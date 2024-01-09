Managing CEO expectations is this year’s Priority No. 1

Once upon a time, CEOs’ IT expectations legendarily came from in-flight magazines — a source that’s morphed from CIO irritant to quaint memory as the magazines faded into nostalgia-land.

Today’s CEOs are more likely to get their IT visions from stories written by credulous writers authoring for online business media. That’s if we’re lucky. If we aren’t, they’ll want Tony Stark’s ability to conjure up high-tech solutions by gesticulating into a 3D touch interface while arguing with the AI that ran the Iron Man’s lab.

That leaves it up to you, your company’s hard-working CIO, to temper the CEO’s expectations from what they infer from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to Earth 2024.

Because CEOs’ real reality (“real” by definition) is likely to be disappointing compared to the MCU and other semi-fictional realities they see, hear of, or imagine, CIOs can worry a little less about how IT might disappoint them on this score. But still, it’s vital to make sure you’re the CEO’s primary IT confidant, so they’re happy with what your IT organization can salvage from their hopes, dreams, and in-flight-movie-inspired visions.

As their confidant, here are five potential disappointments you can help the CEO bend their heads around.

1. Generative AI vs. MCU AI

In the MCU, not to mention Star Trek and Alexa ads, computer users tell the AI to do something, and the AI gets it done.