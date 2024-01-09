Managing CEO expectations is this year’s Priority No. 1

Once upon a time, CEOs\u2019 IT expectations legendarily came from in-flight magazines \u2014 a source that\u2019s morphed from CIO irritant to quaint memory as the magazines faded into nostalgia-land.\n\nToday\u2019s CEOs are more likely to get their IT visions from stories written by credulous writers authoring for online business media. That\u2019s if we\u2019re lucky. If we aren\u2019t, they\u2019ll want Tony Stark\u2019s ability to conjure up high-tech solutions by gesticulating into a 3D touch interface while arguing with the AI that ran the Iron Man\u2019s lab.\n\nThat leaves it up to you, your company\u2019s hard-working CIO, to temper the CEO\u2019s expectations from what they infer from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to Earth 2024.\n\nBecause CEOs\u2019 real reality (\u201creal\u201d by definition) is likely to be disappointing compared to the MCU and other semi-fictional realities they see, hear of, or imagine, CIOs can worry a little less about how IT might disappoint them on this score. But still, it\u2019s vital to make sure you\u2019re the CEO\u2019s primary IT confidant, so they\u2019re happy with what your IT organization can salvage from their hopes, dreams, and in-flight-movie-inspired visions.\n\nAs their confidant, here are five potential disappointments you can help the CEO bend their heads around.\n\n1. Generative AI vs. MCU AI\n\nIn the MCU, not to mention Star Trek and Alexa ads, computer users tell the AI to do something, and the AI gets it done.\n\nIn the current state of technology, the CEO also can ask their generative AI of choice to do something. If their expectations came from the MCU, or even from the most recent business-press write-up, the AI would unfailingly take the right action or give the right response to even the vaguest request (\u201cComputer! Tell me how to increase our share price by 20% by this time next week!\u201d).\n\nBut in your reality, when at times even the most talented business analyst can\u2019t make heads or tails of what the CEO is asking for, nothing good will come of it.\n\nGenerative AI, or at least the 2024 version of it, will, that is, stand an old saying on its head: \u201cThere are no dumb questions,\u201d will become, \u201cSome questions are too dumb for even the best AI to salvage.\u201d\n\n2. Augmented (or mixed, or just virtual) reality vs. actual reality\n\nWe\u2019re getting close to the point where industry pundits, in search of the Next Big Thing, just might start to generate excitement about this, a truly exciting, technology.\n\nAs a simplistic example of what mixed reality (MR) has to offer, imagine you attend an industry event that includes a cocktail party on its agenda.\n\nYou\u2019ll have met most of these characters at previous events, but you aren\u2019t all that good at remembering names and attaching them to faces. But there\u2019s no need to fear, mixed reality is here! Your MR glasses come to the rescue, floating names under faces. And, if you look at a face for a few seconds, your glasses will suggest a conversation starter based on something you discussed at a previous get-together.\n\nMixed reality\u2019s potential is awesome. CEOs might want to take advantage of that potential.\n\nIn 2024, however, the only place they\u2019ll see it will be in a few canned demos and the MCU.\n\n3. Wearable computers\n\n\u201cDelay in Transit\u201d is a 70-year-old short story written by science fiction writer F.L. Wallace. It described a wearable computer controlled by \u201csubvocalized\u201d commands, to which it responded with bone-conducted audio output.\n\nI\u2019ve wanted one ever since I read the story. Now that I\u2019ve described it, you probably want one, too. And, sure, you can buy what are called \u201cwearable computers.\u201d But as they don\u2019t offer much more than Dick Tracy\u2019s wrist radio did, don\u2019t describe Wallace\u2019s 70-year-old vision to your CEO. They might want one too, probably with mixed reality capabilities, and 2024 will be disappointing enough.\n\n4. Real reality is under siege\n\nBy now you, your parents, your cousin Felix the would-be social media influencer, not to mention your CEO, will all know all about deepfakes. What they won\u2019t expect, because the credulous business writers they rely on haven\u2019t figured it out, is that in 2024 deepfake content will begin filtering into the training datasets that make AI I. Yes, in the coming year we\u2019re likely to find ourselves dealing with fake deepfakes.\n\nSo while your CEO might be hoping that generative AI and its ability to search vast volumes of information will help them understand their corner of the world better, they\u2019ll be disappointed. Maybe they will get better data-driven insights. What they\u2019ll need but probably won\u2019t get are AI-based deepfake detectors, so they aren\u2019t fooled by generative-AI-driven deceptions.\n\n5. The cloud will save money\n\nOkay, fair\u2019s fair and fun\u2019s fun. But few CEOs will be completely consumed by these semi-whimsical depictions of information technology\u2019s future. They\u2019ll continue to have practical concerns, too, like where all the money is that cloud computing was supposed to save them. Some disappointments, that is, are both evergreen and rooted in real reality. To the extent the cloud exists in some sort of reality, its promise to save money is one of them.\n\nWhy will it disappoint, once again in 2024? Because the cloud never did, and still won\u2019t make sense as a general-purpose cost-saving measure.\n\nIt won\u2019t because you can buy servers as cheaply as the cloud providers, and they need to add a profit margin when they charge you for using them.\n\nWhat you should promise instead: Unlike on-premises infrastructure, the cloud lets IT easily add capacity in small increments when demand requires it. And \u2014 and this is the biggie \u2014 it also lets IT shed capacity when it isn\u2019t needed. The result? When demand is seasonal or unpredictable the cloud truly does save money. But when demand is steady, or increases in demand are predictable, on-premises infrastructure costs less.\n\nWith the cloud, that is, fixed costs are small but incremental costs are big. The costs of on-premises systems are the opposite.\n\nAs if your CEO will have the patience to care. They\u2019ll probably lack the patience to listen to your defensive explanations and will duck out of the room instead to re-watch Iron Man one more time.