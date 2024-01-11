Top 8 challenges IT leaders will face in 2024

2023 was a year made notable by a range of unexpected, unpredictable, and fast-moving challenges that, despite seemingly having little to do with technology, had profound impacts on IT strategies. Add the rapid rise of generative AI, and the past year was one in which CIOs often found themselves on the back foot, reacting to disruptions and shifting strategies in real-time.\n\nTo get back in front, IT leaders will have to transform lessons learned from 2023 into actionable, adaptable processes, as veteran technology pros have been remarkably consistent in identifying global and economic uncertainties as key challenges for IT leaders to anticipate in 2024 as well.\n\nRead on to see the pain points tech leaders consider to be their biggest challenges to achieving business profit and growth \u2014 and how they plan to address them in the new year. \n\nNavigating uncertainty\n\nLike many IT leaders, Saket Srivastava, CIO of Asana, believes ongoing lack of economic clarity on a wide scale, paired with instability in the tech market, will create new challenges for 2024. These external factors can have a dramatic impact on business operations and strategic planning. \n\nAmid the restraints, however, Srivastava sees opportunities. In the case of Asana, capitalizing on these will require a commitment to being cost conscious, with an eye toward achieving efficiencies wherever possible, and then strategically deploying the savings that come from reevaluating the company\u2019s operations.\n\n\u201cWe are giving our budget and proposed projects more scrutiny to invest in areas that have clear attribution toward generated increased revenue, more efficiencies, lower costs, and improved workplace experiences,\u201d Srivastava says. \u201cThis increased scrutiny is actually a good thing, because having a level of constraint forces teams to make better decisions and recommendations.\u201d\n\nTo guide an organization through uncertainty, IT leaders must help ensure everyone in the company is on the same page, Srivastava says. Instead of playing catch-up, he suggests a proactive approach with clear communication as a guiding principle.\n\n\u201cIt starts with establishing a clear set of agreed upon initiatives and outcomes for the organization,\u201d he says. \u201cWe have to make sure everyone understands what they are doing, why they are doing it, and \u2014 most importantly \u2014 how success will be measured.\u201d\n\nSrivastava believes employees will stay motivated if they can see their work is meaningful and delivers value to the company. \n\n\u201cMisalignment between teams and unclear objectives create uncertainty, confusion, and dissatisfaction,\u201d he says. \u201cInstead, we\u2019re focusing on regular communication, candid transparency, and repetition \u2014 they are the keys to success. It should be very easy for anyone in the organization to understand progress on these initiatives and outcomes. Teams need to have this information so they can quickly respond to issues and keep things on track.\u201d\n\nCreating a strong work culture\n\nOne upside to all the uncertainty companies are facing, says Dan Zimmerman, CIO and CPO of TreviPay, is the increasing ability to find talent, as the competitive labor market has heated up.\n\n\u201cRecent job postings [at TreviPay] have attracted dozens of qualified applicants without using recruiting firms,\u201d Zimmerman says. \u201cThis past year has proven to be a great time to build the team you need for the next few years.\u201d\n\nBut more than just adding talent, IT leaders must ensure they are creating a positive, respectful work culture that benefits employees and company goals, Zimmerman says. \n\n\u201cTeam members derive culture through policies, procedures, and most importantly how respected they feel by leaders and co-workers,\u201d he says. \u201cIt will be important to listen and gather feedback on what is and isn\u2019t working \u2014 and remain flexible.\u201d\n\nVaried work arrangements (in office, hybrid, and fully remote), which can boost job satisfaction, engagement, and retention, will further challenge IT leaders\u2019 ability to establish and maintain a winning culture. Reducing those challenges starts at the top, and requires meaningful ways to measure success. \n\n\u201cThe key to maintaining our strong work culture includes leaders leading effectively with appropriate communications technologies in all work arrangements,\u201d Zimmerman says of TreviPay\u2019s approach to this issue.\n\n\u201cEmbracing these changes, including implementing and encouraging use of the necessary technology, will help position us for success in 2024,\u201d he adds. \u201cWe\u2019ve strategically focused on integrating teams with diverse work arrangements to embrace the dynamics of the modern workplace.\u201d\n\nDelayed decision-making\n\nBhadresh Patel, chief digital officer at global consulting firm RGP, sees organization\u2019s showing more caution than usual. He attributes the cautious attitude of tech leaders to elevated inflationary pressures and higher interest rates.\n\n\u201cThe budgets are still there, but decisions are taking longer as companies apply more scrutiny to ensure they are pursuing the right initiative and choosing the right partners,\u201d Patel says. \u201cOur latest research shows that large companies are taking on an average of 20 $1 million-plus initiatives this year alone. Decision-makers expect to take on even more of these types of projects in the next few years, but we are seeing clients in some regions exhibit caution in new spend.\u201d \n\nAt RGP, Patel is countering that issue by focusing on operational efficiency, reducing costs, and modernizing back-end processes to make his colleagues\u2019 workflow process easier. \n\nAlexei Miller, managing director at DataArt, says the biggest challenge faced by tech leaders is the fear of sunk cost and betting on the wrong projects for the future. \n\n\u201cToo much is up in the air, from funding availability to corporate priorities to pricing to electoral politics across the world,\u201d Miller says. \u201cIT leaders know they have to make big things happen \u2014 there is no more easy work \u2014 but those require some reasonable assumptions about the future, which are hard to come by. How can we start something knowing we might have to change or stop it tomorrow? And yet we must. More than ever, we have to be agile and be unafraid of waste. Waiting for clarity is pointless. The world \u2014 and business \u2014 is stumbling from one crisis to another and it\u2019s not going to stop any time soon.\u201d\n\nMiller says his organization is making the choice to invest in growth. \u201cWe believe that smart technology still holds the biggest promise to improve our client\u2019s operations,\u201d he says. \u201cWaiting is a losing strategy.\u201d\n\nSecurity \u2014 on a budget\n\nSecurity is a challenge that makes the list of top CIO worries perennially, but Grant McCormick, CIO of cybersecurity company Exabeam, notes a rising need for increased collaboration between IT and security teams to address the issue.\n\n\u201cThe role of the CIO has recently seen a massive convergence with cybersecurity,\u201d says McCormick. \u201cRegardless of whether or not security reports into the CIO, or another leader within the company, it is in everyone\u2019s best interest to be conscious of the organization\u2019s security posture and to enable IT and cybersecurity to work in a highly synchronized manner.\u201d\n\n2023\u2019s State of the CIO survey found 70% of IT leaders anticipate an increased involvement on their part in cybersecurity operations going forward. Moreover, 58% reported that cybersecurity protections have increased due to the state of the economy, which is also putting pressure on their budgets to do so, as only 40% of CIOs reported increased budgets based on the need for security improvements this past year.\n\nBalancing cost and agility\n\nAref Matin, CTO at Wiley, says the speed of change has caused tech leaders over the past year to seek balance between optimizing costs and preparing to adapt quickly to changes \u2014 two priorities that are frequently at odds. \n\n\u201cWe must ensure that our projects are the right ones,\u201d Matin says, \u201cand that they are improving business performance and driving efficiency. I think it\u2019s safe to say the speed at which we need to move continues to increase.\u201d\n\nGeopolitical and economic issues have prompted rapid changing situations that require organizations to change course quickly, he says. \n\n\u201cIn today\u2019s environment technology leaders must constantly have different and multiple scenarios ready,\u201d Matin says. \u201cIt makes for more work in planning and budget cycles, but inevitably leads to less waves and disruptions if and when we need to adapt.\u201d\n\nUpskilling to take advantage of AI\n\nSastry Durvasula, chief information and client services officer at TIAA, is among the many IT leaders who sees significant potential for AI \u2014 but only if employees are trained on how best to make the most of the technology.\n\n\u201cThe rise of these solutions and their various use cases present a level playing field for employee upskilling and reskilling initiatives \u2014 perhaps the most in a generation,\u201d he says. \n\nThe challenge is in preparing the organization to take advantage of these opportunities, which he refers to as the reskilling revolution.\n\nTo address this, TIAA has created a program to help workers across the company upskill in AI, among other areas of strategic importance to the company, such as security and data. The program also empowers employees to earn industry certifications. The company has also partnered with universities to create internships to work on collaborative generative AI projects that benefit the company\u2019s clients. \n\n\u201cCIOs can leverage this as a critical lever to competitive differentiation not only to help their employees grow in their roles and develop technical acumen, but make the entire organization as a whole more AI-savvy,\u201d he says.\n\nDealing with new regulations\n\nRegulation is on the rise across most industries, but few are as regulation-centric as healthcare, where G. Cameron Deemer, CEO at DrFirst, sees dealing with regulations as both a challenge and opportunity.\n\n\u201cHealthcare IT is particularly vulnerable to regulatory change,\u201d Deemer says. \u201cFor the next 12 months, I\u2019ll be asking my team to continue their focus on innovation and clearing up tech debt, and will also need to add a focus on upcoming regulatory requirements that will dramatically impact our company and our clients.\u201d\n\nFor IT leaders also facing new regulatory environments in the coming year, Deemer offers new perspective on what is often considered an onerous challenge for IT.\n\n\u201cRegulation is both a blessing and a curse,\u201d he says. \u201cIt creates real business opportunities to win new clients but also complicates and reprioritizes the development roadmap. We\u2019re treating it as a \u2018good luck event,\u2019 which, although inconvenient, will give us another opportunity to demonstrate strong value to existing and potential customers.\u201d\n\nMixing human and machine intelligence\n\nAn ongoing challenge for Jamie Smith, CIO at University of Phoenix, is removing frictions and highlighting opportunities for the university\u2019s students. Addressing these customer needs means making decisions about what aspects of the experience should be addressed by human intelligence and which ones will best be served by digital solutions. \n\n\u201cThe effort requires evaluating the massive advances in machine learning, AI, and personalization, which may help to curate individualized journeys and allow us to apply our human talent to the most beneficial and nuanced situations while arming them with \u2018bionics\u2019 to better handle each situation.\u201d\n\nAs in other industries, the institution will need to refine the mix of human resources and AI approaches in light of rapid new advances and newly identified customer needs.\n\n\u201cThe biggest change in the last year,\u201d she says, \u201chas been the emergence of large language models and generative AI that hold out the possibility that AI, along with human review and input, can deliver sophisticated and complex experiences. The rate of advancement in these models will continuously cause us to reevaluate what is possible in the upcoming 12 months.\u201d