HUAWEI eKit: Empower SMEs to accelerate digital transformation

According to the World Bank, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are the backbone of many economies, especially in developing countries. SMEs account for most global businesses and represent about 90% of businesses and more than 50% of employment worldwide.

Due to the unstable economy in the post-pandemic era, SMEs are searching for new revenue sources and expanding their business, which is why a lot of SMEs are now aiming to utilize digital technologies to improve business efficiency and innovate business models. However, they are still at an early stage in the journey of digital transformation and they are facing various technological barriers, such as accessibility to the tools, talent management, cybersecurity, and rising costs.

As one of the leading ICT service providers, Huawei has proficient knowledge and experience in digital transformation through partnering with large enterprises around the world for over 30 years. The company has now made the technologies more accessible to SMEs through partnering with local distribution partners.

Accelerate digital transformation with HUAWEI eKit

Earlier this year, Huawei announced the HUAWEI eKit, a sub-brand dedicated to SME customers and distribution partners.

HUAWEI eKit is a platform designed for partners to distribute Huawei products to SMEs, aiming to empower SMEs with the tools they need in the journey of digital transformation. By leveraging Huawei’s solid experience in ICT and digital transformation, HUAWEI eKit makes cutting-edge technology accessible to SMEs to better service their digital needs and open up opportunities in the SME market. Policies, products, solutions, services, and digital tool platforms are integrated into HUAWEI eKit to build end-to-end enterprise digital solutions.

HUAWEI eKit delivers a series of new products designed for SMEs

After announcing the HUAWEI eKit, Huawei began to hold local events to introduce and demonstrate the HUAEWI eKit to local partners in Hong Kong, Dubai, Germany, France, and Thailand, making an official entrance to the key markets in different regions.

During each of the events, Huawei executives presented a series of products to the local partners, which are tailored for various SME business scenarios.

HUAWEI eKit comes with a series of products for business scenarios such as SME offices, hotels, catering, real estate, and retailers, including smart terminals, wired and wireless networks that integrate IP and optical technologies, and storage IT platforms.

Also, HUAWEI eKit offers the HUAWEI IdeaHub, which is built to deliver SMEs with a smarter working style and boost their productivity. With the new working style that people could work from anywhere, HUAWEI IdeaHub provides collaboration features to allow SMEs to unleash their productivity regardless of geographical barriers. Distribution partners could also leverage the open ecosystem of IdeaHub to apply it to various industries such as retail, hospitals, and hotels, opening new market opportunities.

HUAWEI eKit: Distribution partner-led and subcontractor-centric strategy

HUAWEI eKit provides dedicated support to distribution partners for them to penetrate the SME market and reach their customers:

Comprehensive partner policies

Huawei has implemented local partner development plans to expand the partner community and provide necessary assistance, creating a sustainable partner ecosystem. Moreover, Huawei provides an attractive incentive program to motivate partners to distribute HUAWEI eKit, ensuring their effort will be rewarded reasonably.

Develop competitive products

As of 2023, Huawei launched over 50 products under HUAWEI eKit that are dedicated to distribution for the SME market, covering over 30 business scenarios. These products are tailored to meet the demand of SMEs in terms of performance, features, installation, management, usability, appearance, and cost, offering distribution partners a smooth process in sale, installation, and delivery.

Shared marketing resources

Huawei understands a lot of distribution partners may lack of the resources and skills to promote their business, limiting their channels to communicate with local SMEs. So, HUAWEI eKit has dedicated marketing resources to the partners and supports them in promotion and business development.

Dedicated IT tool platform

HUAWEI eKIt’s official website and mobile app have been rolled out in the key markets, offering features including transaction, partner operation, partner enablement, service, and marketing to provide a one-stop solution for partners.

Looking forward, SMEs’ needs for digital transformation will continue to rise and Huawei joins hands with local distribution partners to help SMEs make the most of technology. Huawei eKit will keep on innovating distribution products and solutions tailored to the needs of SMEs and will work together with distribution partners to make the technologies accessible to SMEs across different industries.

For more information about HUAWEI eKit, visit: https://ekit.huawei.com/#/ekit/home?countryCode=Global&lang=en.