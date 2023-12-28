IT leaders explore footing amid shifting needs and the AI power struggle

While 2023 brought on many changes to IT departments around the world, by far the biggest surprise was generative AI. Many technology leaders already worked with AI for over a decade for things like predictive maintenance and supply chain planning. Some even implemented their own virtual personal assistants (VPAs), which included at least natural language processing—and sometimes more intelligence than that. During COVID-19 lockdowns, for example, specialty chemicals manufacturer Albemarle developed a VPA to provide self-service assistance to over 7,000 employees at home, including a natural language interface with a chat bot, and enough AI to help people interface seamlessly with several business applications at a time.

But even CIOs who had solid experience with AI were surprised by how fast ChatGPT was adopted. “ChaptGPT was announced in November 2022 and hit the world by surprise,” says Patrick Thompson, former chief information and digital transformation officer at Albemarle. “This immediately opened the potential to tap more value from legacy systems.”

Suddenly, for the first time, the power of AI was accessible to non-technologists. Many IT leaders experimented with copilots and virtual assistants that helped users access existing systems. Others explored how the new technology could help write code or create content. “The generative aspects of ChatGPT almost seemed like magic to many, as these models created new written, audio, and visual content right before their eyes,” says Chris Herringshaw, global CIO of Janus Henderson, the British-American global asset management group.

For Neal Sample, CIO of Walgreens Boots Alliance, he and his team were ready for the textual revolution signaled by ChatGPT and other LLMs. “But the advances in images, song generation, video, and other media tools were remarkable,” he says. “We saw media advances that ranged from the very practical, like automatic jump cut editing, to mildly terrifying examples of criminals using deepfake audio to impersonate relatives.”

It was easy to identify use cases, says Sample. But hallucinations, lack of explainability, and regulatory nervousness quickly became barriers to many practical applications. “While some prominent verticals — including financial services, healthcare, and legal — managed to have moderate adoption of generative AI, these were primarily outside their core business cases,” he says.

A range of priorities

But AI wasn’t the only thing on the minds of CIOs in 2023. It was also a year in which management made big decisions about hybrid work policies. In some cases, that meant making hybrid work a permanent fixture; in others it meant abolishing remote working altogether. Either way, the result was that many IT leaders had to support some sort of enterprise transformation in work policies.