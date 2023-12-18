A perfect match: How tech promoted a small soccer team to the top

The story of TSG Hoffenheim, the football club from Sinsheim, Germany, has it all: a small German town, a seventh division team dreaming big, the return of an old acquaintance who comes to save the club of his youth, and the exciting advancement of the team from the lowest ranks to the highest division of professional soccer in Germany. It’s also a story closely linked to one of the world’s largest software companies.

Hoffenheim was created in 1899 in the eponymous town not far from Mannheim, where decades later, in 1969, five former engineers from IBM created SAP.

In 100 years, Hoffenheim didn’t see major advances and by 1996 it had only risen to the fifth division. But in 1999 came the club’s great stroke of luck. A former team player turned businessman, Dietmar Hopp, bought his youth club and boosted it with strong investments, determined to take it to the highest level. It was the beginning of a close relationship between SAP and Hoffenheim, which continues today.

Thanks to this injection of capital, which allowed it to improve its squad through new hires, Hoffenheim finally reached the Germany’s first division in the 2007-2008 season.

A long-lasting relationship

Hidden in rural Zuzenhausen, the Hoffenheim headquarters doesn’t immediately reveal the revolutionary technological advances it holds within. And its relationship with SAP can’t be reduced merely to the investment of one of its founders. For 15 years, the software giant has also contributed its technology and innovation to co-create projects that improve the performance, agility, and physical and psychological capabilities of players, as well as increase the loyalty of its fans and enhance its operational activities.

“SAP is known for its innovation in the technology sector,” says TSG Hoffenheim MD Jan Mayer. “Partnering with a company of this type allows access to cutting-edge technologies and ideas used in the context of football and sports management.” As a result, the club has made a name for itself throughout Germany as an innovative club that sets standards of training and developing youth players. In fact, according to Mayer, 23% of their young talent reaches the big leagues compared to the average 3%. Names like Niklas Süle, Roberto Firmino, and Julian Nagelsmann all started their careers at the club.