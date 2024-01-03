Atos contemplates fire sale as break-up plan falters

French IT services company Atos is floundering as it seeks to refocus its business. Negotiations over the sale of its legacy infrastructure services business are dragging on, and the company is contemplating the sale of more profitable activities such as its big data and security business to meet debt repayment obligations.\n\nLast year, it announced a plan to execute an IBM\/Kyndryl style split, spinning off its infrastructure services business as a company called Tech Foundations, and rebranding as Eviden the more modern remainder of the company, which includes its supercomputing, cloud computing, carbon accounting, and cybersecurity activities.\n\nIn August 2023, though, it took a different tack, saying it would sell Tech Foundations and its Atos brand to private investment fund EP Equity Investment rather than take it public.\n\nBack then, Atos said it expected EPEI to pay \u20ac100 million (around $110 million) for Tech Foundations, and to take on \u20ac1.9 billion of Atos\u2019 corporate debt, valuing the deal at around \u20ac2 billion.\n\nAltering the deal\n\nFive months later, though, EPEI is still haggling over the price it should pay and the amount of debt it should take on. In addition, EPEI is looking to escape a clause in the initial deal that would require it to take a \u20ac218 million stake in Eviden.\n\n\u201cIt\u2019s taking longer than we originally anticipated,\u201d Atos Group CFO Paul Saleh said in a conference call with analysts and journalists on Wednesday. \u201cThere\u2019s no certainty that an agreement can be reached.\u201d\n\nUnder financial pressure to repay debts, Atos has just made the first of two allowed six-month rollovers of a \u20ac1.5 billion loan, which it will have to repay by January 2025 at the latest. It has billions in other obligations due in the next two years.\n\nWith EPEI unwilling to invest in Eviden, or to take on as much of the company\u2019s debt as initially agreed, Atos is looking to raise capital in other ways, primarily by selling off even more of its activities than the $400 million target it announced in July 2023.\n\nFirst on the chopping block is its big data and security (BDS) business, for which it has received an offer of between \u20ac1.5 billion and \u20ac1.8 billion from Airbus. It seems an odd match, but the businesses would complement some of the European aircraft manufacturer\u2019s existing activities; it already has a cybersecurity business of its own, and manages vast quantities of data generated by its earth observation satellites. Another company has offered to buy just part of the BDS business.\n\nAs it considers which activities to dispose of, though, Atos must weigh the potential cash infusion against the risks. If it sells its most successful businesses, it\u2019ll have nothing left to interest investors or employees. If it doesn\u2019t, it may not raise enough money to satisfy creditors and keep the company running.\n\nThat is apparently a risk it\u2019s considering. Buried near the bottom of the five-page statement Atos issued Wednesday is a stark warning: \u201cShould the outcome of discussions with all its banks prove uncertain, the company does not rule out the use of available legal protection mechanisms to frame discussions with its creditors.\u201d\n\nFrench law includes a number of provisions to protect debtors, including the \u201cproc\u00e9dure de sauvegarde,\u201d which bears some similarities to a reorganization under Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code, allowing a company to continue operating while it reschedules its debts.\n\nAsked during the conference call to explain exactly which mechanisms Atos might use, Saleh said only that the company has access to \u201cother mechanisms to facilitate and accelerate discussions on the topic of refinancing,\u201d but that for the moment there were no such discussions.\n\nAnother Atos representative, asked for clarification, said the company wouldn\u2019t speculate about hypothetical scenarios.\n\nOne investor at least is still willing to bet on Atos. French digital transformation consultancy Onepoint bought its first stake in November 2023, and now owns 11.4% of the company \u2014 even though, with just 3,000 employees, it\u2019s only one-thirtieth the size of Atos.\n\nLeadership changes\n\nOnepoint doesn\u2019t yet have a seat on the board of Atos as a result of its investment, but it may get one soon; Atos said Wednesday it\u2019ll \u201cengage with its anchor shareholder Onepoint to discuss its governance demands.\u201d\n\nThere are two vacant seats on the board, Atos also revealed Wednesday, as it announced the resignation of four of its 11 members and the appointment of only two replacements. It also announced the replacement of the staff representative on the board as the previous representative\u2019s term of office had expired. Two other board members, including chairman Bertrand Meunier, stepped down in 2023.\n\nIn addition to the revolving cast in the board room, Atos has seen a succession of CEOs over the last few years. Long-standing CEO Thierry Breton left the company in 2019 to become France\u2019s European Commissioner. He was replaced by then-CFO Elie Girard, who lasted until December 2022. His successor, Rodolphe Belmer was replaced after just seven months by Nourdine Bihmane.\n\nBelmer\u2019s departure followed a bitter dispute with activist shareholders, who unsuccessfully tried to appoint former SAP CEO L\u00e9o Apotheker, who spent an ill-fated year as head of HP, to the board.\n\nBihmane lasted three months in the top job before returning to his role as CEO of the future spin-off, Tech Foundations, making way in October 2023 for former Accenture executive Yves Bernaert to take over as CEO of Atos.\n\nThese are not the only changes at the top: CFO Saleh joined the company in August 2023, and board member Carlo d\u2019Asaro Biondo, a former Google executive, took over as Atos\u2019 group general manager in December 2023.\n\nWith so much churn at the top, it\u2019s little wonder Atos is struggling to make progress with its break-up.\n\nThe IBM\/Kyndryl example\n\nThe financial success of Kyndryl\u2019s split from IBM may be another factor weighing against Atos. Since the two companies\u2019 separation in November 2021, IBM\u2019s stock price has steadily risen by around $40, while Kyndryl\u2019s has halved, from around $40 to $20, making legacy infrastructure management look like an unattractive investment. \n\nGoing its own way was supposed to enable Kyndryl to return to growth by exploring new and more profitable revenue streams. Two years on it continues to report year-over-year declines in revenue, although its losses are shrinking, too.\n\nNevertheless, Kyndryl is steadily transforming its business, multiplying its industry partnerships and expanding into the monitoring and management of more modern infrastructure with services such as its open integration platform, Kyndryl Bridge. \n\nIf Atos succeeds with its break-up plan, then Kyndryl\u2019s experience suggests the work for internal IT staff at Tech Foundations will be only the beginning. Kyndryl CIO Michael Bradshaw spent the first two years following the split rebuilding the company\u2019s ERP and HR platforms to function without IBM infrastructure, even as he reshaped systems to support the company\u2019s new activity.