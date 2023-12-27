CIOs in financial services embrace gen AI — but with caution

Highly regulated, customer-centric, and dependent on layers of human involvement and manual processes, financial services are ripe for automation through artificial intelligence (AI). Those same characteristics, however, reveal the risks AI pose to this sector. So business technology leaders in financial services are carefully navigating a path toward AI. But as they reveal, it\u2019s a route they must navigate with caution. \n\nAI dominates discourse and headlines, but financial services technology leaders know there\u2019s a lot of substance amid the noise. \u201cThere are many tools that go into a hype cycle, and then you come out of that cycle a little dismayed, but there\u2019s a difference here,\u201d says Dominic Cugini, chief transformation officer at KeyBank. \u201cWe\u2019re seeing how fast this technology is maturing, so it\u2019ll have a very different hype cycle.\u201d\n\nAI is not the future of financial services \u2014 it\u2019s the present. Genpact, a major business and technology services company that assists banks such as JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs, is already utilizing AI. \u201cIt\u2019s really good at summarising, filling in blanks, and connecting dots, so generative AI is fit for purpose,\u201d says Brian Baral, global head of risk at Genpact. \u201cWe\u2019ve been able to leapfrog and do in months what had taken three years, but the data is key. Banks have to get ready to take the step forward.\u201d\n\nConscious of the recent history of disruption to financial services, the sector\u2019s technology leaders are already looking for opportunities in AI. \u201cGenerative AI is starting off a new age of exploration in IT,\u201d says Frank Schmidt, CTO at insurance firm Gen Re. Cugini at KeyBank agrees, and adds that the exploration has to include a cross-functional team from all areas of the business, not just IT. \u201cWe also pulled in some experts from Microsoft and Google to really understand what AI means to our sector.\u201d Schmidt sees AI as having potential in process automation, particularly underwriting submissions. \u201cAI will play a role in this workflow and classifying information,\u201d he says.\n\nCIO Tiago Azevedo of Boston-based low-code development platform OutSystems agrees. \u201cIn order to get meaningful productivity from AI, we need to rethink workflows,\u201d he says. \u201cAnd I expect AI will become composable so it can play different roles in the organization.\u201d For this to succeed, financial services organizations will need processes that are far more modular.\n\nJust as the adoption of AI needs all parts of the business to be involved, so too does the ethical mandate of financial services organizations and their use of generative AI. \u201cWe\u2019ve started an ethical AI committee that consists of the legal, compliance, technology, and cybersecurity teams,\u201d says Cugini.\n\nSetting out the rules\n\nSuch is the transformational potential of AI that financial services organizations will need to construct rules on its usage that reflect the regulatory environment, expectations of customers, and geographic and cultural differences. \u201cWe\u2019ve issued guardrails for the use of AI,\u201d says Schmidt at Gen Re. \u201cOne of these was human-centric, that every employee is responsible for their work, which held true before AI, and still does.\u201d This is a timely reminder that although there\u2019s much hype surrounding AI, the cultural norms of an organization and greater society must always be respected.\n\n\u201cWe put policies in place along with legal on the use of AI including use cases,\u201d says Cugini. \u201cWe communicated to the whole company that we\u2019re not locking down and ignoring this technology, but creating a counsel for the business to look at how to bring AI into KeyBank in a responsible manner. So over the last several months, we\u2019ve been taking a disciplined and educated understanding of large language models and generative AI. This means now we\u2019re taking an intentional approach, and know we\u2019ll always have a human involved for the foreseeable future.\u201d \n\nAs financial services adopt AI, the technology roles that have protected organizations and enabled change will once again come to the fore. Cugini believes that business analysts will become even more important to CIOs as they step into their traditional role to reduce the gap between engineers and the business. \u201cWe\u2019ll need that technology rigor, and you want people that talk to the business,\u201d he says. \n\nAI in a box\n\nCIOs are under pressure to deliver productivity improvements and reduce costs in financial services. As a result, many CEOs have high expectations of AI and its ability to transform their businesses. However, developing and deploying an LLM is costly. For this reason, out-of-the-box LLMs such as Bedrock from Amazon Web Services (AWS) and those from Microsoft may give CIOs the speed to market they desire.\n\nOne such organization that\u2019s taken this route is Genpact. The New York-headquartered business is using AWS Bedrock as the LLM foundations for RiskCanvas, the fraud prevention and reporting technology service Genpact provides to financial services providers, including Apex Fintech Solutions, a provider of clearing services for e-commerce businesses.\n\n\u201cWith AWS\u2019 strict data security, it prevents any data going outside of AWS, that ensures the models are clean and don\u2019t access the whole internet like OpenAI does,\u201d says Brian Baral, Genpact\u2019s global head of risk management. This is being used to automate suspicious activity reports (SAR), which financial service providers have to produce if they identify transactions in breach of sanctions, for example. \u201cIn the US alone, there are four million SARs filed with the government a year,\u201d he adds. \u201cThey take time to complete, typically two to three hours as it has to be written in a specific format, and it\u2019s a sensitive artefact for the regulator, and if you get it wrong, you\u2019re in trouble.\u201d\n\nGenerative AI is now automating SAR generation for the financial services customers of Genpact, and Cugini at KeyBank is also considering generative AI for SAR automation. \u201cAI is able to take all the information and write a case for inspection and review, so it benefits the clients,\u201d he says of how better fraud prevention helps customers. Baral adds: \u201cThere\u2019s an efficiency and effectiveness as you want your analysts to be writing these near-perfect every time, but there\u2019s a lot of variability in humans. Generative AI gives a perfect answer, but there\u2019s a human in the loop.\u201d\n\nThis AI in financial services debate often returns to the need for human involvement as the sector\u2019s business technology leaders are acutely aware of the need to retain consumer trust in their organizations.\n\n\u201cTechnology enablement is about increasing accuracy and quality control,\u201d Cugini says. \u201cHumans get fatigued. If you have large teams that require a lot of governance, AI can reduce that variability and meet our regulatory, client, and stakeholder needs.\u201d\n\nBaral sees the same benefit: \u201cOrganizations will save money, and analysts can be analysts again, free from grunt work so they can fight financial crime, and their jobs will be more enjoyable.\u201d\n\nSo as a model, none of these three financial services business tech leaders believes generative AI will actually face their customers.\n\nAI threats\n\nGenerative AI won\u2019t only increase the productivity of financial services workers, but also give cybercriminals a powerful new tool with which to attack banks and insurance firms. Over a third of business technology leaders indicated in a recent Nash Squared Digital Leadership survey that they\u2019re concerned with protecting data privacy as a result of AI. \u201cWith the advent of generative AI, we\u2019re seeing more attack vectors such as synthetic identities being created,\u201d Baral says. For financial service providers, this increases the need for watertight customer identification systems. \u201cThere are continually more challenges and more bad actors, and they\u2019ll always find ways to attack.\u201d\n\nCustomers naturally expect financial service providers to be careful with their money, and that demand has led to a culture of meticulous analysis and adoption of technology, especially now with AI.