoni said during the conference call.\n\n\u201cThe business is in really good shape. We have a very nice pipeline, and our product portfolio is very strong,\u201d he said. \u201cI think things are very stable since we've made these changes.\u201d