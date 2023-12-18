Why driving a sustainable IT strategy requires a holistic approach

Enterprises are under increasing pressure from consumers, investors and regulators to demonstrate their sustainability credentials. \n\nThe position is stark: data shows global temperatures may rise by 2.4-2.6 degrees Celsius by the end of the century[1], surpassing the 1.5 degree rise the world was trying to avert. \n\nBusinesses certainly are working toward sustainability goals. Procurement Leaders Organization[2] research shows nearly 80% of chief procurement officers are under greater scrutiny from the C-Suite to mobilize on ESG-related initiatives.\n\nBut without the proper data managed in a way that can generate actionable insights, it can be hard to create, act and report on sustainability efforts. For true ESG success and to make a real dent in climate change, enterprises need a way to holistically collect, organize and store their sustainability-related supply chain data.\n\n\u201cWe truly believe that now is an imperative time for organizations to not only have an ESG strategy, but also to figure out how to best mobilize on it,\u201d says Rafiq Merchant, Senior Consulting, GEP. \u201cThe market really is demanding that companies achieve that operational sustainability.\u201d\n\nAnticipating regulations\n\nSo, what does the regulatory landscape look like? Europe has been a leader with landmark legislation such as the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive and German Supply Chain Due Diligence Act. The U.S. is following suit. \n\n\u201cYou\u2019re starting to see that momentum in the U.S. at a national level,\u201d says Merchant. \n\nEnterprises are anticipating regulations such as the SEC\u2019s proposed climate disclosure rule[3], which would make having a clear ESG strategy even more critical for companies looking to make strides toward sustainability.\n\nYet on this crucial imperative, companies are still struggling to create an effective plan which allows them to achieve their goals.\n\nThe truth is that they need help. \n\nA one-stop-shop for sustainability\n\nGEP\u2019s end-to-end sustainability management platform hosts all sustainability-related data in one spot. The tool includes a simple interface where users can upload ESG data and external data, and it starts by establishing a comprehensive ESG baseline by uniting disparate data sources.\n\nIt gives enterprises a granular view of sustainability, showing the overall emissions impact caused by a variety of categories in areas related to products, employee travel and transportation. \n\n\u201cThe platform is that one-stop-shop,\u201d says Merchant. \u201cIt\u2019s a really powerful way for you to make meaningful progress for your operational supply chain and ESG goals.\u201d\n\nGEP Green\u2019s recommendation engine is powered by GEP\u2019s generative AI. It helps various stakeholders collaborate to create an actionable road map and list of projects to contribute to corporate-wide goals \u2013 like reducing carbon emissions or water usage or eliminating waste.\n\nThe view of the overall supplier landscape and how suppliers are progressing on their ESG goals helps give executives an easy-to-understand view of how the organization is progressing.\n\nWith the technology, enterprises easily report on their sustainability progress through annual reports. They can compare their progress with their peers, too.\n\n\u201cGEP Green can really be that end-to-end solution for your supply chain sustainability goals.\u201d Merchant says.\n\nLearn more about GEP Green.\n\n[1] United Nations, Technical dialogue of the first global stocktake. Synthesis report by the co-facilitators on the technical dialogue, September 2023 [2] Procurement leaders, Thoughts from Day 1 and Day 2 of Americas Procurement Congress, September 2021[3] Deloitte, The SEC unveils environmental disclosure requirements