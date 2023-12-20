Explainer: Building a high-performing last-mile delivery software

Last-mile troubles and unforeseen complications can crop up at times and cause unexpected delays. This has put immense pressure on IT leaders to deploy the best last-mile delivery software to safely and accurately transfer packages. This is the most crucial aspect in the entire delivery process as it directly influences the end user. The staff monitoring the logistics management systems are at their wit’s end, trying to compensate for the lost time.

No matter how the pandemic has increased the workloads, last-mile delivery was always a propelling industry before the crisis. The global delivery software market is expected to reach USD 3113.16 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.35% from 2023 to 2028.

The ongoing circumstances following up to the times ahead will only increase the workload for CIOs and data analysts in this line of business. Therefore, businesses must adhere to advanced tools that can accommodate the growing influx of data. Here is a list of the top features to include in a delivery management software solution.

#1 Auto-assignment of dispatches

It is easier to make deliveries when fleet assignments are automatically segregated and decided beforehand. Since the last mile process is highly agile, CIOs must ensure the software systems have built-in deep learning capabilities to make in-the-moment decisions. Auto-assignment and fleet scheduling are common features in last-mile delivery software apps. After aggregating a driver’s availability at a particular time and location, the auto-scheduler performs instant delegation of delivery tasks. The idea is to align the closest possible fleet for sooner pick & drop. In some business cases, the allocation is also determined by customer preferences.

For example, Uber and Zomato use a deep learning algorithm that considers driver location and overall ratings while mapping them to particular orders/bookings. So customers with high rating areas with equally qualified drivers.

#2 Qualitative payment systems integration

Qualitative payment systems integration is critical in last-mile delivery software, serving as a cornerstone for driving customer engagement. This integration brings forth a suite of tangible benefits. Seamless checkout processes ensure an enhanced level of convenience, reducing friction and ensuring a hassle-free experience. Offering diverse payment options expands the customer base and encourages recurring transactions.