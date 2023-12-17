Managing the holiday haze: How AI helps your Contact Center go the distance

Contact centers are foundational to customer experience, but a lot of businesses get stuck during the haze of the holiday season. Customers call in droves (it\u2019s not uncommon to see call volumes increase by\u00a0as much as 41% between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday alone), all expecting smooth and satisfying service regardless of how many others are behind them in the queue. Companies are under immense pressure to keep their contact centers moving at breakneck speed while leveraging the same resources, or even less.\u00a0\n\nFinding more employees to handle inquiries isn\u2019t a realistic option amidst budget cuts and high turnover rates. The most practical solution to this problem is to implement AI technologies that help you embrace the challenge of doing more with less while opening the door to new CX innovation. \n\nIn this article, we\u2019ll look at how AI helps companies sustain service levels at scale (during and after the holiday rush) while finding new ways to raise the bar for customer experience. Plus, we\u2019ll explore the importance of being able to choose your own path and pace toward contact center AI so that your investment delivers the greatest business benefits. \n\nHow AI helps balance speed and quality in the Contact Center\n\nA winning customer experience requires information, insight, and right-time action, and AI infuses all three into your service strategy. Here are three ways companies can use the power of AI to scale service while gaining deeper insights that drive CX and efficiency. \n\nAI is always on and ready to support customers, wherever they are and however they want to engage. Customers can start a chat session, speak with a virtual bot, or even send a text message and engage in a natural and conversational way with immediate, personalized assistance 24\/7\u2013 always with the option to escalate to a human during set business hours. \n\nDid you know? In a 2023 study conducted by LivePerson, 20% of customers said they would never wait on hold and would instead opt for an AI-led conversation. That\u2019s a significant number of conversations that could be lost to a dreaded call queue.\n\n2. Supercharge agent performance\u00a0\u00a0\n\nYour agents are your prized possession. They\u2019re the reason customers reach out for help, and they\u2019re the reason they\u2019ll either call again or never will. There are several ways AI can be integrated to help agents do what they do best. \n\n3. Speed up authentication, innovate CX, and reduce operational costs\u00a0\n\nAI can be used to digitally verify customers in a completely secure, encrypted way that reduces traditional authentication\u00a0by as much as 90 seconds per call and saves as much as $3 per caller. New account creation, caller authentication, and any sort of interaction or transaction like payments, eSignagures, eForms, and document exchange will be based on verified identity, taking just seconds to complete in a way that is ultra-secure and privacy-preserving.\u00a0You can explore compelling business cases for this emerging use of AI in the contact center here.\n\nInnovate without disruption by creating your own AI playbook \n\nCompanies need to move the needle forward to competitively grow, but they have to balance this need for speed with the needs of their existing technologies. The answer is a powerful, flexible cloud solution that puts you in the driver\u2019s seat with control over how hard you press the pedal toward innovation. You can start by just adding certain capabilities to your on-premises platform, take a faster path to cloud\/AI with an environment that\u2019s built just for you, and anything in between. AI may be sweeping the contact center, but there\u2019s no one-size-fits-all approach to integrating it within your environment. It\u2019s crucial that businesses work with a provider who lets them move at a pace that makes sense for them.\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0See how Avaya can help you embrace AI without changing what works.