Salesforce Data Cloud updates aim to ease data analysis, AI app development

Salesforce is updating its Data Cloud with vector database and Einstein Copilot Search capabilities in an effort to help enterprises use unstructured data for analysis.

The customer relationship management (CRM) software provider’s Data Cloud, which is a part of the company’s Einstein 1 platform, is targeted at helping enterprises consolidate and align customer data.

The Einstein 1 platform, in turn, is a data engine with a low code and no code interface that is designed to let enterprises connect data to build AI-based applications.

As part of the updates, Salesforce has integrated vector database support via the Data Cloud Vector Database feature, which makes it easier for the Data Cloud to handle diverse data types.

“This database allows Salesforce customers to combine structured and unstructured data, creating a more comprehensive customer profile,” the company said in a press release, adding that once the unstructured data is added to the Data Cloud, it is automatically converted into a usable format across the Einstein 1 platform.

This, according to the company, makes the unstructured data available for analysis and utilization across various workflows within Salesforce applications including Flow, Apex, and Tableau.