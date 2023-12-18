Africa

Americas

Asia

Europe

Oceania

Popular Topics

Topics

About

Policies

Our Network

More

HomeCloud ComputingIBM to buy StreamSets and webMethods from Software AG for $2.3B
by Sascha Brodsky

IBM to buy StreamSets and webMethods from Software AG for $2.3B

News
Dec 18, 20234 mins
Cloud ComputingEnterprise ApplicationsMergers and Acquisitions

The move highlights the need for effective application and data integration as digital transformation accelerates.

Jigsaw puzzle pieces coming together, merger, M&A, mergers and acquisitions
Credit: Gett Images

IBM is bolstering its portfolio in artificial intelligence and hybrid cloud services, announcing a move to acquire Software AG’s enterprise integration platforms.

The tech giant will shell out € 2.13 billion  ($2.33 billion) to bring the StreamSets and webMethods platforms into its fold. In October, Software AG launched Streamsets and webMethods as its Super Ipaas business. An integration platform as a service (iPaaS) is a cloud-based system used to create new applications or to orchestrate data flows.

As businesses speed up their digital transformation, solutions for application and data integration become key for modernizing applications and deploying AI effectively throughout the enterprise, IBM said in a news release announcing the deal.

“StreamSets and webMethods are among the technology leaders in application integration, API management, and data integration. IDC predicts the worldwide integration software market will exceed $18.0 billion in 2027 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1%.1,” IBM said.

The IBM acquisition is consistent with the tech giant’s strategy to lean into WatsonX AI by extending the data value chain in both the cloud and hybrid environment, said Dhaval Moogimane, senior partner for High-Tech & Software at the consulting firm West Monroe Partners.

“This is relevant for their clients in industries with large multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments such as financial services, insurance, and healthcare, where IBM has a strong presence and could allow them to accelerate the delivery of vertical AI solutions in those markets,” he added.

IBM boosts cloud portfolio

IBM is boosting its cloud technology portfoilio by buying Software AG’s IPaaS tools. The move is part of IBM’s focus on hybrid cloud, a plan they’ve been building on with some major buys, including Red Hat for $34 billion in 2018 and Apptio for $4.6 billion in June.

The purchase “is reflective of organizations continuing to look into differentiating their positioning around the overall AI and data value chain,” Moogimane said.

The move highlights the ongoing consolidation in the tech industry, where large players are acquiring specialized platforms to diversify their offerings and strengthen their market position, said Ankit Prakash, the founder of Sprout24, a contextual data platform for SaaS products.

“It’s a clear signal that the future of technology lies in the convergence of data, AI, and cloud services, a nexus that is rapidly becoming the backbone of digital transformation strategies across industries,” he added.

Software AG, a key figure in the software sector, is primarily owned by Silver Lake, a major private equity firm. Silver Lake secured a 93.3% stake in the German software company following a takeover campaign earlier this year. This acquisition valued Software AG at about € 2.6 billion  ($2.84 billion).

Silver Lake took control of Software AG by initially buying a 63% majority stake for $2.4 billion. They later increased their ownership to over 85% in September. Silver Lake has further consolidated its hold on Software AG by acquiring 93% of the company, with plans to take it private by delisting it from the stock market.

“IBM is the ideal home for webMethods and StreamSets, the products at the heart of our Super iPaaS vision,” said Sanjay Brahmawar, Chief Executive Officer of Software AG, in a news release. “Combined with IBM’s global scale and focus on hybrid cloud and AI, our people will have a fantastic opportunity to develop while helping enterprises everywhere get the most out of their applications and data.”

IBM said that StreamSets and webMethods will be acquired with available cash. The transaction is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

by Sascha Brodsky
Contributing writer

Sascha Brodsky is a contributing writer for the Foundry group of publications.

Most popular authors

Show me more

news

IBM to buy StreamSets and webMethods from Software AG for $2.3B

By Sascha Brodsky
Dec 18, 20234 mins
Mergers and AcquisitionsCloud ComputingEnterprise Applications
Image

“Cloud adoption momentum in the GCC will gain further impetus in 2024”

By Andrea Benito
Dec 18, 20236 mins
CIOEmerging Technology
Image
brandpost Sponsored by NTT DATA

A look into the lifecycle of software-defined infrastructure with NTT DATA’s Technology Solutions

By Dilip Kumar, Global Chief Digital Officer at NTT DATA
Dec 18, 20233 mins
Digital Transformation
Image
podcast

CIO Leadership Live ASEAN with Idan Zalzberg, Chief Technology Officer, Agoda

Dec 17, 202319 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
podcast

CIO Leadership Live Canada with Renate Cunneen, Vice President, Global Corporate Technology, Canada Life

Dec 14, 202320 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
podcast

CIO Leadership Live Australia with Peter Gasparovic, Former General Manager IT, Dunbrae Group

Dec 13, 202327 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
video

CIO Leadership Live ASEAN with Idan Zalzberg, Chief Technology Officer, Agoda

Dec 17, 202319 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
video

CIO Leadership Live Canada with Renate Cunneen, Vice President, Global Corporate Technology, Canada Life

Dec 14, 202320 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
video

CIO Leadership Live Australia with Peter Gasparovic, Former General Manager IT, Dunbrae Group

Dec 13, 202327 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image