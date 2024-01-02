Want to tackle technical debt? Sell it as business risk

Whenever IT infrastructure upgrades are mentioned, it’s often in the same sentence as technical debt.

Technical debt is what accrues when IT teams borrow against future performance to meet demands and deadlines today. That includes maintenance and upgrades deferred in favor of other projects or priorities, which can result in high future costs when those actions can no longer by avoided, often when a solution reaches end-of-life.

A recent example is Windows Server 2012, which was sunsetted by Microsoft in October 2023. Despite this sunsetting, companies still run the platform, primarily because they want to defer investing or can’t afford to invest in the upgrade.

Windows Server 2012 is not alone. There are myriad systems kept on life support in every enterprise because companies delay replacing them, resulting in downtime and the continual need for time-consuming fixes, which consume resources and continue to build technical debt.

At the center of this are not only strategic decisions that, intentionally or not, accrue technical debt but also financial issues around how technical debt is pitched for budgetary investment. Here’s where CIOs can rethink their approach to the long-term benefit of their organizations.

Reframing technical debt

There is no magic potion that can eliminate all technical debt, but technical debt can be attacked via budgeting if technical debt is not just perceived as upgrading IT infrastructure.