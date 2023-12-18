Africa

Americas

Asia

Europe

Oceania

人気のトピック

トピックス

About

Policies

Our Network

More

ホームIT指導者ダーレーン・テイラーCIOの成功の方程式：Listen, Drive, Care
Michael Bertha
著者: Michael Bertha
Contributor

ダーレーン・テイラーCIOの成功の方程式：Listen, Drive, Care

特集
Dec 18, 20231分
IT指導者

このモーターシティのCIOは、信頼性の構築と維持は共感主導のアプローチから始まり、それが優秀な人材にとって非常に魅力的な存在になる可能性があると言う。

Darlene Taylor stylized
クレジットDarlene Taylor / Superior Industries

優秀な人材は、成功を推進する資質を備えたリーダーの下で働きたいと思っている。そして、そのようなリーダーにとって、信頼性は王様なのだ。   

世界最大級のアルミホイールサプライヤーであるスペリオール・インダストリーズのCIO、ダーレーン・テイラー氏は、彼女の「ストリート・クレジット」を、最初は自動車設計と製造のエンジニアとして、次に「モーター・シティ」の巨大企業数社でITリーダーとして、責任ある役割を担ってきた過去の経験によるものだとしている。  

「私の血管にはモーターオイルが流れている」とテイラーは言う。デトロイト出身のテイラーは、ミシガン大学で機械工学を専攻し、自動車業界に入ってからは、社内のチームを率いて複雑なテクノロジー・イニシアチブを推進してきた。ミシガン州女性技術者協議会（MCWT）の最高使命責任者として、またT200のメンバーとして、地域社会の変革を推進してきた。そして彼女は、CIOの誰々の間で人気者となっている。

つまり、彼女は基本的な経営哲学に基づき、Listen, Drive, Careという信頼性を確立し、維持する方法を心得ているのだ。

Listen

フォロワーシップの構築は共感から始まり、共感はまず傾聴によって達成される、とテイラーは言う。「CEOと話しているときでも、工場のメンテナンス作業員と話しているときでも、私は彼らがエコシステムのどこに当てはまるのか、そして彼らの仕事を助けるためにテクノロジーをどのように活用できるのかを理解するために、熱心に耳を傾けています」と彼女は言う。

最近製造現場を訪問した際、あるオペレーターを観察していたテイラーは、彼がアプリケーションへのデータ入力に苦労していることに気づいた。「彼の手袋はユーザー・インターフェースに対応していなかったのです」と彼女は説明する。その後すぐに、彼女はチームと協力していくつかの解決策を試行し、そのオペレーターだけでなく、工場フロアの他の作業員の体験を改善する解決策にたどり着いた。

これは、単に話を聴くことでインスピレーションを得ることができるタイプの革新のほんの一例に過ぎず、テイラーは交流を職場に関する問題に限定しないよう注意を促している。「LinkedInや履歴書からは得られない、（チームについて）学ぶべきこと、彼らから引き出せるインスピレーションがたくさんある」。

テイラーにとって、そのチームとは組織図に載っている人たちだけにとどまらない。「何年もの間、何百人ものチームメンバー、パートナー、顧客と関係を築く機会があった。

また、グループチャットも積極的に利用している。「グループチャットは、互いの業績を応援し、祝福し、新しいテクノロジーについての洞察を共有したり、仲間に助言を求めたりするのに最適な場所です」と彼女は言う。

最後に、彼女はリーダーに、戦略的、技術的、自己啓発、友人や家族、個人的な生活について明らかにするような出来事の話題に焦点を当てながら、チームと豊かにコミュニケーションをとるよう勧めている。共感が重要なのだから、質問し、耳を傾けなければならない。共感は重要だから。なぜなら、共感は重要だからだ。

Drive

テイラーの運転は速い。遅い車を運転するには人生は短すぎる」と彼女は言う。彼女は冗談めかしてそう言うが、この考え方は彼女を何度も成功に導いてきたものであり、彼女の経営哲学の2つ目の柱である推進力である。

ほとんどの業界では、プロジェクトは開始日から計画される。プロジェクトの終了を意味する最後のマイルストーンが見えてくるまで、慎重にマイルストーンが並べられる。「大型自動運転はまったく逆だ」とテイラーは説明する。新車の発売や新規顧客へのEDI（Electronic Data Interchange：電子データ交換）のロールアウトなど、動かしがたい終了日がある場合、マイルストーンを逆算して配置する。

テイラーは、行動とそれを可能にするすべてのツール、特に分析麻痺を緩和するツールを好む。アジャイルでは、テストして学ぶという考え方をチームに植え付けようとしている。 「アジャイルは素晴らしいが、正しいマインドセットがなければ台無しになる。アジャイルは素晴らしいが、正しい考え方がなければ台無しになる」と彼女は説明する。

これは、無謀であるべきだと言っているのではない。テイラーはそう強調する。彼女のチームは精力的にリスクを管理している。しかし、それは勢いと前向きな精神を奨励するためである。彼女が言うように、「一日の終わりに、もし私たちが何かを壊したとしても、私たちは互いに支え合っている。一緒に解決する。直線的に考える余裕はないのだから。時間はあっという間に過ぎるから、速く走らなければならないんだ」

Care

テイラーにとってケアとは、多くのリーダーにとってそうであるように、気遣いや余計なお世話ではなく、必要なものであり、ギブ・アンド・テイクの長期戦であり、彼女の哲学全体の要であり、顧客、同僚、地域社会、株主、そして業界全体といったすべてのオーディエンスに適用できるものである。それはどのようなものだろうか？

最近では、MCWTでのサイバー・チャレンジのように見えた。テイラーは、若い女の子たちがサイバーセキュリティのスキルを磨き、その分野でのキャリアを追求することを奨励する機会として、このチャレンジを推進した。「参加者の多くは、事後的にLinkedInで私とつながり、私は彼女たちを指導し、彼女たちの勉強を助けることに大きな誇りを感じています」と彼女は言う。そして、その過程で自分のサイバー・スキルを高める機会にも恵まれた」と彼女は言う。

たとえ小さなことでも、気遣いの行為は特に大きな効果をもたらすとテイラーは言う。チームメイトを例に、彼女はこう説明する。「もちろん私たちには仕事があるけれど、病気の子どもや親の状態を確認するのは、ほんの少しの努力でできる。私たちはみんな人間だ。仕事以外のこともある。」

そして、タイミングはしばしば重要である。積極的なネットワーカーであるテイラーは、同僚が役割の合間を縫っている時期ほど、気遣いを示すチャンスはないと説明する。「私はできる限り、同僚を紹介し、慈善活動に参加させるように努めています」とテイラーは言う。偶然にも、そのような努力の結果、キャリアの初期に仕事を得ることができたのだ。

「ケアがなければ、哲学は崩壊します」と彼女は言う。「その人について知っていることをすべて知っているとしたらどうだろう？では、もし彼らが話を聞き、速く運転したらどうだろう？もし彼らが実際に気にかけていなかったら、あなたは彼らを信頼するだろうか？」

Michael Bertha
著者： Michael Bertha
Contributor

Michael Bertha is a Partner at Metis Strategy, a strategy and management consulting firm specializing in the intersection of business strategy and technology. Michael is the Head of the firm's Central Office, where he advises Fortune 500 CIOs and Digital executives on the role that technology plays in differentiating the customer experience, developing new products & services, unlocking new business models, and improving organizational operations. Prior to joining Metis Strategy, Michael spent 9 years in the IT Strategy practice at Deloitte Consulting, where he focused on working with senior leadership teams across several industries on strategic, IT-enabled business transformations. Michael has an MBA from Cornell University, and a master’s degree in the Management of IT from the University of Virginia.

最も人気のある作家

もっと見せて

特集

ダーレーン・テイラーCIOの成功の方程式：Listen, Drive, Care

著者： Michael Bertha
Dec 18, 20231分
IT指導者
イメージ
特集

CIOの新しい役割とは？会社の最高指揮官（チーフ・オーケストレーター）として

著者： Minda Zetlin
Dec 06, 20231分
IT指導者
イメージ
ケーススタディー

ルフトハンザのデジタルな未来は「デジタル格納庫」から飛び立つ

著者： Mark Chillingworth
Dec 04, 20231分
デジタルトランスフォーメーション
イメージ