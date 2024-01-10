Africa

ホームデータ管理南アフリカの汚職調査機関でのIT近代化のためのフォレンジックな取り組み
著者: Joanne Carew
Contributing writer

南アフリカの汚職調査機関でのIT近代化のためのフォレンジックな取り組み

ケーススタディー
Jan 10, 20241分
データ管理

特別調査ユニット（SIU）の主な任務は、南アフリカの国家機関全体の汚職疑惑を調査することである。ここでは、SIUのCIOであるトゥメロ・ズワネ氏が、業務改善への取り組みについて説明する。

Tumelo Zwane, CIO, Special Investigating Unit
クレジットSpecial Investigating Unit, SA

1996年に設立された南アフリカの特別調査ユニット（SIU）は、財政的な損失を回復し、不正行為を正すために、信頼できる汚職防止、フォレンジック調査、訴訟機関として活動してきた。しかし、長い歴史にはレガシー技術や非効率がつきものだ。SIUのような組織には余裕がない。

トゥメロ・ズワネCIOは、新しいテクノロジーがSIUの業務を効率化するためにいかに重要な役割を果たすかを理解しており、彼女と彼女のチームは最近、ユニットのコミュニケーションとコラボレーション・テクノロジーのアップデートに着手した。このプロジェクトは2022年の初めに開始された。当時、SIUはまだグループワイズ（電子メール、インスタントメッセージ、文書管理をサポートするプラットフォーム）を使用していたとズワネは言う。グループワイズを稼働させている組織はまだ相当数あるが、多くの組織がこのプラットフォームから離れ、より新しいテクノロジーに移行することを選択した。

「技術的な観点から見ると、グループワイズはもはや私たちのニーズを満たしておらず、私たちが求めていた機能に欠けていました」と彼女は言う。この移行は、SIUの広範なデジタルトランスフォーメーションとクラウド移行戦略の一環であり、4年ほど前に、広範な技術スタックを標準化する目的で始まった。しかし、彼女が指摘するように、SIUは完全なクラウドベースではなく、ハイブリッド戦略を採用している。データ主権法やガバナンス構造によって、クラウドに保存できる情報と保存できない情報の種類が決まっているからだ。

移行をナビゲートする

もちろん、これは簡単な作業ではなかった。特に、この機関が扱っているデータの量を考えると、なおさらだ。「ほとんどの人がメールボックスをアーカイブツールとして使っていたため、ユーザーの中には非常に巨大なメールボックスを持っている人もいました」と彼女は言う。

SIUは移行の設定面ではマネージド・サービス・プロバイダー（MSP）と協力し、このパートナーから指導を受けたが、実際の移行作業は結局自分たちで行った。「組織内で達成したいタイムラインと目標があったのですが、市場に支援を求めたときに得られたさまざまなアウトラインを見ると、我々が望んでいたよりもはるかに時間がかかりそうだったのです」と彼女は言う。「そこで、さまざまな要件や最適な方法、アプローチについて調査し、テストを行い、必要な前提条件を実装し、すべてを自分たちで移行することに成功した」。このため、彼女はチームを機能別に分け、特定のタスクに集中できるよう各個人のスキルアップを図った。ユーザーが特定の問題を抱えた場合、チームの誰かがサポートし、解決できるようにしたのだ。

SIUの運営継続性を確保し、組織の持続可能性を保証するためには、すべてを内部で行うという動きが重要だった。「将来、同じようなプロジェクトをより自信をもって引き受けることができるよう、自分たちの材木を作り、自分たちの能力を開発するのです」と彼女は言う。

プランニングの力

手始めとして、彼らは特定のデータをアーカイブし、バックアップするようアドバイスした。さらに、ユーザーがメールにアクセスできない期間を作らずに移行する方法についても考えなければならなかった。そのため、ほとんどの作業を夜間に行う必要があった。

しかし、タイミングの問題はそれだけではなかった。南アフリカの電力会社はエネルギー需要を減らすために特定の地域への配電を一時的に止めていたのだ。このため、データ転送プロセスはより複雑なものとなった。「大量のデータを移行している最中に停電になったら、最初からやり直しです」と彼女は言う。この問題を軽減するため、彼らはデータ転送の試みが中断されないよう、停電のスケジュールを注視していた。「タイミングを合わせるために、多くの慎重な計画とリソースの同期が必要でした」と彼女は付け加え、これは大きなハードルではあったが、何とかなるものだったとのこと。

今にして思えば、ズワネ氏は、旅の各段階でユーザーにもっと積極的に情報を提供する以外には、あまり変わったことはしなかっただろう。「プロセスを通じて多くの情報を発信しましたが、もしまた同じことをするとしたら、私たちが望むようなペースで必ずしも動いてくれなかったので、情報を浴びせたでしょう」と彼女は言う。「そのため、再度トレーニングを実施するしかなかったのです」と彼女は言う。「ユーザーと同じ目線に立ち続けることは非常に重要だ。コミュニケーションとチェンジマネジメントが大きな違いを生むのです」。

ズワネ氏によると、この移行から得られた最大のメリットのひとつは、より充実したデジタル対応能力を持つSIUが誕生したことだ。SIUは現在、官民両部門で広く使われている、より俊敏なプラットフォーム上で運営されている。「マイクロソフトのプラットフォームは、組織の運営方法を変え、生産性と効率性を生み出し、向上させた。これによって、調査の納期が短縮され、より効率的に職務に対応できるようになった」と彼女は言う。

