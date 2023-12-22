14 in-demand cloud roles companies are hiring for

Skills: Relevant skills for a cloud software engineer include Python, Java, C#, JavaScript, microservices architecture, serverless computing, APIs and SKDs, DevOps, cybersecurity, and knowledge of the agile methodology.

Role growth: 19% of companies have added cloud software engineer roles as part of their cloud investments.

6. Security architect

Security architects are responsible for building, designing, and implementing security solutions in the organization to keep IT infrastructure secure. For security architects working in a cloud environment, the focus is on designing and implementing security solutions that protect the business’ cloud-based infrastructure, data, and applications. The No. 1 business objective driving cloud investment is “enabling disaster recovery and business continuity” (40%), and security architects can help businesses ensure they have the proper measures in place to meet these goals.

Skills: Relevant skills for security architects working in a cloud environment include security architecture design, network security, security compliance and governance, incident response and forensics, data encryption, identity and access management (IAM), automation, and DevSecOps.

Role growth: 18% of businesses have added security architect roles as part of their cloud investments.

7. Data architect

A data architect focuses on ensuring that an organization’s data is structured so that it can be easily accessed, secured, and efficiently stored, and meets business needs. Data has become a primary way for businesses to conduct analysis and assist with business decision-making — and most of that data is now stored in the cloud.

Skills: Data architects working in a cloud environment will need skills such as data warehousing, scalability and performance optimization, automation and virtualization, data governance and cloud security, data migration, and knowledge of hybrid cloud solutions.

Role growth: 18% of businesses have added data architect roles as part of their cloud investments.

8. Security engineer

Security engineers are tasked with overseeing the security of an organization’s systems, networks, and data, ensuring they’re protected from cybersecurity threats. For organizations investing in the cloud, security engineers can help ensure that the services, applications, and data running on cloud platforms are secure and compliant with any government regulations.

Skills: Relevant skills for a security engineer working in a cloud environment include network security, identity and access management (IAM), encryption, vulnerability management, security architecture, cloud security, automation, and infrastructure design and optimization.

Role growth: 16% of companies have added security engineer roles as part of their cloud investments.

9. Cloud consultant

With the rapid adoption and move to the cloud, organizations are looking for professionals who can help guide the business on how to leverage cloud technologies to meet business needs, grow the business, and improve efficiency. These pros are experts in the cloud and stay on top of the latest innovations in cloud technology to better advise business leaders. Cloud consultants are becoming more important to businesses as they embrace cloud to achieve “increased and sustainable revenue”, according to 50% of respondents.

Skills: Relevant skills for a cloud consultant include knowledge of architecture and solution design, DevOps, automation, project management, cloud security, compliance, cloud migration, and knowledge of popular cloud platforms.

Role growth: 16% of companies have added cloud consultants as part of their cloud investments.

10. Cloud developer

Cloud developer is a vital role for developing and deploying software in cloud environments. These IT pros are tasked with designing, creating, and deploying applications designed to run on cloud platforms, with a focus on building scalable, reliable, and cost-effective solutions to meet business needs.

Skills: Relevant skills for a cloud developer include programming languages such as Java, C#, and Python as well as knowledge of popular cloud platforms, microservices architecture, database storage, agile methodology, APIs and SKDs, and containers and orchestration.

Role growth: 16% of companies have added cloud developer roles as part of their cloud investments.

11. Cloud network engineer

Cloud network engineers are responsible for the design, implementation, and management of an organization’s cloud-based networks. These IT pros are tasked with overseeing network management, virtualization and virtual LAN, wide area networks (WAN), TCP/IP, HTTP, network security, and the integration of hybrid cloud and multicloud deployments.

Skills: Relevant skills for this role include knowledge of cloud platforms such as Azure, AWS, Google Cloud, along with networking fundamentals, virtualization, project management, security, automation and scripting, and collaboration.

Role growth: 15% of companies have added cloud network engineer roles as part of their cloud investments.

12. Cloud product manager

With cloud adoption often comes an increase in in-house development of cloud-based services. A cloud product manager can help ensure cloud teams develop effective solutions aimed at fulfilling business objectives. Cloud product managers are tasked with using their deep understanding of product management within the cloud environment to work closely with key stakeholders, identify and define requirements from users or customers, develop product roadmaps, and oversee the QA process to gain feedback on how to improve product offerings.

Skills: Relevant skills for this role include product management, UX design, communication and collaboration, and a strong technical background.

Role growth: 13% of organizations have added cloud product manager roles as part of their cloud investments.

13. Site reliability engineer

For any organization implementing cloud strategies, there is a significant focus on reliability and scalability, ensuring that data can be accessed from the cloud, on-demand, as needed. Site reliability engineers are responsible for overseeing the automation of IT infrastructure, application monitoring, and system management. Cloud infrastructure requires frequent software updates and the services must be able to scale with the growth of the organization.

Skills: These IT pros have relevant skills such as change management, IT infrastructure management, emergency incident response, process improvement, and application monitoring.

Role growth: 10% of companies have added site reliability engineer roles as part of of their cloud investments.

14. Financial operations (FinOps) analysts

FinOps is a business discipline practice that combines financial services and IT operations and is aimed at establishing best practices for optimizing cloud spend. FinOps roles are especially vital when it comes to analytics and reporting as well as managing the overall financial operations of a business’ cloud infrastructure.

Skills: Relevant skills for FinOps roles in a cloud environment include knowledge of financial management principles, analytical skills, and a strong background in cloud computing.

Role growth: 10% of businesses have added FinOps roles as part of their cloud investments.