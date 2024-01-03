ITリーダーを悩ませ続ける10のこと

CIO\u306f\u30e9\u30c3\u30c0\u30a4\u30c8\uff08\u8a33\u8a3b\uff1a19\u4e16\u7d00\u521d\u982d\u306b\u6a5f\u68b0\u5316\u306b\u53cd\u5bfe\u3057\u305f\u82f1\u56fd\u719f\u7df4\u52b4\u50cd\u8005\u7d44\u7e54\uff09\u3068\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u96e3\u3044\u304c\u3001\u4e00\u90e8\u306e\u6280\u8853\u8005\u3067\u3055\u3048\u3001\u4eba\u5de5\u77e5\u80fd\u3084\u6280\u8853\u9032\u5316\u306e\u6025\u901f\u306a\u30da\u30fc\u30b9\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3044\u3051\u308b\u304b\u3069\u3046\u304b\u3092\u5fc3\u914d\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u3060\u304b\u3089\u3068\u3044\u3063\u3066\u3001\u672c\u7269\u306e\u30e9\u30c3\u30c0\u30a4\u30c8\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u5f79\u5272\u3092\u653e\u68c4\u3057\u305f\u308a\u3001\u6a5f\u68b0\u3092\u53e9\u304d\u58ca\u3057\u305f\u308a\u3057\u3088\u3046\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u308f\u3051\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3002\n\n\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001CIO\u306f\u6700\u8fd1\u3001\u8907\u6570\u306e\u554f\u984c\u306b\u982d\u3092\u60a9\u307e\u305b\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u8a8d\u3081\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u4ee5\u4e0b\u306f\u3001IT\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u3092\u591c\u3082\u7720\u3089\u305b\u306a\u3044\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b10\u306e\u5fc3\u914d\u4e8b\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3002\n\n1. \u30b5\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u306e\u30ea\u30b9\u30af\n\n\u30b5\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u653b\u6483\u306e\u6570\u306e\u5897\u52a0\u3001\u653b\u6483\u306e\u6210\u529f\u7387\u3001\u4fb5\u5165\u3055\u308c\u305f\u5834\u5408\u306e\u6df1\u523b\u306a\u5f71\u97ff\u306a\u3069\u3001\u6050\u308d\u3057\u3044\u7d71\u8a08\u3092\u8003\u3048\u308c\u3070\u3001\u3053\u308c\u306f\u9a5a\u304f\u3053\u3068\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3002\n\n\u6700\u8fd1\u306e\u6570\u5b57\u3092\u898b\u3066\u3082\u3001\u4e0d\u5b89\u3092\u548c\u3089\u3052\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3067\u304d\u306a\u3044\u3002\u30b5\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u4f01\u696d\u306eNCC\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u304c\u767a\u8868\u3057\u305f9\u6708\u306e\u6708\u4f8b\u8105\u5a01\u30a4\u30f3\u30c6\u30ea\u30b8\u30a7\u30f3\u30b9\u30fb\u30ec\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u306b\u306f\u3001\u5fc3\u914d\u3059\u308b\u7406\u7531\u304c\u305f\u304f\u3055\u3093\u66f8\u304b\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u4f8b\u3048\u3070\u30012022\u5e749\u6708\u304b\u30892023\u5e749\u6708\u306b\u304b\u3051\u3066\u3001\u4e16\u754c\u7684\u306a\u30e9\u30f3\u30b5\u30e0\u30a6\u30a7\u30a2\u653b\u6483\u306f153\uff05\u5897\u52a0\u3059\u308b\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u307e\u305f\u3001\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306e\u671f\u9593\u306e\u9593\u306b\u3001\u4e8c\u91cd\u306e\u6050\u559d\u3092\u884c\u3046\u30e9\u30f3\u30b5\u30e0\u30a6\u30a7\u30a2\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u306e\u6570\u304c76\uff05\u5897\u52a0\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u6307\u6458\u3057\u3001\u3053\u306e\u6570\u5b57\u306f\u300c\u55b6\u5229\u76ee\u7684\u306e\u30e9\u30f3\u30b5\u30e0\u30a6\u30a7\u30a2\u3078\u306e\u95a2\u5fc3\u304c\u6c7a\u3057\u3066\u4f4e\u4e0b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u300d\u3053\u3068\u3092\u793a\u5506\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u4ed8\u3051\u52a0\u3048\u305f\u3002\n\n\u3053\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u73fe\u5b9f\u3092\u8003\u3048\u308b\u3068\u3001CIO\u304c\u4fb5\u5bb3\u3084\u30cf\u30c3\u30ad\u30f3\u30b0\u3092\u5fc3\u914d\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306f\u5f53\u7136\u3060\u308d\u3046\u304b\uff1f\n\n\u300c\u4f01\u696d\u306e\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u304c\u78ba\u4fdd\u3055\u308c\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304c\u4fdd\u8b77\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304b\u3069\u3046\u304b\u3092\u5fc3\u914d\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3001\u307e\u3059\u307e\u3059\u5897\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3088\u3046\u3060\u3002\u306a\u305c\u306a\u3089\u3001\u305d\u308c\u304c\u6700\u521d\u306b\u5bfe\u51e6\u3055\u308c\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u3001\u4ed6\u306e\u3059\u3079\u3066\u304c\u6c34\u306e\u6ce1\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3046\u304b\u3089\u3060\u300d\u3068\u3001\u8ca1\u52d9\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u3084\u305d\u306e\u4ed6\u306e\u5c02\u9580\u5206\u91ce\u3067\u30b3\u30f3\u30b5\u30eb\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u3084\u30de\u30cd\u30fc\u30b8\u30c9\u30fb\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308bE78\u30d1\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u30ba\u306e\u30b8\u30e7\u30f3\u30fb\u30d6\u30c3\u30b3\u30e9CTO\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u3092\u76e3\u7763\u3059\u308bCISO\uff08\u6700\u9ad8\u60c5\u5831\u8cac\u4efb\u8005\uff09\u304c\u3044\u308b\u7d44\u7e54\u3067\u50cd\u304fCIO\u3067\u3055\u3048\u3082\u3001\u3053\u306e\u70b9\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u306f\u514d\u308c\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u304c\u30d6\u30c3\u30b3\u30e9\u6c0f\u306e\u8abf\u67fb\u3067\u308f\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u300c\u60c5\u5831\u6f0f\u6d29\u304c\u767a\u751f\u3057\u305f\u5834\u5408\u3001\u6240\u6709\u6a29\u306f\u5171\u6709\u3055\u308c\u3001\u5168\u54e1\u304c\u5bfe\u5fdc\u306b\u8cac\u4efb\u3092\u6301\u3064\u3053\u3068\u306b\u5909\u308f\u308a\u306f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u300d\u3068\u30d6\u30c3\u30b3\u30e9\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n2. AI\u306e\u5f71\u97ff\n\n\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30b5\u30a4\u30a8\u30f3\u30c6\u30a3\u30b9\u30c8\u3067\u306a\u304f\u3068\u3082\u3001AI\u304c\u3053\u306e\u30ea\u30b9\u30c8\u306b\u5165\u308b\u3067\u3042\u308d\u3046\u3053\u3068\u306f\u4e88\u6e2c\u3067\u304d\u305f\u3002\u7d50\u5c40\u306e\u3068\u3053\u308d\u3001\u696d\u754c\u306e\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u305f\u3061\u3067\u3055\u3048AI\u306b\u8b66\u9418\u3092\u9cf4\u3089\u3057\u3001\u3053\u306e\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u306f\u4eba\u985e\u306b\u5b58\u4ea1\u306e\u5371\u6a5f\u3092\u3082\u305f\u3089\u3059\u3068\u8b66\u544a\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u305d\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u6050\u308c\u3092\u62b1\u3044\u3066\u3044\u308bCIO\u3082\u3044\u308b\u3060\u308d\u3046\u304c\u3001\u3082\u3063\u3068\u5dee\u3057\u8feb\u3063\u305f\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3082\u3063\u3068\u73fe\u5b9f\u7684\u306a\u3053\u3068\u3092\u61f8\u5ff5\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046CIO\u3082\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u60c5\u5831\u7ba1\u7406\u5354\u4f1a\uff08Society for Information Management\uff1aSIM\uff09\u304c\u6700\u8fd1\u5b9f\u65bd\u3057\u305f\u5e74\u6b21\u30c8\u30ec\u30f3\u30c9\u8abf\u67fb\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u4e16\u8ad6\u8abf\u67fb\u3092\u884c\u3063\u305fIT\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306e4\u5206\u306e1\u8fd1\u304f\u304c\u3001AI\u3068\u6a5f\u68b0\u5b66\u7fd2\u3092\u61f8\u5ff5\u4e8b\u9805\u3068\u3057\u3066\u6319\u3052\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3001\u3068SIM\u306e\u30de\u30fc\u30af\u30fb\u30c6\u30a4\u30e9\u30fcCEO\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306eCIO\u306f\u3001\u4eba\u985e\u306e\u672a\u6765\u306b\u5bfe\u3059\u308b\u6050\u6016\u3092\u8868\u660e\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u308f\u3051\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3068\u30c6\u30a4\u30e9\u30fc\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u3080\u3057\u308d\u3001AI\u304c\u81ea\u5206\u305f\u3061\u306e\u7d44\u7e54\u306b\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u5f71\u97ff\u3092\u4e0e\u3048\u308b\u304b\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u30b9\u30c8\u30ec\u30b9\u3092\u611f\u3058\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u3060\u3002ChatGPT\u3084\u4e00\u822c\u7684\u306a\u30b8\u30a7\u30cd\u30ec\u30fc\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6AI\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306aAI\u6280\u8853\u304c\u3001\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u30ea\u30b9\u30af\u3092\u5897\u5927\u3055\u305b\u308b\u306e\u304b\u306b\u7591\u554f\u3092\u62b1\u3044\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u3060\u3002\u9069\u5207\u306a\u30bb\u30fc\u30d5\u30ac\u30fc\u30c9\u3092\u5c0e\u5165\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304b\u3069\u3046\u304b\u3001\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306e\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u3092\u5229\u7528\u3059\u308b\u9069\u5207\u306a\u6a5f\u4f1a\u3092\u6349\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304b\u3069\u3046\u304b\u306b\u7591\u554f\u3092\u62b1\u3044\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u3060\u3002\n\n\u300cCIO\u306b\u306f\u5927\u304d\u306a\u30d7\u30ec\u30c3\u30b7\u30e3\u30fc\u304c\u304b\u304b\u308b\u300d\u3068\u30c6\u30a4\u30e9\u30fc\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u3055\u3089\u306b\u30c6\u30a4\u30e9\u30fc\u6c0f\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u591a\u304f\u306eCIO\u306f\u3001CEO\u3001C-suite\u306e\u540c\u50da\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u5168\u4f53\u306e\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u304c\u305d\u306e\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u3092\u71b1\u671b\u3057\u3001\u305d\u306e\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u3092\u4f7f\u3063\u305f\u72ec\u81ea\u306e\u30d7\u30ed\u30b8\u30a7\u30af\u30c8\u3092\u7acb\u3061\u4e0a\u3052\u3001\u3055\u3089\u306b\u30b9\u30c8\u30ec\u30b9\u3092\u9ad8\u3081\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\n\n3. \u6280\u8853\u8ca0\u50b5\n\n\u6280\u8853\u8ca0\u50b5\u306f\u3001\u30af\u30ed\u30fc\u30bc\u30c3\u30c8\u306b\u6f5c\u3080\u602a\u7269\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001CIO\u3092\u591c\u3082\u7720\u3089\u305b\u306a\u3044\u3082\u3046\u4e00\u3064\u306e\u554f\u984c\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u306a\u3044\u3002\n\n2023\u5e74\u306bDXC Leading Edge\u304c\u767a\u8868\u3057\u305f\u300c\u8fd1\u4ee3\u5316\u306e\u53d7\u5bb9: \u30c6\u30af\u30cb\u30ab\u30eb\u30c7\u30c3\u30c8\u304b\u3089\u6210\u9577\u3078\u300d\u3068\u984c\u3055\u308c\u305f\u7814\u7a76\u306f\u3001\u305d\u306e\u554f\u984c\u306b\u5149\u3092\u5f53\u3066\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002750\u4eba\u306eIT\u5e79\u90e8\u3092\u8abf\u67fb\u3057\u3001\u308f\u305a\u304b5\u4eba\u306e\u56de\u7b54\u8005\u3057\u304b\u30ea\u30b9\u30af\u30ec\u30b8\u30b9\u30bf\u306b\u30c6\u6280\u8853\u8ca0\u50b5\u3092\u8a18\u8f09\u3057\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3092\u767a\u898b\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3055\u3089\u306b\u3001\u4ed6\u306e\u56de\u7b54\u8005\u306f\u300c\u6280\u8853\u8ca0\u50b5\u304c\u7d44\u7e54\u306e\u5909\u5316\u3078\u306e\u9069\u5fdc\u80fd\u529b\u3092\u5236\u9650\u3059\u308b\u300d\u3068\u8a8d\u8b58\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u660e\u3089\u304b\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\n\u5831\u544a\u66f8\u306f\u3053\u3046\u7d9a\u3051\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002 \u300c\u3053\u3046\u3057\u305f\u6642\u4ee3\u9045\u308c\u306e\u6280\u8853\u3001\u30b3\u30fc\u30c9\u3001\u6163\u884c\u3001\u4ed5\u4e8b\u306e\u3084\u308a\u65b9\u306f\u3001\u5225\u306e\u610f\u5473\u3067\u3082\u969c\u5bb3\u3068\u306a\u308b\u3002\u30a4\u30ce\u30d9\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3078\u306e\u9053\u3092\u963b\u3080\u306e\u3060\u3002\u540c\u30ec\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u306f\u3001IT\u30a8\u30b0\u30bc\u30af\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u306e46\uff05\u304c\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30fb\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3068\u6210\u9577\u3092\u8ffd\u6c42\u3059\u308b\u7d44\u7e54\u306e\u80fd\u529b\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u3066\u3001\u5236\u9650\u306b\u906d\u9047\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u591a\u3044\u3001\u3042\u308b\u3044\u306f\u6280\u8853\u7684\u8ca0\u50b5\u304c\u5287\u7684\u306a\u5f71\u97ff\u3092\u53ca\u307c\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\u3068\u56de\u7b54\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u6307\u6458\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30fb\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30a6\u30a7\u30a2\u306e\u30d7\u30ed\u30d0\u30a4\u30c0\u30fc\u3067\u3042\u308bPing Identity\u306eCIO\u3001\u30b8\u30e7\u30f3\u30fb\u30ab\u30f3\u30ca\u30f4\u30a1\u6c0f\u306f\u3001IT\u74b0\u5883\u304c\u3042\u307e\u308a\u306b\u3082\u3082\u308d\u304f\u3001\u62e1\u5f35\u6027\u304c\u307b\u3068\u3093\u3069\u306a\u304f\u3001\u9032\u5316\u3059\u308b\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u8981\u4ef6\u3084\u6700\u65b0\u306e\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30fb\u30cb\u30fc\u30ba\u3092\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3067\u304d\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u304c\u61f8\u5ff5\u3055\u308c\u308b\u3068\u8ff0\u3079\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\nDXC\u306e\u30ea\u30fc\u30c7\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u30fb\u30a8\u30c3\u30b8\u30fb\u30ec\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u306e\u8457\u8005\u306f\u3001\u300c\u6e1b\u4fa1\u511f\u5374\u524d\u306e\u6280\u8853\u8cc7\u7523\u5168\u4f53\u306e\u4fa1\u5024\u306e20\uff05\u304b\u308940\uff05\u304c\u6280\u8853\u7684\u8ca0\u50b5\u306b\u7e1b\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u306a\u3044\u3068\u8003\u3048\u308b\u3068\u3001\u3069\u3093\u306a\u7d4c\u55b6\u8005\u3067\u3082\u8840\u306e\u6c17\u304c\u5f15\u304f\u300d\u3068\u8ff0\u3079\u3001\u6050\u6016\u306e\u8981\u56e0\u3092\u8a8d\u3081\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n4. IT\u306e\u672a\u77e5\u6570\n\n\u4e00\u65b9\u3001\u591a\u304f\u306eCIO\u306f\u3001\u4f3c\u305f\u3088\u3046\u306a\u95a2\u9023\u3059\u308b\u554f\u984c\u3001\u3064\u307e\u308a\u3001IT\u74b0\u5883\u306b\u4f55\u304c\u3042\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3092\u5341\u5206\u306b\u628a\u63e1\u3057\u3001\u53ef\u8996\u5316\u3067\u304d\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u306b\u982d\u3092\u60a9\u307e\u305b\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u300c\u77e5\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3092\u77e5\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068\u3001\u5927\u898f\u6a21\u306a\u4f01\u696d\u898f\u6a21\u306e\u5909\u9769\u3092\u652f\u63f4\u3059\u308bParadigm Solutions\u793e\u306e\u793e\u9577\u517c\u5275\u696d\u8005\u517c\u4ee3\u8868\u306e\u30ed\u30fc\u30e9\u30fb\u30d8\u30e1\u30f3\u30a6\u30a7\u30a4\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u591a\u304f\u306eIT\u90e8\u9580\u306f\u3001\u30b3\u30fc\u30c9\u3001\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u3001\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u306b\u95a2\u3059\u308b\u5f37\u529b\u306a\u6587\u66f8\u5316\u3092\u6b20\u3044\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3001\u3068\u30d8\u30e1\u30f3\u30a6\u30a7\u30a4\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u5f7c\u306f\u307e\u305f\u3001\u90e8\u5206\u7684CIO\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u30a2\u30ea\u30be\u30caSIM\u652f\u90e8\u306e\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u3067\u3082\u3042\u308b\u3002\u3055\u3089\u306b\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304c\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u5834\u6240\u306b\u5b58\u5728\u3057\u3001\u8ab0\u304c\u3001\u306a\u305c\u305d\u308c\u306b\u89e6\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3092\u3059\u3079\u3066\u628a\u63e1\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u308f\u3051\u3067\u3082\u306a\u3044\u3002\n\n\u300cCIO\u306f\u3053\u3053\u6570\u5e74\u3067\u6025\u901f\u306b\u591a\u304f\u306e\u3053\u3068\u3092\u7d4c\u9a13\u3057\u305f\u305f\u3081\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u4e0d\u660e\u70b9\u3001\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u306e\u30ae\u30e3\u30c3\u30d7\u3001\u58ca\u308c\u305f\u30a4\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u30d5\u30a7\u30fc\u30b9\u3001\u671f\u9650\u5207\u308c\u306e\u30d7\u30ed\u30b0\u30e9\u30e0\u306a\u3069\u304c\u306a\u3044\u5909\u9769\u30d7\u30ed\u30b8\u30a7\u30af\u30c8\u306f\u5b58\u5728\u3057\u306a\u3044\u3002\u300d\n\n\u300c\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3001CIO\u304c\u3057\u3063\u304b\u308a\u3068\u3057\u305f\u57fa\u76e4\u3092\u4f5c\u308b\u6642\u9593\u3092\u53d6\u3089\u306a\u3044\u9650\u308a\u3001\u3053\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u3053\u3068\u306f\u982d\u306e\u7247\u9685\u3067\u30b0\u30eb\u30b0\u30eb\u3068\u56de\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n5. \u7d4c\u6e08\n\n\u3082\u3046\u3072\u3068\u3064\u3001CIO\u3092\u5c11\u3057\u4e0d\u5b89\u306b\u3055\u305b\u3066\u3044\u308b\u672a\u77e5\u306e\u8981\u7d20\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002\n\n\u8abf\u67fb\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u7d4c\u55b6\u9663\u306e\u898b\u901a\u3057\u306f\u307e\u3061\u307e\u3061\u3067\u3001\u4f55\u304c\u8d77\u3053\u308b\u304b\u308f\u304b\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3044\u3046\u4e0d\u900f\u660e\u611f\u3092\u793a\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002CIO\u306f\u305d\u306e\u5f71\u97ff\u3092\u611f\u3058\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u4f8b\u3048\u3070\u3001Transnetyx\u793e\u306e\u30a4\u30f3\u30d5\u30e9\u30fb\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u30fb\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u62c5\u5f53\u30d0\u30a4\u30b9\u30d7\u30ec\u30b8\u30c7\u30f3\u30c8\u3067\u3001SIM\u30e1\u30f3\u30d5\u30a3\u30b9\u652f\u90e8\u306e\u30de\u30fc\u30b1\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u59d4\u54e1\u9577\u3092\u52d9\u3081\u308b\u30a2\u30f3\u30c8\u30cb\u30aa\u30fb\u30c6\u30a4\u30e9\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u30a4\u30f3\u30d5\u30ec\u306e\u5f71\u97ff\u306b\u5bfe\u51e6\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u4f55\u5e74\u3082\u306e\u9593\u3001\u5e74\u73873\uff05\u524d\u5f8c\u3067\u4e0a\u6607\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u88fd\u54c1\u3084\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u306e\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u304c\u3001\u4eca\u3067\u306f10\uff05\u4ee5\u4e0a\u306b\u3082\u8df3\u306d\u4e0a\u304c\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u300c\u3082\u3061\u308d\u3093\u3001\u3088\u308a\u826f\u3044\u6599\u91d1\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3088\u3046\u4ea4\u6e09\u3057\u305f\u3044\u306e\u306f\u5f53\u7136\u3060\u304c\u3001\u6255\u3063\u305f\u3060\u3051\u306e\u3082\u306e\u306f\u624b\u306b\u5165\u308b\u3068\u4fe1\u3058\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u3001\u300c\u3044\u3064\u5024\u4e0a\u304c\u308a\u304c\u5747\u7b49\u306b\u306a\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3001\u6642\u671f\u306f\u308f\u304b\u3089\u306a\u3044\u300d\u3068\u6307\u6458\u3059\u308b\u3002\n\n\u305d\u306e\u305f\u3081\u3001\u30c6\u30a4\u30e9\u30fc\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306aCIO\u306f\u591c\u66f4\u304b\u3057\u3092\u3057\u3001\u4e88\u7b97\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u8003\u3048\u3001\u512a\u5148\u9806\u4f4d\u30ea\u30b9\u30c8\u3092\u518d\u8003\u3057\u3001\u7121\u7406\u3092\u3057\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u304b\u78ba\u8a8d\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u8abf\u67fb\u4f1a\u793e\u30a8\u30d9\u30ec\u30b9\u30c8\u30fb\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u306e\u30d1\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30cb\u30c6\u30a3\u30b7\u30e5\u30fb\u30df\u30bf\u30eb\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u300c\u3069\u306eCIO\u3082\u4e88\u7b97\u3092\u5897\u3084\u305d\u3046\u3068\u82e6\u5fc3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\u3068\u4ed8\u3051\u52a0\u3048\u308b\u3002\n\n\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u3001COVID\u95a2\u9023\u306e\u6df7\u4e71\u3092\u4e57\u308a\u5207\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u4f01\u696d\u304c\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30fb\u30d7\u30ed\u30b0\u30e9\u30e0\u306b\u591a\u984d\u306e\u6295\u8cc7\u3092\u884c\u3063\u305f\u305f\u3081\u3001\u8fd1\u5e74\u306f\u591a\u304f\u306eCIO\u304c\u8ca1\u5e03\u306e\u7d10\u304c\u7de9\u3080\u3053\u3068\u306b\u6163\u308c\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3068\u6307\u6458\u3059\u308b\u3002\u305d\u306e\u305f\u3081\u3001\u4eca\u65e5\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u53b3\u3057\u3044\u652f\u51fa\u8981\u6c42\u306f\u3001\u5c11\u3005\u885d\u6483\u7684\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\n\n6. \u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30cb\u30fc\u30ba\u306b\u5bfe\u5fdc\u3059\u308b\n\nCIO\u304c\u3001\u9032\u5316\u3057\u7d9a\u3051\u308b\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30fb\u30cb\u30fc\u30ba\u306e\u30da\u30fc\u30b9\u306b\u9045\u308c\u3092\u53d6\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3088\u3046\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u4e2d\u3067\u3001\u3053\u3046\u3057\u305f\u7d4c\u6e08\u7684\u306a\u61f8\u5ff5\u3068\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306b\u5bfe\u5fdc\u3059\u308b\uff08\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3001\u4e00\u898b\u3001\u6052\u5e38\u7684\u306a\uff09\u3001\u3088\u308a\u5c11\u306a\u3044\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u3067\u3088\u308a\u591a\u304f\u306e\u3053\u3068\u3092\u3053\u306a\u3055\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3044\u3046\u30d7\u30ec\u30c3\u30b7\u30e3\u30fc\u304c\u751f\u3058\u308b\u3002\n\n\u30b7\u30e5\u30ca\u30a4\u30c0\u30fc\u30a8\u30ec\u30af\u30c8\u30ea\u30c3\u30af\u306e\u5317\u7c73\u62c5\u5f53\u4e0a\u7d1a\u526f\u793e\u9577\u517cCIO\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30dc\u30d3\u30fc\u30fb\u30ab\u30a4\u30f3\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u3053\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u30d7\u30ec\u30c3\u30b7\u30e3\u30fc\u304c\u3082\u305f\u3089\u3059\u4e0d\u5b89\u3092\u8a8d\u3081\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u300c\u591c\u3082\u7720\u308c\u306a\u3044\u306e\u306f\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u4e0a\u306e\u554f\u984c\u3092\u89e3\u6c7a\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3060\u3002\u30b7\u30e5\u30ca\u30a4\u30c0\u30fc\u30a8\u30ec\u30af\u30c8\u30ea\u30c3\u30af\u3068\u5f53\u793e\u306e\u6210\u9577\u3092\u898b\u308b\u3068\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306f\u8d85\u6210\u9577\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3002\u5909\u9769\u7684\u306a\u6210\u9577\u3060\u3002\u30b7\u30e5\u30ca\u30a4\u30c0\u30fc\u30a8\u30ec\u30af\u30c8\u30ea\u30c3\u30af\u3068\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306e\u6210\u9577\u3092\u898b\u3066\u307f\u308b\u3068\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306f\u8d85\u6210\u9577\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u5909\u9769\u7684\u6210\u9577\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3002\u305d\u308c\u306f\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u9762\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306a\u304f\u3001IT\u74b0\u5883\u5168\u4f53\u3001\u3064\u307e\u308a\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304b\u3089\u69cb\u9020\u3001IT\u306b\u8cbb\u3084\u3059\u4e88\u7b97\u306e\u5272\u5408\u306b\u81f3\u308b\u307e\u3067\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3001\u660e\u304b\u308a\u3092\u706f\u3057\u7d9a\u3051\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3068\u3001\u9769\u65b0\u7684\u306a\u652f\u51fa\u3068\u306e\u30d0\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u3068\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3002\u305d\u308c\u304c\u79c1\u306e\u95a2\u5fc3\u4e8b\u3060\u300d\u3002\n\n\u73fe\u5728\u3001\u307b\u3068\u3093\u3069\u306eCIO\u304c\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30f3\u306e\u4fa1\u5024\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u671f\u5f85\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u3053\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u611f\u60c5\u3092\u62b1\u3044\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u306f\u5f7c\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3002CIO.com\u306e\u6700\u65b0\u306e\u300cCIO\u306e\u73fe\u72b6\u300d\u30ec\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001CIO\u306e85\uff05\u304c\u3001CIO\u304c\u5909\u9769\u306e\u62c5\u3044\u624b\u3068\u306a\u308a\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u3068\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u306e\u30a4\u30cb\u30b7\u30a2\u30c1\u30d6\u3092\u4e3b\u5c0e\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u540c\u610f\u3057\u300183\uff05\u304c\u5909\u9769\u306b\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u3068\u56de\u7b54\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u3053\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u5927\u304d\u306a\u671f\u5f85\u306f\u30b9\u30c8\u30ec\u30b9\u306b\u306a\u308b\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u306a\u3044\u304c\u3001\u30ab\u30a4\u30f3\u306f\u3053\u306e\u72b6\u6cc1\u3092 "\u5efa\u8a2d\u7684\u30d1\u30e9\u30ce\u30a4\u30a2 "\u3068\u547c\u3093\u3067\u524d\u5411\u304d\u306b\u6349\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u5f7c\u306f\u3053\u3046\u8aac\u660e\u3059\u308b\u3002\u300c\u30d1\u30e9\u30ce\u30a4\u30a2\u3068\u306f\u3001\u969c\u5bb3\u306b\u306a\u308a\u305f\u304f\u306a\u3044\u3001\u9054\u6210\u3092\u59a8\u3052\u308b\u5b58\u5728\u306b\u306a\u308a\u305f\u304f\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3060\u300d\n\n\u305d\u308c\u306f\u5f37\u529b\u306a\u52d5\u6a5f\u4ed8\u3051\u306b\u3082\u306a\u308b\u3068\u30ab\u30a4\u30f3\u306f\u4ed8\u3051\u52a0\u3048\u308b\u3002\n\n7. IT\u306e\u4fe1\u983c\u6027\n\n\u540c\u69d8\u306b\u3001\u591a\u304f\u306eCIO\u306f\u3001IT\u3084IT\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u30b7\u30c3\u30d7\u306b\u5bfe\u3059\u308b\u4fe1\u983c\u6027\u3084\u8a8d\u77e5\u5ea6\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3001\u3044\u307e\u3060\u306b\u5fc3\u914d\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u3001SIM\u306eCEO\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30c6\u30a4\u30e9\u30fc\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u300cCOVID\u306f\u30cf\u30a4\u30c6\u30af\u3092\u524d\u9762\u306b\u62bc\u3057\u51fa\u3057\u305f\u3002\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u91cd\u8981\u3060\u3002\u3042\u306e\u72b6\u6cc1\u306f\u3001IT\u90e8\u9580\u306e\u5168\u54e1\u306b\u4e88\u7b97\u3068\u4fe1\u7528\u3092\u4e0e\u3048\u305f\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u305d\u306e\u6210\u529f\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u671f\u5f85\u3082\u9ad8\u307e\u3063\u305f\u300d\u3068\u30c6\u30a4\u30e9\u30fc\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001IT\u90e8\u9580\u306f\u3001\u4e16\u754c\u306e\u4ed6\u306e\u90e8\u5206\u3068\u540c\u69d8\u3001\u4eca\u65e5\u3067\u306f\u7570\u306a\u308b\u5834\u6240\u306b\u3044\u308b\u3001\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u4ed8\u3051\u52a0\u3048\u305f\u3002\n\nCIO\u3084IT\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30d5\u306f\u3001\u30d1\u30f3\u30c7\u30df\u30c3\u30af\u306e\u521d\u671f\u306b\u306f\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u5909\u9769\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306b\u81a8\u5927\u306a\u6642\u9593\u3092\u8cbb\u3084\u3057\u305f\u3002\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u3001\u5e38\u306b\u305d\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u30b9\u30b1\u30b8\u30e5\u30fc\u30eb\u3067\u50cd\u304f\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3067\u304d\u306a\u3044\u3057\u3001\u671f\u5f85\u3055\u308c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3082\u306a\u3044\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u4e00\u90e8\u306e\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u95a2\u4fc2\u8005\u306f\u3001\u65b0\u6a5f\u80fd\u3084\u65b0\u6a5f\u80fd\u306e\u8fc5\u901f\u306a\u958b\u767a\u3092\u671f\u5f85\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u3053\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u671f\u5f85\u3084\u305d\u308c\u306b\u5fdc\u3048\u3089\u308c\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3001CIO\u3092\u5c11\u3057\u4e0d\u5b89\u306b\u3055\u305b\u308b\u306e\u3060\u3068\u30c6\u30a4\u30e9\u30fc\u306f\u4ed8\u3051\u52a0\u3048\u308b\u3002\n\n\u30a8\u30d9\u30ec\u30b9\u30c8\u30fb\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u306e\u30df\u30bf\u30eb\u6c0f\u306f\u3001CIO\u304c\u982d\u3092\u60a9\u307e\u305b\u3066\u3044\u308b\u95a2\u9023\u3059\u308b\u554f\u984c\u3092\u6319\u3052\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u300cCIO\u306f\u4eca\u3084\u30dd\u30ea\u30b0\u30ed\u30c3\u30c8\uff08\u591a\u8a00\u8a9e\u8a71\u8005\uff09\u3067\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3002\u4eca\u65e5\u306eCIO\u306f\u3001\u8ca1\u52d9\u3001\u4eba\u4e8b\u3001\u30de\u30fc\u30b1\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u3001\u30aa\u30da\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3001\u30b5\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30c1\u30a7\u30fc\u30f3\u306a\u3069\u306e\u8a00\u8a9e\u3092\u8a71\u3059\u3053\u3068\u3092\u671f\u5f85\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u5404\u5206\u91ce\u306eOKR\u3084KPI\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u3001\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u30fb\u30a4\u30cb\u30b7\u30a2\u30c1\u30d6\u304c\u305d\u308c\u3089\u3092\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u6b63\u3057\u3044\u65b9\u5411\u306b\u5c0e\u304f\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u304b\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306b\u5341\u5206\u306a\u77e5\u8b58\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3060\u3002\u300d\n\n8. \u4eca\u65e5\u306eIT\u306b\u95a2\u3059\u308b\u610f\u601d\u6c7a\u5b9a\u3092\u5c06\u6765\u306b\u308f\u305f\u3063\u3066\u7dad\u6301\u3059\u308b\n\n\u4e00\u90e8\u306eCIO\u304c\u771f\u591c\u4e2d\u306e\u77f3\u6cb9\u3092\u71c3\u3084\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3082\u30461\u3064\u306e\u554f\u984c\u306f\u3001\u9577\u671f\u7684\u306a\u6280\u8853\u8a08\u753b\u3092\u7b56\u5b9a\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3002\n\n\u30d4\u30f3\u30b0\u30fb\u30a2\u30a4\u30c7\u30f3\u30c6\u30a3\u30c6\u30a3\u306e\u30ab\u30f3\u30ca\u30f4\u30a1\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u6280\u8853\u9769\u65b0\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u3001\u8cfc\u5165\u6642\u306b\u306f\u7d20\u6674\u3089\u3057\u3044\u30bd\u30ea\u30e5\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3067\u3042\u3063\u305f\u3082\u306e\u304c\u3001\u6280\u8853\u9769\u65b0\u306e\u6ce2\u304c\u62bc\u3057\u5bc4\u305b\u308b\u3068\u3001\u307b\u3068\u3093\u3069\u6642\u4ee3\u9045\u308c\u306e\u3082\u306e\u3068\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3046\u305f\u3081\u3001\u591a\u304f\u306e\u6280\u8853\u6295\u8cc7\u306e\u8cde\u5473\u671f\u9650\u304c\u6025\u6fc0\u306b\u77ed\u304f\u306a\u308b\u306e\u3092\u3001\u540c\u6c0f\u3084\u4ed6\u306e\u6280\u8853\u62c5\u5f53\u5e79\u90e8\u304c\u76ee\u306e\u5f53\u305f\u308a\u306b\u3057\u3066\u304d\u305f\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\n\n\u305d\u306e\u7d50\u679c\u3001\u30ab\u30f3\u30ca\u30f4\u30a1\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u540c\u6c0f\u3084\u4ed6\u306eCIO\u306f\u3001"\u5c06\u6765\u3092\u898b\u636e\u3048\u305f\u610f\u601d\u6c7a\u5b9a"\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3082\u3063\u3068\u5fc3\u914d\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3068\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u5f7c\u306f\u3053\u3046\u554f\u3044\u304b\u3051\u308b\u3002\u300c\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u306f\u3059\u3050\u306b\u5909\u308f\u308b\u3082\u306e\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u3082\u3057\u304b\u3057\u305f\u3089\u534a\u5e74\u4ee5\u5185\u306b\u5909\u308f\u308b\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u306a\u3044\u3002\u300d\n\n\u3082\u3061\u308d\u3093\u3001CIO\u306f\u4ee5\u524d\u304b\u3089\u8ce2\u3044\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u3078\u306e\u8ced\u3051\u306b\u30d7\u30ec\u30c3\u30b7\u30e3\u30fc\u3092\u611f\u3058\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\u3082\u3061\u308d\u3093\u3001CIO\u306f\u4ee5\u524d\u304b\u3089\u8ce2\u3044\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u3078\u306e\u8ced\u3051\u3092\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3044\u3046\u30d7\u30ec\u30c3\u30b7\u30e3\u30fc\u3092\u611f\u3058\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\n\n\u300c\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u5b9f\u88c5\u3092\u6025\u304c\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u304c\u3001\u540c\u6642\u306b\u305d\u3053\u304b\u3089\u4fa1\u5024\u3092\u898b\u51fa\u3055\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u300d\u3068\u30ab\u30f3\u30ca\u30f4\u30a1\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u6211\u3005CIO\u306f\u7686\u3001\u3053\u306e\u77ed\u3044\u9032\u5316\u30b5\u30a4\u30af\u30eb\u306b\u6163\u308c\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3060\u308d\u3046\u300d\u3002\n\n9.\u53b3\u3057\u3044IT\u4eba\u6750\u7372\u5f97\u7af6\u4e89\n\n\u6280\u8853\u8077\u306e\u89e3\u96c7\u306f\u3042\u308b\u3082\u306e\u306e\u3001\u3053\u306e\u5206\u91ce\u306e\u5931\u696d\u7387\u306f\u308f\u305a\u304b2.2\uff05\u3067\u3001\u5168\u7c73\u5168\u4f53\u306e\u5931\u696d\u73873.8\uff05\u3092\u4e0b\u56de\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u30d5\u30a1\u30fc\u30de\u30fc\u30ba\u30fb\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30fb\u30cd\u30c3\u30c8\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u306eCIO\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30af\u30e0\u30c9\u30fb\u30b3\u30ab\u30eb\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u3053\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u6570\u5b57\u306b\u982d\u3092\u60a9\u307e\u305b\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\u591a\u304f\u306eIT\u4f01\u696d\u5e79\u90e8\u304c\u305d\u3046\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3001\u30b3\u30fc\u30ab\u30eb\u6c0f\u3082\u512a\u79c0\u306a\u4eba\u6750\u3092\u78ba\u4fdd\u3057\u3001\u7dad\u6301\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306e\u91cd\u8981\u6027\u3092\u77e5\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u5f7c\u306f\u3001\u7af6\u4e89\u529b\u306e\u3042\u308b\u5831\u916c\u3001\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u306e\u6a5f\u4f1a\u3001\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u306e\u9053\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u91cd\u70b9\u3092\u7f6e\u3044\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u305d\u308c\u3067\u3082\u5f7c\u306f\u3001\u6280\u8853\u8005\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u306f\u52b4\u50cd\u8005\u5e02\u5834\u3060\u3068\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u300c\u6570\u5e74\u524d\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u5927\u91cf\u63a1\u7528\u306f\u306a\u3044\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u306a\u3044\u304c\u3001\u4eba\u6750\u5e02\u5834\u306f\u904e\u71b1\u3059\u308b\u3068\u601d\u3046\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u4ed8\u3051\u52a0\u3048\u308b\u3002\n\n10. \u5909\u9769\u306e\u4e2d\u3067\u5353\u8d8a\u3057\u305f\u30aa\u30da\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u78ba\u4fdd\u3059\u308b\n\n\u4eca\u65e5\u306e\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u6642\u4ee3\u306b\u4f34\u3046\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306e\u8ab2\u984c\u3001\u5fc3\u914d\u4e8b\u3001\u4e0d\u5b89\u306f\u3001\u3053\u3068\u308f\u3056\u3067\u8a00\u3046\u3068\u3053\u308d\u306e\u660e\u304b\u308a\u3092\u706f\u3057\u7d9a\u3051\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u6027\u306b\u8ffd\u52a0\u3055\u308c\u308b\u3082\u306e\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u4ee3\u308f\u308a\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3082\u306e\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3002\n\n\u300c\u57fa\u672c\u7684\u306a\u5fc3\u914d\u4e8b\u304c\u306a\u304f\u306a\u3063\u305f\u308f\u3051\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3002CIO\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u660e\u304b\u308a\u3092\u706f\u3057\u7d9a\u3051\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u5fc3\u914d\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u5909\u308f\u308a\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3002\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u3001\u305d\u306e\u4e2d\u6838\u7684\u306a\u8cac\u4efb\u304b\u3089\u96e2\u308c\u3064\u3064\u3042\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u30e1\u30c3\u30bb\u30fc\u30b8\u3092\u767a\u4fe1\u3057\u305f\u304f\u306a\u3044\u306e\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068\u30ab\u30a4\u30f3\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u5b9f\u969b\u3001\u30ab\u30a4\u30f3\u6c0f\u306b\u3088\u308c\u3070\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u6642\u4ee3\u306f\u305d\u306e\u4e2d\u6838\u7684\u306a\u4f7f\u547d\u3092\u3055\u3089\u306b\u5f37\u5316\u3057\u305f\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\u4f8b\u3048\u3070\u3001\u5f7c\u306e\u4f1a\u793e\u3067\u306f\u73fe\u5728\u30011\u5206\u9593\u306b24\u30c6\u30e9\u30d0\u30a4\u30c8\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u52d5\u304b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u540c\u6642\u306b\u30ab\u30a4\u30f3\u306f\u3001\u4f1a\u793e\u306e\u6301\u7d9a\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u306e\u76ee\u6a19\u3092\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u3088\u308a\u74b0\u5883\u306b\u512a\u3057\u3044IT\u30aa\u30da\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u69cb\u7bc9\u306b\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u305d\u308c\u306f\u3059\u3079\u3066\u3001\u300c\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u30d6\u30ed\u30c3\u30af\u3068\u30bf\u30c3\u30af\u30eb\u306b\u5fb9\u5e95\u7684\u306b\u96c6\u4e2d\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u300d\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3092\u610f\u5473\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002