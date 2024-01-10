南アフリカの汚職調査機関でのIT近代化のためのフォレンジックな取り組み

1996\u5e74\u306b\u8a2d\u7acb\u3055\u308c\u305f\u5357\u30a2\u30d5\u30ea\u30ab\u306e\u7279\u5225\u8abf\u67fb\u30e6\u30cb\u30c3\u30c8\uff08SIU\uff09\u306f\u3001\u8ca1\u653f\u7684\u306a\u640d\u5931\u3092\u56de\u5fa9\u3057\u3001\u4e0d\u6b63\u884c\u70ba\u3092\u6b63\u3059\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u4fe1\u983c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u6c5a\u8077\u9632\u6b62\u3001\u30d5\u30a9\u30ec\u30f3\u30b8\u30c3\u30af\u8abf\u67fb\u3001\u8a34\u8a1f\u6a5f\u95a2\u3068\u3057\u3066\u6d3b\u52d5\u3057\u3066\u304d\u305f\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u9577\u3044\u6b74\u53f2\u306b\u306f\u30ec\u30ac\u30b7\u30fc\u6280\u8853\u3084\u975e\u52b9\u7387\u304c\u3064\u304d\u3082\u306e\u3060\u3002SIU\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u7d44\u7e54\u306b\u306f\u4f59\u88d5\u304c\u306a\u3044\u3002\n\n\u30c8\u30a5\u30e1\u30ed\u30fb\u30ba\u30ef\u30cdCIO\u306f\u3001\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u304cSIU\u306e\u696d\u52d9\u3092\u52b9\u7387\u5316\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3044\u304b\u306b\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u5f79\u5272\u3092\u679c\u305f\u3059\u304b\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u5f7c\u5973\u3068\u5f7c\u5973\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u6700\u8fd1\u3001\u30e6\u30cb\u30c3\u30c8\u306e\u30b3\u30df\u30e5\u30cb\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3068\u30b3\u30e9\u30dc\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30fb\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u306e\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u30c7\u30fc\u30c8\u306b\u7740\u624b\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3053\u306e\u30d7\u30ed\u30b8\u30a7\u30af\u30c8\u306f2022\u5e74\u306e\u521d\u3081\u306b\u958b\u59cb\u3055\u308c\u305f\u3002\u5f53\u6642\u3001SIU\u306f\u307e\u3060\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u30ef\u30a4\u30ba\uff08\u96fb\u5b50\u30e1\u30fc\u30eb\u3001\u30a4\u30f3\u30b9\u30bf\u30f3\u30c8\u30e1\u30c3\u30bb\u30fc\u30b8\u3001\u6587\u66f8\u7ba1\u7406\u3092\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3059\u308b\u30d7\u30e9\u30c3\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e0\uff09\u3092\u4f7f\u7528\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3068\u30ba\u30ef\u30cd\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u30ef\u30a4\u30ba\u3092\u7a3c\u50cd\u3055\u305b\u3066\u3044\u308b\u7d44\u7e54\u306f\u307e\u3060\u76f8\u5f53\u6570\u3042\u308b\u304c\u3001\u591a\u304f\u306e\u7d44\u7e54\u304c\u3053\u306e\u30d7\u30e9\u30c3\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e0\u304b\u3089\u96e2\u308c\u3001\u3088\u308a\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u306b\u79fb\u884c\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u9078\u629e\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\n\u300c\u6280\u8853\u7684\u306a\u89b3\u70b9\u304b\u3089\u898b\u308b\u3068\u3001\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u30ef\u30a4\u30ba\u306f\u3082\u306f\u3084\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306e\u30cb\u30fc\u30ba\u3092\u6e80\u305f\u3057\u3066\u304a\u3089\u305a\u3001\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u304c\u6c42\u3081\u3066\u3044\u305f\u6a5f\u80fd\u306b\u6b20\u3051\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3057\u305f\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u3053\u306e\u79fb\u884c\u306f\u3001SIU\u306e\u5e83\u7bc4\u306a\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3068\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u79fb\u884c\u6226\u7565\u306e\u4e00\u74b0\u3067\u3042\u308a\u30014\u5e74\u307b\u3069\u524d\u306b\u3001\u5e83\u7bc4\u306a\u6280\u8853\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30af\u3092\u6a19\u6e96\u5316\u3059\u308b\u76ee\u7684\u3067\u59cb\u307e\u3063\u305f\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u5f7c\u5973\u304c\u6307\u6458\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3001SIU\u306f\u5b8c\u5168\u306a\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u30d9\u30fc\u30b9\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3001\u30cf\u30a4\u30d6\u30ea\u30c3\u30c9\u6226\u7565\u3092\u63a1\u7528\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u4e3b\u6a29\u6cd5\u3084\u30ac\u30d0\u30ca\u30f3\u30b9\u69cb\u9020\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u3001\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u306b\u4fdd\u5b58\u3067\u304d\u308b\u60c5\u5831\u3068\u4fdd\u5b58\u3067\u304d\u306a\u3044\u60c5\u5831\u306e\u7a2e\u985e\u304c\u6c7a\u307e\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304b\u3089\u3060\u3002\n\n\u79fb\u884c\u3092\u30ca\u30d3\u30b2\u30fc\u30c8\u3059\u308b\n\n\u3082\u3061\u308d\u3093\u3001\u3053\u308c\u306f\u7c21\u5358\u306a\u4f5c\u696d\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u7279\u306b\u3001\u3053\u306e\u6a5f\u95a2\u304c\u6271\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u91cf\u3092\u8003\u3048\u308b\u3068\u3001\u306a\u304a\u3055\u3089\u3060\u3002\u300c\u307b\u3068\u3093\u3069\u306e\u4eba\u304c\u30e1\u30fc\u30eb\u30dc\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u3092\u30a2\u30fc\u30ab\u30a4\u30d6\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u3068\u3057\u3066\u4f7f\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u305f\u3081\u3001\u30e6\u30fc\u30b6\u30fc\u306e\u4e2d\u306b\u306f\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u5de8\u5927\u306a\u30e1\u30fc\u30eb\u30dc\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u4eba\u3082\u3044\u307e\u3057\u305f\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\nSIU\u306f\u79fb\u884c\u306e\u8a2d\u5b9a\u9762\u3067\u306f\u30de\u30cd\u30fc\u30b8\u30c9\u30fb\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u30fb\u30d7\u30ed\u30d0\u30a4\u30c0\u30fc\uff08MSP\uff09\u3068\u5354\u529b\u3057\u3001\u3053\u306e\u30d1\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u304b\u3089\u6307\u5c0e\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u305f\u304c\u3001\u5b9f\u969b\u306e\u79fb\u884c\u4f5c\u696d\u306f\u7d50\u5c40\u81ea\u5206\u305f\u3061\u3067\u884c\u3063\u305f\u3002\u300c\u7d44\u7e54\u5185\u3067\u9054\u6210\u3057\u305f\u3044\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u30e9\u30a4\u30f3\u3068\u76ee\u6a19\u304c\u3042\u3063\u305f\u306e\u3067\u3059\u304c\u3001\u5e02\u5834\u306b\u652f\u63f4\u3092\u6c42\u3081\u305f\u3068\u304d\u306b\u5f97\u3089\u308c\u305f\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u30a2\u30a6\u30c8\u30e9\u30a4\u30f3\u3092\u898b\u308b\u3068\u3001\u6211\u3005\u304c\u671b\u3093\u3067\u3044\u305f\u3088\u308a\u3082\u306f\u308b\u304b\u306b\u6642\u9593\u304c\u304b\u304b\u308a\u305d\u3046\u3060\u3063\u305f\u306e\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u305d\u3053\u3067\u3001\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u8981\u4ef6\u3084\u6700\u9069\u306a\u65b9\u6cd5\u3001\u30a2\u30d7\u30ed\u30fc\u30c1\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u8abf\u67fb\u3057\u3001\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u3092\u884c\u3044\u3001\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u524d\u63d0\u6761\u4ef6\u3092\u5b9f\u88c5\u3057\u3001\u3059\u3079\u3066\u3092\u81ea\u5206\u305f\u3061\u3067\u79fb\u884c\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u6210\u529f\u3057\u305f\u300d\u3002\u3053\u306e\u305f\u3081\u3001\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3092\u6a5f\u80fd\u5225\u306b\u5206\u3051\u3001\u7279\u5b9a\u306e\u30bf\u30b9\u30af\u306b\u96c6\u4e2d\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u5404\u500b\u4eba\u306e\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u3092\u56f3\u3063\u305f\u3002\u30e6\u30fc\u30b6\u30fc\u304c\u7279\u5b9a\u306e\u554f\u984c\u3092\u62b1\u3048\u305f\u5834\u5408\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u8ab0\u304b\u304c\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3057\u3001\u89e3\u6c7a\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3057\u305f\u306e\u3060\u3002\n\nSIU\u306e\u904b\u55b6\u7d99\u7d9a\u6027\u3092\u78ba\u4fdd\u3057\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u306e\u6301\u7d9a\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u3092\u4fdd\u8a3c\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u306f\u3001\u3059\u3079\u3066\u3092\u5185\u90e8\u3067\u884c\u3046\u3068\u3044\u3046\u52d5\u304d\u304c\u91cd\u8981\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002\u300c\u5c06\u6765\u3001\u540c\u3058\u3088\u3046\u306a\u30d7\u30ed\u30b8\u30a7\u30af\u30c8\u3092\u3088\u308a\u81ea\u4fe1\u3092\u3082\u3063\u3066\u5f15\u304d\u53d7\u3051\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u305f\u3061\u306e\u6750\u6728\u3092\u4f5c\u308a\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u305f\u3061\u306e\u80fd\u529b\u3092\u958b\u767a\u3059\u308b\u306e\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u30d7\u30e9\u30f3\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u306e\u529b\n\n\u624b\u59cb\u3081\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u7279\u5b9a\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u30a2\u30fc\u30ab\u30a4\u30d6\u3057\u3001\u30d0\u30c3\u30af\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046\u30a2\u30c9\u30d0\u30a4\u30b9\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3055\u3089\u306b\u3001\u30e6\u30fc\u30b6\u30fc\u304c\u30e1\u30fc\u30eb\u306b\u30a2\u30af\u30bb\u30b9\u3067\u304d\u306a\u3044\u671f\u9593\u3092\u4f5c\u3089\u305a\u306b\u79fb\u884c\u3059\u308b\u65b9\u6cd5\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3082\u8003\u3048\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u305d\u306e\u305f\u3081\u3001\u307b\u3068\u3093\u3069\u306e\u4f5c\u696d\u3092\u591c\u9593\u306b\u884c\u3046\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\n\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u30bf\u30a4\u30df\u30f3\u30b0\u306e\u554f\u984c\u306f\u305d\u308c\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u5357\u30a2\u30d5\u30ea\u30ab\u306e\u96fb\u529b\u4f1a\u793e\u306f\u30a8\u30cd\u30eb\u30ae\u30fc\u9700\u8981\u3092\u6e1b\u3089\u3059\u305f\u3081\u306b\u7279\u5b9a\u306e\u5730\u57df\u3078\u306e\u914d\u96fb\u3092\u4e00\u6642\u7684\u306b\u6b62\u3081\u3066\u3044\u305f\u306e\u3060\u3002\u3053\u306e\u305f\u3081\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u8ee2\u9001\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u306f\u3088\u308a\u8907\u96d1\u306a\u3082\u306e\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\u300c\u5927\u91cf\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u79fb\u884c\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u6700\u4e2d\u306b\u505c\u96fb\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3089\u3001\u6700\u521d\u304b\u3089\u3084\u308a\u76f4\u3057\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u3053\u306e\u554f\u984c\u3092\u8efd\u6e1b\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u8ee2\u9001\u306e\u8a66\u307f\u304c\u4e2d\u65ad\u3055\u308c\u306a\u3044\u3088\u3046\u3001\u505c\u96fb\u306e\u30b9\u30b1\u30b8\u30e5\u30fc\u30eb\u3092\u6ce8\u8996\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\u300c\u30bf\u30a4\u30df\u30f3\u30b0\u3092\u5408\u308f\u305b\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u591a\u304f\u306e\u614e\u91cd\u306a\u8a08\u753b\u3068\u30ea\u30bd\u30fc\u30b9\u306e\u540c\u671f\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3067\u3057\u305f\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u4ed8\u3051\u52a0\u3048\u3001\u3053\u308c\u306f\u5927\u304d\u306a\u30cf\u30fc\u30c9\u30eb\u3067\u306f\u3042\u3063\u305f\u304c\u3001\u4f55\u3068\u304b\u306a\u308b\u3082\u306e\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3068\u306e\u3053\u3068\u3002\n\n\u4eca\u306b\u3057\u3066\u601d\u3048\u3070\u3001\u30ba\u30ef\u30cd\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u65c5\u306e\u5404\u6bb5\u968e\u3067\u30e6\u30fc\u30b6\u30fc\u306b\u3082\u3063\u3068\u7a4d\u6975\u7684\u306b\u60c5\u5831\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u4ee5\u5916\u306b\u306f\u3001\u3042\u307e\u308a\u5909\u308f\u3063\u305f\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3057\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3002\u300c\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u3092\u901a\u3058\u3066\u591a\u304f\u306e\u60c5\u5831\u3092\u767a\u4fe1\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u304c\u3001\u3082\u3057\u307e\u305f\u540c\u3058\u3053\u3068\u3092\u3059\u308b\u3068\u3057\u305f\u3089\u3001\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u304c\u671b\u3080\u3088\u3046\u306a\u30da\u30fc\u30b9\u3067\u5fc5\u305a\u3057\u3082\u52d5\u3044\u3066\u304f\u308c\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u306e\u3067\u3001\u60c5\u5831\u3092\u6d74\u3073\u305b\u305f\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u305d\u306e\u305f\u3081\u3001\u518d\u5ea6\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u3092\u5b9f\u65bd\u3059\u308b\u3057\u304b\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u306e\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u30e6\u30fc\u30b6\u30fc\u3068\u540c\u3058\u76ee\u7dda\u306b\u7acb\u3061\u7d9a\u3051\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u91cd\u8981\u3060\u3002\u30b3\u30df\u30e5\u30cb\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3068\u30c1\u30a7\u30f3\u30b8\u30de\u30cd\u30b8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u304c\u5927\u304d\u306a\u9055\u3044\u3092\u751f\u3080\u306e\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3002\n\n\u30ba\u30ef\u30cd\u6c0f\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u3053\u306e\u79fb\u884c\u304b\u3089\u5f97\u3089\u308c\u305f\u6700\u5927\u306e\u30e1\u30ea\u30c3\u30c8\u306e\u3072\u3068\u3064\u306f\u3001\u3088\u308a\u5145\u5b9f\u3057\u305f\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u5bfe\u5fdc\u80fd\u529b\u3092\u6301\u3064SIU\u304c\u8a95\u751f\u3057\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3002SIU\u306f\u73fe\u5728\u3001\u5b98\u6c11\u4e21\u90e8\u9580\u3067\u5e83\u304f\u4f7f\u308f\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3001\u3088\u308a\u4fca\u654f\u306a\u30d7\u30e9\u30c3\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e0\u4e0a\u3067\u904b\u55b6\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u300c\u30de\u30a4\u30af\u30ed\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u306e\u30d7\u30e9\u30c3\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u306e\u904b\u55b6\u65b9\u6cd5\u3092\u5909\u3048\u3001\u751f\u7523\u6027\u3068\u52b9\u7387\u6027\u3092\u751f\u307f\u51fa\u3057\u3001\u5411\u4e0a\u3055\u305b\u305f\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u3001\u8abf\u67fb\u306e\u7d0d\u671f\u304c\u77ed\u7e2e\u3055\u308c\u3001\u3088\u308a\u52b9\u7387\u7684\u306b\u8077\u52d9\u306b\u5bfe\u5fdc\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002