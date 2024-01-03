Africa

ITリーダーを悩ませ続ける10のこと
Mary K. Pratt
著者: Mary K. Pratt
Contributing writer

ITリーダーを悩ませ続ける10のこと

特集
Jan 03, 20242分
IT指導者

CIOの台頭により、注目される責任の範囲が広がり、テクノロジーやビジネスの変化のペースがますます速くなっていることも相まって、その役割にはかつてないほどのストレスがかかっている。

CIOはラッダイト（訳註：19世紀初頭に機械化に反対した英国熟練労働者組織）とは言い難いが、一部の技術者でさえ、人工知能や技術進化の急速なペース、それについていけるかどうかを心配している。

だからといって、本物のラッダイトのように、自分の役割を放棄したり、機械を叩き壊したりしようとしているわけではない。

しかし、CIOは最近、複数の問題に頭を悩ませていることを認めている。以下は、ITリーダーを夜も眠らせないようにしている10の心配事である。

1. サイバーセキュリティのリスク

サイバー攻撃の数の増加、攻撃の成功率、侵入された場合の深刻な影響など、恐ろしい統計を考えれば、これは驚くことではない。

最近の数字を見ても、不安を和らげることはできない。サイバーセキュリティ企業のNCCグループが発表した9月の月例脅威インテリジェンス・レポートには、心配する理由がたくさん書かれている。例えば、2022年9月から2023年9月にかけて、世界的なランサムウェア攻撃は153％増加するとしている。また、これらの期間の間に、二重の恐喝を行うランサムウェアグループの数が76％増加していることを指摘し、この数字は「営利目的のランサムウェアへの関心が決して低下していない」ことを示唆していると付け加えた。

このような現実を考えると、CIOが侵害やハッキングを心配するのは当然だろうか？

「企業のセキュリティが確保され、データが保護されているかどうかを心配することは、ますます増えているようだ。なぜなら、それが最初に対処されなければ、他のすべてが水の泡になってしまうからだ」と、財務テクノロジーやその他の専門分野でコンサルティングやマネージド・サービスを提供するE78パートナーズのジョン・ブッコラCTOは言う。

セキュリティを監督するCISO（最高情報責任者）がいる組織で働くCIOでさえも、この点については免れないことがブッコラ氏の調査でわかった。「情報漏洩が発生した場合、所有権は共有され、全員が対応に責任を持つことに変わりはありません」とブッコラ氏は言う。

2. AIの影響

データサイエンティストでなくとも、AIがこのリストに入るであろうことは予測できた。結局のところ、業界のリーダーたちでさえAIに警鐘を鳴らし、このテクノロジーは人類に存亡の危機をもたらすと警告している。

そのような恐れを抱いているCIOもいるだろうが、もっと差し迫った、そしてもっと現実的なことを懸念しているというCIOもいる。

情報管理協会（Society for Information Management：SIM）が最近実施した年次トレンド調査によると、世論調査を行ったITリーダーの4分の1近くが、AIと機械学習を懸念事項として挙げていた、とSIMのマーク・テイラーCEOは言う。

これらのCIOは、人類の未来に対する恐怖を表明しているわけではないとテイラーは言う。むしろ、AIが自分たちの組織にどのような影響を与えるかについてストレスを感じているのだ。ChatGPTや一般的なジェネレーティブAIのようなAI技術が、どのようにリスクを増大させるのかに疑問を抱いているのだ。適切なセーフガードを導入しているかどうか、これらのテクノロジーを利用する適切な機会を捉えているかどうかに疑問を抱いているのだ。

「CIOには大きなプレッシャーがかかる」とテイラーは言う。

さらにテイラー氏によると、多くのCIOは、CEO、C-suiteの同僚、組織全体の従業員がそのテクノロジーを熱望し、そのテクノロジーを使った独自のプロジェクトを立ち上げ、さらにストレスを高めているという。

3. 技術負債

技術負債は、クローゼットに潜む怪物であり、CIOを夜も眠らせないもう一つの問題かもしれない。

2023年にDXC Leading Edgeが発表した「近代化の受容: テクニカルデットから成長へ」と題された研究は、その問題に光を当てている。750人のIT幹部を調査し、わずか5人の回答者しかリスクレジスタにテ技術負債を記載していないことを発見した。さらに、他の回答者は「技術負債が組織の変化への適応能力を制限する」と認識していることが明らかになった。

報告書はこう続けている。 「こうした時代遅れの技術、コード、慣行、仕事のやり方は、別の意味でも障害となる。イノベーションへの道を阻むのだ。同レポートは、ITエグゼクティブの46％が、デジタル・トランスフォーメーションと成長を追求する組織の能力に対して、制限に遭遇することが非常に多い、あるいは技術的負債が劇的な影響を及ぼしている」と回答していることを指摘している。

セキュリティ・ソフトウェアのプロバイダーであるPing IdentityのCIO、ジョン・カンナヴァ氏は、IT環境があまりにももろく、拡張性がほとんどなく、進化するビジネス要件や最新のアプリケーション・ニーズをサポートできないことが懸念されると述べている。

DXCのリーディング・エッジ・レポートの著者は、「減価償却前の技術資産全体の価値の20％から40％が技術的負債に縛られているかもしれないと考えると、どんな経営者でも血の気が引く」と述べ、恐怖の要因を認めている。

4. ITの未知数

一方、多くのCIOは、似たような関連する問題、つまり、IT環境に何があるのかを十分に把握し、可視化できていないことに頭を悩ませている。

「知らないことを知らないということです」と、大規模な企業規模の変革を支援するParadigm Solutions社の社長兼創業者兼代表のローラ・ヘメンウェイ氏は言う。

多くのIT部門は、コード、プロセス、システムに関する強力な文書化を欠いている、とヘメンウェイは言う。彼はまた、部分的CIOとして、アリゾナSIM支部のリーダーでもある。さらに、組織のデータがどのような場所に存在し、誰が、なぜそれに触れているのかをすべて把握しているわけでもない。

「CIOはここ数年で急速に多くのことを経験したため、データの不明点、プロセスのギャップ、壊れたインターフェース、期限切れのプログラムなどがない変革プロジェクトは存在しない。」

「そして、CIOがしっかりとした基盤を作る時間を取らない限り、このようなことは頭の片隅でグルグルと回っていることでしょう」と彼女は言う。

5. 経済

もうひとつ、CIOを少し不安にさせている未知の要素がある。

調査によると、経営陣の見通しはまちまちで、何が起こるかわからないという不透明感を示している。CIOはその影響を感じている。

例えば、Transnetyx社のインフラ・サービス・セキュリティ担当バイスプレジデントで、SIMメンフィス支部のマーケティング委員長を務めるアントニオ・テイラーは、インフレの影響に対処していると言う。何年もの間、年率3％前後で上昇していた製品やサービスのコストが、今では10％以上にも跳ね上がっている。

「もちろん、より良い料金になるよう交渉したいのは当然だが、払っただけのものは手に入ると信じている」と彼は言い、「いつ値上がりが均等になるのか、時期はわからない」と指摘する。

そのため、テイラーのようなCIOは夜更かしをし、予算について考え、優先順位リストを再考し、無理をしていないか確認している。

調査会社エベレスト・グループのパートナーであるニティシュ・ミタル氏は、「どのCIOも予算を増やそうと苦心している」と付け加える。

同氏は、COVID関連の混乱を乗り切るために企業がデジタル・プログラムに多額の投資を行ったため、近年は多くのCIOが財布の紐が緩むことに慣れていたと指摘する。そのため、今日のような厳しい支出要求は、少々衝撃的であるという。

6. ビジネスニーズに対応する

CIOが、進化し続けるビジネス・ニーズのペースに遅れを取らないよう取り組んでいる中で、こうした経済的な懸念と、それに対応する（そして、一見、恒常的な）、より少ないコストでより多くのことをこなさなければならないというプレッシャーが生じる。

シュナイダーエレクトリックの北米担当上級副社長兼CIOであるボビー・カイン氏は、このようなプレッシャーがもたらす不安を認めている。

「夜も眠れないのは、ビジネス上の問題を解決するためだ。シュナイダーエレクトリックと当社の成長を見ると、それは超成長である。変革的な成長だ。シュナイダーエレクトリックと私たちの成長を見てみると、それは超成長であり、変革的成長である。それはシステム面だけでなく、IT環境全体、つまりデータから構造、ITに費やす予算の割合に至るまでである。そして、明かりを灯し続けることと、革新的な支出とのバランスをとることだ。それが私の関心事だ」。

現在、ほとんどのCIOがトップラインの価値を提供することを期待されているため、このような感情を抱いているのは彼だけではない。CIO.comの最新の「CIOの現状」レポートによると、CIOの85％が、CIOが変革の担い手となり、ビジネスとテクノロジーのイニシアチブを主導するようになっていることに同意し、83％が変革に取り組んでいると回答している。

このような大きな期待はストレスになるかもしれないが、カインはこの状況を “建設的パラノイア “と呼んで前向きに捉えている。

彼はこう説明する。「パラノイアとは、障害になりたくない、達成を妨げる存在になりたくないということだ」

それは強力な動機付けにもなるとカインは付け加える。

7. ITの信頼性

同様に、多くのCIOは、ITやITリーダーシップに対する信頼性や認知度について、いまだに心配していると、SIMのCEOであるテイラーは言う。

「COVIDはハイテクを前面に押し出した。彼らは重要だ。あの状況は、IT部門の全員に予算と信用を与えた。しかし、その成功によって期待も高まった」とテイラーは言う。

しかし、IT部門は、世界の他の部分と同様、今日では異なる場所にいる、と彼は付け加えた。

CIOやITスタッフは、パンデミックの初期にはデジタル変革のために膨大な時間を費やした。彼らは、常にそのようなスケジュールで働くことはできないし、期待されることもない。しかし、一部のビジネス関係者は、新機能や新機能の迅速な開発を期待している。

このような期待やそれに応えられないことが、CIOを少し不安にさせるのだとテイラーは付け加える。

エベレスト・グループのミタル氏は、CIOが頭を悩ませている関連する問題を挙げている。

「CIOは今やポリグロット（多言語話者）でなければならない。今日のCIOは、財務、人事、マーケティング、オペレーション、サプライチェーンなどの言語を話すことを期待されている。しかし、各分野のOKRやKPIを理解し、テクノロジー・イニシアチブがそれらをどのように正しい方向に導くことができるかを理解するのに十分な知識が必要だ。」

8. 今日のITに関する意思決定を将来にわたって維持する

一部のCIOが真夜中の石油を燃やしているもう1つの問題は、長期的な技術計画を策定することである。

ピング・アイデンティティのカンナヴァ氏は、技術革新によって、購入時には素晴らしいソリューションであったものが、技術革新の波が押し寄せると、ほとんど時代遅れのものとなってしまうため、多くの技術投資の賞味期限が急激に短くなるのを、同氏や他の技術担当幹部が目の当たりにしてきたという。

その結果、カンナヴァ氏は、同氏や他のCIOは、”将来を見据えた意思決定”についてもっと心配するようになったと言う。

彼はこう問いかける。「テクノロジーはすぐに変わるものであり、もしかしたら半年以内に変わるかもしれない。」

もちろん、CIOは以前から賢いテクノロジーへの賭けにプレッシャーを感じていた。もちろん、CIOは以前から賢いテクノロジーへの賭けをしなければならないというプレッシャーを感じていた。

「私たちは実装を急がなければならないが、同時にそこから価値を見出さなければならない」とカンナヴァは言う。「しかし、我々CIOは皆、この短い進化サイクルに慣れなければならないだろう」。

9.厳しいIT人材獲得競争

技術職の解雇はあるものの、この分野の失業率はわずか2.2％で、全米全体の失業率3.8％を下回っている。

ファーマーズ・ビジネス・ネットワークのCIOであるクムド・コカル氏は、このような数字に頭を悩ませているという。多くのIT企業幹部がそうであるように、コーカル氏も優秀な人材を確保し、維持することの重要性を知っている。彼は、競争力のある報酬、トレーニングの機会、キャリアの道を提供することに重点を置いている。

それでも彼は、技術者にとっては労働者市場だと言う。

「数年前のような大量採用はないかもしれないが、人材市場は過熱すると思う」と彼は付け加える。

10. 変革の中で卓越したオペレーションを確保する

今日のデジタル時代に伴うすべての課題、心配事、不安は、ことわざで言うところの明かりを灯し続ける必要性に追加されるものであり、代わりになるものではない。

「基本的な心配事がなくなったわけではない。CIOとして、明かりを灯し続けることを心配することに変わりはない。私たちは、その中核的な責任から離れつつあるというメッセージを発信したくないのです」とカイン氏は言う。

実際、カイン氏によれば、デジタル時代はその中核的な使命をさらに強化したという。例えば、彼の会社では現在、1分間に24テラバイトのデータを動かしている。同時にカインは、会社の持続可能性の目標をサポートするため、より環境に優しいITオペレーションの構築に取り組んでいる。

それはすべて、「私たちはブロックとタックルに徹底的に集中しなければならない」ということを意味していると彼は言う。

Mary K. Pratt
著者： Mary K. Pratt
Contributing writer

Mary K. Pratt is a freelance writer based in Massachusetts.

