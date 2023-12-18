IBM to buy StreamSets and webMethods from Software AG for $2.3B

IBM is bolstering its portfolio in artificial intelligence and hybrid cloud services, announcing a move to acquire Software AG’s enterprise integration platforms.

The tech giant will shell out € 2.13 billion ($2.33 billion) to bring the StreamSets and webMethods platforms into its fold. In October, Software AG launched Streamsets and webMethods as its Super Ipaas business. An integration platform as a service (iPaaS) is a cloud-based system used to create new applications or to orchestrate data flows.

As businesses speed up their digital transformation, solutions for application and data integration become key for modernizing applications and deploying AI effectively throughout the enterprise, IBM said in a news release announcing the deal.

“StreamSets and webMethods are among the technology leaders in application integration, API management, and data integration. IDC predicts the worldwide integration software market will exceed $18.0 billion in 2027 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1%.1,” IBM said.

The IBM acquisition is consistent with the tech giant’s strategy to lean into WatsonX AI by extending the data value chain in both the cloud and hybrid environment, said Dhaval Moogimane, senior partner for High-Tech & Software at the consulting firm West Monroe Partners.

“This is relevant for their clients in industries with large multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments such as financial services, insurance, and healthcare, where IBM has a strong presence and could allow them to accelerate the delivery of vertical AI solutions in those markets,” he added.