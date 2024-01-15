NASA accelerates science with gen AI-powered search

When you generate and collect as much data as the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) does, finding just the right data set for a research project can be a problem.\n\nWith seven operating centers, nine research facilities, and more than 18,000 staff, the agency continually generates an overwhelming amount of data, which it stores in more than 30 science data repositories across five topical areas \u2014 astrophysics, heliophysics, biological science, physical science, earth science, and planetary science. Overall, the agency houses more than 88,000 datasets and 715,000 documents across 128 data sources. Its earth science data alone is expected to hit 250 petabytes by 2025. In light of such complexity, scientists need more than just domain expertise to navigate through it all.\n\n\u201cIt requires researchers to know which repository to go to and what that repository has,\u201d says Kaylin Bugbee, NASA data scientist at Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Ala. \u201cYou have to be both science literate and data literate.\u201d\n\nIn 2019, NASA\u2019s Science Mission Directorate (SMD) released a report based on a series of interviews with scientists that made it clear those scientists needed a centralized search capability to help them find the data they needed. The SMD\u2019s mission is to engage with the US science community, sponsor scientific research, and use aircraft, balloon, and spaceflight programs for investigations in Earth orbit, in the Solar System, and beyond. Recognizing that giving scientists and researchers access to its data was fundamental to its purpose, SMD developed its Open Source Science Initiative (OSSI) as a result of that report in an effort to make publicly funded scientific research transparent, inclusive, accessible, and reproducible. The mission of the OSSI: a commitment to the open sharing of software, data, and knowledge (including algorithms, papers, documents, and ancillary information) as early as possible in the scientific process.\n\n\u201cIt really came from the scientists and scientific community, and it also aligns with our broader SMD priority of enabling interdisciplinary science,\u201d Bugbee says. \u201cThat\u2019s where new discoveries are made.\u201d\n\nTo facilitate that mission, the agency is now turning to a combination of neural nets and generative AI to put those vast amounts of data at scientists\u2019 fingertips. \n\nRestoring order\n\nA key element of OSSI is the Science Discovery Engine (SDE), a centralized search and discovery capability for all of NASA\u2019s open science data and information, powered by Sinequa\u2019s enterprise search platform.\n\n\u201cUntil the SDE was created, you couldn\u2019t go to a single place to search for our open data and documentation,\u201d Bugbee says. \u201cNow it serves as a single search capability for our open science data.\u201d\n\nNew York-based Sinequa, which got its start more than two decades ago with a semantic search engine, focuses on leveraging AI and large language models (LLMs) to deliver contextual search information. It has since integrated Microsoft\u2019s Azure OpenAI Service with its own neural search capabilities to power the platform.\n\nSpecifically, Sinequa\u2019s neural search capability uses a combination of keyword and vector search to discover information, while its GPT summarizes the information gathered into rapidly digestible and reusable formats. It also allows scientists to use natural language to ask deeper questions and refine the search or the response. The SDE understands nearly 9,000 different scientific terms, with that number expected to grow as the AI learns.\n\nBugbee and her interdisciplinary team, which includes scientists with expertise in data stewardship and informatics, as well as developers and AI and ML experts, worked closely with stakeholders to understand their needs, and also with NASA\u2019s Office of the CIO and Sinequa to build a proof of concept.\n\n\u201cThey helped us set up the environment we needed,\u201d she explains. \u201cWe had to have an open capability, so we had some special architectural needs.\u201d\n\nBugbee says one of her team\u2019s biggest challenges in getting everything up and running was how dispersed content was across the NASA ecosystem. Her team spent about a year trying to understand the information landscape, the data, and the metadata schemas.\n\n\u201cAll of the contextual information that really brings richness to the data \u2014 things like code and GitHub, or algorithm documentation that describes how the data was developed \u2014 that kind of content is spread over a number of web pages and it\u2019s been an effort to curate and identify where all those things reside,\u201d she says.\n\nCleared for launch\n\nBugbee is no stranger to data management and data stewardship. She cut her teeth in the field working to improve metadata quality in Data.gov and on President Obama\u2019s Climate Data Initiative. But working on the SDE really drove home the importance of good curation workflow: the processes for principled and controlled data creation, maintenance, and management.\n\n\u201cIf I could go back in time, I\u2019d have a more robust curation workflow built in from the beginning,\u201d she says. \u201cWe kind of used the out-of-the-box approach to start and it worked for a time, but to really get the results we wanted, we needed that curation workflow.\u201d \n\nWhile the SDE is still in beta, Bugbee says her team has received a great deal of positive feedback from scientists to date, and the plan is to deliver a more fully operational system later this year. Already the team has implemented a new user interface that allows users to filter by topics before they begin their search.