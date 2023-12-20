クラウドアプリ移行の頭痛を避けるための4つの対策

\u4f01\u696d\u306f\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30af\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30ab\u30eb\u306a\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u3067\u7a3c\u50cd\u3055\u305b\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u4e00\u65e6\u6c7a\u3081\u305f\u3089\u3001\u4ed6\u306e\u30d7\u30ed\u30d0\u30a4\u30c0\u30fc\u306b\u79fb\u884c\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u307b\u3068\u3093\u3069\u306a\u3044\u3002\u305d\u306e\u5927\u304d\u306a\u7406\u7531\u306e1\u3064\u306f\u3001\u591a\u304f\u306e\u5834\u5408\u3001\u9078\u629e\u3057\u305f\u30d7\u30ed\u30d0\u30a4\u30c0\u30fc\u306e\u30a8\u30b3\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u306b\u30ed\u30c3\u30af\u30a4\u30f3\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304b\u3089\u3060\u3002\u79fb\u884c\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u306f\u5358\u7d14\u306b\u9ad8\u3059\u304e\u308b\u3068\u3001\u30ac\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u306e\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u30fb\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u62c5\u5f53\u526f\u793e\u9577\u30b7\u30c9\u30fb\u30ca\u30b0\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u304d\u3061\u3093\u3068\u8a08\u753b\u3092\u7acb\u3066\u308c\u3070\u3001\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u79fb\u884c\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u306f\u306a\u3044\u306f\u305a\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u30d7\u30ed\u30d5\u30a7\u30c3\u30b7\u30e7\u30ca\u30eb\u30fb\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u4f01\u696dGlobant\u306e\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u30aa\u30da\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u304a\u3088\u3073\u30b5\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30fb\u30b9\u30bf\u30b8\u30aa\u30fb\u30d1\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30d1\u30d6\u30ed\u30fb\u30c7\u30eb\u30fb\u30b8\u30e5\u30c7\u30a3\u30c1\u30a7\u306f\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u3092\u6b63\u3057\u304f\u914d\u7f6e\u3059\u308c\u3070\u79fb\u884c\u306f\u53ef\u80fd\u3060\u3068\u4ed8\u3051\u52a0\u3048\u308b\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3001\u5f7c\u3068\u5f7c\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u305d\u308c\u3092\u6210\u529f\u3055\u305b\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u300c\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u306e\u306f\u3001\u30aa\u30fc\u30d7\u30f3\u306a\u30d7\u30e9\u30c3\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e0\u3068\u30d5\u30ec\u30fc\u30e0\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u3092\u6226\u7565\u7684\u306b\u63a1\u7528\u3057\u3001\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u30fb\u30d7\u30ed\u30d0\u30a4\u30c0\u30fc\u3092\u30a4\u30f3\u30d5\u30e9\u30ec\u30a4\u30e4\u30fc\u306e\u5f79\u5272\u306b\u8ffd\u3044\u3084\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3002\u3053\u306e\u30a2\u30d7\u30ed\u30fc\u30c1\u306f\u3001\u5b66\u7fd2\u66f2\u7dda\u304c\u6025\u306a\u53cd\u9762\u3001\u4e2d\u9577\u671f\u7684\u306b\u306f\u3088\u308a\u6709\u5229\u306a\u7d50\u679c\u3092\u3082\u305f\u3089\u3059\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u4ed8\u3051\u52a0\u3048\u308b\u3002\u300c\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u306e\u306f\u3001\u30d7\u30e9\u30c3\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e0\u30fb\u30cb\u30e5\u30fc\u30c8\u30e9\u30eb\u306a\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30a6\u30a7\u30a2\u30fb\u30a2\u30fc\u30ad\u30c6\u30af\u30c8\u3092\u5c0e\u5165\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3002\u300d\n\n\u7c73\u56fd\u7279\u8a31\u5546\u6a19\u5e81\u306eCIO\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30b8\u30a7\u30a4\u30df\u30fc\u30fb\u30db\u30eb\u30b3\u30e0\u306f\u3001\u3082\u3046\u5c11\u3057\u30cb\u30e5\u30a2\u30f3\u30b9\u306e\u7570\u306a\u308b\u898b\u65b9\u3092\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u540c\u306f\u3001\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u30fb\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u30fb\u30d7\u30ed\u30d0\u30a4\u30c0\u30fc\u9593\u3067\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u79fb\u884c\u3055\u305b\u308b\u9078\u629e\u80a2\u3092\u30aa\u30fc\u30d7\u30f3\u306b\u3057\u3066\u304a\u304d\u305f\u3044\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u4e3b\u8981\u306a\u30d7\u30ed\u30d0\u30a4\u30c0\u30fc\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u5e02\u5834\u8abf\u67fb\u3092\u884c\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u305d\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306b\u306f\u3001\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u521d\u3081\u3066\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u306b\u79fb\u884c\u3059\u308b\u524d\u306b\u3001\u65e9\u3081\u306b\u8a08\u753b\u3092\u7acb\u3066\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002\n\n\u30ed\u30c3\u30af\u30a4\u30f3\u306e\u30ea\u30b9\u30af\u3092\u6700\u5c0f\u9650\u306b\u6291\u3048\u308b\n\n\u5404\u30d9\u30f3\u30c0\u30fc\u306e\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u30cd\u30a4\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3092\u5229\u7528\u3059\u308b\u969b\u306b\u306f\u3001\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30c9\u30aa\u30d5\u3092\u614e\u91cd\u306b\u691c\u8a0e\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002\u300c\u30a2\u30b0\u30ce\u30b9\u30c6\u30a3\u30c3\u30af\uff08\u4e0d\u53ef\u77e5\u8ad6\u7684\uff09\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u7dad\u6301\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u30fb\u30d7\u30ed\u30d0\u30a4\u30c0\u30fc\u306e\u30cd\u30a4\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u30fb\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3092\u5229\u7528\u3057\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3044\u3046\u9078\u629e\u3092\u3059\u308b\u3068\u3001\u300e\u3088\u308a\u826f\u3044\u3001\u3088\u308a\u5b89\u3044\u3001\u3088\u308a\u901f\u3044\u300f\u3068\u3044\u3046\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30fb\u30b1\u30fc\u30b9\u306e\u6307\u6a19\u306e\u591a\u304f\u3092\u5931\u3046\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u308b\u300d\u3068\u30db\u30eb\u30b3\u30e0\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u30d9\u30f3\u30c0\u30fc\u30ed\u30c3\u30af\u30a4\u30f3\u306b\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u304c\u304b\u304b\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3001\u4e0d\u53ef\u77e5\u8ad6\u7684\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u3082\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u304c\u304b\u304b\u308b\u3002\u300d\n\n\u30c7\u30eb\u30fb\u30b8\u30e5\u30c7\u30a3\u30b9\u306f\u3001\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u30fb\u30d9\u30f3\u30c0\u30fc\u306e\u30ed\u30c3\u30af\u30a4\u30f3\u30923\u3064\u306e\u5f62\u614b\u306b\u5206\u985e\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u30d7\u30e9\u30c3\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e0\u30fb\u30ed\u30c3\u30af\u30a4\u30f3\u3068\u306f\u3001\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u306e\u57fa\u76e4\u69cb\u6210\uff08\u30ea\u30bd\u30fc\u30b9\u30fb\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d4\u30f3\u30b0\u3001\u30dd\u30ea\u30b7\u30fc\u3001RBAC\u3001\u30cf\u30a4\u30d6\u30ea\u30c3\u30c9\u63a5\u7d9a\u3001\u30e2\u30cb\u30bf\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u3001\u30b3\u30f3\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30a2\u30f3\u30b9\u306a\u3069\uff09\u304c\u5b8c\u6210\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u5834\u5408\u306b\u767a\u751f\u3059\u308b\u3082\u306e\u3067\u3001\u305d\u306e\u3059\u3079\u3066\u3092\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u30d7\u30e9\u30c3\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e0\u3067\u518d\u4f5c\u6210\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306f\u8907\u96d1\u306a\u305f\u3081\u3001\u5225\u306e\u30d7\u30e9\u30c3\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e0\u3078\u306e\u79fb\u884c\u304c\u56f0\u96e3\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3002\n\n\u30a2\u30fc\u30ad\u30c6\u30af\u30c1\u30e3\u30fc\u30fb\u30ed\u30c3\u30af\u30a4\u30f3\u306f\u3001\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u304c\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u30fb\u30d7\u30ed\u30d0\u30a4\u30c0\u30fc\u306e\u8907\u6570\u306e\u30de\u30cd\u30fc\u30b8\u30c9\u30fb\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u306b\u4f9d\u5b58\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u5834\u5408\u3060\u3002\u3053\u306e\u5834\u5408\u3001\u79fb\u884c\u3059\u308b\u524d\u306b\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u518d\u8a2d\u8a08\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002\n\n\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3001\u6cd5\u7684\u306a\u30ed\u30c3\u30af\u30a4\u30f3\u3082\u3042\u308b\u3002\u3042\u3089\u304b\u3058\u3081\u6c7a\u3081\u3089\u308c\u305f\u671f\u9593\u3001\u30a8\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30ba\u30fb\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u5951\u7d04\u306b\u30b3\u30df\u30c3\u30c8\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u5834\u5408\u3060\u3002\u300c\u3053\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u30b3\u30df\u30c3\u30c8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u306f\u89e3\u7d04\u304c\u96e3\u3057\u304f\u3001\u30de\u30a4\u30b0\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u5b9f\u884c\u3092\u56f0\u96e3\u306b\u3059\u308b\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u30d9\u30f3\u30c0\u30fc\u306e\u56f2\u3044\u8fbc\u307f\u306f\u3001CIO\u304c\u56de\u907f\u3057\u3088\u3046\u3068\u6700\u5584\u3092\u5c3d\u304f\u3057\u3066\u3082\u907f\u3051\u3089\u308c\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002CIO\u306f\u901a\u5e38\u3001\u7d71\u5408\u3092\u671b\u3080\u304c\u3001\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u304c\u9ad8\u3059\u304e\u3066\u6b63\u5f53\u5316\u3067\u304d\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u304c\u591a\u3044\u3002CIO\u306f\u901a\u5e38\u3001\u7d71\u5408\u3092\u671b\u3080\u304c\u3001\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u304c\u9ad8\u3059\u304e\u3066\u6b63\u5f53\u5316\u3067\u304d\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u304c\u591a\u3044\u3002\u307b\u3068\u3093\u3069\u306e\u5834\u5408\u3001CIO\u306f\u30de\u30eb\u30c1\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u30fb\u30e2\u30c7\u30eb\u3092\u7dad\u6301\u3059\u308b\u3068\u30ca\u30b0\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u3057\u304b\u3057\u7d44\u7e54\u306b\u306f\u3001\u969c\u5bb3\u306b\u3082\u304b\u304b\u308f\u3089\u305aIaaS\u30d7\u30ed\u30d0\u30a4\u30c0\u30fc\u9593\u3092\u79fb\u884c\u3059\u308b\u6b63\u5f53\u306a\u7406\u7531\u304c\u3042\u308b\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u306a\u3044\u3001\u3068\u30c7\u30eb\u30fb\u30b8\u30e5\u30fc\u30c7\u30a3\u30b9\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u6700\u3082\u4e00\u822c\u7684\u306a\u306e\u306f\u3001\u7af6\u5408\u3059\u308b\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u30fb\u30d7\u30ed\u30d0\u30a4\u30c0\u30fc\u306e\u7a4d\u6975\u7684\u306a\u5272\u5f15\u3092\u5229\u7528\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u4fa1\u5024\u3068OPEX\u306e\u9593\u306e\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u6bd4\u7387\u3092\u6539\u5584\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u7d44\u7e54\u304c\u4fe1\u983c\u6027\u3092\u5411\u4e0a\u3055\u305b\u305f\u3044\u5834\u5408\u306b\u30de\u30eb\u30c1\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u30fb\u30a2\u30fc\u30ad\u30c6\u30af\u30c1\u30e3\u3092\u6d3b\u7528\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3002\n\n\u5c06\u6765\u7684\u306a\u79fb\u884c\u3092\u898b\u636e\u3048\u305f\u8a08\u753b\u3092\u7acb\u3066\u308b\n\n\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u30ac\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u304c\u300c\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u30fb\u30ea\u30d1\u30c8\u30ea\u30a8\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u300d\u3068\u547c\u3076\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3001\u4e3b\u8981\u306a\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u30d7\u30ed\u30d0\u30a4\u30c0\u30fc\u9593\u3067\u79fb\u884c\u3055\u305b\u305f\u3044\u3068\u8003\u3048\u308b\u306e\u306f\u3001\u305f\u3044\u3066\u3044\u306e\u5834\u5408\u3001\u8aa4\u3063\u305f\u8a08\u753b\u306e\u7d50\u679c\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3068\u30ca\u30b0\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u30ca\u30b0\u306f\u3001\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u3078\u306e\u30ea\u30d5\u30c8\u30fb\u30a2\u30f3\u30c9\u30fb\u30b7\u30d5\u30c8\u306e\u30c7\u30d7\u30ed\u30a4\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306a\u304f\u3001\u624b\u9803\u306a\u4fa1\u683c\u306e\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u30cd\u30a4\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u30fb\u30df\u30c9\u30eb\u30a6\u30a7\u30a2\u3084\u958b\u767a\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u306e\u4f7f\u7528\u3092\u6c7a\u5b9a\u3057\u3001\u5b8c\u4e86\u3057\u305f\u3089\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u30aa\u30f3\u30d7\u30ec\u30df\u30b9\u306e\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30d9\u30fc\u30c8\u30fb\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u306b\u623b\u3059\u3053\u3068\u3092\u610f\u56f3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u5834\u5408\u306b\u3082\u3001\u3053\u306e\u50be\u5411\u304c\u898b\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\n\n\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u3001MSP\u3084\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u30a4\u30f3\u30c6\u30b0\u30ec\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u306e\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3092\u5229\u7528\u3057\u3066\u8a08\u753b\u3092\u7acb\u3066\u3001\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u306b\u79fb\u884c\u3059\u308b\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u6b63\u3057\u304f\u9078\u629e\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u52e7\u3081\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u300c\u4e00\u65e6\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u306b\u79fb\u884c\u3057\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3046\u3068\u3001\u305d\u306e\u30d7\u30e9\u30c3\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u7e1b\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u308b\u304b\u3089\u3060\u3002\u300d\n\n\u91d1\u878d\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u4f01\u696d\u306eUSAA\u306f\u30014\u3064\u306e\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u30d7\u30ed\u30d0\u30a4\u30c0\u30fc\u306e\u4e2d\u304b\u3089\u3001\u5404\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u30ed\u30fc\u30c9\u3068\u901a\u5e38\u306e\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u30db\u30b9\u30c8\u3059\u308b\u30d7\u30ed\u30d0\u30a4\u30c0\u30fc\u3092\u614e\u91cd\u306b\u9078\u3093\u3060\u3068SVP\u517cCTO\u306e\u30b8\u30a7\u30d5\u30fb\u30ab\u30eb\u30b7\u30f3\u30b9\u30ad\u30fc\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u6211\u3005\u306f\u3001\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u30d7\u30ed\u30d0\u30a4\u30c0\u30fc\u3092\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u304c\u6700\u3082\u5f97\u610f\u3068\u3059\u308b\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u3084\u6280\u8853\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u306b\u5408\u308f\u305b\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u300d\n\n\u3053\u306e\u6a5f\u95a2\u306e\u30de\u30eb\u30c1\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u6226\u7565\u306f\u3001\u540c\u304c\u300c\u30aa\u30fc\u30d7\u30f3\u30fb\u30d0\u30a4\u30fb\u30c7\u30b6\u30a4\u30f3\u300d\u3068\u547c\u3076\u539f\u5247\u306b\u57fa\u3065\u3044\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u300c\u30aa\u30fc\u30d7\u30f3\u306a\u6a19\u6e96\u304c\u5b58\u5728\u3059\u308b\u5834\u5408\u306f\u305d\u308c\u3092\u4f7f\u7528\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u30d9\u30f3\u30c0\u30fc\u30ed\u30c3\u30af\u30a4\u30f3\u306e\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u3092\u6e1b\u3089\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u304c\u3001\u30ed\u30c3\u30af\u30a4\u30f3\u306e\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u3068\u5929\u79e4\u306b\u304b\u3051\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u9b45\u529b\u7684\u306a\u4fa1\u5024\u63d0\u6848\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u30cd\u30a4\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3082\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u8a8d\u3081\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u307e\u305f\u3001\u30aa\u30fc\u30d7\u30f3\u306a\u8a2d\u8a08\u539f\u5247\u306f\u3001\u30ed\u30c3\u30af\u30a4\u30f3\u306e\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u3068\u3044\u3046\u70b9\u3067\u306f\u9650\u754c\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u30ca\u30b0\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u6700\u65b0\u306e\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3092\u5229\u7528\u3057\u3066\u3044\u3066\u3082\u3001\u30d7\u30e9\u30c3\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e0\u3054\u3068\u306b\u5b9f\u88c5\u306f\u7570\u306a\u308b\u304b\u3089\u3060\u3002\u4f8b\u3048\u3070\u3001\u30a2\u30de\u30be\u30f3\u306eEC2\u57fa\u76e4\u306f\u30b0\u30fc\u30b0\u30eb\u306eGCP\u3068\u540c\u3058\u3053\u3068\u3092\u3059\u308b\u304c\u3001EC2\u4e0a\u3067\u52d5\u304f\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306f\u3001\u9ad8\u4fa1\u306a\u624b\u76f4\u3057\u3092\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070GCP\u4e0a\u3067\u306f\u52d5\u304b\u306a\u3044\u3002\u307e\u305f\u3001Kubernetes\u306f\u696d\u754c\u6a19\u6e96\u3060\u304c\u3001Azure Communication Services\u3084Google Kubernetes Engine\u306a\u3069\u306e\u5b9f\u88c5\u306f\u3001\u540c\u3058\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306f\u52d5\u4f5c\u3057\u306a\u3044\u3002\n\n\u300c\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u30d7\u30ed\u30d0\u30a4\u30c0\u30fc\u3068\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u9593\u306b\u306f\u3001\u3044\u304f\u3064\u304b\u306e\u62bd\u8c61\u5316\u30ec\u30a4\u30e4\u30fc\u304c\u51fa\u73fe\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u300d\u3068\u30c7\u30eb\u30fb\u30b8\u30e5\u30c7\u30a3\u30c1\u30a7\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306e\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u306f\u3001\u30cd\u30a4\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u306e\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u30fb\u30d7\u30ed\u30d0\u30a4\u30c0\u30fc\u30fb\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3092\u4f7f\u7528\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u5834\u5408\u3067\u3082\u3001\u79fb\u884c\u3092\u7c21\u7d20\u5316\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3002\u300cpub\/sub\u3001\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u547c\u3073\u51fa\u3057\u3001\u30b7\u30fc\u30af\u30ec\u30c3\u30c8\u7ba1\u7406\u3001\u30b9\u30c6\u30fc\u30c8\u7ba1\u7406\u306a\u3069\u306e\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306e\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u306f\u3001\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u30fb\u30d7\u30ed\u30d0\u30a4\u30c0\u30fc\u306b\u95a2\u4fc2\u306a\u304f\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u30b3\u30f3\u30dd\u30fc\u30cd\u30f3\u30c8\u3092\u62bd\u8c61\u5316\u3059\u308b\u3002\u8981\u3059\u308b\u306b\u3001\u9078\u629e\u80a2\u306f\u958b\u304b\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304c\u3001\u3042\u308b\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u30fb\u30d7\u30ed\u30d0\u30a4\u30c0\u30fc\u304b\u3089\u5225\u306e\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u30fb\u30d7\u30ed\u30d0\u30a4\u30c0\u30fc\u3078\u79fb\u884c\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u306f\u3001\u3044\u304f\u3064\u304b\u306e\u4f5c\u696d\u3092\u884c\u3046\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3002\u300d\n\n\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u8981\u4ef6\u3082\u307e\u305f\u3001\u614e\u91cd\u306a\u8a08\u753b\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u5206\u91ce\u3060\u3002\u300c\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u9593\u3067\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u3092\u79fb\u884c\u3055\u305b\u308b\u306b\u306f\u3001\u95a2\u9023\u3059\u308b\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3082\u79fb\u884c\u3055\u305b\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u305f\u3081\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u304c\u304b\u304b\u308b\u3002\u300d\u3068\u30ca\u30b0\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u305d\u306e\u305f\u3081\u3001\u4e8b\u524d\u306b\u8a08\u753b\u3092\u7acb\u3066\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3001\u3068\u30db\u30eb\u30b3\u30e0\u306f\u4ed8\u3051\u52a0\u3048\u308b\u3002\u300c\u5951\u7d04\u66f8\u3092\u4ea4\u308f\u3055\u306a\u3044\u9650\u308a\u3001\u30d7\u30ed\u30d0\u30a4\u30c0\u30fc\u3068\u5951\u7d04\u3057\u3066\u306f\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3002\u305d\u3046\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u53d6\u308a\u51fa\u3059\u65b9\u6cd5\u3084\u3001\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30a6\u30a7\u30a2\u30fb\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3092\u5225\u306e\u5834\u6240\u306b\u8907\u88fd\u3059\u308b\u65b9\u6cd5\u3092\u77e5\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3002\u300d\n\n\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u9069\u5207\u306aETL\u6226\u7565\u3092\u6301\u3064\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u30d7\u30ed\u30d0\u30a4\u30c0\u30fc\u9593\u3067\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u69cb\u9020\u5316\u3055\u308c\u305f\u65b9\u6cd5\u3067\u3001\u5229\u7528\u53ef\u80fd\u306a\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30c3\u30c8\u3067\u79fb\u884c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u4fdd\u8a3c\u3055\u308c\u308b\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3082\u3001\u305d\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u8a08\u753b\u306f\u5b58\u5728\u3057\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u304c\u591a\u3044\u3068\u30c7\u30eb\u30fb\u30b8\u30e5\u30fc\u30c7\u30a3\u30b9\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u30fb\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u30fb\u30d7\u30ed\u30d0\u30a4\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u7406\u8ad6\u7684\u306b\u306f\u4f7f\u3044\u3084\u3059\u3044\u30aa\u30fc\u30d7\u30f3\u30fb\u30d7\u30e9\u30c3\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e0\u3084\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30fb\u30a2\u30af\u30bb\u30b9\u30fb\u30d7\u30ed\u30c8\u30b3\u30eb\u306e\u5229\u7528\u3092\u5f37\u8abf\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304c\u3001\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306e\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u306b\u30a2\u30af\u30bb\u30b9\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u30cd\u30c3\u30c8\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u306e\u5236\u9650\u3084\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u306f\u898b\u843d\u3068\u3055\u308c\u304c\u3061\u3060\u300d\n\n\u3069\u306e\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u30fb\u30cd\u30a4\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u30fb\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3092\u4f7f\u3046\u304b\u3092\u6c7a\u3081\u308b\u3068\u304d\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u306b\u306f\u9078\u629e\u306e\u4f59\u5730\u304c\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3082\u3042\u308b\u3002\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u304c\u826f\u3044\u4f8b\u3060\u3002\u300c\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u306e\u30cb\u30fc\u30ba\u304c\u9ad8\u3044\u5834\u5408\u3001\u4e00\u822c\u7684\u306a\u30b5\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u3067\u306f\u4e0d\u5341\u5206\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u307e\u305b\u3093\u300d\u3068\u30db\u30eb\u30b3\u30e0\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u30cb\u30fc\u30ba\u304c\u5177\u4f53\u7684\u3067\u3042\u308c\u3070\u3042\u308b\u307b\u3069\u3001\u30d9\u30f3\u30c0\u30fc\u30ed\u30c3\u30af\u30a4\u30f3\u3068\u3044\u3046\u70b9\u3067\u3001\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u306f\u53b3\u3057\u304f\u306a\u308b\u3002\u307e\u305f\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u96c6\u7d04\u578b\u306e\u696d\u52d9\u3092\u884c\u3046\u4f01\u696d\u306f\u3001\u30b9\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30b8\u3068\u5e2f\u57df\u5e45\u306e\u4e21\u65b9\u306e\u554f\u984c\u306b\u76f4\u9762\u3057\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001PaaS\u3068IaaS\u306e\u30d7\u30ed\u30d0\u30a4\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u305d\u306e\u4e21\u65b9\u3092\u7af6\u4e89\u4e0a\u306e\u5dee\u5225\u5316\u8981\u56e0\u3068\u3057\u3066\u5229\u7528\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3001\u3068\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u4e21\u65b9\u3092\u4f7f\u3063\u3066\u9ad8\u3044\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u6d3b\u7528\u3057\u3088\u3046\u3068\u3059\u308c\u3070\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306f\u96e3\u3057\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u300d\n\n\u30db\u30eb\u30b3\u30e0\u306f\u3001\u30cd\u30a4\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u30fb\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3092\u6d3b\u7528\u3057\u305f\u30ab\u30b9\u30bf\u30de\u30a4\u30ba\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u3066\u3001\u540c\u304c\u300c\u30d6\u30e9\u30c3\u30af\u30fb\u30b9\u30d7\u30eb\u30fc\u30b9\u300d\u3068\u547c\u3076\u30a2\u30d7\u30ed\u30fc\u30c1\u306b\u5f93\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u9ed2\u3044\u30c8\u30a6\u30d2\u304c\u679d\u3092\u5e79\u306b\u5bc6\u7740\u3055\u305b\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3001USPTO\u3082\u30ab\u30b9\u30bf\u30de\u30a4\u30ba\u3092\u53ef\u80fd\u306a\u9650\u308a\u300c\u7d30\u304f\u300d\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\u305d\u3046\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u30ed\u30c3\u30af\u30a4\u30f3\u3092\u6e1b\u3089\u3059\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306a\u304f\u3001\u540c\u304c\u300c\u904e\u5270\u3067\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u306e\u304b\u304b\u308b\u30d0\u30fc\u30b8\u30e7\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u30fb\u30d1\u30b9\u300d\u3068\u547c\u3076\u3088\u3046\u306a\u4f5c\u696d\u306b\u60a9\u307e\u3055\u308c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3082\u306a\u304f\u306a\u308b\u3002\n\n\u30ab\u30eb\u30b7\u30f3\u30b9\u30ad\u30fc\u3082\u540c\u69d8\u306e\u30a2\u30d7\u30ed\u30fc\u30c1\u3092\u3068\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u300c\u307b\u3068\u3093\u3069\u306ePaaS\u306b\u306f\u3001\u30b3\u30a2\u6a5f\u80fd\u3068\u4ed8\u968f\u6a5f\u80fd\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002\u6211\u3005\u306f\u3001\u88dc\u52a9\u7684\u306a\u6a5f\u80fd\u306e\u6570\u3092\u5236\u9650\u3057\u3001\u30b3\u30a2\u306b\u96c6\u4e2d\u3059\u308b\u3002\u300d\n\nSaaS\u30d9\u30fc\u30b9\u306e\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3082\u540c\u69d8\u3067\u3001Remedy\u304b\u3089ServiceNow\u3068Salesforce\u306b\u79fb\u884c\u3057\u305f\u5f8c\u3001\u5f7c\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u3053\u308c\u306b\u5f93\u3063\u305f\u3002\u300c\u591a\u304f\u3092\u30ab\u30b9\u30bf\u30de\u30a4\u30ba\u305b\u305a\u3001\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u3068\u304d\u306b\u5909\u66f4\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3002\u6211\u3005\u306fSalesforce\u306b\u7e1b\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306a\u304f\u3001ServiceNow\u306f\u69cb\u9020\u7684\u306b\u826f\u3044\u30d7\u30e9\u30c3\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e0\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u6700\u9069\u5316\u304c\u904e\u5270\u306b\u65bd\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u3001\u884c\u304d\u8a70\u307e\u3063\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3046\u300d\n\n\u3057\u304b\u3057\u4eca\u56de\u3001\u30ab\u30eb\u30b7\u30f3\u30b9\u30ad\u30fc\u306f\u9055\u3063\u305f\u30a2\u30d7\u30ed\u30fc\u30c1\u3092\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u300cSaaS\u30d7\u30e9\u30c3\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e0\u3067\u306f\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u3068\u3057\u3066\u30d9\u30f3\u30c0\u30fc\u306e\u80fd\u529b\u306b\u5341\u5206\u306a\u5dee\u5225\u5316\u304c\u898b\u3089\u308c\u305a\u3001\u5909\u66f4\u306e\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u4f4e\u3044\u305f\u3081\u3001\u53ef\u80fd\u306a\u9650\u308a\u30d7\u30e9\u30c3\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e0\u3092\u63a1\u7528\u3059\u308b\u3002\u300d\n\n\u6f5c\u5728\u7684\u306a\u79fb\u884c\u306e\u75db\u307f\u3092\u56de\u907f\u3059\u308b\n\n\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u30d7\u30ed\u30d0\u30a4\u30c0\u30fc\u9593\u306e\u79fb\u884c\u306b\u306f\u7121\u6570\u306e\u8ab2\u984c\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u660e\u3089\u304b\u3060\u3002\u4e92\u63db\u6027\u306e\u554f\u984c\u3001\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u4e0a\u306e\u61f8\u5ff5\u3001\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u5927\u898f\u6a21\u306a\u518d\u69cb\u6210\u306e\u5fc5\u8981\u6027\u3001\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u74b0\u5883\u306b\u30b7\u30fc\u30e0\u30ec\u30b9\u306b\u7d71\u5408\u3067\u304d\u306a\u3044\u53e4\u3044\u30aa\u30da\u30ec\u30fc\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u3084\u6642\u4ee3\u9045\u308c\u306e\u6280\u8853\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30af\u306b\u57fa\u3065\u304f\u30a4\u30e1\u30fc\u30b8\u3078\u306e\u5bfe\u5fdc\u306a\u3069\u3060\u3002\u5927\u91cf\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u79fb\u884c\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3001\u30c0\u30a6\u30f3\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u3084\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u640d\u5931\u306e\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u306b\u3082\u3064\u306a\u304c\u308a\u304b\u306d\u305a\u3001\u79fb\u884c\u4e2d\u306e\u4e00\u8cab\u3057\u305f\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u3068\u30b9\u30b1\u30fc\u30e9\u30d3\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u3092\u78ba\u4fdd\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u6975\u3081\u3066\u91cd\u8981\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3002\u300c\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306e\u8ab2\u984c\u3092\u7ba1\u7406\u3059\u308b\u306b\u306f\u3001\u7dbf\u5bc6\u306a\u8a08\u753b\u3001\u5fb9\u5e95\u7684\u306a\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u3001\u660e\u78ba\u306b\u5b9a\u7fa9\u3055\u308c\u305f\u30ed\u30fc\u30eb\u30d0\u30c3\u30af\u6226\u7565\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u300d\u3068\u30c7\u30eb\u30fb\u30b8\u30e5\u30fc\u30c7\u30a3\u30b9\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u307e\u305f\u3001PaaS\u79fb\u884c\u306e\u4e3b\u306a\u5931\u6557\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u3068\u3057\u3066\u306f\u3001\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u3084\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u4e0a\u306e\u671f\u5f85\u306b\u5fdc\u3048\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3001\u30ea\u30bd\u30fc\u30b9\u306e\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u304c\u5341\u5206\u3067\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3001\u6a19\u6e96\u5316\u3084\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u57fa\u76e4\u304c\u4e0d\u8db3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3001\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u30cd\u30a4\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u306a\u6a5f\u80fd\u3092\u6d3b\u7528\u3067\u304d\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3001\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u3084\u30b3\u30f3\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30a2\u30f3\u30b9\u306b\u95a2\u3059\u308b\u61f8\u5ff5\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3001\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u904b\u7528\u30e2\u30c7\u30eb\u3092\u63a1\u7528\u3057\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u306a\u3069\u304c\u6319\u3052\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3002\n\n\u30c7\u30eb\u30fb\u30b8\u30e5\u30c7\u30a3\u30c1\u30a7\u306f\u3001\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u30d7\u30ed\u30d0\u30a4\u30c0\u30fc\u9593\u306e\u79fb\u884c\u3092\u691c\u8a0e\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u7d44\u7e54\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u3066\u30016\u3064\u306e\u30b9\u30c6\u30c3\u30d7\u304b\u3089\u306a\u308b\u30a2\u30d7\u30ed\u30fc\u30c1\u3092\u63a8\u5968\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u307e\u305a\u3001\u30b5\u30d6\u30b9\u30af\u30ea\u30d7\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30fb\u30e2\u30c7\u30eb\u3092\u8a55\u4fa1\u3057\u3001\u305d\u308c\u304cROI\u306e\u76ee\u6a19\u306b\u5408\u81f4\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u78ba\u8a8d\u3059\u308b\u3002\u30cf\u30a4\u30d6\u30ea\u30c3\u30c9\u30fb\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u306e\u30a2\u30d7\u30ed\u30fc\u30c1\u3092\u63a1\u7528\u3059\u308b\u3002\u53ef\u80fd\u306a\u9650\u308a\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u306b\u3068\u3089\u308f\u308c\u306a\u3044\u30bd\u30ea\u30e5\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u4f7f\u7528\u3057\u3001\u5c06\u6765\u306e\u79fb\u884c\u30aa\u30d7\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u5e45\u3092\u5e83\u3052\u308b\u3002\u30cd\u30a4\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u30fb\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u30fb\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3092\u5229\u7528\u3059\u308b\u5834\u5408\u306f\u3001\u62bd\u8c61\u5316\u30ec\u30a4\u30e4\u30fc\u3092\u7528\u3044\u3066\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u8a2d\u8a08\u3059\u308b\u3002\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u79fb\u884c\u306e\u8a08\u753b\u3001\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u3001\u30d0\u30c3\u30af\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u6226\u7565\u306b\u6295\u8cc7\u3057\u3001\u30ea\u30b9\u30af\u3092\u8efd\u6e1b\u3059\u308b\u3002\u5fc5\u8981\u306b\u5fdc\u3058\u3066\u30e9\u30a4\u30bb\u30f3\u30b9\u5951\u7d04\u3092\u898b\u76f4\u3057\u3001\u8abf\u6574\u3059\u308b\u3002\n\n\u9078\u629e\u80a2\u3092\u614e\u91cd\u306b\u691c\u8a0e\u3059\u308b\n\n\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u30d7\u30ed\u30d0\u30a4\u30c0\u30fc\u306e\u79fb\u884c\u3092\u691c\u8a0e\u3059\u308b\u969b\u306b\u306f\u3001\u79fb\u884c\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u3068\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u6240\u6709\u6a29\u3092\u5e38\u306b\u8003\u616e\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3001\u3068\u30ab\u30eb\u30b7\u30f3\u30b9\u30ad\u30fc\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u307e\u305f\u3001\u30ed\u30c3\u30af\u30a4\u30f3\u3092\u9ad8\u3081\u308b\u30cd\u30a4\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u30fb\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u30fb\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3092\u5229\u7528\u3059\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3068\u3082\u30a2\u30b0\u30ce\u30b9\u30c6\u30a3\u30c3\u30af\uff08\u4e0d\u53ef\u77e5\u8ad6\u7684\uff09\u306a\u7acb\u5834\u3092\u7dad\u6301\u3059\u308b\u306e\u304b\u306e\u30d0\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u53d6\u308b\u5834\u5408\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u3068\u305d\u306e\u30df\u30c3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u6700\u9069\u306a\u3082\u306e\u3092\u9078\u3076\u3060\u3051\u3067\u3001\u6b63\u89e3\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3068\u30db\u30eb\u30b3\u30e0\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u554f\u984c\u306a\u306e\u306f\u3001\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u30d9\u30fc\u30b9\u306e\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u304c\u7d44\u7e54\u306e\u30df\u30c3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306b\u5408\u81f4\u3057\u3001\u9577\u671f\u7684\u306b\u305d\u308c\u3092\u9054\u6210\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u6700\u9ad8\u306e\u4fa1\u5024\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u304b\u3069\u3046\u304b\u3060\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\u300c\u8907\u96d1\u3059\u304e\u308b\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u30fb\u30a4\u30f3\u30d5\u30e9\u3092\u5c0e\u5165\u3057\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3046\u3068\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30e2\u30c7\u30eb\u304c\u5909\u308f\u3063\u305f\u3068\u304d\u306b\u5909\u66f4\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u305b\u3093\u300d\u3068\u540c\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u3001USPTO\u304c\u8a2d\u8a08\u4e0a\u30de\u30eb\u30c1\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u30fb\u30a2\u30fc\u30ad\u30c6\u30af\u30c1\u30e3\u3092\u63a1\u7528\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3001\u9078\u629e\u80a2\u3092\u5e83\u3052\u3066\u304a\u304f\u3079\u304d\u3060\u300d\u3068\u4ed8\u3051\u52a0\u3048\u305f\u3002\u300c\u79c1\u306e\u4e00\u756a\u306e\u7406\u7531\u306f\u3001\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u30fb\u30d7\u30ed\u30d0\u30a4\u30c0\u30fc\u9593\u306e\u7af6\u4e89\u3092\u3055\u305b\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u79fb\u884c\u306e\u6226\u7565\u3092\u7df4\u308b\u969b\u306b\u306f\u3001\u4fa1\u683c\u8a2d\u5b9a\u30e2\u30c7\u30eb\u306b\u7559\u610f\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u91cd\u8981\u3060\u3068\u30c7\u30eb\u30fb\u30b8\u30e5\u30c7\u30a3\u30c1\u30a7\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u524a\u6e1b\u306e\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u306e\u3042\u308b\u30d7\u30e9\u30f3\u3092\u691c\u8a0e\u3057\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u8ee2\u9001\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u3092\u8003\u616e\u306b\u5165\u308c\u3066\u304f\u3060\u3055\u3044\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u3053\u306e\u30a2\u30d7\u30ed\u30fc\u30c1\u306f\u3001\u4e88\u671f\u305b\u306c\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u904b\u7528\u8cbb\u306e\u9ad8\u9a30\u3092\u9632\u304e\u3001\u4e88\u7b97\u5236\u7d04\u3068\u306e\u6574\u5408\u6027\u3092\u78ba\u4fdd\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u4e0d\u53ef\u6b20\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3002\u79fb\u884c\u6226\u7565\u3092\u5b9f\u884c\u3059\u308b\u969b\u306b\u306f\u3001\u4ed6\u306b2\u3064\u306e\u8981\u7d20\u3092\u8003\u616e\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002\u7b2c\u4e00\u306b\u3001\u30de\u30a4\u30af\u30ed\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3084\u30b5\u30fc\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30b9\u306a\u3069\u3001\u79fb\u884c\u3092\u4fc3\u9032\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u30d7\u30ed\u30d0\u30a4\u30c0\u30fc\u304c\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u306f\u4f55\u304b\u3002\u30ab\u30b9\u30bf\u30de\u30a4\u30ba\u3055\u308c\u305f\u30bd\u30ea\u30e5\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u4f7f\u3046\u304b\u3001\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u30d7\u30ed\u30d0\u30a4\u30c0\u30fc\u306e\u30de\u30cd\u30fc\u30b8\u30c9\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3092\u4f7f\u3046\u304b\u3092\u6c7a\u3081\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u304c\u3001\u3053\u308c\u306f\u30d9\u30f3\u30c0\u30fc\u30ed\u30c3\u30af\u30a4\u30f3\u306e\u30ea\u30b9\u30af\u3092\u751f\u3080\u3002\u7b2c\u4e8c\u306b\u3001\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u30fb\u30d7\u30ed\u30d0\u30a4\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u79fb\u884c\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u3066\u30a4\u30f3\u30bb\u30f3\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u30fb\u30d7\u30ed\u30b0\u30e9\u30e0\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u5834\u5408\u304c\u3042\u308a\u3001\u5927\u898f\u6a21\u306a\u79fb\u884c\u306b\u306f\u304b\u306a\u308a\u306e\u5272\u5f15\u304c\u9069\u7528\u3055\u308c\u308b\u3002\u300d\n\n\u305d\u306e\u6027\u8cea\u4e0a\u3001\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u79fb\u884c\u306b\u306f\u30ea\u30b9\u30af\u304c\u4f34\u3046\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u4e8b\u524d\u306b\u8a08\u753b\u3092\u7acb\u3066\u3001\u3053\u306e\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u306b\u7c98\u308a\u5f37\u304f\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u3080CIO\u306f\u3001\u3088\u308a\u8cbb\u7528\u5bfe\u52b9\u679c\u306e\u9ad8\u3044\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3068\u4fa1\u683c\u30e2\u30c7\u30eb\u3001\u30b9\u30b1\u30fc\u30e9\u30d3\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u3068\u30ea\u30bd\u30fc\u30b9\u5272\u308a\u5f53\u3066\u306e\u6539\u5584\u3001\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u3068\u5fdc\u7b54\u6027\u306e\u5411\u4e0a\u3092\u5b9f\u611f\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3002\u300c\u30d9\u30f3\u30c0\u30fc\u306e\u56f2\u3044\u8fbc\u307f\u304c\u6e1b\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u4fca\u654f\u6027\u3068\u30a4\u30ce\u30d9\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u304c\u4fc3\u9032\u3055\u308c\u308b\u300d\u3068\u30c7\u30eb\u30fb\u30b8\u30e5\u30c7\u30a3\u30c1\u30a7\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u6700\u7d42\u7684\u306b\u3001\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u3078\u306e\u79fb\u884c\u306f\u7af6\u4e89\u529b\u3001\u9769\u65b0\u6027\u3001\u52b9\u7387\u6027\u306e\u5411\u4e0a\u306b\u3064\u306a\u304c\u308b\u3002\u300d