Empowering at-risk youth and adults with devices, connectivity and dignity

Portland Opportunities Industrial Center and Rosemary Anderson High School (POIC + RAHS) has a long name, but a simple, powerful mission: helping at-risk youth and adults be safe and successful. This thriving non-profit organization based in Portland, Oregon provides a diverse range of much-needed services, including alternative education, public safety and violence intervention, and job training and placement. In all, it serves more than 3,000 students, families and other participants in underserved communities every year. Meeting the needs of this many clients requires reliable communication and fast connectivity\u2014lots of it.\n\nReducing the digital divide \n\nIn early 2023, POIC began partnering with Verizon as part of a major digital inclusion effort established by the Michigan Collegiate Telecommunications Association (MiCTA). As a member of this innovative telecommunications purchasing consortium, POIC gains access to a broad range of Verizon technology services at attractive prices\u2014all to encourage digital equity. Today, POIC relies on Verizon for an ever-expanding portfolio of solutions, including hundreds of smartphones, mobile hotspots, routers and other hardware. Verizon\u2019s low-cost monthly plans help POIC bring reliable, affordable connectivity to more participants\u2014from high-school students to the recently incarcerated. And Verizon field personnel provide expertise and assistance that help the organization get the most impact and value from Verizon technology.\n\nA chance to help more people in need\n\n \u201cOur program managers are extremely excited about this program because they get to assist more people in new ways,\u201d says Jason Clanton, POIC\u2019s chief information officer. \u201cThey get to say yes more often to someone who really needs a device.\u201d Reliable communication and fast internet access can be critical to the people that POIC serves. It connects families in transition, enables students to learn from anywhere, helps jobseekers apply for work, and allows the recently incarcerated to reintegrate into everyday life. Thanks to MiCTA and Verizon\u2019s commitment to reduce the digital divide, these capabilities are now in the hands of hundreds of POIC participants who may not have been able to afford them on their own.\n\nEmpowering clients with dignity\n\nThe smartphones POIC provides to its clients effectively become their personal property, a powerful aspect of the program. \u201cBecause of the reduced pricing model that Verizon offers, we can say here, this phone is yours,\u201d says Clanton. \u201cUsually, there\u2019s a boatload of conditions that come with getting any device. But now we can just set our clients up with a phone and let them get on with their lives.\u201d \n\nPutting communication to work in diverse ways\n\nVerizon connectivity lets staff members stay in touch with more people, more often\u2014and enhance its diverse programs. \u201cWe have a wide range of uses for the Verizon solutions because we have so many types of clients,\u201d says John Stilwell, POIC\u2019s former board chair and current facilities manager. Verizon connectivity enables community safety staff to stay in touch with clients, including relocated, rehabilitated gang members. In Rosemary Anderson Schools, expanded access to reliable internet service allows students to participate in distance learning and other online assignments. And within the work placement area, it enables jobseekers to apply for jobs, follow up on potential opportunities, and actively participate in the job market.\n\nHelping ensure continuity of services\n\nThe services that POIC provides to its clients are vital\u2014 and often time-sensitive. To ensure constant access to its services, resources and people, POIC will be implementing Verizon Fixed Wireless Access routers in its key locations to provide reliable backup connectivity. The result? Services will be available, communication will continue uninterrupted\u2014and clients and POIC staff members can stay connected. Cost savings help expand services. The affordable Verizon hardware and contracts available via MiCTA have a bottom-line benefit that goes beyond cost savings. \u201cFor years, we paid phone bills, Internet Service Provider bills and other bills,\u201d recalls Clanton. \u201cI remember seeing one cell plan that was charging a client $500 a month. The low-cost Verizon plans offered through MiCTA definitely let us save money. And now we can take that money and reinvest it elsewhere, expanding the people we can serve via our programs.\u201d\n\nProviding connectivity wherever it\u2019s needed\n\nVerizon Jetpack Mobile Hotspot devices and Verizon Internet Gateway Home Routers give POIC connectivity options that go beyond giving smartphones to individuals. For example, they serve as a simple solution for families in transition, relocated gang members, and other groups who need connectivity in a consistent setting. Once the equipment is no longer needed, POIC can pass it along to the next group. Verizon Internet Gateways and Mobile Hotspots will also fill a need at POIC\u2019s facilities, which need reliable, available (and redundant) internet access. According to POIC, these Verizon solutions will also fill an important role at events, where there may not be internet service. \u201cWe often go to events, or host events, where we want to enable people to sign up for services,\u201d says Clanton. \u201cFrequently, there\u2019s no internet service, or it may be unreliable. Now we can go to events and know that people there can get dependable, fast access to the internet, sign up for services, and apply for jobs\u2014quickly and easily.\u201d\n\nA chance to inspire other non-profit organizations\n\nPOIC leaders are helping inspire non-profit agencies and education institutions to participate in the MiCTA program\u2014and bring Verizon connectivity to their organizations and the people they serve. \u201cWe\u2019re strategic thinkers and strategic planners,\u201d says Erickson. \u201cBut we also recognize an opportunity, and these opportunities with Verizon have been tremendous. For us, it was all just too good to pass up—and for others, too." 

"The Verizon solutions from MiCTA are making a real difference in our three main areas—community safety, schools and work training." Jason Clanton, Chief Information Officer, POIC