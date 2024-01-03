Value stream management (VSM) delivered $81M in savings

Organizations considering value stream management (VSM) must look at several deciding factors, not the least of which is the potential return on investment (ROI). In fact, VSM has been shown to deliver significant organizational benefits and quantifiable, financial ROI.\n\nIn November 2023, Forrester Consulting conducted a Total Economic Impact\u2122 (TEI) study, commissioned by Broadcom, which found organizations using ValueOps, a dedicated VSM solution, can realize significant financial benefits. Based on the experience of a Broadcom customer, the study found the organization achieved a 471% return on investment (ROI) and a net present value (NPV) of $81.63M over three years, with payback of the initial investment in just nine months.\n\nNow, we see this as a particularly successful deployment, and numerous factors came into play to achieve these benefits. That said, this customer example highlights four key benefits that have a considerable impact on ROI.\n\nThere are many other benefits this customer realized, such as improved resource dedication to the highest value priorities of the organization, increased alignment on goals and progress, and exposure to new concepts and skills. Each of these benefits has a profound impact on the IT organization and customer value.\n\nVSM has emerged as a business-critical solution for helping organizations pinpoint misalignment, eliminate waste, and improve operational visibility. The Total Economic Impact\u2122 of ValueOps by Broadcom Study illuminates the journey of one organization and highlights some of the impactful benefits companies can achieve with VSM.\n\nTo better understand the potential ROI of a value stream management deployment with ValueOps, download the TEI study.\n\n-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------\n\n\n\nWhether you\u2019re just about to embark on your VSM journey or you\u2019re looking for ways to get the most out of your current initiatives, this event will provide a lot of insights and value.\n\nTo learn more, be sure to visit our VSM Summit On-Demand page.