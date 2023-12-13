Certinia uses AI to accelerate finance functions for service companies

Certinia, a developer of software for service businesses, is using AI and automation to extend the capabilities of its tools for report-building or planning and analysis beyond the financial sphere and into operations, too.

The company offers a suite of enterprise SaaS applications for services companies, including ERP, professional services automation, customer success, and configure-price-quote (CPQ), all built on Salesforce’s software development platform, Force.com.

The new features appear in the Winter 2024 release of its applications, generally available from today.

The company is focusing on automating financial processes so workers can concentrate on the strategic aspects of their businesses, said Dan Brown, Certinia’s chief product and strategy officer, in a conference call to present the new release to press and analysts. For example, new automation features in the report builder enable enterprises to connect financial data with operational data held on the Salesforce platform.

Certinia is using predictive AI to deliver more precise forecasts of cash flow and days to pay, based on analyses of trends in customer payments, and to forecast how many days it will take to staff resource requests, help enterprises keep projects on schedule, or to manage their customers’ expectations when things fall behind.

Expertise mining with generative AI

While some enterprise software vendors have hurried to release generative AI updates to their core products over the last year, Certinia is still working on its plans.