Generative AI: the Shortcut to Digital Modernisation

THE BOOM OF GENERATIVE AI\n\nDigital transformation is the bleeding edge of business resilience. For years, it was underpinned by the adoption of cloud and the modernisation of the IT platform. As transformation is an ongoing process, enterprises look to innovations and cutting-edge technologies to fuel further growth and open more opportunities. Notably, organisations are now turning to Generative AI to navigate the rapidly evolving tech landscape.\n\nAlbeit emerging recently, the potential applications of GenAI for businesses are significant and wide-ranging. Businesses are rapidly implementing AI-driven tools into their daily workflows to save valuable time. A recent McKinsey study estimated that automation integrated with Generative AI could accelerate 29.5 percent of the working hours in the US economy. Generative AI can help businesses achieve faster development in two main areas: low\/no-code application development and mainframe modernisation.\n\nGENERATIVE AI & LOW\/NO-CODE\n\nAs Generative AI and low-code technology are increasingly merging, businesses can unlock numerous opportunities while using them in tandem:\n\nGENERATIVE AI & MAINFRAME MODERNISATION\n\nGenerative AI also plays a role in assisting organisations with the transformation and modernisation of their mainframes, which continue to be in wide use in key sectors such as retail, banking, and aviation.\n\nResearch from IBM found that 93 percent of companies still use mainframes for financial management, 73 percent for customer transaction systems, and more than 70 percent of Fortune 500 companies run business-critical applications on mainframes.\n\nHowever, mainframes are a challenging prospect for transformation because the applications they run are highly complex and difficult to change. Over time, these applications become outdated, the associated cost becomes higher, and operational disruption can occur due to maintaining and updating the system.\n\nOrganisations are shifting workloads to hybrid cloud environments while modernising mainframe systems to serve the most critical applications. However, this migration process may involve data transfer vulnerabilities and potential mishandling of sensitive information and outdated programming languages. A poorly structured approach to application modernisation also potentially leads to data breaches.\n\nHence, organisations are turning to Generative AI to mitigate these risks, bolstering reliability and efficiency in the areas where human error might create vulnerabilities.\n\nBy leveraging AI, engineers can quickly generate the code they need for an application migration exercise, ensure its quality, and create the necessary documentation. Even after migration, AI can help generate test cases, maintain and add more features to existing legacy systems, as well as evaluate the similarity between mainframe functions and migrated functions.\n\nGiven the scarcity of experts in legacy languages like Cobol \u2013 on which many mainframe applications are built \u2013 Generative AI also provides the bridge that allows a broader range of engineers and coding experts to tackle modernisation and migration projects. It equips developers with the necessary knowledge, improving developer efficiency, rapidly resolving issues, and easily maintaining and modernising enterprise systems of various industries.\n\nFor instance, FPT Software has recently introduced the development of Masterful AI Assistant or Maia, a special Generative AI concept of an agent specifically assisting with highly complex processes. Its vision is to be the co-pilot and co-worker for developers and engineers, boosting productivity and making the development process more enjoyable and fulfilling.\n\nThrough its conversational interface, Maia will deliver guidance and domain know-how along with automating code documentation and co-programming. Maia is also expected to analyse the complexities of legacy systems to ensure accuracy, generate missing documents and suggest suitable modern architecture during the assessment phase, and generate test cases during the testing phase.\n\nWHAT TO LOOK FOR IN AN AI PARTNER\n\nWhile the benefits of embracing AI are significant, maximising those opportunities requires extensive expertise. There are three key considerations that companies need to consider in strategically collaborating with an AI partner:\n\nTo this end, the IT service provider FPT Software is currently adopting an ecosystem and partnership approach, covering various areas from research and solutions development to responsible AI, to propel innovation and the practical application of AI.\n\nParticularly, FPT Software, in collaboration with Mila, a Canadian research institute specialising in machine learning, have formed an AI Residency program in which resident researchers work directly with leading academics while participating in real-world projects, assisting organisations to build a suite of products backed by a strong R&D base.\n\nBoth organisations have successfully promoted Responsible AI to support sustainable growth, human development, and social progress. This agenda is further strengthened on a global scale with FPT Software joining the recently established AI Alliance, a pivotal initiative formed by leading organisations like IBM and Meta.\n\nThe IT firm also partners with visionary partners to develop impactful solutions. A few highlights include its collaboration with Landing AI to develop a computer vision quality inspection solution with visual prompting to shorten labeling time from months to minutes or partner with Silicon Valley\u2019s Aitomatic to expand the provision of advanced industrial AI solutions, integrating Open Source Small Specialist Agent (OpenSSA) technology.\n\nCLOSING THOUGHTS\n\nGenerative AI helps companies accelerate their digital transformation and empower their entire workforce to engage with technology while running the risk of human error.\n\nTo successfully harness the power of AI, a partner-led approach is highly critical in navigating potential AI challenges. With the right partner, the results of this next wave of transformation will be remarkable.