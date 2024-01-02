Want to tackle technical debt? Sell it as business risk

Whenever IT infrastructure upgrades are mentioned, it\u2019s often in the same sentence as technical debt.\n\nTechnical debt is what accrues when IT teams borrow against future performance to meet demands and deadlines today. That includes maintenance and upgrades deferred in favor of other projects or priorities, which can result in high future costs when those actions can no longer by avoided, often when a solution reaches end-of-life.\n\nA recent example is Windows Server 2012, which was sunsetted by Microsoft in October 2023. Despite this sunsetting, companies still run the platform, primarily because they want to defer investing or can\u2019t afford to invest in the upgrade.\n\nWindows Server 2012 is not alone. There are myriad systems kept on life support in every enterprise because companies delay replacing them, resulting in downtime and the continual need for time-consuming fixes, which consume resources and continue to build technical debt.\n\nAt the center of this are not only strategic decisions that, intentionally or not, accrue technical debt but also financial issues around how technical debt is pitched for budgetary investment. Here\u2019s where CIOs can rethink their approach to the long-term benefit of their organizations.\n\nReframing technical debt\n\nThere is no magic potion that can eliminate all technical debt, but technical debt can be attacked via budgeting if technical debt is not just perceived as upgrading IT infrastructure.\n\nWhat CIOs need to do instead is to present IT infrastructure investment as an important corporate financial and risk management issue that the business can\u2019t afford to ignore.\n\nConsider, for example, a school building that contains asbestos. To address this, the school district must raise funds and budget for replacing or modernizing the building. From a financial and risk management standpoint, the building is a useless (and hazardous) asset that must be written off the books and remedied.\n\nWhen IT infrastructure is viewed like any other corporate physical asset that is suddenly too expensive or hazardous to maintain, getting budget approvals is easier because other corporate executives (like the CFO) will also see inadequate IT infrastructure as risky and hazardous for the company.\n\nThe \u201ccatch\u201d in this is that CFOs and other corporate leaders don\u2019t see aging IT infrastructure as risky and hazardous today \u2014 and IT has contributed to this thinking.\n\nHow? Through IT\u2019s long history of presenting infrastructure upgrade requests in separate hardware and software line-item budgets, alongside technical justifications \u2014 e.g., maxed out processing, end of vendor support, too many users on the network, etc. \u2014 that don\u2019t mean much to key financial decision-makers.\n\nChanging the IT infrastructure conversation\n\nTechnical budget justifications for IT infrastructure upgrades, which are seldom linked to end business strategies, make it easy for budget decision-makers to defer IT infrastructure investment. Instead, budget decision-makers figure that the company can \u201cmake do\u201d because IT will somehow find a way to keep systems running.\n\nCIOs must change this thinking. They can start the process by changing IT infrastructure investment justifications from technical explanations to corporate financial and risk management explanations.\n\nFor example, instead of stating that processing on a sales server needs to be stepped up because the processor is \u201cmaxing out,\u201d CIOs can talk about the risks to corporate revenue because it\u2019s estimated that the server is missing out on one thousand sales transactions each minute because it can\u2019t keep up with sales volume. Instead of saying that more investments into zero-trust networks are needed, CIOs can talk about how the company\u2019s strategy of decentralizing operations has created greater security end-point vulnerabilities, opening the company to security breaches that threaten company revenues and reputation, and that will also lead to increases in business and cyber liability coverages.\n\nCIOs should also team with the CFO to help reframe the tech debt narrative, because CFOs are always on the lookout for new corporate financial and risk management scenarios. CIOs and CFOs working together can create an end-to-end corporate risk and financial management picture that shows IT infrastructure\u2019s relevance to the wellness of the business \u2014 and where IT infrastructure fits in.\n\nAccording to McKinsey, companies that are managing their technical debt will experience revenue growth 20% higher than those in the bottom 20th percentile of technical debt reduction. That speaks directly to IT infrastructure, and may or may not resonate with every corporate budget decision-maker \u2014 but it can take on real meaning if these same budget decision-makers understand the links between modernizing IT infrastructure and business efficacy.\n\nIt is up to CIOs to make it \u201creal.\u201d