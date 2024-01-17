Storytelling for CIOs: from niche to bestseller

What do the following quotes have in common? "Call me Ishmael;" "It was a bright cold day in April, and the clocks were striking thirteen;" "I write this sitting in the kitchen sink."\n\nWhether it\u2019s Moby-Dick, Nineteen Eighty-Four, or I Capture the Castle, respectively, these opening lines from classic novels make us want to read on because we are piqued, amused, surprised, or intrigued in some way. A love of narrative is a constant factor of the human state; scientists put it down to a feel-good hormone called oxytocin, but whatever the reason, who among us can resist a rich story, engagingly told and amply illustrated?\n\nStorytelling is as old as humanity itself and it\u2019s core to the fundamentals of faith, politics, and marketing. IT leaders and CIOs have also long recognized the power of storytelling, but only recently has the phenomenon become formalized with many saying they\u2019ve attended workshops or seminars on the topic with the express intention of improving their sense of narrative and power to communicate and persuade. Going beyond that, some said they attended sessions on fiction, poetry and scriptwriting. \u201cI take what I learned in the scriptwriting seminar about passion and the narrative arc into every meeting I attend,\u201d one chief technology officer said.\n\nSo here, we explore why so many IT leaders attempt to improve this sense of narrative and ability to spin tales, and how it can make a difference to the business.\n\nWhy tell stories?\n\nThe late Richard Sykes, CIO of pharmaceuticals giant ICI in the 1990s and later a columnist for CIO magazine, famously scripted starkly different scenarios of the future of ICI for board members early in his IT role.\n\nIn one, he mocked up a cover of the Financial Times, showing the company\u2019s stock soaring and praising its technologically enabled innovations. In another, he showed another newspaper with doomsday headlines blaming the company\u2019s failure to invest in IT for its demise.\n\n\u201cIn that one meeting, I got the green light to invest and I always tried to explain technology in words and narratives that the non-techie board could absorb,\u201d he said. \u201cI used figures of speech and financial terms they understood, and I kept well away from technical jargon because that wasn\u2019t my audience. A good CIO needs to know who they\u2019re speaking to and how they like to absorb information and points of view.\u201d\n\nOthers agree that IT, with all its complexity and esoteric language, is the perfect candidate to utilize storytelling.\n\n\u201cFor a CIO, or anyone in a senior position with responsibility for data, the best way to succeed is to make projects come to life,\u201d says Caroline Carruthers, formerly a pioneering chief data officer at Network Rail, which manages train stations and infrastructure in the UK, and now CEO of data consultancy Carruthers and Jackson.\n\n\u201cYou can give people all the dashboards, charts and figures in the world, but it\u2019s when you help them understand the thinking behind what you do and bring it to life that you get the buy-in you need.\u201d\n\nOften, CIOs use stories as a form of Esperanto or a translation layer.\n\n\u201cI always find there\u2019s benefit in using a story to help my audience understand what can sometimes be very technical concepts that I\u2019m trying to communicate to non-technical people,\u201d says Adam Miller, CIO of UK insurer, Markerstudy Group. \u201cGet the story right, then people understand the plan and you\u2019ve a much better chance of them buying in. I also find that a good story is just as important for highlighting the impact of inaction too, which can often be the easiest option for people to take.\u201d\n\nThe uses of storytelling\n\nStorytelling can be used to persuade senior executives to release budget, plot a change in strategy, or share good and bad news.\n\nClaire Trachet, CEO of UK business advisory firm Trachet, says companies such as Domino\u2019s, T-Mobile and Uber have deployed narratives that appeal to employee emotions during change initiatives in order to avoid the fate of most change programs: failure.\n\nShe adds that storytelling is also being used increasingly in M&A, and she\u2019s advised on Accenture\u2019s recent acquisition of UK creative change management consultancy, The Storytellers. The consulting giant said it was buying the 29-person, London-based company to help clients articulate and activate their vision and change strategies.\n\nStorytelling is also increasingly deployed as an external method to delight customers. Think, for example, of the way Strava uses its app for users to compare data about their runs, hikes, and cycle rides to ignite passion and competitiveness. In recent years, data storytelling has become endemic as a way to show complex information supported by rich media, and today, we see that everywhere from bank statements to investment updates.\n\n\u201cThink of your traditional PowerPoint,\u201d says Porter Thorndike, principal product manager at data management and intelligence company ibi, which helps customers craft interactive reports for their audiences. \u201cThe worst are the ones with tons of text, slightly better are the ones with bullets, and the best are in a visual story format. Think about the rise in popularity of Tableau or Power BI. Visual interactivity helps people make sense of their data, consume it, and communicate it back as a data story. That\u2019s what data storytelling is: visualisation plus narrative plus context.\u201d\n\nMiguel Traquina, CIO of biometric authentication company iProov, agrees.\n\n\u201cEverybody loves a good story,\u201d he says. \u201cIt\u2019s powerful to inspire and motivate teams, and it frequently helps me emotionally connect individuals with set goals and objectives, fostering a sense of purpose. Ultimately, a balance of facts and humor can make your story even more engaging. It helps to maintain interest while ensuring the core message isn\u2019t lost.\u201d\n\nThe heart of an effective story\n\nSo what are some best practices in storytelling?\n\n\u201cStorytelling is one of our oldest skills, used to both relate experience and lessons, and shape the path forward,\u201d says Jon Collins of analyst firm GigaOm. \u201cLook no further than Aesop\u2019s Fables for the former, and think of any heroic speech for the latter. Using storytelling has several facets. First, the structure and narrative arc of a story is core to make a case for change. Start with context, follow with the challenge, set out the steps of the journey. Second, detail the story characters and how they interact, with examples. And third, the way the story is told is no different for children or weary executives. Excite the audience and if you can, make them a hero or heroine in their own story. Make the story worth telling and tell it in a way worthy of the story. Ultimately, if technology strategy is about transformation, this means selling a vision with charisma and charm. These are, fundamentally, storytelling skills.\u201d\n\nMarkerstudy\u2019s Miller adds that a skilled storyteller can be captivating, leaving the listener hanging off every word. \u201cI find you always remember those who tell a story you can personally relate to,\u201d he says. \u201cYou need to think about your audience with a story just like you would with any big presentation, and a well-crafted story will help land the message.\u201d\n\nComedy, drama, tragedy: know your audience\n\nLeaders also stress the importance of planting the right message, tone, and format for each audience.\n\n\u201cThere are two things that are crucial in storytelling: understanding your audience and the point you\u2019re trying to get across,\u201d says Carruthers. \u201cEverything else must be tailored depending on those two things, as different styles will be appropriate in different contexts. If I was in a serious meeting, I wouldn\u2019t use humor as it could belittle the situation, whereas if I\u2019m telling a data story on stage, humor can be an incredibly effective way to make a dry topic relatable and, ultimately, ensure people remember what you\u2019re telling them.\u201d\n\nMiller adds: \u201cIt\u2019s not easy to get the balance right when communicating technical topics. Sometimes you can come up with something where you think, \u2018I\u2019ve nailed that,\u2019 but then see blank faces after the delivery since you\u2019ve misread the level of technical understanding of the audience. I\u2019ve had success taking people on a platform consolidation journey and telling a story around this. Equally I\u2019ve struggled with explaining the journey from an old three-tier data-center configuration to hybrid multi-cloud and hyper-converged infrastructure \u2013 it was just too technical for the audience.\u201d\n\nIs this the promis\u2019d end?\n\nSo, what happens next? Unsurprisingly, generative AI intervenes here. Thorndike of ibi says he expects to see more machine-generated storytelling to create a range of narratives on an epic scale.\n\nTraquina at iProov foresees AI, AR, and VR making stories more immersive and engaging.\n\n\u201cAI can certainly help you tell better stories,\u201d says Miller. \u201cHowever, nothing hits like a personal story, and that takes a human touch. Storytelling is an artform, and those who master it can be hugely impactful.\u201d\n\nCarruthers argues that perhaps storytelling as a term has had its day, though.\n\n\u201cThe word conjures up scenes of reading a book to your kids before bed, whereas, in reality, storytelling in the context of data and technology is a critical business function,\u201d she says. \u201cWhat we\u2019re actually doing is engaging, so I think we need to evolve the terminology so people understand the value of making dry topics relatable.\u201d \n\nBut for an alternative view, trenchant critic of technological groupthink, James Woudhuysen says the appeal of stories is greatest in childhood. \u201cThe notion that people can only understand complexity when a narrative is spun around it is patronizing, glib, and infantile,\u201d he says. \u201cEveryone would like to tell stories like Thackeray but they\u2019re not for management meetings or Post-it notes-on-a-wall feedback sessions. It\u2019s foolish and very American but it appears to be stronger than ever.\u201d