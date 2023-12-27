非構造化データの力を引き出す8つのヒント

\u4f01\u696d\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u6700\u5927\u9650\u306b\u6d3b\u7528\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3001\u4eca\u65e5\u306eIT\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306e\u6700\u5927\u306e\u95a2\u5fc3\u4e8b\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3002\u7d44\u7e54\u304c\u3088\u308a\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u4e3b\u5c0e\u3067\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u4e0a\u306e\u610f\u601d\u6c7a\u5b9a\u3092\u884c\u304a\u3046\u3068\u3059\u308b\u4e2d\u3001IT\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304c\u3069\u3053\u306b\u3001\u3042\u308b\u3044\u306f\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u5f62\u3067\u5b58\u5728\u3057\u3088\u3046\u3068\u3082\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304b\u3089\u4fa1\u5024\u3092\u751f\u307f\u51fa\u3059\u305f\u3081\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u6226\u7565\u3092\u8003\u6848\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3002\n\n\u591a\u304f\u306e\u4f01\u696d\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u3001\u30c6\u30ad\u30b9\u30c8\u3001\u30d3\u30c7\u30aa\u3001\u30aa\u30fc\u30c7\u30a3\u30aa\u3001\u30bd\u30fc\u30b7\u30e3\u30eb\u30e1\u30c7\u30a3\u30a2\u3001\u753b\u50cf\u3001\u30bb\u30f3\u30b5\u30fc\u3001\u305d\u306e\u4ed6\u306e\u5f62\u5f0f\u306e\u975e\u69cb\u9020\u5316\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306f\u3001\u3068\u3089\u3048\u3069\u3053\u308d\u304c\u306a\u304f\u3001\u672a\u958b\u62d3\u306e\u307e\u307e\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3002Foundry\u793e\u306e\u8abf\u67fb\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u696d\u754c\u8abf\u67fb\u3067\u306f\u4f01\u696d\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e90%\u304c\u975e\u69cb\u9020\u5316\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3068\u63a8\u5b9a\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304c\u3001IT\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306e61%\u306f\u975e\u69cb\u9020\u5316\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u7ba1\u7406\u304c\u7d44\u7e54\u306e\u554f\u984c\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3068\u56de\u7b54\u3057\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u3055\u3089\u306b24%\u306f\u975e\u69cb\u9020\u5316\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304a\u3088\u3073\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u306e\u30b7\u30e7\u30fc\u30c8\u30ea\u30b9\u30c8\u306b\u542b\u3081\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\n\n\u975e\u69cb\u9020\u5316\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30fb\u30ea\u30bd\u30fc\u30b9\u306f\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u4e0a\u306e\u6d1e\u5bdf\u3092\u5f97\u305f\u308a\u3001\u554f\u984c\u3092\u89e3\u6c7a\u3057\u305f\u308a\u3059\u308b\u4e0a\u3067\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u4fa1\u5024\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u306e\u306f\u3001\u305d\u306e\u4fa1\u5024\u3092\u751f\u307f\u51fa\u3059\u65b9\u6cd5\u3092\u898b\u3064\u3051\u51fa\u3059\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3002\u3053\u3046\u3057\u305f\u81a8\u5927\u306a\u60c5\u5831\u30ea\u30bd\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u6d3b\u7528\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u9577\u3051\u305f\u7d44\u7e54\u306f\u3001\u4e3b\u8981\u306a\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30fb\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u306b\u5b9f\u7528\u7684\u306a\u6d1e\u5bdf\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u4e0a\u3067\u5927\u304d\u306a\u512a\u4f4d\u6027\u3092\u5f97\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3002\n\n\u3053\u3053\u3067\u306f\u3001\u72ec\u5275\u7684\u306a\u4f01\u696d\u304c\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u975e\u69cb\u9020\u5316\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u4fa1\u5024\u306b\u5909\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3001\u307e\u305f\u3001\u975e\u69cb\u9020\u5316\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u7d44\u7e54\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306b\u6d3b\u7528\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u30d2\u30f3\u30c8\u3092\u7d39\u4ecb\u3059\u308b\u3002\n\n\u30af\u30ea\u30a8\u30a4\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u306a\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u3092\u5f37\u5316\u3059\u308b\n\n\u30e2\u30d0\u30a4\u30eb\u30b2\u30fc\u30e0\u958b\u767a\u4f1a\u793e\u30ec\u30c8\u30ed\u30b9\u30bf\u30a4\u30eb\u30fb\u30b2\u30fc\u30e0\u30b9\u3067\u306f\u3001\u975e\u69cb\u9020\u5316\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306f\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306e\u6210\u9577\u3068\u30b2\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u6539\u5584\u306b\u76f4\u63a5\u8ca2\u732e\u3059\u308b\u300c\u91d1\u9271\u300d\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u8a3c\u660e\u3055\u308c\u305f\u3068\u3001\u540c\u793e\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30b9\u30c8\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30a4\u30f4\u30a1\u30f3\u30fb\u30b3\u30ce\u30f4\u30a1\u30eb\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u30ec\u30c8\u30ed\u30b9\u30bf\u30a4\u30eb\u30fb\u30b2\u30fc\u30e0\u30ba\u304c\u975e\u69cb\u9020\u5316\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u5229\u7528\u3059\u308b\u65b9\u6cd5\u306f\u6570\u591a\u304f\u3042\u308b\u304c\u3001\u6700\u3082\u30a4\u30f3\u30d1\u30af\u30c8\u304c\u3042\u308b\u306e\u306f\u30b3\u30f3\u30bb\u30d7\u30c8\u30a2\u30fc\u30c8\u306e\u53ce\u96c6\u3068\u30aa\u30fc\u30c7\u30a3\u30aa\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3002\n\n\u300c\u30b2\u30fc\u30e0\u958b\u767a\u8005\u306e\u30af\u30ea\u30a8\u30a4\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u306a\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u306f\u3001\u30b9\u30b1\u30c3\u30c1\u3084\u30e0\u30fc\u30c9\u30dc\u30fc\u30c9\u3001\u30b3\u30f3\u30bb\u30d7\u30c8\u30a2\u30fc\u30c8\u304b\u3089\u59cb\u307e\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u591a\u3044\u3002\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306e\u4f5c\u54c1\u306f\u3001\u69cb\u9020\u5316\u3055\u308c\u3066\u306f\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3082\u306e\u306e\u3001\u30b2\u30fc\u30e0\u3067\u8868\u73fe\u3057\u305f\u3044\u3053\u3068\u306e\u672c\u8cea\u3092\u6349\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306e\u4f5c\u54c1\u304c\u4ed6\u306e\u4f5c\u54c1\u306e\u4e2d\u306b\u7d1b\u308c\u8fbc\u307e\u305a\u3001\u5c06\u6765\u30b2\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u7d9a\u7de8\u3092\u5236\u4f5c\u3059\u308b\u969b\u306b\u7c21\u5358\u306b\u63a2\u3057\u51fa\u305b\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u9ad8\u5ea6\u306a\u753b\u50cf\u8a8d\u8b58\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u3092\u4f7f\u7528\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\u3068\u30b3\u30ce\u30f4\u30a1\u30eb\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306e\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u306f\u3001\u30ad\u30e3\u30e9\u30af\u30bf\u30fc\u3084\u98a8\u666f\u306a\u3069\u3001\u30a2\u30fc\u30c8\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u306e\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u8981\u7d20\u3092\u5206\u985e\u3057\u3001\u30bf\u30b0\u4ed8\u3051\u3059\u308b\u3002\u300c\u3053\u308c\u306b\u3088\u308a\u3001\u5f53\u793e\u306e\u30a2\u30fc\u30c6\u30a3\u30b9\u30c8\u3084\u958b\u767a\u8005\u306f\u3001\u95a2\u9023\u3059\u308b\u30a2\u30fc\u30c8\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u3092\u3059\u3050\u306b\u898b\u3064\u3051\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u3001\u30c7\u30b6\u30a4\u30f3\u306e\u4e00\u8cab\u6027\u3092\u4fdd\u3061\u3001\u958b\u767a\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u3092\u30b9\u30d4\u30fc\u30c9\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u300d\u3068\u30b3\u30ce\u30f4\u30a1\u30eb\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u3055\u3089\u306b\u3001\u3053\u306e\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u3001\u4f1a\u793e\u306e\u30a2\u30fc\u30c8\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u306e\u958b\u767a\u306b\u95a2\u3059\u308b\u60c5\u5831\u3092\u4fdd\u5b58\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u3001\u65b0\u5165\u793e\u54e1\u3092\u6559\u80b2\u3059\u308b\u969b\u306b\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u5f79\u7acb\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\u3002\n\n\u97f3\u58f0\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u306f\u3001\u30d7\u30ec\u30a4\u30e4\u30fc\u304c\u30b2\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u4e16\u754c\u3067\u4f53\u9a13\u3059\u308b\u4e0a\u3067\u3001\u58f0\u512a\u304c\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u5f79\u5272\u3092\u679c\u305f\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u30b3\u30ce\u30f4\u30a1\u30eb\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u30b2\u30fc\u30e0\u5185\u306e\u30c0\u30a4\u30a2\u30ed\u30b0\u3001\u80cc\u666f\u97f3\u3001\u30d7\u30ec\u30a4\u30e4\u30fc\u306e\u30dc\u30a4\u30b9\u30c1\u30e3\u30c3\u30c8\u304b\u3089\u81a8\u5927\u306a\u91cf\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u53ce\u96c6\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u97f3\u58f0\u8a8d\u8b58\u3068\u30b5\u30a6\u30f3\u30c9\u5206\u6790\u3092\u4f7f\u3063\u3066\u3001\u30e0\u30fc\u30c9\u3084\u611f\u60c5\u306a\u3069\u306e\u30cb\u30e5\u30a2\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u62bd\u51fa\u3059\u308b\u3002\u300d\n\n\u4f8b\u3048\u3070\u3001\u3042\u308b\u30c0\u30a4\u30a2\u30ed\u30b0\u306e\u7d50\u679c\u3001\u30d7\u30ec\u30a4\u30e4\u30fc\u304c\u5e38\u306b\u8208\u596e\u3057\u3066\u30dc\u30a4\u30b9\u30c1\u30e3\u30c3\u30c8\u306b\u5165\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306a\u5834\u5408\u3001\u958b\u767a\u8005\u306f\u3053\u308c\u306b\u6ce8\u76ee\u3059\u308b\u3002\u540c\u69d8\u306b\u3001\u74b0\u5883\u306b\u5408\u308f\u306a\u3044\u30d0\u30c3\u30af\u30b0\u30e9\u30a6\u30f3\u30c9\u30ce\u30a4\u30ba\u306a\u3069\u306e\u7570\u5e38\u3082\u7279\u5b9a\u3055\u308c\u3001\u5bfe\u51e6\u3055\u308c\u308b\u3002\n\n\u300c\u3053\u306e\u97f3\u58f0\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304b\u3089\u5f97\u3089\u308c\u305f\u6d1e\u5bdf\u306f\u3001\u30b2\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u97f3\u58f0\u4f53\u9a13\u306e\u6539\u5584\u306b\u76f4\u63a5\u8ca2\u732e\u3057\u3001\u30d7\u30ec\u30a4\u30e4\u30fc\u304c\u5e38\u306b\u611f\u60c5\u7684\u306b\u30b2\u30fc\u30e0\u30d7\u30ec\u30a4\u306b\u6ca1\u982d\u3057\u3001\u74b0\u5883\u3068\u30a4\u30f3\u30bf\u30e9\u30af\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u30b3\u30ce\u30f4\u30a1\u30eb\u306f\u8a9e\u308b\u3002\n\n\u30b2\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u52d5\u7684\u306a\u3082\u306e\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u305d\u308c\u304c\u751f\u6210\u3059\u308b\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3082\u540c\u69d8\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3001\u3068\u30b3\u30ce\u30f4\u30a1\u30eb\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u30b2\u30fc\u30e0\u5185\u306e\u30c1\u30e3\u30c3\u30c8\u611f\u60c5\u5206\u6790\u306a\u3069\u306e\u6a5f\u80fd\u306b\u306f\u3001\u30d7\u30ec\u30a4\u30e4\u30fc\u306e\u4e0d\u9069\u5207\u306a\u884c\u52d5\u3092\u30d5\u30a3\u30eb\u30bf\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u30ea\u30a2\u30eb\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u51e6\u7406\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002\u300cApache Kafka\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u30b9\u30c8\u30ea\u30fc\u30e0\u51e6\u7406\u30d5\u30ec\u30fc\u30e0\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u3092\u6d3b\u7528\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u3053\u306e\u554f\u984c\u306b\u5bfe\u51e6\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306b\u3088\u308a\u3001\u30b2\u30fc\u30e0\u30e2\u30c7\u30ec\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u65b0\u305f\u306a\u30d1\u30bf\u30fc\u30f3\u3084\u554f\u984c\u306b\u30ea\u30a2\u30eb\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u3067\u5bfe\u5fdc\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\n\u30b2\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u30ea\u30ea\u30fc\u30b9\u3084\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u30c7\u30fc\u30c8\u304c\u884c\u308f\u308c\u308b\u305f\u3073\u306b\u3001\u51e6\u7406\u3055\u308c\u308b\u975e\u69cb\u9020\u5316\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u91cf\u306f\u6307\u6570\u95a2\u6570\u7684\u306b\u5897\u3048\u3066\u3044\u304f\u3068\u30b3\u30ce\u30f4\u30a1\u30eb\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u3053\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u91cf\u306f\u3001\u30b9\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30b8\u3068\u52b9\u7387\u7684\u306a\u51e6\u7406\u3068\u3044\u3046\u70b9\u3067\u6df1\u523b\u306a\u554f\u984c\u3092\u5f15\u304d\u8d77\u3053\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u3053\u306e\u554f\u984c\u306b\u5bfe\u51e6\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u30ec\u30c8\u30ed\u30b9\u30bf\u30a4\u30eb\u30fb\u30b2\u30fc\u30e0\u30b9\u306f\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30ec\u30a4\u30af\u306b\u6295\u8cc7\u3057\u305f\u3002\u300c\u3053\u308c\u306b\u3088\u308a\u3001\u81a8\u5927\u306a\u91cf\u306e\u975e\u69cb\u9020\u5316\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u4fdd\u5b58\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306a\u304f\u3001\u52b9\u7387\u7684\u306b\u7167\u4f1a\u30fb\u5206\u6790\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u308a\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30b5\u30a4\u30a8\u30f3\u30c6\u30a3\u30b9\u30c8\u3084\u958b\u767a\u8005\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u60c5\u5831\u306b\u5373\u5ea7\u306b\u30a2\u30af\u30bb\u30b9\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u300d\u3068\u30b3\u30ce\u30f4\u30a1\u30eb\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u30b8\u30a7\u30cd\u30ec\u30fc\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6AI\u3092\u5f37\u5316\u3059\u308b\n\n\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u8a8d\u8b58\u30fb\u4f53\u9a13\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30a6\u30a7\u30a2\u306e\u30d7\u30ed\u30d0\u30a4\u30c0\u30fc\u3067\u3042\u308bWorkhuman\u793e\u306f\u3001\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u30d9\u30fc\u30b9\u306e\u30d7\u30e9\u30c3\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e0\u3067\u975e\u69cb\u9020\u5316\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u65b9\u6cd5\u3067\u6d3b\u7528\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u300c\u975e\u69cb\u9020\u5316\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306f\u6700\u3082\u4e00\u822c\u7684\u306a\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u5f62\u614b\u3067\u3042\u308a\u306a\u304c\u3089\u3001\u52b9\u679c\u7684\u306a\u6d3b\u7528\u304c\u6700\u3082\u96e3\u3057\u3044\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068\u30cf\u30ea\u30aa\u30c3\u30c8\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\nWorkhuman\u306e\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u306b\u306f\u3001\u4e16\u754c\u4e2d\u306e\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u304b\u3089\u306e\u4f55\u767e\u4e07\u3082\u306e\u627f\u8a8d\u30e1\u30c3\u30bb\u30fc\u30b8\u304c\u4fdd\u5b58\u3055\u308c\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u4e00\u7dd2\u306b\u50cd\u3044\u3066\u3044\u308b\u8ab0\u304b\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u30dd\u30b8\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u306a\u30d5\u30a3\u30fc\u30c9\u30d0\u30c3\u30af\u3092\u5171\u6709\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u300c\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u8a00\u8449\u3067\u3053\u308c\u3092\u884c\u3046\u306e\u3067\u3001\u305d\u308c\u305e\u308c\u306e\u627f\u8a8d\u306e\u77ac\u9593\u306f\u5b8c\u5168\u306b\u30e6\u30cb\u30fc\u30af\u306a\u3082\u306e\u3060\u300d\u3068\u30cf\u30ea\u30aa\u30c3\u30c8\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u3053\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u4f7f\u3063\u3066AI\u30e2\u30c7\u30eb\u3092\u69cb\u7bc9\u3057\u3001\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u304c\u7d44\u7e54\u5185\u3067\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u5354\u529b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304b\u3001\u30e1\u30c3\u30bb\u30fc\u30b8\u306e\u4e2d\u3067\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u30c8\u30d4\u30c3\u30af\u304c\u6700\u3082\u983b\u7e41\u306b\u51fa\u3066\u304f\u308b\u304b\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u5168\u4f53\u3067\u8868\u5f70\u306e\u516c\u5e73\u6027\u304c\u4fdd\u305f\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304b\u306a\u3069\u3092\u3001\u4f01\u696d\u304c\u3088\u308a\u660e\u78ba\u306b\u5b9a\u7fa9\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u300d\n\n\u540c\u793e\u306f\u307e\u305f\u3001\u5927\u898f\u6a21\u8a00\u8a9e\u30e2\u30c7\u30eb\uff08LLM\uff09\u3092\u4f7f\u7528\u3057\u3066\u3001\u6642\u7cfb\u5217\u3067\u306e\u8868\u5f70\u50be\u5411\u3092\u8981\u7d04\u3057\u3001\u52b9\u679c\u7684\u306a\u8868\u5f70\u30e1\u30c3\u30bb\u30fc\u30b8\u306e\u6587\u8a00\u3092\u63d0\u6848\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u300c\u79c1\u304c\u7279\u306b\u8a87\u308a\u306b\u601d\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u30a4\u30cb\u30b7\u30a2\u30c1\u30d6\u306e\u3072\u3068\u3064\u306f\u3001\u30a4\u30f3\u30af\u30eb\u30fc\u30b8\u30e7\u30f3\u30fb\u30a2\u30c9\u30d0\u30a4\u30b6\u30fc\u3068\u3044\u3046\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u3060\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306f\u3001AI\u30d9\u30fc\u30b9\u306e\u30b3\u30fc\u30c1\u30f3\u30b0\u30fb\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u3067\u3001\u53d7\u8cde\u8005\u306b\u9001\u3089\u308c\u308b\u524d\u306b\u3001\u8868\u5f70\u306e\u8a00\u8449\u306b\u304a\u3051\u308b\u7121\u610f\u8b58\u306e\u30d0\u30a4\u30a2\u30b9\u3092\u7279\u5b9a\u3057\u3001\u4fee\u6b63\u3092\u63d0\u6848\u3059\u308b\u300d\u3068\u30cf\u30ea\u30aa\u30c3\u30c8\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u975e\u69cb\u9020\u5316\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304b\u3089\u4fa1\u5024\u3092\u5f15\u304d\u51fa\u3059\u6700\u5927\u306e\u8ab2\u984c\u306e\u3072\u3068\u3064\u306f\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u7126\u70b9\u3068\u306a\u308b\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30e6\u30fc\u30b9\u30b1\u30fc\u30b9\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u3066\u3001\u4fe1\u983c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u6709\u52b9\u306a\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3078\u306e\u30a2\u30af\u30bb\u30b9\u304c\u9650\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3002\n\n\u300c\u5927\u91cf\u306e\u975e\u69cb\u9020\u5316\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304c\u3042\u3063\u3066\u3082\u3001\u30e2\u30c7\u30eb\u3092\u4f5c\u6210\u3057\u691c\u8a3c\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u52b9\u679c\u7684\u306a\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304c\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u3001\u9032\u6357\u3068\u54c1\u8cea\u306f\u4f4e\u4e0b\u3059\u308b\u300d\u3068\u30cf\u30ea\u30aa\u30c3\u30c8\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300cLLM\u306e\u6d3b\u7528\u306f\u3053\u306e\u70b9\u3067\u78ba\u304b\u306b\u5f79\u7acb\u3064\u304c\u3001\u591a\u304f\u306e\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30e6\u30fc\u30b9\u30b1\u30fc\u30b9\u306f\u3001\u65e2\u5b58\u306eLLM\u3067\u306f\u52b9\u679c\u7684\u306b\u6355\u6349\u3067\u304d\u306a\u3044\u3002\u300d\n\n\u52a0\u3048\u3066\u3001\u300cLLM\u3067\u306f\u3001\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u30d0\u30a4\u30a2\u30b9\u306e\u554f\u984c\u304c\u6b8b\u308b\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u3042\u308b\u300d\u3068\u30cf\u30ea\u30aa\u30c3\u30c8\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002Workhuman\u306b\u306f\u3001\u3053\u3046\u3057\u305f\u554f\u984c\u306b\u5bfe\u51e6\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u6ce8\u91c8\u3001\u88dc\u5f37\u3001\u691c\u8a3c\u3092\u62c5\u5f53\u3059\u308b\u8a00\u8a9e\u5b66\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002\u300c\u307e\u305f\u3001\u5927\u898f\u6a21\u3067\u591a\u56fd\u7c4d\u306a\u9867\u5ba2\u3068\u63d0\u643a\u3057\u3001\u30e2\u30c7\u30eb\u304c\u610f\u5473\u306e\u3042\u308b\u6709\u7528\u306a\u7d50\u679c\u3092\u3082\u305f\u3089\u3059\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u30cf\u30ea\u30aa\u30c3\u30c8\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u975e\u69cb\u9020\u5316\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u4fa1\u5024\u306b\u5909\u3048\u308b\u30d2\u30f3\u30c8\n\n\u30cf\u30ea\u30aa\u30c3\u30c8\u3001\u30b3\u30ce\u30f4\u30a1\u30eb\u3092\u306f\u3058\u3081\u3068\u3057\u305f\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u5c02\u9580\u5bb6\u306f\u3001\u975e\u69cb\u9020\u5316\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u6271\u3046\u969b\u306b\u6210\u529f\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u30a2\u30c9\u30d0\u30a4\u30b9\u3092\u4ee5\u4e0b\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u8a9e\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n1. \u30a4\u30cb\u30b7\u30a2\u30c1\u30d6\u3092\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u6210\u679c\u306b\u7d50\u3073\u3064\u3051\u308b\u3002IT\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u975e\u69cb\u9020\u5316\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u6d3b\u7528\u3059\u308b\u30a4\u30cb\u30b7\u30a2\u30c1\u30d6\u304c\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30cb\u30fc\u30ba\u3068\u7dca\u5bc6\u306b\u9023\u643a\u3057\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u7d4c\u55b6\u5e79\u90e8\u306e\u30b9\u30dd\u30f3\u30b5\u30fc\u30b7\u30c3\u30d7\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u78ba\u8a8d\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3001\u3068\u30cf\u30ea\u30aa\u30c3\u30c8\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u300c\u975e\u69cb\u9020\u5316\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u72ec\u5275\u7684\u306a\u30e6\u30fc\u30b9\u30b1\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u304c\u6301\u3063\u3066\u3044\u3066\u3082\u3001\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u6210\u679c\u3068\u306e\u95a2\u9023\u6027\u304c\u5468\u56f2\u306b\u660e\u3089\u304b\u3067\u306a\u304f\u3001\u652f\u6301\u3092\u5931\u3046\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3088\u304f\u3042\u308b\u300d\u3068\u30cf\u30ea\u30aa\u30c3\u30c8\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u305d\u306e\u30e6\u30fc\u30b9\u30b1\u30fc\u30b9\u304c\u306a\u305c\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u306e\u304b\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3001\u305d\u308c\u304c\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u76f4\u63a5\u7684\u307e\u305f\u306f\u9593\u63a5\u7684\u306b\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u4e0a\u306e\u5229\u76ca\u3092\u3082\u305f\u3089\u3059\u306e\u304b\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u3092\u6559\u80b2\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306f\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306e\u8cac\u4efb\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3002\u300d\n\n2. \u904e\u7a0b\u3092\u8a8d\u8b58\u3059\u308b\u3002\u307e\u305f\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u69cb\u9020\u5316\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3067\u4fa1\u5024\u3092\u5275\u9020\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3044\u304b\u306b\u56f0\u96e3\u306a\u8ab2\u984c\u3067\u3042\u308b\u304b\u3092\u8003\u616e\u3057\u3001\u30a4\u30cb\u30b7\u30a2\u30c1\u30d6\u306e\u30de\u30a4\u30eb\u30b9\u30c8\u30fc\u30f3\u3092\u8a2d\u5b9a\u3057\u3001\u9054\u6210\u3055\u308c\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3092\u795d\u3046\u3079\u304d\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3002\n\n\u300c\u975e\u69cb\u9020\u5316\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u5b9f\u7528\u7684\u306a\u3082\u306e\u306b\u3059\u308b\u306b\u306f\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u304c\u671f\u5f85\u3059\u308b\u4ee5\u4e0a\u306e\u6642\u9593\u3068\u52b4\u529b\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u306b\u306a\u308b\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u306a\u3044\u300d\u3068\u30cf\u30ea\u30aa\u30c3\u30c8\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u30de\u30a4\u30eb\u30b9\u30c8\u30fc\u30f3\u3092\u8a8d\u8b58\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u4ed6\u306e\u30b9\u30c6\u30fc\u30af\u30db\u30eb\u30c0\u30fc\u306b\u9032\u6357\u72b6\u6cc1\u3092\u53ef\u8996\u5316\u3057\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30e1\u30f3\u30d0\u30fc\u304c\u975e\u69cb\u9020\u5316\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u5b9f\u7528\u5316\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u6ce8\u3044\u3067\u3044\u308b\u52aa\u529b\u306e\u30ec\u30d9\u30eb\u3092\u8a55\u4fa1\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u611f\u3058\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3059\u308b\u300d\u3002\n\n3. \u54c1\u8cea\u304c\u7b2c\u4e00\u3002\u6210\u529f\u306e\u3082\u3046\u4e00\u3064\u306e\u9375\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u54c1\u8cea\u3092\u512a\u5148\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3002\n\n\u300c\u30ac\u30fc\u30d9\u30fc\u30b8\u30fb\u30a4\u30f3\u3001\u30ac\u30fc\u30d9\u30fc\u30b8\u30fb\u30a2\u30a6\u30c8\u300d\u3068\u3044\u3046\u683c\u8a00\u307b\u3069\u9069\u5207\u306a\u3082\u306e\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3068\u30b3\u30ce\u30f4\u30a1\u30eb\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u54c1\u8cea\u3092\u78ba\u4fdd\u305b\u305a\u306b\u5206\u6790\u306b\u5165\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u9006\u52b9\u679c\u306b\u306a\u308a\u304b\u306d\u306a\u3044\u3002\u6211\u3005\u306f\u5e38\u306b\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u304d\u308c\u3044\u306b\u3057\u3001\u4e0d\u8981\u306a\u3082\u306e\u3092\u53d6\u308a\u9664\u304d\u3001\u54c1\u8cea\u57fa\u6e96\u3092\u6e80\u305f\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u78ba\u8a8d\u3059\u308b\u30a2\u30d7\u30ed\u30fc\u30c1\u3092\u3068\u3063\u3066\u304d\u305f\u3002\u300d\n\n\u30b2\u30fc\u30e0\u696d\u754c\u3067\u306f\u3001\u300c\u8aa4\u3063\u305f\u60c5\u5831\u306b\u3088\u308b\u6c7a\u5b9a\u306f\u3001\u30d7\u30ec\u30fc\u30e4\u30fc\u304c\u5171\u611f\u3057\u306a\u3044\u3088\u3046\u306a\u9ad8\u4fa1\u306a\u6a5f\u80fd\u958b\u767a\u3084\u3001\u3055\u3089\u306b\u60aa\u3044\u3053\u3068\u306b\u3001\u8a55\u5224\u3092\u843d\u3068\u3059\u3088\u3046\u306a\u30d0\u30b0\u3092\u751f\u3080\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u3042\u308b\u300d\u3068\u30b3\u30ce\u30f4\u30a1\u30eb\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u5f53\u793e\u306e\u53b3\u683c\u306a\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30ac\u30d0\u30ca\u30f3\u30b9\u306e\u67a0\u7d44\u307f\u306f\u3001\u5206\u6790\u306e\u57fa\u76e4\u304c\u63fa\u308b\u304e\u306a\u3044\u3082\u306e\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u4fdd\u8a3c\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\u3002\n\n4. \u5b9f\u7528\u7684\u306a\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3068\u6709\u76ca\u306a\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u5206\u3051\u308b\u3002\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30e6\u30fc\u30b6\u30fc\u304c\u884c\u52d5\u3067\u304d\u308b\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306b\u512a\u5148\u9806\u4f4d\u3092\u3064\u3051\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3082\u91cd\u8981\u3060\u3002\u300c\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u306e\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u91cf\u3068\u3001\u4f55\u304c\u5b9f\u7528\u7684\u3067\u4f55\u304c\u6709\u76ca\u304b\u3092\u898b\u6975\u3081\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3060\u300d\u3068\u3001\u30b3\u30ed\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30fb\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30fb\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u30fb\u30d7\u30ed\u30d0\u30a4\u30c0\u30fc\u3067\u3042\u308bDataBank\u793e\u306eCOO\u3001\u30b8\u30e7\u30fc\u30fb\u30df\u30ca\u30ea\u30c3\u30af\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u3053\u306e\u91cd\u8981\u6027\u3092\u5f37\u8abf\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u30df\u30ca\u30ea\u30c3\u30af\u306f\u975e\u69cb\u9020\u5316\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u76e3\u8996\u306b\u5229\u7528\u3059\u308b\u4f8b\u3092\u6319\u3052\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u300c\u5b9f\u7528\u7684\u306a\u5074\u9762\u306f\u3001\u512a\u5148\u9806\u4f4d\u3092\u3064\u3051\u3066\u8fc5\u901f\u306b\u5bfe\u51e6\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3002\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u306e\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u591a\u304f\u306e\u5074\u9762\u304c\u76e3\u8996\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u3072\u3068\u3064\u306e\u554f\u984c\u304c\u4e0b\u6d41\u306e\u6a5f\u5668\u304b\u3089\u30a2\u30e9\u30fc\u30e0\u3084\u60c5\u5831\u3092\u767a\u751f\u3055\u305b\u3001\u30a2\u30e9\u30fc\u30c8\u3001\u30a2\u30e9\u30fc\u30e0\u3001\u60c5\u5831\u304c\u6c3e\u6feb\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3002\u300d\n\n5. AI\u3092\u5341\u5206\u306b\u6d3b\u7528\u3059\u308b\u3002\u30df\u30ca\u30ea\u30c3\u30af\u306f\u3001\u975e\u69cb\u9020\u5316\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30b9\u30c8\u30ea\u30fc\u30e0\u3092\u9577\u671f\u306b\u308f\u305f\u3063\u3066\u5206\u6790\u3059\u308b\u4e0a\u3067\u3001AI\u3068\u6a5f\u68b0\u5b66\u7fd2\u304c\u679c\u305f\u3059\u8cb4\u91cd\u306a\u5f79\u5272\u3092\u6307\u6458\u3059\u308b\u3002\u300c\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u306e\u76f8\u95a2\u95a2\u4fc2\u3092\u69cb\u7bc9\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306b\u5f79\u7acb\u3064\u3002\u305d\u308c\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u3001\u30ce\u30a4\u30ba\u3092\u53d6\u308a\u9664\u304d\u3001\u6839\u672c\u7684\u306a\u554f\u984c\u306b\u5373\u5ea7\u306b\u305f\u3069\u308a\u7740\u304f\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u300d\u3002\n\n\u4f8b\u3048\u3070\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u306f\u540d\u524d\u4ed8\u304d\u30a8\u30f3\u30c6\u30a3\u30c6\u30a3\u8a8d\u8b58\uff08NER\uff09\u3092\u5c0e\u5165\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3002NER\u306f\u81ea\u7136\u8a00\u8a9e\u51e6\u7406\uff08NLP\uff09\u306e\u30b3\u30f3\u30dd\u30fc\u30cd\u30f3\u30c8\u3067\u3001\u975e\u69cb\u9020\u5316\u30c6\u30ad\u30b9\u30c8\u5185\u306e\u540d\u524d\u4ed8\u304d\u30a8\u30f3\u30c6\u30a3\u30c6\u30a3\u3092\u8b58\u5225\u30fb\u5206\u985e\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u91cd\u70b9\u3092\u7f6e\u304d\u3001"\u4eba"\u3001"\u7d44\u7e54"\u3001"\u5834\u6240 "\u306a\u3069\u306e\u30bf\u30b0\u3092\u4ed8\u3051\u308b\u3002\n\n\u300c\u5b9f\u7528\u7684\u306b\u306f\u3001\u30a8\u30f3\u30c6\u30a3\u30c6\u30a3\u8a8d\u8b58\u306f\u591a\u304f\u306e\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3067\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u5f79\u5272\u3092\u679c\u305f\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u30df\u30ca\u30ea\u30c3\u30af\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306b\u306f\u3001\u30b3\u30f3\u30c6\u30f3\u30c4\u306b\u30a4\u30f3\u30c7\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u3092\u4ed8\u3051\u3066\u6574\u7406\u3059\u308b\u60c5\u5831\u691c\u7d22\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u3001\u30c6\u30ad\u30b9\u30c8\u5185\u306e\u56de\u7b54\u3092\u898b\u3064\u3051\u308b\u8cea\u554f\u5fdc\u7b54\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u3001\u8a8d\u8b58\u3055\u308c\u305f\u30a8\u30f3\u30c6\u30a3\u30c6\u30a3\u306b\u57fa\u3065\u3044\u3066\u30b3\u30f3\u30c6\u30f3\u30c4\u3092\u30d1\u30fc\u30bd\u30ca\u30e9\u30a4\u30ba\u3059\u308b\u30b3\u30f3\u30c6\u30f3\u30c4\u63a8\u85a6\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30f3\u306a\u3069\u304c\u542b\u307e\u308c\u308b\u3002\n\n\u300c\u540d\u524d\u4ed8\u304d\u30a8\u30f3\u30c6\u30a3\u30c6\u30a3\u3092\u8b58\u5225\u30fb\u5206\u985e\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001NER\u306f\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30b9\u30c8\u3084\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u306b\u3001\u53ce\u96c6\u3055\u308c\u305f\u81a8\u5927\u306a\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304b\u3089\u8cb4\u91cd\u306a\u6d1e\u5bdf\u3092\u5f15\u304d\u51fa\u3059\u529b\u3092\u4e0e\u3048\u308b\u300d\u3068\u30df\u30ca\u30ea\u30c3\u30af\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n6. \u53ef\u8996\u5316\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u4fa1\u5024\u3092\u4fdd\u8a3c\u3059\u308b\u3002\u975e\u69cb\u9020\u5316\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u4f7f\u3048\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3059\u308b\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u306f\u3001\u5206\u6790\u3060\u3051\u3067\u7d42\u308f\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3001\u3068\u30df\u30ca\u30ea\u30c3\u30af\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u305d\u308c\u306f\u3001\u8abf\u67fb\u7d50\u679c\u306e\u5831\u544a\u3068\u30b3\u30df\u30e5\u30cb\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306b\u7d50\u5b9f\u3059\u308b\u3002\n\n\u300c\u5831\u544a\u66f8\u306b\u306f\u901a\u5e38\u3001\u4e3b\u8981\u306a\u8abf\u67fb\u7d50\u679c\u3001\u65b9\u6cd5\u8ad6\u3001\u5206\u6790\u306e\u610f\u5473\u5408\u3044\u3092\u69cb\u9020\u5316\u3057\u3066\u793a\u3059\u3053\u3068\u304c\u542b\u307e\u308c\u308b\u300d\u3068\u30df\u30ca\u30ea\u30c3\u30af\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u30c1\u30e3\u30fc\u30c8\u3001\u30b0\u30e9\u30d5\u3001\u30c0\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u30dc\u30fc\u30c9\u306a\u3069\u306e\u8996\u899a\u5316\u306f\u3001\u8907\u96d1\u306a\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u3084\u3059\u3044\u5f62\u5f0f\u3067\u4f1d\u3048\u308b\u306e\u306b\u5f79\u7acb\u3064\u3002\u8996\u899a\u7684\u306a\u8868\u73fe\u306f\u7406\u89e3\u3092\u5bb9\u6613\u306b\u3059\u308b\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306a\u304f\u3001\u5229\u5bb3\u95a2\u4fc2\u8005\u304c\u50be\u5411\u3084\u7570\u5e38\u5024\u3001\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u6d1e\u5bdf\u3092\u7279\u5b9a\u3057\u3084\u3059\u304f\u3057\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306b\u57fa\u3065\u3044\u305f\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u30ea\u30fc\u306a\u610f\u601d\u6c7a\u5b9a\u304c\u884c\u308f\u308c\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3059\u308b\u3002\u300d\n\n7. \u30e2\u30cb\u30bf\u30fc\u3057\u306a\u304c\u3089\u9032\u3081\u308b\u3002\u6642\u306b\u898b\u843d\u3068\u3055\u308c\u304c\u3061\u306a\u3082\u30461\u3064\u306e\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u30d7\u30e9\u30af\u30c6\u30a3\u30b9\u306f\u3001\u7d99\u7d9a\u7684\u306a\u30e2\u30cb\u30bf\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u3068\u30e1\u30f3\u30c6\u30ca\u30f3\u30b9\u306e\u5fc5\u8981\u6027\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3001\u3068\u30df\u30ca\u30ea\u30c3\u30af\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u73fe\u5b9f\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306f\u30c0\u30a4\u30ca\u30df\u30c3\u30af\u3067\u3001\u5e38\u306b\u9032\u5316\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u7d99\u7d9a\u7684\u306a\u30e2\u30cb\u30bf\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u3068\u30e1\u30f3\u30c6\u30ca\u30f3\u30b9\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304c\u9577\u671f\u306b\u308f\u305f\u3063\u3066\u4f7f\u7528\u53ef\u80fd\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u4fdd\u8a3c\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u4e0d\u53ef\u6b20\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3002\u300d\n\n\u305d\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306b\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u306e\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u6b63\u78ba\u6027\u3068\u4fe1\u983c\u6027\u3092\u7dad\u6301\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u5b9a\u671f\u7684\u306b\u30af\u30ea\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u3092\u884c\u3044\u3001\u54c1\u8cea\u30c1\u30a7\u30c3\u30af\u3092\u884c\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3068\u30df\u30ca\u30ea\u30c3\u30af\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u7570\u5e38\u3001\u77db\u76fe\u3001\u91cd\u8907\u306f\u3001\u6b6a\u3093\u3060\u5206\u6790\u3084\u8aa4\u3063\u305f\u5206\u6790\u3092\u9632\u3050\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u901f\u3084\u304b\u306b\u7279\u5b9a\u3057\u3001\u4fee\u6b63\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3002\n\n8. \u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3092\u78e8\u3044\u3066\u304a\u304f\u3002\u6700\u5f8c\u306b\u3001\u9069\u5207\u306a\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u306e\u958b\u767a\u306b\u6295\u8cc7\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u826f\u3044\u7fd2\u6163\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3002\u57fa\u76e4\u3068\u306a\u308b\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u304c\u5e38\u306b\u9032\u5316\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u8003\u3048\u308b\u3068\u3001\u3053\u306e\u52aa\u529b\u306f\u7d99\u7d9a\u7684\u3067\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3002\n\n\u300c\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u5206\u6790\u306e\u4e16\u754c\u3001\u7279\u306b\u975e\u69cb\u9020\u5316\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u4e16\u754c\u306f\u30c0\u30a4\u30ca\u30df\u30c3\u30af\u3060\u3002\u6700\u65b0\u306e\u753b\u50cf\u8a8d\u8b58\u6280\u8853\u3084\u30b3\u30f3\u30bb\u30d7\u30c8\u30a2\u30fc\u30c8\u306e\u5206\u6790\u306b\u9577\u3051\u305f\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306a\u3069\u3001\u308f\u305a\u304b\u306a\u30a2\u30c9\u30d0\u30f3\u30c6\u30fc\u30b8\u304c\u30b2\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u30d2\u30c3\u30c8\u3068\u5931\u6557\u306e\u5206\u304b\u308c\u76ee\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3002\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u3059\u3067\u306b\u3001\u9ad8\u5ea6\u306a\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u306e\u6210\u679c\u304c\u30b2\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u30b9\u30c8\u30fc\u30ea\u30fc\u30c6\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u3084\u30c7\u30b6\u30a4\u30f3\u306b\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u5f71\u97ff\u3092\u4e0e\u3048\u3001\u597d\u610f\u7684\u306a\u30d5\u30a3\u30fc\u30c9\u30d0\u30c3\u30af\u3084\u30d7\u30ec\u30a4\u30e4\u30fc\u306e\u30a8\u30f3\u30b2\u30fc\u30b8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u306e\u5411\u4e0a\u306b\u3064\u306a\u304c\u3063\u305f\u304b\u3092\u76ee\u306e\u5f53\u305f\u308a\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u300d\uff08\u30b3\u30ce\u30f4\u30a1\u30eb\uff09