5 ways to maximize your cloud investment

Migrating infrastructure and applications to the cloud is never straightforward, and managing ongoing costs can be equally complicated. \u201cOverspending is easy to do,\u201d says Chris McMasters, CIO at the City of Corona, California. No IT organization wants to get caught short on processing or storage resources that could negatively affect operations, or have to suddenly add resources that exceed the budget. \u201cYou worry you don\u2019t have enough capacity, so you overprovision,\u201d he says.\n\nOptimizing cloud investments requires close collaboration with the rest of the business to understand current and future needs, building effective FinOps teams, partnering with providers, and ongoing monitoring of key performance metrics. \u201cFinOps is part of the equation, but from a CIO perspective, you need a top-down view that starts with the strategy before you talk about the components of it,\u201d McMasters says. Plus, you need to balance the FinOps team\u2019s need for autonomy against the CIO\u2019s need for centralized control to gain economies of scale and avoid runaway costs.\n\nPlan for cost savings up front\n\nCost optimization starts with defining desired business outcomes and architecting a cost-effective solution right from the start, says Jevin Jensen, research VP, Intelligent CloudOps Market at IDC. Refactoring applications to take advantage of cloud-native services is vital to maximizing cloud ROI. \u201cRefactor your applications to take advantage of web services or serverless capabilities, and re-architect your infrastructure to optimize resource usage,\u201d he says. In this way, you can take advantage of the cloud\u2019s agile, on-demand approach with unlimited capacity without breaking the budget.\n\nBe strategic with reserve pricing\n\nReserve pricing for cloud services can reduce resource usage costs by as much as 70%, says David McKee, who in his role as fractional CTO, tech founder, and digital twins thought leader at Counterpoint Technologies acts as a part-time CTO for nine companies in the US and Europe. \u201cThey\u2019re giving you a discount because you\u2019re committing to a fixed amount.\u201d\n\nBut many CIOs, worried about going over budget, pre-book too much capacity. For example, organizations may commit to containers that are too large, or reserve too much disk space. While having that cushion avoids unplanned budget issues down the road, many CIOs waste money on substantial amounts of pre-booked capacity they never use, McKee says. Usage estimates need to be more accurate, and cushions should be smaller, he says. \u201cYes, you pay a premium if you go over, but in many cases, even if you do go over a bit, you\u2019ll still save money.\u201d Understanding the price differentials between reserve and regular pricing is key to performing that analysis.\n\nOver the years, McMasters bought overcapacity and hoped he had enough. Today, he says, they operate more accurately. To gain that insight he monitors ongoing usage and meets weekly or biweekly with internal business leaders \u2014 and with Microsoft, the city\u2019s primary cloud service provider, to review current and future needs.\n\n\u201cUnderstand your licensing schemes and usage policies, which can be very complicated,\u201d says McMasters. \u201cWhat exactly happens if you go over and what will they charge you?\u201d But while McMasters\u2019 forecasts are now more accurate, he still likes to have a cushion: he gives himself a 10 to 20% margin when pre-booking capacity, he says.\n\nMeasure often, monitor constantly\n\nProper insights require both a knowledge of desired business outcomes overall and for each business unit, and ongoing monitoring of key metrics. McMasters takes full advantage of the analytical tools Microsoft provides with Azure Cloud Computing Services to assist with cost optimization analysis, but he doesn\u2019t stop there.\n\n\u201cWe also use Microsoft Power BI, a customer experience platform to survey customers, and we review support tickets to determine where any problems may lie,\u201d he says. \u201cWe need hard metrics because we\u2019re running 800 instances of cloud computers. It was difficult at the beginning because there are many capacity usage unknowns, especially when you\u2019re dealing with hundreds or thousands of servers. Our biggest mistakes were overprovisioning or thinking we had enough CPU, and having an application grind to a halt. It took a few years to figure out what our capacity needs looked like.\u201d\n\nAutomation is also paramount here, says the CIO at a major Europe-based manufacturer who asked that his name and company not be used. \u201cWe implement automation solutions to generate recommendations to the development teams, who are our users, and we implement savings plans for most accounts \u2014 especially for the hyperscalers,\u201d he says. Then there\u2019s housekeeping. His team conducts annual campaigns to contain costs by cleaning up unused accounts, reducing space requirements, and releasing unused components, for example. \u201cWe also review SLA with our end users and service providers, and implement policies and other customer measures based on license agreements and the capabilities of the providers,\u201d he says.\n\nAnother way to save money: allow infrastructure to wind down or operate at reduced capacity during off hours, says McKee. \u201cMost organizations reject this, but practically speaking they can do it,\u201d he says. For example, retail sites typically have times when very few people shop.\n\nAs for metrics, the European manufacturing company has a centralized monitoring team for all cloud services that measure general specifications, such as capacity, number of users, subscriptions to services, and availability. \u201cBut there are also vendor-specific metrics we define, and we build telemetry using tools based on usage and needs,\u201d the CIO says. \u201cFor example, if a cloud vendor hosts a data lake that requires operational technology data to synchronize and feed back into a decision algorithm on the production line, we measure latency. But for other tools where latency isn\u2019t critical, we don\u2019t measure it.\u201d\n\nCultivate relationships with internal business leaders\n\n\u201cUnderstanding the business value brought by the cloud, and its impact on the current and future status of the business, is crucial to defining long-term strategy at the lowest price point,\u201d says Radu Vunvulea, group head of cloud at London-based software company Endava, adding it also ensures that licensing aligns with the business model and lifecycle of the associated systems. Achieving that alignment requires a high level of communication and collaboration across all departments.\n\nFor CIOs, that means building strong relationships with the C-suite and business unit managers so they can plan for and optimize cloud spend, says McMasters. \u201cWhat\u2019s the business case for use of the technology, and the strategy for a two- to three-year period, and where do we need to be two to three years from now? That helps me plan.\u201d\n\nFinOps teams are critical to success, says Vunvulea. \u201cThey provide CIOs with a transparent overview of cloud spend across service providers, teams and projects,\u201d he says. \u201cHaving a dedicated team responsible for tracking and optimizing cloud spend allows CIOs to understand how cost deviations align with overall business and revenue objectives.\u201d\n\nJensen says many large organizations already have built these organizations. \u201cIn this quarter, 74% of large enterprises report having FinOps teams and processes in place, up from 61% in 2022,\u201d he says. Those enterprises reported a 30 to 35% cost savings in the first year after implementing FinOps teams and tools.\n\n\u201cCompanies often put FinOps teams in place to address cost and unsatisfactory cloud ROI issues after they arise,\u201d says Jensen, but you need to have those teams in place up front, before making new investments. \u201cFailure to collaborate and hold cross-functional teams accountable for expected returns means costs can spiral out of control.\u201d\n\n\u201cKeeping cloud costs solely in IT is a recipe for out-of-control spending because the business reaps the benefits while IT shoulders the expenses, and the blame, when they go over budget,\u201d Jensen adds. \u201cThe best arrangement is to have a full chargeback of cloud costs to the business unit or group requesting those resources.\u201d\n\nHow you organize FinOps teams can greatly affect cloud operating costs, says the Europe-based CIO. \u201cWhether agile should include FinOps or not is a matter of debate,\u201d he says. He learned from experience that you can\u2019t let every agile team choose its own cloud providers, select its own services, and place its own orders. \u201cIf you go all the way and implement FinOps in an environment where you have platforms used by more than one team, you lose economies of scale. This creates a lot of missed opportunities, and is one of the debating points with agile: without end-to-end oversight on certain aspects, how can you reach economies of scale? You also sacrifice the opportunity to standardize on optimization, operations, security management and so on,\u201d he adds.\n\nWith this in mind, he and his team consolidated all platform operations, including financials, used by more than one team. So they created an XaaS team, called the Anything as a Service team that owns cloud operations best practices, overall account management, and the financials. The XaaS team still lets individual groups do their own thing, although it does give them the option to have XaaS manage the service. \u201cBut if the service or vendor they want to use is used by other groups, then there\u2019s no choice,\u201d he says. Ultimately, the platform team owns the financials as well as platform operations, such as patching, security and optimization. The requesting team works only at the application layer. \u201cThat\u2019s the compromise we\u2019ve built to respond to the conundrum between DevSecFinOps versus economies of scale,\u201d he says.\n\nFinally, watch out for resistance within teams when it comes to optimizing cost efficiencies. \u201cThere\u2019s often a defensive view toward being efficient with our infrastructure spending,\u201d McKee says, and that attitude can quickly spread across the organization. The solution lies in making those teams understand they\u2019re getting involved in innovation, not just a cost-cutting exercise.\n\nGet personal with your vendors\n\nTypically, only companies with multi-year commitments and savings plans get the personal attention of hyperscalers, says Jensen. Having such commitments in place increases cost effectiveness because personalized feedback on proper resource configurations and new web services can improve application performance and reduce costs. \u201cFinOps teams should meet monthly to discuss recommendations from their hyperscalers,\u201d he says.\n\nOpen and transparent communication with vendors is essential. It\u2019s important to remember these organizations are run by people, so building relationships at the right levels in each organization is key, as well as holding regular meetings with sufficient and transparent data from both sides to ensure mutual benefits with no resentments. McMasters, for instance, keeps up with each cloud vendor\u2019s roadmap, and looks for opportunities to collaborate. As an example, Microsoft wanted to make inroads with municipalities for its virtual desktop infrastructure, so it was able to work out a win-win arrangement to provide those services. \u201cKnow what\u2019s the bigger win for them and what\u2019s on their roadmap,\u201d he advises. \u201cAre there products or things on their roadmap that benefit both parties? In this case they were looking for opportunities to prove themselves.\u201d\n\nHe also reviews the overall health and direction of the city\u2019s cloud service providers, which is particularly important for smaller providers and startups. \u201cWe look for transparency,\u201d he says. \u201cProviders that are very transparent tend to have a solid roadmap and we work best with them.\u201d\n\nAnd when reviewing contracts for renewal, McMasters recommends hiring an analyst firm to help review changes to licensing and other cost factors. \u201cHaving a third party helps you level the playing field,\u201d he says.\n\nThe technical aspects of cloud computing are the easier part when it comes to cost optimization\u2014and the part many CIOs feel most comfortable\u2014but cultivating relationships with vendors and especially internal constituents, is the ultimate key to success.\n\n\u201cTo me, the biggest part of cloud optimization is understanding your own organization,\u201d McMasters says. \u201cIt\u2019s easy to misstep and overcompensate, especially on the tech side.\u201d Optimizing cloud spend requires getting the most from the technology and building strong partnerships with your vendors. \u201cThe best relationships we have aren\u2019t with the tech providers, however, but with our other executives,\u201d he adds. Only when that\u2019s in place can you anticipate needs and provision accordingly.\n\nEstablishing cloud governance and FinOps teams is also critical to get the information CIOs need to ensure cloud operational costs continue to align with business imperatives. Those teams should measure the efficiency of cloud spend, optimize costs, analyze spend, and issue reports to leadership, says Vunvulea. CIOs should then use that information to measure cloud value relative to business operations. \u201cUnderstand how business KPIs map back to the cloud, and how cloud value should be measured from the business point of view,\u201d he says.\n\nTo achieve that, FinOps teams should leverage available toolkits for cost analysis and optimization, conduct annual clean ups to eliminate unnecessary cloud resources, and monitor progress, says the European CIO. \n\n\u201cDiscover where you\u2019re currently spending to make sure you can explain all line items, improve spending where immediate action can be taken, and monitor for continued improvement,\u201d says McKee. And make sure your teams see cloud cost optimization as a way to innovate, not just a cost-cutting exercise.